Follow Us
from the world's big
thinkers
Antidepressants linked to increased suicide and self-harm in teens
A new study pushes back on psychiatry industry talking points.
- Australian researchers note a link between rising antidepressant usage and rising suicide rates in youth.
- Their research pushes back on psychiatry talking points that SSRIs decrease suicide risk.
- The top method for self-harm and suicide in younger age groups is overdosing antidepressants.
In 1947, Dr Howard Rusk published an article in the NY Times. The doctor is advocating for better public education on issues of mental health. Considered to be the founder of rehabilitation medicine, Rusk was trying to destigmatize mental disorders in the same manner as physical disorders.
Psychiatrists were facing an upward battle. "Madness" was considered an aberration, not a treatable ailment, in a health care system that was increasingly relying on pharmacology. Thanks to a new class of tranquilizers showing promising results, Rusk drew a parallel between diseases of the brain and diseases of the body.
"We must realize that mental problems are just as real as physical disease," he wrote, "and that anxiety and depression require active therapy as much as appendicitis and pneumonia."
As a rehabilitation specialist, Rusk knew the importance of physical movement for trauma recovery. He was likely aware of the connection between physical and mental health. Unfortunately, his good intentions were usurped by the psychiatry industry. Desiring status equivalent to medical doctors, psychiatrists understood that having a "painkiller" in their arsenal would cause the public to treat their profession with the same regard.
The process took another four decades to unfold. By the time Prozac was released on the American market in 1987, the chemical imbalance theory of anxiety and depression had become the going narrative in the psychiatry industry. Once a narrative grips the public's imagination, it's difficult to overturn. Psychiatrists finally achieved a similar status as medical doctors thanks to the parallel Rusk drew forty years before.
A safety narrative has long been attached to the chemical imbalance story: antidepressants are a safe intervention in the treatment of anxiety and depression. As three Australian researchers—Martin Whitely at John Curtin Institute of Public Policy in Perth and Melissa Raven and Jon Jureidini at the University of Adelaide's Critical and Ethical Mental Health Research Group in Adelaide—write in a new study, that story is suspect.
Published in Frontiers in Psychiatry, these researchers push back on the narrative that antidepressants decrease the risk of suicide. Since the FDA first issued a black box warning citing an increased risk of suicidal thoughts and behaviors in adults under age 18, psychiatrists and public officials have contested any link between antidepressants and self-harm.
Antidepressants Can Cause Suicide and Homicide — Peter Gotzsche, M.D.
Australia, which ranks second in the world in per-capita consumers of antidepressants among OECD countries, has never been provided the same safeguards as America—and the efficacy of America's safety measures are questionable at best. The FDA first issued that block box warning in 2004, updating it to reflect adults under age 25 three years later. In 2005, the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) required leaflets be included in antidepressant packages to reflect the risk of suicidal ideation.
The researchers write that the data put forward by psychiatrists and mental health organizations were misleading. Much like the industry ran with Rusk's assertion, many professionals cite a 2007 ecological study by Robert D. Gibbons that incorrectly associates SSRI usage with a decreased risk of suicide among US youth. This misreading is the basis of the narrative of minimized harm.
Data tell another story. The researchers point out that between 2008-2018, prescriptions for antidepressant (predominantly SSRIs) increased by 66 percent in the 0-27 year age group, while suicide rates increased by 49 percent in a similar age group (0-24 years). Between the years of 2006-2016, there was a 98 percent increase in intentional poisonings in New South Wales and Victoria. An overlap emerges: the most common method of attempted self-harm and suicide is prescription antidepressants.
"There is clear evidence that more young Australians are taking antidepressants, and more young Australians are killing themselves and self-harming, often by intentionally overdosing on the very substances that are supposed to help them."
The researchers note that the FDA has long been criticized for not offering more non-pharmacological treatments. The cost of psychotherapy is prohibitive for many in the US health care system. The reflex action of the medical establishment is to write a script. When one pill doesn't work or loses efficacy, it's usually replaced by another pill or added to an ever-growing pharmacological cocktail. Some people take four to six (or more) drugs to manage mental distress, each one countering the side effects of the other.
