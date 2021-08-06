Follow Us
How can we fix America's police?
Three ideas could help create the police force that Americans want.
- Replace consolidated police forces with community policing.
- Encourage discretionary non-enforcement of laws.
- Remove bad financial incentives like civil asset forfeiture.
After the murder of George Floyd by police officer Derek Chauvin in May 2020, some Americans argued the country would be better off without police. A police-free zone was established in Seattle. The zone was shut down several months later after four shootings, two deaths, and several sexual assaults.
Violent crime is an undeniable problem in the United States: homicides rose 25 percent from 2019 to 2020 and still continue to rise in some cities. In New York City, voters responded to the recent crime surge by nominating former NYPD Captain Eric Adams for mayor. Even in progressive cities, it seems, people still believe policing is the best solution to violent crime. A Pew Research Center poll shows that few Americans support abolishing or defunding the police.
So how can we fix our current policing problems? What would a more humane version of policing look like — and what is stopping us from getting it?
Here are three police reform ideas from scholars who have studied American policing:
1. Replace consolidated police forces with community policing
In an Institute for Humane Studies (IHS) video on community policing, economists Jayme Lemke and Liya Palagashvili trace the history of today's citywide police forces back to Prohibition. Politicians believed consolidating small neighborhood police departments into citywide forces with unified standards would make cities better equipped to enforce federal prohibition laws.
But consolidation came with a price, Lemke and Palagashvili say. Previously, under smaller neighborhood departments, police officers were seen as long-term partners with the community with the mutual goal of making the neighborhood safer. This is known as community policing, and it incentivizes officers to act in the best interest of the people in their community, which does not always mean arresting offenders.
"You have a kid out after curfew," Lemke, a senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center, says. "Does he get hauled home to mom, or does he get hauled to jail?"
But consolidated forces have a one-size-fits-all approach to neighborhood safety: enforce laws through citations and arrests. Police success quickly became measured by numbers: the number of people stopped and arrested. "The culture is, you're not working unless you are writing summonses or arresting people," NYPD Officer Adyl Polanco told NPR.
In the 1970s, Nobel Prize-winning economist Elinor Ostrom pushed back on the consolidation of police forces and other public departments. Her theory of polycentric governance suggested that communities would be better off with multiple decision-making bodies interacting rather than decision-making power being centralized in larger consolidated bodies. She studied police departments — even riding in the back of police cars — and found that communities with smaller neighborhood police departments had a better relationship with police because that is when coproduction — a shared responsibility for achieving safety — takes place.
"Many of the officers in very big departments do not see themselves as responsible to citizens," Ostrom said. "They are on duty for specific hours and with an entirely different mentality." Ostrom argued that community police forces are more likely to employ officers who are willing to try outside-the-box solutions to solve a neighborhood's unique problems — problems that are rarely fixed through tickets and arrests.
2. Encourage discretionary non-enforcement of laws
Jake Monaghan, assistant professor of philosophy at the University of New Orleans, spoke about bad policing incentives at a recent IHS symposium, "Unnecessary Evils: Laws, Judging, and Policing in an Overcriminalized World." He is currently working on a book about what good policing looks like.
"I argue first that one important way to overcome failures in the criminal justice system is to engage in discretionary non-enforcement of certain laws," Monaghan writes in his book abstract.
Recognizing that discretion is an inevitable element of policing means abandoning any misconception that police should behave like the military. "Soldiers are typically allowed very little discretion in the course of their work," Monaghan writes. "Policing, especially in the patrol division, is characterized by significant amounts of discretion." We should view police officers not as soldiers but "as genuine professionals who should be exercising discretion by drawing on a body of specialized knowledge."
We can encourage the exercise of legitimate, well-reasoned discretion by specializing the patrol division, Monaghan argues, so that officers responding to calls have the necessary training to decide when not enforcing a law is in the best interest of the community.
3. Remove bad financial incentives like civil asset forfeiture
Civil asset forfeiture currently allows police departments in most jurisdictions to seize assets from criminal suspects before they are convicted or even arrested. If police claim an asset was involved in a crime, they can confiscate it — then use it to help fund police activities.
