Follow Us
from the world's big
thinkers
Just how cold was the Ice Age? New study finds the temperature.
Researchers figure out the average temperatures of the last ice age on Earth.
- A new study analyzes fossil data to find the average temperatures during the last ice age.
- This period of time, about 20,000 years ago, had the average temperature of about 46 degrees Fahrenheit (7.8 C).
- The study has implications for understanding climate change.
How cold was the Ice Age? While one can imagine layers of ice covering everything around the world, that's not exactly what happened. In fact, researchers identified the temperature of the last ice age called the Last Glacial Maximum, from about 20,000 ago, to be about 46 degrees Fahrenheit (7.8 C).
This, of course, was the average global temperature – not the extent of how cold it really got in some places. The Last Glacial Maximum (LGM) was a very chilly period, when glaciers covered about half of North and South Americas, as well as Europe and parts of Asia. Overall, the new paper found that the world's temperatures were about 11 degrees Fahrenheit or 6 degrees Celsius less warm than today. If you're comparing, the average global temperature was 14 C (57 F) in the 20th century.
The study's lead author, Jessica Tierney, associate professor at the University of Arizona Department of Geosciences, addressed that this may not sound like a big deal to some but was, in fact, monumental.
"In your own personal experience that might not sound like a big difference, but, in fact, it's a huge change," explained Tierney. "In North America and Europe, the most northern parts were covered in ice and were extremely cold. Even here in Arizona, there was big cooling. But the biggest cooling was in high latitudes, such as the Arctic, where it was about 14 C (25 F) colder than today."
This corresponds to climate change models, which show that high latitudes get warmer at a faster rate than low latitudes. This means, according to projections, that this process of "polar amplification" will make it warmer and warmer over areas like the Arctic which are more sensitive to climate change.
Surface air temperatures during the last ice age.
Credit: Jessica Tierney, University of Arizona
Tierney's team calculated that every time the amount of atmospheric carbon will double, global temperatures should go up by 3.4 C (6.1 F). Carbon levels during the ice age were about 180 parts per million, then rose to about 280 parts per million during the Industrial Revolution, and have by now reached 415 parts per million.
How did the scientists reach their conclusions? The team used models that connected data from ocean plankton fossils to sea-surface temperatures. A technique called data assimilation, used in weather forecasting, was then employed to link the fossil data with climate model simulations of the LGM.
"What happens in a weather office is they measure the temperature, pressure, humidity and use these measurements to update a forecasting model and predict the weather," Tierney shared. "Here, we use the Boulder, Colorado-based National Center for Atmospheric Research climate model to produce a hindcast of the LGM, and then we update this hindcast with the actual data to predict what the climate was like."
The findings will help climate scientists evaluate how today's rising atmospheric levels of carbon dioxide influence the average temperatures around the world.
Co-authors of the new study also include professor Christopher Poulsen from the University of Michigan and postdoctoral researcher Jiang Zhu, now with the National Center for Atmospheric Research.
"Six degrees of global average cooling is enormous. The world would have looked much different during the last glacial maximum," said Poulsen, adding "The northern portions of North America, including here in Ann Arbor, Michigan, were covered by kilometers of ice."
You can read their paper published in Nature.
4 ways women can become strong, confident leaders—without acting like men
Big Think co-founder and CEO Victoria Brown breaks down the process of transitioning from founder to boss in her new book, Digital Goddess.
- In her forthcoming book, Digital Goddess: The Unfiltered Lessons of a Female Entrepreneur, Big Think's founder and CEO, Victoria Montgomery Brown, discusses the challenges of transitioning from founder to boss.
- Part of the problem is that women may think they need to act like men in order to be successful.
- Brown offers four pieces of solid advice to not only survive but thrive on the way to becoming a CEO.
