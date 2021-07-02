Follow Us
Big ideas.
Once a week.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
Aristotle’s guide to the elderly and ancient Greek wisdom
The wise, the old, and the experienced matter to a full and happy life.
- Life is full of complicated and difficult moments, but we can become better at dealing with them. This practical wisdom is a cornerstone of Aristotle's ethics.
- When we practice this skill, we become more adept at seeing situations and people differently — not unlike an artist viewing a painting.
- The elderly and experienced of this world have such wisdom in spades. But those of us in the West rarely tap into this precious resource.
Who do you turn to for advice? When things are hard, and you don't know what to do, who are those people you ask for help? It might be your mom or that one person at work who knows all the answers. Perhaps it's an internet stranger on some comment board or a professional you pay. But the question is: why do you choose them?
These experts and advice givers are an essential part of our human experience. From consulting the wise old lady in the primeval village to texting your doctor-friend, humans have always needed people to rely on for advice. As social beings, we want to help each other. But what role do experts play in our moral development? This is a key part of Aristotle's moral theory.
Phronimos: a sage of ancient Greece
According to Aristotle, a full and flourishing life (or what the Greeks like to label "eudaimonia") is characterised by virtue guided by something called phronesis or "practical wisdom". Phronesis is the ability to find the middle ground in any given situation — to know what is courageous, or kind, or fair, when it's not immediately obvious. But, like any skill, this does not come naturally. It requires experience and conscious effort.
The person who has mastered phronesis is known as the "phronimos." These are the sages who have experienced enough of the world to know how to act and give great advice as a result. As the cliché goes, they have "been there, done that." Just as we seek a doctor about disease or an engineer about building a house, we turn to the phronimos to learn from their wisdom.
This wisdom manifests as a kind of perception. In the same way that an artist might see a painting differently than the untrained eye or how a wine connoisseur will taste flavors the average person will miss, the phronimos sees people differently. This ability is called "nous."
Credit: Meme
For instance, a naïve but well-intentioned boy might think honesty is always best. Honesty is, after all, a virtue Aristotle would be proud of. So, this boy tells his friend that he finds her ridiculously ugly. The phronimos, though, has the nous to see that his friend is desperately shy and incredibly self-conscious and instead decides to hold his tongue — or perhaps even lie.
Or, a new teacher might decide to punish a student for not doing their homework without noticing how fragile that student is. The phronimos teacher is one who sees the situation properly — perhaps the child has a difficult home life — and offers a kind word or some other assistance.
Phronesis comes with the hard graft of experience and conscious self-improvement. It's seeing enough of the world to know what to do — or not to do. It's to identify someone correctly as embarrassed, scared, or angry when others might miss it.
It's hard to describe, but we all know the phronimos person in our life. Aristotle's advice is to call on them as much as we can.
Text your grandparents every day
In many ways, life is just like an apprenticeship. When we're born, we have only a few basic, natural instincts to get us through the day alive. The rest we need to be shown or taught. That is why it is so important to make sure that we have the right mentors in our life.
A lot of people are lucky to have great parents who teach them most of what they need to live in modern society, but sometimes even this isn't enough. Parents, especially during a child's formative years, are often only middle-aged and have much to learn themselves.
While being elderly is not a requirement for Aristotle's phronimos, it is often the case that with age comes wisdom. Yet, as society becomes more and more isolated (even before COVID-19), and with household sizes shrinking, we rarely think to use the phronimos people in our lives.
In the English-speaking West, especially, old people are shuffled off to retirement villages or care homes, only to be brought out for Thanksgiving or little Ava's birthday party. If Aristotle had his way, you would text them every single day. After all, they have experienced it all before — and made it out alive!
Perhaps Aristotle's philosophy also reveals a deeper truth: how incredibly valuable the elderly of our society are. Besides the intrinsic cruelty of a society that isolates and forgets its old people, Aristotle asks us to ponder what we're really missing in the process. These people — these phronimos — have so much to offer. They've made the mistakes, so we don't have to. We really ought to call on their wisdom much more.
Jonny Thomson teaches philosophy in Oxford. He runs a popular Instagram account called Mini Philosophy (@philosophyminis). His first book is Mini Philosophy: A Small Book of Big Ideas.