"Police departments and municipal governments around the country rely on seized assets, whether cash directly or property that can be sold for cash, to help pay for operations and programs that they otherwise could not afford," Chris Surprenant, professor of ethics at University of New Orleans, and Jason Brennan, professor of ethics at Georgetown University, write in their book Injustice For All: How Financial Incentives Corrupted and Can Fix the Criminal Justice System.
While a police officer cannot lawfully take cash from a suspected drug dealer and deposit into his own bank account, he can use civil asset forfeiture to accomplish essentially the same thing: the more money a police officer seizes, the more money there will be in the police department budget to pay for raises and nicer amenities, Surprenant and Brennan explain.
Not only does this incentivize police departments to seize more assets from people, but it also incentivizes them to allow some criminal activities to take place so that they can then seize the profits.
"For example," Surprenant and Brennan explain, "when disrupting drug trade activities, any illegal drugs seized by law enforcement agents must be destroyed, but they can retain seized cash believed to be connected to drug activity and use it to fund their own operations. That cash can be kept but drugs must be destroyed has led many police departments to establish checkpoints and otherwise run operations to target individuals after sales have been made, rather than preventing those sales from being made in the first place."
States should reform asset forfeiture laws to prevent police departments from enriching themselves through policing, Surprenant and Brennan say. That will help realign police incentives with the long-term safety and well-being of the community.
What success looks like
As different states and municipalities experiment with police reforms like the three ideas listed above, how can we measure success? What does good policing look like?
The Atlantic's Conor Friedersdorf points to the "Nine Principles of Policing," drafted in 1829 by the London Metropolitan Police Department, as "the foundations of a civilized law-enforcement agency." The fourth principle is: "To recognize always that the extent to which the cooperation of the public can be secured diminishes proportionately the necessity of the use of physical force and compulsion for achieving police objectives."
This, ultimately, is what we want from good policing: to secure our cooperation as much as possible through peaceful partnership. Successfully doing that means respecting the dignity and diversity of communities, treating individuals humanely, and having no overarching goal other than the peace and safety of the neighborhood.
One man visited all 2964 bus stops in San Francisco — for science
Americans don't like to ride the bus. There are ways to fix that.
- In three months last year, Marcel Moran visited all of San Francisco's bus stops.
- His aim: to map the quality of their signage, seating, shelter, and other amenities.
- Correcting the imbalances he found could be the key to increasing ridership.
A bus stop in central San Francisco with proper signage, seating, and shelter. About 10 percent of bus stops in the city are so underdeveloped that they are, for all practical purposes, invisible. Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The San Francisco County Municipal Transportation Authority (SFMTA) has nearly 3,000 bus stops in its network. Over three months in mid-2020, Marcel Moran visited every last one of them.
Not just a weird hobby
It would have been one of the weirder ways to kill time during the first months of the pandemic, but Mr. Moran's reasons were more noteworthy than that. His was the first comprehensive survey of San Francisco's bus stop amenities — more precisely, the level of comfort and security that they provide.
Previous studies show that the presence of seats, shelter, and even nearby trees make waiting for the bus seem shorter. Also, electronic screens showing estimated times of arrival (ETAs) reduce the frustration of waiting.
This suggests that a well-furnished bus stop will reassure riders and can even attract more. On the other hand, a shoddy, neglected bus stop will do the opposite. Accordingly, a number of transit agencies aim to improve the quality of their bus stops. However, what's missing from their approach is a comprehensive study of bus-stop amenities to underpin such a strategy.
Or it was, until now. Mr Moran, a Ph.D. candidate in city planning at Berkeley, has produced a "census" of bus stop amenities throughout San Francisco — the first standardized overview of its kind. For each of the stops, he wanted to know: Is it properly indicated? Does it offer seating and/or shelter? Is there an electronic message board with real-time traffic info — and does it work properly? And is the access from curb to bus unobstructed by parked cars?
No seating, no shelter, no signage — no riders?
Only 34 percent of bus stops in San Francisco offer seating (white), while 66 percent do not (red). Credit: Marcel Moran / Journal of Public Transportation – CC BY-NC 4.0
In a number of ways, San Francisco is an ideal place to test the quality of public transport amenities. The city is something of a laboratory for mobility innovation — see experiments with dynamic parking prices, shared bicycle and e-scooter programs, and a ban on private cars along Market Street.
Already in 1973, San Francisco declared itself a "transit first" city, meaning that city policies would favor public transport over private cars. The policy remains in place today, although this will come as a surprise to many who use the city's public bus network.