Credit: Vicki Jauron, Babylon and Beyond Photography / Getty Images<h3>Nurture your business</h3><p>As Brown writes, women tend to be nurturers—a positive attribute for growing a business. In fact, female-led private tech startups have a <a href="https://www.forbes.com/sites/allysonkapin/2019/01/28/10-stats-that-build-the-case-for-investing-in-women-led-startups/#1daa8a3959d5" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer dofollow">35 percent higher return on investment</a> than male-led companies. That fact could at least in part be due to a nurturing attitude.</p><p>Not that Brown always toed that line. She originally adopted a command and control attitude—the wrong approach. She thought it was what she was <em>supposed to do</em>. Modern businesses adopt a militarized language, one quite suited to the male competitive temperament. </p><p>Rising above competition doesn't require a slaughter. Some people are better at jiu jitsu than taekwondo; both have a place. Brown believes command and control might work in the short term, but she's not convinced it's a sustainable approach. </p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"A business is not an army, and the concept of 'controlling' them will not get the best out of people." </p><p>In nurturing Big Think, Brown hired employees who shared the values of the company. As Simon Sinek recommends, she <a href="https://www.ted.com/talks/simon_sinek_how_great_leaders_inspire_action?language=en" target="_blank">started with why</a>, then found workers dedicated to that why. In the process, she found the best means for growing people's talent, not sticking them into a box and hoping they succeed.</p>
Video bonus: 8 Lessons I Learned the Hard Way So Other Entrepreneurs Don't Have To<a href="https://bit.ly/2B9sCDz" ><img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU4MTU5OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzODI5NTcwMX0.4j27ASQY7YJCbQvU6YP1rs2obh-Sl_qR2u6itbmSJpU/img.jpg?width=980" id="13ba9" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9a12e19c3df8979516063f09b47fb2e2" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /></a><p>Get an exclusive online course with Big Think founder Victoria Montgomery Brown, only when you <a href="https://bit.ly/2B9sCDz" target="_blank" rel="dofollow">preorder the new book</a> <em>Digital Goddess: The Unfiltered Lessons of a Female Entrepreneur. </em><br></p>
Behold, close-ups of the sand from around the cosmos
Think you've seen sand? You haven't seen sand.
- Microscopic photography exposes the beauty and strangeness of sand.
- Water wave action produces a startling variety of sand grains.
- That stuff between your toes is a lot more interesting than you might think.
Maui pieces<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xOTIwMTE4Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMzQzMjM5Mn0.MkTYIomRNqrum7_k9Nhn77aaqmlTHtXpqb7rV9t2HHw/img.jpg?width=980" id="5c862" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cd245d5221900dad302095a31f5fb0c8" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p>This image is a handful of sand grains selected from a beach in Maui and arranged onto a black background. The colors and shapes of these tiny grains of sand are surprisingly different and astonishingly beautiful, each with its own individual character.</p>
#2. Hamoa sponge spicule<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xOTIwMTE4My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNTY1ODAyM30.UOSPZd0hpva3255XEPT48JG9EyFMviUjJd5EsXbfGd4/img.jpg?width=980" id="cc502" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="36ed87fa02849ade3d644a019360d0d3" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><em>Magnification: 100x</em></p><p>Elegant beauty in a sponge <a href="https://www.mlml.calstate.edu/geooce/2016/09/28/sponges-and-spicules/" target="_blank" data-vivaldi-spatnav-clickable="1">spicule</a> fragment from a glassy sponge found in sand from Hamoa Beach, Maui, Hawaii.</p>
3. Okinawa, Japan puffy stars<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xOTIwMTE4NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MDU0ODI5NX0.taGto_gDGwjygc4-WIWjqf5s6p_iYT8yALmpIVhPEwY/img.jpg?width=980" id="a9bcb" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f098bde7757b5dd22634292fdd772d30" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p> These are star-shaped, calcium carbonate shells, or "tests," produced by tiny <a href="https://ocean.tamu.edu/academics/resources/ocean-world/forams/what-is-a-foram/index.html" target="_blank" data-vivaldi-spatnav-clickable="1">forams</a>, single-celled ocean organisms. Cute sand grains? </p>
