Money impacts happiness more than previously thought, study finds
A new study casts doubt on previous research showing that emotional well-being plateaus at an income of $75,000 per year.
- A new study examined how income affects experienced and evaluative well-being, which are two measures researchers commonly use to evaluate happiness.
- The results showed that both evaluative and experienced well-being tend to increase alongside income.
- Still, the results don't suggest you should assign more importance to money, or tie your ideas of personal success to it.
Can money buy happiness?
In 2010, a Princeton University study added nuance to that adage by showing that money does indeed affect happiness, but it stops mattering after you're making about $75,000 a year. People who earned less than that amount tended to report lower levels of emotional well-being, potentially because of stress related to meeting basic needs. But when earning more than $75,000, everyone's more or less equally happy.
However, new research casts doubt on those widely cited findings.
"It's a compelling possibility, the idea that money stops mattering above that point, at least for how people actually feel moment to moment," Matthew Killingsworth, a senior fellow at University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, told Penn Today. "But when I looked across a wide range of income levels, I found that all forms of well-being continued to rise with income. I don't see any sort of kink in the curve, an inflection point where money stops mattering. Instead, it keeps increasing."
Income and well-being
Published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the study surveyed 33,391 employed U.S. adults ages 18 to 65. As in past studies, the participants answered questions about income and life satisfaction. But the study offered new insights because Killingsworth created a smartphone app that asked participants the question "How do you feel right now?" at random points throughout the day.
This captured the participants' experienced well-being, which is a measure of happiness in the moment. Another way that researchers measure happiness is through evaluative well-being, which examines the "global evaluation" people make of their lives, including general life satisfaction. The new study measured both experienced and evaluative well-being.
Credit: Killingsworth / PNAS
Unlike the 2010 study, the new research found that neither evaluative nor experienced well-being plateaued at the $75,000 income level. In fact, the results showed that both measures of well-being rose along with logarithmic income (which differs from raw income).
"This means that two households earning $20,000 and $60,000, respectively, would be expected to exhibit the same difference in well-being as two households earning $60,000 and $180,000, respectively," Killingsworth wrote. "The logarithmic relationship implies that marginal dollars do matter less the more one earns, while proportional differences in income have a constant association with well-being regardless of income."
Why does money matter?
The study couldn't offer any conclusive explanations for the money-happiness correlation, but Killingsworth suggested a few possibilities.
One is that extra money helps people reduce suffering and increase enjoyment. Another explanation centers on life control: Responses to the question "To what extent do you feel in control of your life?" accounted for 74 percent of the association between income and experienced well-being. Finally, financial insecurities, measured by participants reporting their difficulty in paying bills, accounted for 38 percent of the income-happiness association.
But while income may affect well-being more than previously thought, the new findings don't suggest you should assign more importance to money, or tie your ideas of personal success to income.
After all, "the more people equated money and success, the lower their experienced well-being was on average (P < 0.00001), and there did not appear to be any income level at which equating money and success was associated with greater experienced well-being," Killingsworth wrote.
Why making a real warp drive is possible
Recent advances indicate that the idea could work.
- Piggybacking on warp bubbles could get around Einstein's limitations for faster-than-light travel.
- Recent advances make this discarded idea look suddenly less laughable.
- Compressing and stretching space time may be the key.
The Alcubierre warp drive<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMTE3ODYxNS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNzE4NzQxMn0.1Pjpxa0Oaot9fCav_aabfCFBOSUUW9XhRY4iYFxfk-s/img.jpg?width=980" id="3dac6" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6a55e5f28617e02f9b0957f31fa9deb9" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Image source: pixelparticle/Shutterstock<p>According to the rules expressed in Einstein's Special Relativity Theory, the speed of light is simply a hard speed limit, and there's been no evidence anyone or anything can exceed it. (Quantum entanglement seems to happen faster than light, but it's by no means clear that anything is actually moving from one particle to another; it may just be something shared by both particles that somehow stays in sync.)</p><p>In 1994, physicist Miguel Alcubierre suggested a way to go faster by hitching a ride on a bubble in the space-time fabric using an <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alcubierre_drive" target="_blank">Alcubierre drive</a>.</p><p>In the "Alcubierre metric," a wave could be employed to create a warp bubble that distorts space time, compressing the space in front of it while its back end stretched. In theory, a warp bubble's travel could far exceed the speed of light.</p><p>If a vehicle was inside such a bubble, it would be speedily carried along with it. Its own velocity would be of much less consequence than the bubble's. Since the ship itself would be traveling normally through its current region of space time inside the bubble, no relativistic effects would come into play. Think of a fly inside a moving, supplying its own forward, back, and side-to-side motion, but more significantly being carried forward by the car.</p>