Because Mr Moran's survey found that:
- Only 34 percent of San Francisco's bus stops offer seating of some kind.
- Only 31 percent featured shelter from the elements.
- At 32 percent of bus stops, on-street parking obstructed curbside access to the buses.
- Only 30 percent displayed a route map, usually as part of a shelter.
- Only 23 percent of bus stops had ETA screens (and they did not work at 2 percent of stops).
- 11 percent did not appear to have any kind of visible signage at all.
- Some bus routes have seating at 75 percent of stops, while others no more than 10 percent.
The study's findings, which appear in an article in the upcoming issue of the Journal of Public Transportation, not only point to large shortcomings in San Francisco's bus stop amenities but also reveal a glaring geographical gap. While "a majority of (San Francisco) bus stops lack both seating and shelter of any kind," Mr. Moran remarks that "amenity 'coldspots' nearly all lie within the city's southern half."
North vs. South
Barrier-free access from curb to bus is almost a given in the north; you are much more likely to have to navigate a row of parked cars in the south.Credit: Marcel Moran / Journal of Public Transportation – CC BY-NC 4.0
The comfort level of bus stops is generally much higher in the northern half of the city, the location of its central and commercial districts. It is much lower in the south, which is more residential and peripheral.
- In the north, 45 percent of bus stops had seating, and 42 percent offered shelter.
- Also, more than 80 percent provided curb-to-bus access unhindered by on-street parking.
- In the south, only 22 percent of bus stops had seating, with the same share of the total offering shelter.
- The level of barrier-free bus access was also lower, at just 53 percent.
It will surprise few that there are socioeconomic and racial components to the imbalance, with the north of the city generally being wealthier and whiter than the south, which is poorer and with more people of color.
Public transport, including by bus, is key to reducing the congestion and pollution caused by urban traffic. Yet bus ridership in the U.S. has been on a slow and steady decline for years — and a precipitous one since the start of the pandemic.
Reversing the trend via the "social minimum"
These maps show hotspots (in red) and coldspots (in blue) of the availability of seating (left) and obstruction-free access (right) at bus stops in San Francisco.Credit: Marcel Moran / Journal of Public Transportation – CC BY-NC 4.0
Reversing that trend will require raising the quality of public transport, but in most such considerations, the amenities provided by bus stops play little or no part. Mr Moran's study could help change that. "When parking is abundant and free, and bus stops in many neighborhoods are genuinely hard to spot and uncomfortable to wait at, we sift out many would-be riders," he told CityLab.
In his article, he advocates the social minimum principle, which would require a minimum level of amenities at all bus stops within the network. Approached by CityLab, the SFMTA said it was aware of "imbalances" in bus stop quality but planned to provide uniform signage for all, making them more visible and user friendly. No word, however, on seating, shelter and barrier-free access.
For more on Marcel Moran's study, see his article: Are Shelters in Place?: Mapping the Distribution of Transit Amenities via a Bus-Stop Census of San Francisco, cited here by the Berkeley Institute of Transportation Studies, and soon in the Journal of Public Transportation (Vol. 23, No. 3 – July 2021).
Also, check out Bloomberg CityLab for interesting stuff on urban design issues — plus some cool cartography content in the sub-series MapLab.
Strange Maps #1099
Got a strange map? Let me know at strangemaps@gmail.com.
The other moral in Frankenstein and how to apply it to human brains and reanimated pigs
Some neurology experiments — such as growing miniature human brains and reanimating the brains of dead pigs — are getting weird. It's time to discuss ethics.
- Two bioethicists consider a lesser known moral in Frankenstein and what it means for science today.
- We are still a ways from Shelley's novel, but we are getting closer.
- They suggest that scientists begin thinking of sentient creations as having moral rights regardless of what the law says.
Compared to what we see in science fiction, most of our major advances in modifying organisms are actually rather dull. For example, despite being deemed "Frankenfoods," genetically modified crops are typically changed in simple ways that make them hardier and easier to grow. We are still a long way from approaching the work of Dr. Frankenstein.
However, we are getting closer all the time. And exactly what we should do in the event that we create an organism with moral standing remains the subject of some debate.