- 3 kinds of friendship, according to Aristotle - Big Think ›
- Virtue Ethics: A Moral System You've Never Heard of — But ... ›
- How to be happy, according to Aristotle's 11 virtues - Big Think ›
How Pfizer and BioNTech made history with their vaccine
How were mRNA vaccines developed? Pfizer's Dr Bill Gruber explains the science behind this record-breaking achievement and how it was developed without compromising safety.
- Wondering how Pfizer and partner BioNTech developed a COVID-19 vaccine in record time without compromising safety? Dr Bill Gruber, SVP of Pfizer Vaccine Clinical Research and Development, explains the process from start to finish.
- "I told my team, at first we were inspired by hope and now we're inspired by reality," Dr Gruber said. "If you bring critical science together, talented team members together, government, academia, industry, public health officials—you can achieve what was previously the unachievable."
- The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine has not been approved or licensed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to prevent COVID-19 for use in individuals 12 years of age and older. The emergency use of this product is only authorized for the duration of the emergency declaration unless ended sooner. See Fact Sheet: cvdvaccine-us.com/recipients.
Horseshoe crabs are drained for their blue blood. That practice will soon be over.
The blood of horseshoe crabs is harvested on a massive scale in order to retrieve a cell critical to medical research. However, recent innovations might make this practice obsolete.
- Horseshoe crabs' blue blood is so valuable that a quart of it can be sold for $15,000.
- This is because it contains a molecule that is crucial to the medical research community.
- Today, however, new innovations have resulted in a synthetic substitute that may end the practice of farming horseshoe crabs for their blood.
One of humanity's strangest and most macabre activities is slowly coming to an end, a trend that every horseshoe crab should celebrate. For the time being, however, hundreds of thousands of horseshoe crabs are being harvested from the ocean off the US's east coast and drained of their valuable blue blood.
It's a surreal practice, but there's good reason for it. Limulus Polyphemus—the Atlantic horseshoe crab—has extremely valuable blood. Unlike the blood of vertebrates, horseshoe crabs do not use hemoglobin to transport oxygen throughout their body. Instead, they use hemocyanin, a chemical that gives their blood that distinctive blue color – but this isn't what makes their blood so valuable. Instead, it's the kind of immune cells they carry.
Life-saving blue blood
Vertebrates carry white blood cells in their blood streams; invertebrates like the horseshoe crab carry amebocytes instead. When an amebocyte comes into contact with a pathogen, it releases a chemical that causes the local blood to clot, which researchers believe is a mechanism for isolating dangerous pathogens. Specifically, the amebocytes in horseshoe crab blood solidifies when it comes into contact with endotoxins, a pervasive and sometimes deadly product of bacteria that kicks immune systems into gear, sometimes resulting in fever, organ failure, or septic shock.
The presence of endotoxins in drugs, needles, or anything that comes into contact with human blood is a serious problem. Researchers used to give rabbits a sample of whatever material or substance they were interested in and observe them for hours to see if their immune system reacted, implying the presence of endotoxins. But the amebocytes in horseshoe blood were a game changer—instead of conducting time-consuming tests on rabbits, horseshoe crab amebocytes could be added to a sample of a substance. If the sample started to clot, then endotoxins were there.
The substance derived from horseshoe blood is called Limulus Amebocyte Lysate, or LAL, and it quickly became nearly as valuable as gold. Thanks to the ubiquity of endotoxins and the dire need to test for their presence, a quart of horseshoe crab blood could fetch $15,000. To cash in, companies harvest as many as 600,000 crabs a year. Up to 30% of their blood is drained before they are returned to the ocean, although a procedure this traumatic obviously entails some mortality. Estimates vary wildly. Some official sources put the mortality estimate at around 3 or 4%, but these figures typically represent mortality directly resulting from transportation and handling. Other organizations put the mortality rate as high as 30%.
A new substitute
A horseshoe crab heading for the ocean.
Photo: Shutterstock.
Fortunately for horseshoe crabs, this practice may be dying out. Researchers discovered that a molecule in LAL called factor C was responsible for its clotting action. Researchers genetically modified the guts of insects—who belong to the same phylum as horseshoe crabs, Arthropoda—to produce factor C. As a result, the insects began pumping out factor C, which could then be sold as recombinant factor C (rFC) on the market as a viable substitute to horseshoe crab blood.