Photo: Ryan McGuire / Pixabay
As in America, Australia suffers from corporate lobbying. The team writes that many opinion leaders receive funding from pharmaceutical companies; it makes sense that these figures will tout the benefits of antidepressants while downplaying potential harm. They also note that governing bodies are likely relying on outdated evidence of risk, which translates into a lack of consumer awareness.
They also write that general practitioners account for 90.4 percent of antidepressant prescriptions in Australia. Since mental health is not their area of expertise, they often repeat what psychiatrists initially prescribed.
Correlation is not causation, a limitation the researchers acknowledge. They list another cocktail, this one labelled "drivers of mental health distress." Smartphone addiction, online bullying, lack of meaningful relationships, climate change, and debt top the list. Antidepressants are not the cause of mental distress. What we need to know is whether they help alleviate it or add to the burden.
This forces us to confront a longstanding question: Why are we treating the symptoms of mental health problems with pills while never addressing their actual cause? Put another way, why does the psychiatry industry rely on pills with a long list of side effects instead of addressing the environmental and social issues that are at the foundation of mental distress? And why are we putting increasingly higher numbers of teenagers on drugs that negatively impact their brains while their prefrontal cortex is still in development? This seems to set them up for a lifetime of dependence, which is a great profit model but a terrible health care solution.
The psychiatry industry faced an existential crisis in the nineteen-seventies when the public grew weary of their growing reliance on drugs. The industry's response was to double down on pharmacology. Thanks for a massive PR campaign around Prozac, that move worked. You cannot both have increasing numbers of prescriptions and increasing mental health problems and pretend that this intervention is working.
While more work needs to be done, the researchers are confident in their assertion between increased self-harm with antidepressant usage.
"These results are consistent with the hypothesis that antidepressants increase the risk of suicidality and self-harm in young people. Furthermore, they provide compelling evidence that the antidepressants prescribed to children and adolescents are frequently the means of self-harm."
These children deserve more from us at a pivotal time in their development. The psychiatry industry needs to come through this existential crisis with better solutions.
--
Stay in touch with Derek on Twitter, Facebook and Substack. His next book is "Hero's Dose: The Case For Psychedelics in Ritual and Therapy."
What are complex adaptive systems?
You're probably already in a complex adaptive system. You may as well learn how to be effective in one.
- Organizations aren't just organizations—they're complex adaptive systems. Thinking of them this way, says Nathan Rosenberg, founding partner of management consulting firm Insigniam, can give your organization a competitive advantage.
- In complex adaptive systems, there is no cause and effect. Rules, or laws, have no causal efficacy. The system is constantly changing and adapting. But patterns in behaviors and relationships do begin to emerge.
- You cannot control a complex adaptive system but you can influence it. You're an independent agent in the system and your choices make a difference.
- If you want to attract customers, then you'll need to be proactive about telling the world what makes your products or services special.
- It's hard to point to just one issue that's holding 89% of people with side businesses back from earning more than $1,000 per month, but failure to drum up significant demand likely plays a significant role.
- To start, you'd do well to experiment with social media marketing, maximizing customer reviews, receiving referrals, making the most of the marketing real estate you have at your disposal, and pay-per-click ads.
