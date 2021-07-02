3,000-year-old shark attack victim found

The skeleton of the world's oldest known shark attack victim exhibits telltale wounds.

Scotty Hendricks
02 July, 2021
3,000-year-old shark attack victim found
Laboratory of Physical Anthropology, KyotoUniversity/JAW, courtesy of Kyoto University.
  • A team of researchers has determined that a man died of wounds from a shark attack 3000 years ago.
  • The 790 wounds on his remains, including a missing leg and hand, are consistent with this hypothesis.
  • Given how rare shark attacks are, this find is truly remarkable.

Trying to learn about the distant past is often difficult. The remains of ancient humans can sometimes seem baffling, and trying to determine how they ended up in strange places or why they have such odd items with them in their graves can drive archaeologists batty. But when a confusing case suddenly begins to make sense, it shines a light on a small part of human history that would otherwise be lost to the ages.

Such a discovery is described in a new paper published in Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports. It examines the death of a man living in what is now Okayama Prefecture in southern Japan 3000 years ago. It is also the earliest known case of our species having a run-in with sharks.

We're going to need a bigger boat



A multi-angle map of the injuries and completeness of the skeleton. Red points are bite marks, orange ones are overlapping striations, and the purple are fracture lines. White et al.


The remains of the unfortunate person, known as individual 24, were found as part of a larger excavation of the remains of ancient hunter-gatherers in the Tsukumo Shell-mound cemetery site. The skeletal remains are incomplete, and a close inspection reveals no fewer than 790 deep wounds to the bones. They show no signs of having healed but do appear to have been inflicted before death.

The researchers were initially baffled by this. After ruling out a number of possibilities, including that the man was attacked with contemporary weapons or by a land-based animal, they arrived at the notion that he was attacked by a shark. Given the area, it was likely a tiger shark or a white shark.

The likely location of the initial bite, the pattern of bite marks, and the serrated nature of the wounds all support the shark attack hypothesis. His missing left hand is also consistent with a shark attack, and the authors speculate that it was removed while he tried to defend himself. The researchers posit that the man was alive when attacked and died quickly from blood loss and shock. His remains suggest that his body was recovered by his compatriots quickly and was buried in the manner typical of the Jōmon period.

Using updated techniques, the researchers also were able to more precisely date the remains to sometime between 1370 and 1010 BCE. This would make individual 24 a member of a fisher-hunter-gatherer community, likely explaining why he was in the water in the first place.

Does this change our understanding of history?

In a press release, study co-author Dr. Mark Hudson put the findings in the context of our understanding of ancient Japan and archaeology in general:

"The Neolithic people of Jomon Japan exploited a range of marine resources... It's not clear if Tsukumo 24 was deliberately targeting sharks or if the shark was attracted by blood or bait from other fish. Either way, this find not only provides a new perspective on ancient Japan, but is also a rare example of archaeologists being able to reconstruct a dramatic episode in the life of a prehistoric community."


From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
asia history Archaeology
Badge
Pfizer
Pfizer

How Pfizer and BioNTech made history with their vaccine

How were mRNA vaccines developed? Pfizer's Dr Bill Gruber explains the science behind this record-breaking achievement and how it was developed without compromising safety.

How Pfizer and BioNTech made history with their vaccine
Sponsored by Pfizer
  • Wondering how Pfizer and partner BioNTech developed a COVID-19 vaccine in record time without compromising safety? Dr Bill Gruber, SVP of Pfizer Vaccine Clinical Research and Development, explains the process from start to finish.
  • "I told my team, at first we were inspired by hope and now we're inspired by reality," Dr Gruber said. "If you bring critical science together, talented team members together, government, academia, industry, public health officials—you can achieve what was previously the unachievable."
  • The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine has not been approved or licensed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to prevent COVID-19 for use in individuals 12 years of age and older. The emergency use of this product is only authorized for the duration of the emergency declaration unless ended sooner. See Fact Sheet: cvdvaccine-us.com/recipients.

Keep reading Show less
Health Science Innovation Technology Vaccines

Horseshoe crabs are drained for their blue blood. That practice will soon be over.

The blood of horseshoe crabs is harvested on a massive scale in order to retrieve a cell critical to medical research. However, recent innovations might make this practice obsolete.

Credit: Business Insider (video)
Surprising Science
  • Horseshoe crabs' blue blood is so valuable that a quart of it can be sold for $15,000.
  • This is because it contains a molecule that is crucial to the medical research community.
  • Today, however, new innovations have resulted in a synthetic substitute that may end the practice of farming horseshoe crabs for their blood.
Keep reading Show less
medicine ecology chemistry medical research

Baby beasts: Love and evolution in the animal kingdom

Evolutionary success is not about the number of one's children, but one's grandchildren: the children need to survive and pass on their genes.

Photo by 42 North on Unsplash
Surprising Science

David Attenborough, asked a few years ago by journalist Joanna Nikodemska about the animal he finds most interesting, answered after some consideration that he's most fascinated by a three-year-old human child, whose potential for development and adaptation are simply limitless.

Keep reading Show less
animals birds biology evolution reproduction

Aristotle’s guide to the elderly and ancient Greek wisdom

The wise, the old, and the experienced matter to a full and happy life.

Credit: Jixiao Huang via Unsplash
Personal Growth
  • Life is full of complicated and difficult moments, but we can become better at dealing with them. This practical wisdom is a cornerstone of Aristotle's ethics.
  • When we practice this skill, we become more adept at seeing situations and people differently — not unlike an artist viewing a painting.
  • The elderly and experienced of this world have such wisdom in spades. But those of us in the West rarely tap into this precious resource.
Keep reading Show less
wisdom philosophy Ethics
13-8

Why condensed matter physicists reject reductionism

Reduction is an approach that has been successful in science but is not itself synonymous with "science."

Quantcast