Though rFC has been on the market since 2003, it's been slow to gain traction. Initially, it was only being produced by one manufacturer, the Lonza Group. Pharmaceutical companies are wary to rely on a single manufacturer in case an emergency occurs, and their supply is cut off. The Food and Drug Administration's (FDA's) regulatory process was quite slow as well. But these obstacles are gradually being overcome. Hyglos GmbH, another pharmaceutical manufacturer, began producing rFC in 2013. European regulatory bodies have approved its use, which lays the groundwork for future approval by the FDA. Major pharmaceutical companies who have used rFC have confirmed that it works just as well as LAL. Today, experts believe that rFC will become the dominant method of detecting endotoxins, letting horseshoe crabs off the hook.
Why condensed matter physicists reject reductionism
Reduction is an approach that has been successful in science but is not itself synonymous with "science."
- Reductionism — the philosophical position that all phenomena can be explained by interactions between particles — is not inherently a part of the scientific method.
- For example, most biological processes cannot be explained by appealing to quarks.
- Those who study complex phenomena, such as condensed matter physicists, often reject reductionism and embrace its alternative, known as emergence.
Fundamentally, science is a path to understanding the world. It's a way to enter a dialogue with nature. Using the methods of science, certain kinds of questions — meaning questions that are posed in a particular kind of way — can get answered. Science is so successful at this question-answering task, however, that other ideas often get attached to it in a philosophical game of pin-the-tail-on-the-donkey. It's in this often unconscious association that ideas that are not fundamentally part of the method we call science get tagged as "what science says."
Reductionism vs. emergence
One of these ride-along ideas is reductionism. Reductionism is a philosophical stance that claims that any explanation about the universe must reduce to the fundamental entities of physics, things like quarks and electrons.
Not long ago, I wrote an article about why reductionism is not what science "says" about the world. I introduced reductionism's philosophical alternative, known as emergence, and I promised to write more and continue unpacking the tension between these views. Today, as promised, we will dig a bit deeper into this ancient and critical question.
My post sparked some lovely conversations. Some folks agreed with what I was saying; others most certainly did not. That was pretty awesome from my point of view because conversations among people who disagree are the only way each side can learn more about their own points of view (and maybe have their minds changed). Based on that discussion, astronomer Jason Wright penned a cogent post on his perspective on reductionism. Later, Wright's post led to a really lovely piece by philosophers Thomas Metcalf and Chelsea Harami that laid out the reductionism vs. emergence debate. Those articles are worth reading.
Here's a summary of the debate: Emergence argues that, sometimes, when the fundamental entities of physics combine, they create fundamentally new kinds of behaviors and structures. Emergence argues that nature invents new things at higher levels of structure (hence, my claim that you are more than your atoms).
Philosophers then go on to distinguish between weak and strong emergence. Weak emergence sees all causes still being tracked back to the atoms, while strong emergence wants to claim that something truly new emerges at the higher levels. Also, much of this debate happens within a philosophical framework called "physicalism," which claims that everything that exists is, well, physical.
Conscious experience, and to a lesser degree life, are often identified as Ur-examples of strong emergence. Conscious experience is so weird that you can see why it's easy to tag it as an emergent phenomenon. But what about emergence — either strong or weak — in plain old physics?
Emergence in condensed matter physics
Credit: agsandrew via Adobe Stock
Perhaps unsurprisingly, some philosophers argue "yes," and others argue "no." For those with a physics background, I highly recommend the book Why More Is Different: Philosophical Issues in Condensed Matter Physics and Complex Systems for some good articles on the subject.
One of the most interesting things about the emergence-vs-reductionism debate is who takes which side. It is most definitely worth noting that some of the most emphatic voices arguing for stronger versions of emergence come from condensed matter physicists. This is the field that studies solid matter (and liquids too). In fact, the whole debate got started in 1972 with a paper by Noble Prize-winning physicist Philip Anderson called "More is Different," in which he wrote:
"The reductionist hypothesis does not by any means imply a 'constructionist' one: The ability to reduce everything to simple fundamental laws does not imply the possibility to start from those laws and reconstruct the universe. (...) At each level of complexity entirely new properties appear, and the understanding of the new behaviors requires research which I think is as fundamental in its nature as any other."
Later Robert Laughlin, also a condensed matter physicist, wrote a book called A Different Universe, in which he argued that attempts to apply the fundamental equations of quantum mechanics to any system with more than 100 particles leaves you with something that can only be solved with God's computer (i.e., it can't really be solved). Based on this, he argued that you really can't derive the higher levels of structure from the lower levels and that there do exist higher order, emergent principles that are required to understand the world.