1. Ask for referrals<p><a href="https://bigthink.com/ideafeed/how-word-of-mouth-works" target="_self">Word of mouth</a> is the single most effective way to let people know about your side hustle, and it's the best way to get started. It doesn't need to cost a cent, although it will require you to spend some time reaching out to your friends and family to ask them to share the news about your business.</p> <p>It's a good idea to write a few template messages and posts that you can ask people to share on their social media profiles and in WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger chats. </p> <p>The easier you make it for people to share information about your side hustle, the more likely they are to do so. And using a template also increases the likelihood that they'll describe what you do accurately.</p>
2. Use the real estate you have<p>Sometimes the best marketing assets don't need to be built from the ground up. To draw an analogy from the big brand advertising world, posters in front of restaurant urinals are arguably more impactful than setting up new highway billboards – and they require a fraction of the regulatory and engineering hurdles, too.</p> <p>Try to think about what you're already doing that can be leveraged to draw attention to your side hustle. For example, you probably don't even realize how many emails you send. An estimated <a href="https://www.statista.com/statistics/456500/daily-number-of-e-mails-worldwide/" target="_blank">293.6 billion emails</a> cross the world every single day, and despite what people say about messaging platforms, that isn't about to drop any time soon. In fact, it's predicted to rise by 18% in the next year.</p>
3. Gather positive reviews<p>BrightLocal's data indicates that <a href="https://www.brightlocal.com/research/local-consumer-review-survey/" target="_blank">86% of consumers</a> read customer reviews before they choose a business to patronize. That's a pretty big majority.</p>
4. Get strategic about your social media marketing<p>Social media is a valuable marketing channel, but when you're running a side hustle, it can be overwhelming. When you're short on time, you can feel like you can't make a dent in the crowd.</p> <p>That's why you need a strategy:</p> <ul><li><strong>Choose just one or two channels to get started</strong>. Either focus on the ones where you already have a following, or choose the platforms best suited for your niche (e.g., Instagram if you're a photographer, Pinterest if you're running children's birthday parties, etc.).</li><li><strong>Automate your social media marketing</strong> with tools like <a href="https://hootsuite.com/" target="_blank">Hootsuite</a>, which offers a reasonably powerful free version. Use them to prepare and schedule a week or month's worth of posts in advance, to save you time. </li><li><strong>Connect with micro-influencers</strong>, people who have 1,000 to 100,000 followers, as sponsoring their posts is generally more affordable than those from bigger influencers. What's more, as a whole, <a href="https://buffer.com/resources/micro-influencers/" target="_blank">micro-influencers have higher engagement levels</a> and a higher levels of trust and authority among their followers. Choose micro-influencers in the relevant niche for your side hustle, e.g. beauty and style influencers if you're selling cosmetics on the side. </li><li><strong>Track both your side business brand and your specific niche</strong> with social listening tools like <a href="https://mention.com/en/" target="_blank">Mention</a>. This is especially <a href="https://www.fool.com/the-blueprint/ecommerce-marketing/" target="_blank">important for ecommerce marketing</a>, where tracking influencer mentions can be so important. What's more, a quick response to someone on Instagram looking for sparkly high heels in emerald green, for example, can redirect a potential customer to your online store and score a sale. </li></ul>
5. Experiment with paid marketing<p>Paid online marketing is definitely not for anyone who's just beginning with a side hustle, but it can be effective if your business is established, you've acquired a reasonable sales volume, but now you're stuck and don't seem to be able to increase your revenue further.</p> <p>You may be surprised to learn how affordable clicks from Facebook ads can be. Although these rates are consistently rising, <a href="https://www.wordstream.com/blog/ws/2019/11/12/facebook-ad-benchmarks" target="_blank">here are some benchmarks</a> from a few months ago that can give you a sense of what you might want to budget, based on your side hustle's business vertical.</p>
Effective promotion is your key to side hustle success<p>Your new side hustle is really important to you and you want to make it a success, but you can't do that if nobody knows about it. Social media marketing strategies, reviews, word of mouth, email signatures, and paid ads should all have a valued place in your side hustle marketing toolbox, to help you see success from your new business venture. </p>
Why the number 137 is one of the greatest mysteries in physics
Famous physicists like Richard Feynman think 137 holds the answers to the Universe.
- The fine structure constant has mystified scientists since the 1800s.
- The number 1/137 might hold the clues to the Grand Unified Theory.
- Relativity, electromagnetism and quantum mechanics are unified by the number.
What did Hannah Arendt really mean by the banality of evil?
The banality-of-evil thesis was a flashpoint for controversy.
Is AI a species-level threat to humanity?
Some of the world's top minds weigh in on one of the most divisive questions in tech.
- When it comes to the question of whether AI is an existential threat to the human species, you have Elon Musk in one corner, Steven Pinker in another, and a host of incredible minds somewhere in between.
- In this video, a handful of those great minds—Elon Musk, Steven Pinker, Michio Kaku, Max Tegmark, Luis Perez-Breva, Joscha Bach and Sophia the Robot herself—weigh in on the many nuances of the debate and the degree to which AI is a threat to humanity; if it's not a species-level threat, it will still upend our world as we know it.
- What's your take on this debate? Let us know in the comments!
Most white parents don’t talk about racism with their kids
Seldom are these conversations actually anti-racist.