Because of this, Dr. Julian Koplin of the University of Melbourne Law School and Dr. John Massie of The Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne wrote a paper discussing a lesser known ethical lesson of Frankenstein and how it might be applied to some of our more cutting-edge experiments — before we find ourselves asking what to do with artificially created sentient life.
The other moral in Frankenstein
The moral of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein that most people are familiar with is, "Don't play God," or some variation of that theme. Most film and television versions of the story follow this route, perhaps most notably in the famous 1931 film adaptation starring Boris Karloff as the monster.
This take on the ethical lesson of Frankenstein may be more useful than the broad warning against hubris, as modern science is getting ever closer to creating things with sentience.
However, Shelly's work covers many themes. One of them is that the real moral failure of Victor Frankenstein was not in creating his creature but in failing to meet or even consider the moral obligations he had to it. Thus, your pedantic friend who notes, "Frankenstein is the name of the doctor, not the monster," is both annoying and correct. Frankenstein never bothered to name his creature after bringing it into the world.
That's not the only thing Frankenstein failed to give the creature. The authors explain:
"...the 'monster' had at least some degree of moral status — which is to say, he was the kind of being to which we have moral obligations. Frankenstein refused to recognize any duties towards his creation, including even the modest duties we currently extend towards nonhuman research animals; Frankenstein denied his creature a name, shelter, healthcare, citizenship, or relationships with other creatures of its kind. In so doing, Frankenstein wronged his creation."
The Creature, as the monster is sometimes known in the novel, differs greatly from how most films depict him — uncoordinated, stupid, and brutish. He learns to speak several languages, references classic literature, and reveals that he is a vegetarian for ethical reasons. Before he spends his time devising a complex revenge plot against his creator, his primary desire is for companionship. He is also quite sensitive. Even if he is not entitled to the same moral standing as other humans, it seems intuitive that he has some moral standing that is never recognized.
This take on the ethical lesson of Frankenstein may be more useful than the broad warning against hubris, as modern science is getting ever closer to creating things with sentience.
Brain experiments are getting creepy and weird
One area of experimentation is the creation of human brain organoids that provide simplified, living 3D models of the brain. These organoids are grown with stem cells over the course of several months and are very similar to certain parts of the cortex. Scientists are doing this in their effort to better understand the brain and its associated diseases.
While it is unlikely that we have created anything complex enough to achieve consciousness, many researchers maintain that it is theoretically possible for an organoid to become conscious. Some experiments have already produced tissues that are light sensitive, suggesting at least a limited capacity for awareness.
In a turn toward a more literal reading of Shelley, a team of Yale scientists reanimated pig brains and kept some of them alive for 36 hours. While these revived brains neither were attached to pig bodies nor exhibited the electrical signals associated with consciousness, the study does raise the possibility that such a thing could be done. Other experiments seem to be based more on The Island of Dr. Moreau by H.G. Wells, including one in which monkeys were modified to carry a human gene for brain development. These monkeys had better short-term memory and reaction times than non-modified monkeys.
Where do we go from here?
The authors do not propose that we stop any particular research but instead consider the problem of moral standing. We should decide now what duties and moral obligations we owe to a sentient creature before the problem is literally looking us in the face.
While it is true that animal research is tightly regulated, nobody seems to have planned for reanimated pigs or monkeys with human-like intelligence. Though ethics reviews of experiments likely would catch the most egregious experiments before they venture into the realm of Gothic horror, they might miss a few things if we do not engage in some bioethical reflection now.
The authors suggest that we take two points from Frankenstein to guide us in drawing up new ethical standards: First, we should consider anything we create as existing on a moral plane no matter what the current regulations state. Exactly where a particular creature might fall on the moral spectrum is another question. (For instance, a reanimated pig brain does not have the same moral standing as a human being.)
Second, they remind us that we must try to avoid holding prejudice toward any moral beings that look or act differently than we do. In the novel, Dr. Frankenstein recoils in horror almost instinctively at what he created with monstrous results (no pun intended). We must be willing to consider atypical beings as potentially worthy of moral standing no matter how strange they may be.
Finally, they advise that every manipulated organism be treated with respect. This might be the most easily applied — had Victor Frankenstien respected the graves he looted to create his monster, none of the misfortune that followed would have befallen him.
How to take Earth’s inner temperature with erupted sea glass
Scientists look to erupted sea glass — lava that erupted in the ocean and was instantly chilled by the surrounding water — to take Earth's temperature.