4. Lunar sand<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xOTIwMTE4Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyODc4MTY1Nn0.1keKDS06xRBUerT39qXvI8nIw90EvBsWoUO02_rC_tk/img.jpg?width=980" id="a7ec6" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2b953bcefa06531d158c1c74bbef7b1f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><em>Magnification: 340x</em></p><p>Apollo 17 astronauts discovered this "orange soil" on the rim of Shorty Crater in the Taurus Littrow Valley. These tiny, glassy orange spherules originate from a fire-fountain volcano that erupted over 3.8 billion years ago.</p>
5. Plum Island garnet grains<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xOTIwMTE4OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwOTg0MTIyMn0.TLYqxTIzf_gIEfv3cyWL7hVXNZY8_70Uj15Gv0huxno/img.jpg?width=980" id="e514c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d56c1ff57544f2191786a4592ce2a4e6" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><em>Magnification: 60x</em></p><p>These come from Plum Island, Rowley, Massachusetts, the northernmost barrier island in the United States. Its beach gets its pink color from garnets in the sand. Denser than most other sand grains, they get left behind as the waves sweep less dense material away.</p>
6. Great Bahama Bank ooids<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xOTIwMTE5MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwODM2OTIzNH0.uMiPmzLpUuPBI1V8b9icbyGggq3kDS91RFRU8qR73M4/img.jpg?width=980" id="90751" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ddea42bbd0f2b4ab50fbbadb1fc58d81" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><em>Magnification: 75x</em></p><p>There are three areas in the world where <a href="https://www.sandatlas.org/oolite/" target="_blank" data-vivaldi-spatnav-clickable="1">ooids</a> are created from tidal currents that keep mineral grains in constant motion. This results in carbonate precipitation forming around them. One of these locations is the Great Bahama Bank — these come from Joulter Cays, located about ten miles north of Andros Island in the Bahamas.</p>
7. Corsican sand mask<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xOTIwMTE5MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MDI1MjQ3N30.Q9qWaPGLiMMQl1vS-m8boPeZnOmp4sa3cTdWfh_vR80/img.jpg?width=980" id="d4f8c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9d214a6968452b61f93a8699a0bd853d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><em>Magnification: 150x</em></p><p>A single grain of sand from the island of Corsica, France, looks like a mask. Or an <em>Angry Birds</em> pig snout.</p>
8. Sand from South Point, Hawaii<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xOTIwMTE5Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MDkzNTI0NX0.d4y_E40VkzXIOaC7U3zb5MOIDMMnn3UwY_ioTWfOT3s/img.jpg?width=980" id="fa05d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9be0d26dad6442059b0b54e3a9df8d73" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><em>Magnification: 250x</em></p><p>These grains are from South Point on the Big Island of Hawaii. The translucent green grains are olivine — at South Point on Mauna Loa's southwest rift, the pounding surf erodes a forty-nine-thousand-year-old volcanic cinder cone made of olivine. The deep-red grain (upper left) is volcanic rock.</p>
9. A tiny sapphire in Japanese sand<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xOTIwMTE5My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwNTYwOTEyMn0.1HQDssUJvlGm4GPYZaCHf7i0QHZmrFcI8FgXkclKLjY/img.jpg?width=980" id="4a32c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="edcfd0ab4abfab4f5a215d88cb376760" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><em>Magnification: 150x</em></p><p>There appears to be sapphire crystal in this sand from Japan. Who knows what you'll find under your feet if you look?</p>
A rush is on to mine the deep seabed, with effects on ocean life that aren’t well understood
According to international law, the seabed belongs to everyone.
Mining the ocean floor for submerged minerals is a little-known, experimental industry.
Can a robot guess what you're thinking?
It's a very human behavior—arguably one of the fundamentals that makes us us.
Harvard study suggests avoiding TV and daytime naps to avoid depression
The goal of this large-scale study was to provide actionable information on how to avoid depression or decrease depressive symptoms.