Follow Us
from the world's big
thinkers
Top 5 factors that make or break a relationship, according to AI
A new study used artificial intelligence to analyze relationship data from thousands of couples.
- Artificial intelligence discovered key relationship predictors in psychology study of over 11,000 couples.
- The researchers utilized machine learning to find the best predictors of relationship success and failure.
- The study showed the survival of a relationship depends more on its quality than individual characteristics of the people.
Does it matter more who you love or how you love? A large machine learning study analyzed data from thousands of couples to identify which characteristics are most vital to predicting the success or failure of a relationship. Using artificial intelligence, researchers found that the individual traits of the partners had less to do with making the couple happy than the characteristics of the relationship itself.
To put it another way – the dynamic of the relationship you create, with its shared experiences and in-jokes, is more important than the specific traits of the one you are with.
Psychologist Samantha Joel from Western University in Canada led the research of 11,000 couples and 43 separate self-reported datasets – the first-ever systematic research into people's love life using AI. The couples came from the U.S., Canada, Israel, the Netherlands, Switzerland and New Zealand.
Joel put their findings in context:
"Relationships-specific variables were about two to three times as predictive as individual differences, which I think would fit many people's intuitions," said Joel, adding "but the surprising part is that once you have all the relationship-specific data in hand, the individual differences fade into the background."
According to Joel, feeling good about your relationship can have profound impacts on your health and well-being, as well as productivity at work. Their team identified five predictors of relationship success:
1. Perceived Partner Commitment – the belief in your partner's full level of commitment is the most reliable predictor of the health of the relationship.
2. Intimacy / appreciation – feeling close to or being appreciated by your partner.
3. Sexual satisfaction - how satisfied the partners are with the quality of their sex life.
4. Perceived Partner Satisfaction – how happy one thinks their partners feels about the relationship.
5. Conflict - how often the partners fight.
Credit: Western University.
If you notice, love figures on this list, being nearly as important as the last two items, but is not in the top position.
The most important individual differences that affect relationships were found to be satisfaction with life, negativity, depression, attachment anxiety (worrying about the relationship), and attachment avoidance (not getting too attached). Interestingly, all of these accounted for just about 21 percent of variance in the other partner's relationship satisfaction.
Besides Joel, the study involved Paul Eastwick from University of California, Davis, and 84 other international scholars. "Who I am' doesn't really matter once I know 'who I am when I am with you," Eastwick noted.
You can read their study, which utilized the machine learning system Random Forests, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
- 4 relationship problems that link back to early childhood - Big Think ›
- Everything You Should Know About Happy Relationships in One ... ›
- 10 Relationship Words That Aren't Translatable Into English - Big ... ›
- How to beat A.I. in landing a job - Big Think ›
The remote-learning response to COVID-19 is remarkable. It also highlights a problem.
We know what effective teaching looks like. Implementing it can change the lives of Americans.
- US higher education has a national graduation rate that is well below the performance of other developed countries and behind projected economic need (pre-COVID) for a well-educated workforce.
- Research shows that students earn higher grades and complete courses in greater numbers when taught by faculty who are trained to implement proven teaching practices.
- Quality teaching is more important now than ever. Investing in faculty is the most cost-effective way to drive stronger student outcomes year after year.
Dancer and Rehearsal Associate Charmene Yap confers with students as she teaches ballet online from her lounge room on April 07, 2020 in Sydney, Australia.
Photo by Don Arnold/Getty Images<p>It's hard to overstate the importance of quality teaching and learning under normal circumstances. Students spend more time with their professors than with all other college professionals combined. For the millions of students with family and work responsibilities—demands that will only increase in the coming days—their professors and their courses are their university experience.</p><p>This reality is made all the more vivid when dorms are closed, fields are silent, and libraries empty. With such clarity as to what matters most in a student's collegiate experience, we must ensure that every faculty member has the pedagogical preparation they seek to teach well, in-person or online, so that every student receives the quality education they deserve.</p>
A neural network discovered Copernicus’ heliocentricity on its own
Can neural networks help scientists discover laws about more complex phenomena, like quantum mechanics?
- Scientists trained a neural network to predict the movements of Mars and the Sun.
- In the process, the network generated formulae that place the Sun at the center of our solar system.
- The case suggests that machine-learning techniques could help reveal new laws of physics.
