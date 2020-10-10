Follow Us
7 ways young people are making a difference in mental health
From AI to climate anxiety, youth are speaking up about mental health.
In keeping with the theme for World Mental Health Day on 10 October – 'Move for Mental Health – Time to Invest' –young people around the world are making investments to strengthen mental health systems and services, and to curb the stigma against mental illness. Here are seven of them.
1. Lived experiences: Advocates and activists that have lived experience of mental illness or of caring for people living with mental illness are talking about their mental health journey and best practices. Carers of people living with mental ill health are advising health systems on areas of improvement. The perspectives of service end users are important as they guide treatment outcomes that are sustainable. Measuring health outcomes has been a challenge for the field of mental health; today's youth are vocal about their lived experience, and this is driving a dialogue around key ingredients for mental health and wellness.
2. Workplace mental health: The open and sharing nature of young people has continued in work spaces. Young people are not afraid to share their lived experiences with mental illness with their colleagues, while many are openly creating a space and changing the landscape of workplace mental health. Youth today do not feel the need to keep up appearances and wish to have a linear work–life balance. As organizations grow, and hire more young employees, there are several guides and policies that can help companies sustain their employees' wellbeing.
3. Climate anxiety and its effect on wellbeing: Climate change is causing a widespread panic; a majority of young people are concerned about the erratic weather patterns and feel helpless about it. Young people are dealing with eco-anxiety caused by the disruptive environmental risks, but most healthcare providers around the world are not equipped to deal with mental health issues as a result of climate change. Around half of the world's population today is aged 30 or under, and although decades of advocating for climate change has mostly fallen on deaf years, young people have been at the forefront on climate action. As a result, they have found a seat at most tables to discuss solutions and the direct effects that environmental issues will have on their generation.4. Implementation research: Young people are innovating functional mental health services built around integrated implementation and tailored to their culture and experiences. They are cognizant of the scientific field, government health systems and promoting mental healthcare solutions, and are defying traditional approaches to service delivery. World leaders need to give young people the opportunity to scale up and bring about mass change. As Waves for Change co-founder Apish Tshetsha puts it: "Our youth are powerful. We know the solutions to the problems we face. We just need the training and support to face and overcome them."
5. Showing leadership in mental health: Victor Ugo, senior campaign officer at United for Global Mental Health and founder of Africa's largest youth-led mental health organization, Mentally Aware Nigeria Initiative, led the successful advocacy for the ban of a pesticide in Nigeria that is one of the leading contributing factors to suicide in the country. Young people have practical solutions to the current mental health crisis as, was echoed at the youth mental health panel in Davos earlier this year. Elisha London, a Young Global Leader, was campaign director for the Heads Together campaign, spearheaded by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, while Prince Harry is now founder and CEO of United for Global Mental Health. The goal of thee organizations is to promote the importance of mental health wellbeing and they are the driving forces behind campaigns such as The Speak Your Mind campaign, a nationally driven globally united campaign now in 19 countries, and #MoveforMentalHealth, a campaign supported by WHO, The World Federation of Mental Health, Global Shapers and Young Global Leaders, for World Mental Health Day.
6. AI and digital mental health: Young people are innovating mental health services and bridging mental health treatment gaps through the use of digital applications. Orygen and the World Economic Forum collaborated on a global youth consultation to design an advocacy toolkit for encouraging support for youth mental health. The toolkit consultations brought attention to the fact that young people do appreciate digital health services, especially during current times, but do not want to forego in-person support. Various AI platforms are being developed by young people to promote mental wellbeing, such as Inuka, a digital coaching solution that helps care for the wellbeing of an organization's employees
7. Social media: Today, nearly 4 billion people use social media in their daily or working lives. Celebrities and influencers use social media to promote their brand and work, often at a psychological cost to their followers. Some research has found that 63% of social media users face psychological distress, including depression and anxiety issues. As social media has become a digital channel to learn and engage from others, young people are leveraging these platforms to call out the very tool that amplifies their voice. Millennials, who were the first users of social media, are now speaking out about the damaging effects social media can have on mental health. The very celebrities and influencers that were promoting their lifestyle are using their platforms to share their own experiences with mental health.
Young people have the potential to drive solutions that are sustainable and applicable for mental health investment. World leaders need to invest in mental health – and the key stakeholders to drive those investments are youth. By calling on a uniform dialogue for mental health illness, they can offer insights on the need for affordable, accessible services in primary health care.
Reprinted with permission of the World Economic Forum. Read the original article.
Physicist discovers the explosions that will end our universe
A new study sheds light on the final supernovae of the Universe.
What is a Black Dwarf?<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="08847aedbf37aa30966679ad9dedb103"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/1mXueDqxvFs?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
Doing good may make people look better
Experts on the science of giving look into whether there's another possible upside to doing good: physical attractiveness.
Giving is good for you.
FDA requires new addiction warning on benzodiazepines
There has been a dramatic increase in abuse and misuse.
- Benzodiazepine usage has increased in 2020 due to the pandemic.