This sprawling ocean ridge system is a product of overturning material in the Earth's interior, where boiling temperatures can melt and loft rocks up through the crust, splitting the sea floor and reshaping the planet's surface over hundreds of millions of years.
Now geologists at MIT have analyzed thousands of samples of erupted material along ocean ridges and traced back their chemical history to estimate the temperature of the Earth's interior.
Their analysis shows that the temperature of the Earth's underlying ocean ridges is relatively consistent, at around 1,350 degrees Celsius — about as hot as a gas range's blue flame. There are, however, "hotspots" along the ridge that can reach 1,600 degrees Celsius, comparable to the hottest lava.
The team's results, appearing in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth, provide a temperature map of the Earth's interior around ocean ridges. With this map, scientists can better understand the melting processes that give rise to undersea volcanoes, and how these processes may drive the pace of plate tectonics over time.
"Convection and plate tectonics have been important processes in shaping Earth history," says lead author Stephanie Brown Krein, a postdoc in MIT's Department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences (EAPS). "Knowing the temperature along this whole chain is fundamental to understanding the planet as a heat engine, and how Earth might be different from other planets and able to sustain life."
Krein's co-authors include Zachary Molitor, an EAPS graduate student, and Timothy Grove, the R.R. Schrock Professor of Geology at MIT.
A chemical history
The Earth's interior temperature has played a critical role in shaping the planet's surface over hundreds of millions of years. But there's been no way to directly read this temperature tens to hundreds of kilometers below the surface. Scientists have applied indirect means to infer the temperature of the upper mantle — the layer of the Earth just below the crust. But estimates thus far are inconclusive, and scientists disagree about how widely temperatures vary beneath the surface.
For their new study, Krein and her colleagues developed a new algorithm, called ReversePetrogen, that is designed to trace a rock's chemical history back in time, to identify its original composition of elements and determine the temperature at which the rock initially melted below the surface.
The algorithm is based on years of experiments carried out in Grove's lab to reproduce and characterize the melting processes of the Earth's interior. Researchers in the lab have heated up rocks of various compositions, reaching various temperatures and pressures, to observe their chemical evolution. From these experiments, the team has been able to derive equations — and ultimately, the new algorithm — to predict the relationships between a rock's temperature, pressure, and chemical composition.
Krein and her colleagues applied their new algorithm to rocks collected along the Earth's ocean ridges — a system of undersea volcanoes spanning more than 70,000 kilometers in length. Ocean ridges are regions where tectonic plates are spread apart by the eruption of material from the Earth's mantle — a process that is driven by underlying temperatures.
"You could effectively make a model of the temperature of the entire interior of the Earth, based partly on the temperature at these ridges," Krein says. "The question is, what is the data really telling us about the temperature variation in the mantle along the whole chain?"
Mantle map
The data the team analyzed include more than 13,500 samples collected along the length of the ocean ridge system over several decades, by multiple research cruises. Each sample in the dataset is of an erupted sea glass — lava that erupted in the ocean and was instantly chilled by the surrounding water into a pristine, preserved form.
Scientists previously identified the chemical compositions of each glass in the dataset. Krein and her colleagues ran each sample's chemical compositions through their algorithm to determine the temperature at which each glass originally melted in the mantle.
In this way, the team was able to generate a map of mantle temperatures along the entire length of the ocean ridge system. From this map, they observed that much of the mantle is relatively homogenous, with an average temperature of around 1,350 degrees Celsius. There are however, "hotspots," or regions along the ridge, where temperatures in the mantle appear significantly hotter, at around 1,600 degrees Celsius.
"People think of hotspots as regions in the mantle where it's hotter, and where material may be melting more, and potentially rising faster, and we don't exactly know why, or how much hotter they are, or what the role of composition is at hotspots," Krein says. "Some of these hotspots are on the ridge, and now we may get a sense of what the hotspot variation is globally using this new technique. That tells us something fundamental about the temperature of the Earth now, and now we can think of how it's changed over time."
Krein adds: "Understanding these dynamics will help us better determine how continents grew and evolved on Earth, and when subduction and plate tectonics started — which are critical for complex life."
This research was supported, in part, by the National Science Foundation.
Reprinted with permission of MIT News. Read the original article.