Getting real<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMTE3ODY0MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NzI3MzQwMH0.P2_cjIzT2pxoePaBgpc2zgxTDkoPe9G_uc1dQKSWRgc/img.jpg?width=980" id="c9def" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3d979ebc79aa40685a829cbc626825a0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Image source: solarseven/Shutterstock<p>That's the idea anyway. There are a number of issues, though two significant obstacles stand out. We don't yet know how to create a warp bubble, and if we could, and got a vehicle inside one, we don't know how we'd get it back out once it reached its desired destination.</p><p>The biggest problem, though, that would have to be overcome is the staggering amount of energy possibly required in the creation of a bubble: The energy equivalent of the mass of Jupiter. (This actually represents an improvement over earlier estimates that required an equivalent to the mass of the entire universe.) Scientists are hopeful that exotic matter may one day provide a means of producing the requisite energy through advances in quantum physics, quantum mechanics and metamaterials. NASA, on the other hand, is already been <a href="https://dailygalaxy.com/2019/03/warp-bubbles-nasa-manipulating-spacetime-to-achieve-faster-than-light-travel-weekend-feature/" target="_blank">exploring the creation of warp bubbles</a>, looking at using an object no larger than the Voyager spacecraft. "What this does is it moves the idea from the category of completely impossible to maybe plausible," said Harold White of NASA's Eagleworks Laboratories: Advanced Propulsion.</p><p>There will have to be a lot of technical progress to be made before we zip off to Alderon (Which. Is. A. Real. Place?), with Agnew mentioning the development of new superconductors, magnetic generators, and interferometers.</p>
A new hope<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMTE3ODY3OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MjYxMzIyM30.Q0qV5fGSKLn2HqPxhAqOjrEUrLL7VOi2IC04kptw1Us/img.jpg?width=980" id="62f82" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ffa3f4c4fc76790438b6d58f939e6168" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Image source: Greg Rakozy/unsplash<p>Agnew says he's been thinking about the Alcubierre drive ever since high school, when he came across and read Alcubierre's original paper. Recently, investigations such as NASA's have caused some to take another, more serious look at the physicist's hypothesis. In fact, Agnew cites the chuckles the theory often elicits from physicists as one of the main obstacles to working through the questions it raises.</p><p>Other discoveries of the last few years have strengthened the feasibility of the Alcubierre drive, he asserts.</p><p>Agnew considers the recent <a href="https://bigthink.com/philip-perry/scientists-announce-new-era-in-gravitational-astronomy" target="_self">discovery of gravitational waves</a> by LIGO scientists to be proof that Einstein's <a href="https://bigthink.com/these-numbers-tell-the-story-of-einsteins-gravitational-waves" target="_self">predictions were correct</a>:</p><p><em>"The LIGO discovery a few years back was, in my opinion, a huge leap forward in science, since it proved, experimentally, that spacetime can 'warp' and bend in the presence of enormous gravitational fields, and this is propagated out across the universe in a way that we can measure. Before, there was an understanding that this was likely the case, thanks to Einstein, but we know for certain now."</em></p><p>Further progress toward determining the feasibility of Alcubierre's proposal will require funding, which Agnew concedes is often hard to acquire, especially for "out there" ideas. Still, he thinks it's worth it. As he says:</p><p><em>"The theory has borne out thus far that it is well worth pursuing, and it is easier now than before to provide evidence that it is legitimate. In terms of justifications for allocation of resources, it is not hard to see that the ability to explore beyond our Solar System, even beyond our galaxy, would be an enormous leap for mankind. And the growth in technology resulting from pushing the bounds of research would certainly be beneficial."</em></p>
Virus made inequality much worse across the world, says report
Inequality in wealth, gender, and race grew to unprecedented levels across the world, according to OxFam report.
- A new report by global poverty nonprofit OxFam finds inequality has increased in every country in the world.
- The alarming trend is made worse by the coronavirus pandemic, which strained most systems and governments.
- The gap in wealth, race and gender treatment will increase until governments step in with changes.
People wait in line to receive food at a food bank on April 28, 2020 in Brooklyn.
Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Credit: Oxfam International
Scientists find 'smoking gun' proof of a recent supernova near Earth
A supernova exploded near Earth about 2.5 million years ago, possibly causing an extinction event.
- Researchers from the University of Munich find evidence of a supernova near Earth.
- A star exploded close to our planet about 2.5 million years ago.
- The scientists deduced this by finding unusual concentrations of isotopes, created by a supernova.
This Manganese crust started to form about 20 million years ago. Growing layer by layer, it resulted in minerals precipitated out of seawater. The presence of elevated concentrations of 60 Fe and 56 Mn in layers from 2.5 million years ago hints at a nearby supernova explosion around that time.
Credit: Dominik Koll/ TUM
I spoke to 99 big thinkers about what our ‘world after coronavirus’ might look like – this is what I learned
There is no going "back to normal."