Another Nobel Prize winning condensed matter physicist Anthony Leggett has also weighed in on this question, writing:
"No significant advance in the theory of matter in bulk has ever come about through derivation from microscopic principles. (...) I would confidently argue further that it is in principle and forever impossible to carry out such a derivation. (...) The so-called derivations of the results of solid-state physics from microscopic principles alone are almost all bogus, if 'derivation' is meant to have anything like its usual sense."
Leggett goes farther:
"I claim then that the important advances in macroscopic physics come essentially in the construction of models at an intermediate or macroscopic level, and that these are logically (and psychologically) independent of microscopic physics."
Reductionism doesn't work
What is interesting to me is that it's the people who actually do the work in studying the higher levels of structure that are often the ones most convinced that reductionism doesn't really work. Now physicists are not philosophers, which means that they are not trained to see the ontological and epistemological meaning of the theories they create. But I do think it's telling that those closest to complexity have the deepest intuitions of and commitments to emergence.
New study darkens hope for Earth-like planets
Most planets can't host plant life.
- A new study examines if exoplanets get enough stellar radiation to support photosynthesis.
- Many planets within the habitable zones of stars do not receive enough energy to support plant life.
- Earth-like planets are probably very rare.
Since 1961, astrobiologists and others interested in finding extraterrestrial life have used the Drake equation to speculate on the possible number of technologically advanced alien civilizations in the Milky Way. By multiplying factors like the number of new stars in the galaxy per year, how many planets those stars have, the number of planets suited to life, and how long intelligent civilizations emit radio waves, one can get an estimate of how many other intelligent species are out there right now.
The problem is that the equation is almost entirely speculative because many of the factors have unknown values. But every once in a while, new information helps to narrow down the range of reasonable values to plug in.
Bad news for E.T. enthusiasts: a new study published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society offers a further narrowing of those values. By examining the conditions needed for photosynthesis, the authors propose that biospheres suitable for life might be rarer than we thought.
Let there be (a little more) light
The study's authors looked at what conditions are needed for the biochemical process that makes most life on Earth possible, oxygenic photosynthesis. By combining carbon dioxide with water and light, species capable of oxygenic photosynthesis produce sugar and oxygen. The latter is released as a waste product.
The authors, like many before them, conjecture that photosynthesis is common throughout the galaxy on account of how much stellar radiation there is to collect, the (comparative) simplicity of the process, and the abundance of the other input elements.
Unlike others before them, they set out to see if any known exoplanets in the habitable zones of their stars actually got enough photosynthetically active radiation (PAR) — a term for solar radiation in the wavelength range between about 400 and 700 nm that most plants can use — to support life. By analyzing how much PAR known exoplanets are getting from their stars, the researchers were able to estimate which of them are getting enough stellar energy to have an Earth-like biosphere filled with photosynthesizing plants.
As it turns out, good real estate is hard to come by in the Milky Way.
Stars that burn at half the heat of the sun do not provide enough energy for a rich biosphere to ever arise. Red dwarf stars, which are small, numerous, and burn at about a third of the sun's temperature, were even worse. They couldn't provide the energy needed for much photosynthesis at all.
This is a particular issue for the search for alien life. As lead author Prof. Giovanni Covone of the University of Naples explained:
"Since red dwarfs are by far the most common type of star in our galaxy, this result indicates that Earth-like conditions on other planets may be much less common than we might hope. This study puts strong constraints on the parameter space for complex life, so unfortunately it appears that the 'sweet spot' for hosting a rich Earth-like biosphere is not so wide."
On the other end of the scale, very large and bright stars do produce enough light to drive photosynthesis. However, these stars also run out of fuel and either burn out or explode before advanced life would have a chance to evolve.
The Rare Earth hypothesis
Aliens biology: How much do we know? | Michio Kaku, E.O. Wilson, & more | Big Think
This doesn't mean that we are alone in the universe. While the study does suggest that the number of planets suitable for life is lower than we thought, the number is not impossibly small. The authors mention the existence of some planets, such as Kepler-442b, which do get enough solar radiation to sustain an Earth-like biosphere.
The study supports the argument known as the "Rare Earth hypothesis." It is, as the name suggests, the idea that planets like Earth — that is, planets that have the right combination of factors for complex life to evolve — are comparatively rare in the cosmos. (Those who object claim that life could evolve in ways unknown on Earth.)
The hunt will continue for alien life. Just don't get your hopes up.
Recidivism: breaking the cycle from father to son
Our program lowers reincarceration rates by 44 percent.