Copernicus-style formulae<p>In the process, SciNet generated formulas that place the Sun at the center of our solar system. Remarkably, SciNet accomplished this in a way similar to how astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus discovered heliocentricity.</p><p>"In the 16th century, Copernicus measured the angles between a distant fixed star and several planets and celestial bodies and hypothesized that the Sun, and not the Earth, is in the centre of our solar system and that the planets move around the Sun on simple orbits," the team wrote in a paper published on the preprint repository arXiv. "This explains the complicated orbits as seen from Earth."</p><p><span></span>The team "encouraged" SciNet to come up with ways to predict the movements of the Sun and Mars in <em>the simplest way possible. </em>To do that, SciNet passes information back and forth between two sub-networks. One network "learns" from data, and the other uses that knowledge to make predictions and test their accuracy. These networks are connected to each other by only a few links, so when they communicate, information is compressed, resulting in "simpler" representations.</p>
Renner et al.<p>SciNet decided that the simplest way to predict the movements of celestial bodies was through a model that places the Sun at the center of our solar system. So, the neural network didn't necessarily "discover" heliocentricity, but rather described it through mathematics that humans can interpret.<br></p>
Building humanlike AI<p>In 2017, data scientist Brenden Lake and his colleagues wrote a paper describing what it will take to build machines that learn and think like people. One benchmark for doing so would be artificial intelligence that can describe the physical world. At the time, they said it "remains to be seen" whether "deep networks trained on physics-related data" could discover laws of physics on their own. In a narrow sense, SciNet passes this test.</p><p>"To summarize, the main aim of this work is to show that neural networks can be used to discover physical concepts without any prior knowledge," the SciNet team wrote. "To achieve this goal, we introduced a neural network architecture that models the physical reasoning process. The examples illustrate that this architecture allows us to extract physically relevant data from experiments, without imposing further knowledge about physics or mathematics."</p>
Why great thinkers balance optimism and pessimism
Leaning too far in either direction is a recipe for stagnation and perhaps even failure.
- When it comes to thinking about the future, is it best to assume the best or the worst? Like with most things, it's actually a little column A and a little column B. This video features theoretical physicists, futurists, sociologists, and mavericks explaining the pros and cons of both.
- "In the long term optimists decide the future," argues Kevin Kelly, Senior Maverick for Wired and the magazine's founding executive editor. "It's the optimist who create all of the things that are going to be most important in our life." Kelly adds that, while every car runs on an optimistic engine, "you certainly need breaks to steer it."
- Finding a balance between the optimism that fuels innovation and a grounded pessimism is the key to a better future.
7 steps to build a mentally healthy workplace
Six in 10 people say poor mental health impacts their concentration at work.
Image: WHO (2014) – Global Health Estimates<h2>The toll of lost productivity</h2><p>Untreated mental disorders (in employees or their family members) result in diminished productivity at work, reduced rates of labour participation, foregone tax based income, increase in workplace accidents, higher turnover of staff and increased welfare payments. Six in 10 people say poor mental health impacts their concentration at work and estimates indicate that nearly <a href="https://www.mqmentalhealth.org/articles/workplace-mental-health" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">70 million work days</a> are lost each year in the UK because of poor mental health.</p><p>It is also increasingly evident the negative role that stigma plays by decreasing the chances of people seeking proper diagnosis and treatment. For example, according to a <a href="http://www.hc-sc.gc.ca/fniah-spnia/promotion/mental/index-eng.php" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">2008 survey in Canada</a>, just 50% of Canadians would tell friends or co-workers that they have a family member with a mental illness, compared to 72% who would discuss a diagnosis of cancer and 68% who would talk about a family member having diabetes.</p><p>The good news is that evidence is showing that treating anxiety, depression and other mental health conditions is an affordable and cost effective way to promote wellbeing and prosperity.</p><p>Just $1 of investment in treatment for depression and anxiety leads to a return of $4 in better health and ability to work. This is good for individuals, families, communities, economies and societies at large.</p><p>Employers can become agents of change. The risk factors for stress in the workplace can be modified, and an organizational climate that promotes wellbeing and creativity can be developed by targeting workplace policies as well as the needs of individual employees. Similarly, effective treatments exist for common mental disorders, and an employer can facilitate access to care to those who may need it.</p>
‘Morality pills’ may be the US’s best shot at ending the coronavirus pandemic, according to one ethicist
COVID-19 is a tragedy of the commons.