- The FDA is requiring new label warnings due to increased abuse and misuse of benzos.
- Drugs like Valium and Xanax are approved for short-term use only, yet many are on them for years and even decades.
Benzodiazepine Dependence and Withdrawal - How To Avoid This<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5d7bbe438225de9f24d0ac75dc3710e2"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/qKpz91hYkvU?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Since the early '50s, tranquilizer and sedative abuse has been a common yet under-discussed phenomenon in American society. The first blockbuster drug was Miltown. In 1955, meprobamate, a derivative of the short-acting mephenesin, was brought to market. Discovered by Czechoslovakian pharmacologist Frank Berger while developing a penicillin preservative, he noticed mephenesin calmed rats without knocking them out. In 1950, Berger moved from the UK to Cranbury, New Jersey where he developed meprobamate alongside chemist Bernard John Ludwig. By 1957, a billion pills of this drug, now called Miltown, were being produced.</p><p>Then the fire went out. In the sixties, Miltown was reclassified as a sedative. The manufacturers were sued for monopolizing the tranquilizer market. Doctors eventually recognized the risks outweighed the benefits. Miltown addicts flooded treatment centers. Instead of understanding the risks tranquilizers pose, pharmaceutical manufacturers simply shifted focus to other drugs, such as benzodiazepines, antipsychotics, SSRIs, and SNRIs.</p><p>Every decade, more problems arise with these pills. While short-term efficacy is clinically proven (especially when coupled with psychotherapy), underlying risks have long been known and little discussed. As Dr. Harshal Kirane, medical director of Wellbridge Addiction Treatment and Research, <a href="https://abcnews.go.com/Health/popular-anti-anxiety-medications-highly-addictive-fda-warning/story?id=73295488" target="_blank">recently said</a> after the FDA announcement, </p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"Benzodiazepines will not be the next big epidemic. They have been a 'silent' epidemic for decades, intensifying consequences from the current opioid epidemic."</p><p>The FDA's decision is based on growing evidence that benzos are prescribed more frequently and for longer durations than they're approved for. This has led to increasing cases of abuse and misuse. </p>
Credit: Tomas Nevesely / Shutterstock<p>As journalist Robert Whitaker <a href="https://bigthink.com/mind-brain/antidepressants-dangers" target="_self">told Big Think</a> earlier this year, drug approval regulations are looser than many assume. Drug manufacturers, which often sponsor clinical trials for their own drugs, only have to show efficacy over placebo—how much efficacy doesn't matter. If a company doesn't like the result, they can throw out the data and never report it. Then there's chronic use.</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"We also don't measure long-term exposure. If you look at Xanax, it doesn't show any efficacy after about four weeks. If you're taking it on a daily basis, you really should get off it. But all sorts of people have been on it for two years, three years, five years, 10 years. We don't have a mechanism for assessing what happens to people on these drugs for that amount of time."</p><p>In fact, the original Xanax trial was for 14 weeks. At the end, the drug was under-performing the placebo. Instead of submitting that data, the company only reported the four-week data. As of 2017, Xanax was the <a href="https://clincalc.com/DrugStats/Top300Drugs.aspx" target="_blank">21st most-prescribed drug</a> in the country, with nearly 26 million prescriptions written, even though it only shows efficacy for about a month. </p><p>Psychiatrist Bechoy Abdelmalak <a href="https://abcnews.go.com/Health/popular-anti-anxiety-medications-highly-addictive-fda-warning/story?id=73295488" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">explains</a> the road to addiction: </p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"When you start taking these drugs, the response is very positive so it becomes hard for patients to discontinue them. So patients often take them for many years and, with chronic use, the risk of side effects increases, especially in the elderly."</p><p>Overall, roughly 92 million prescriptions for benzodiazepines were dispensed in America in 2019, with an estimated 50 percent of patients taking them for two months or longer (according to 2018 data). </p><p>A label warning is a step in the right direction, but given the increasing amounts of mental health troubles in 2020, we need more protections. The only winner right now is the <a href="https://time.com/4900248/antidepressants-depression-more-common/" target="_blank">$17 billion antidepressant industry</a> and the <a href="https://www.goodrx.com/blog/depression-and-anxiety-prescriptions-are-climbing-nationwide/" target="_blank">burgeoning anti-anxiety market</a>. That money is made on our suffering. From the looks of it, these drugs are creating more problems than they're solving, and we're all paying the price. </p><p>--</p><p><em>Stay in touch with Derek on <a href="http://www.twitter.com/derekberes" target="_blank">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.facebook.com/DerekBeresdotcom" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Facebook</a>. His new book is</em> "<em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08KRVMP2M?pf_rd_r=MDJW43337675SZ0X00FH&pf_rd_p=edaba0ee-c2fe-4124-9f5d-b31d6b1bfbee" target="_blank">Hero's Dose: The Case For Psychedelics in Ritual and Therapy</a>."</em></p>
New model explains Saturn’s hexagon shaped storm
The solar system has some strange stuff in it. Learning how it ended up that way can tell us where we're going.