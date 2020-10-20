Follow Us
Plant-grown vaccines: the next step in medicine?
Medicago is growing a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate in a relative of the tobacco plant right now.
- Canadian biotech company Medicago is growing a vaccine candidate in Nicotiana benthamiana.
- An Australian relative to tobacco, plant-based vaccines could be cheaper and more reliable than current methods.
- Medicago just completed phase 3 clinical trials of an influenza vaccine, which could be a game-changer for vaccine production.
One of the biggest fears around vaccines, however unwarranted, is that they're "unnatural." Adjuvants that help improve vaccine response, such as alum, squalene, and paraffin oil, have been demonized by the anti-vaxx movement. This trend has resulted in over one-third of Americans claiming they won't get a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine when one is produced.
With over 200 vaccine trials underway, chances that 2021 will result in a reliable vaccine are high. Those worried about the "unnatural" means by which vaccines are produced may take comfort in a groundbreaking new development.
In July, Canadian biotech company Medicago began phase 1 clinical trials using a vaccine candidate that's grown in Nicotiana benthamiana, an Australian plant that closely resembles tobacco. The plant's naturally poor immune system allows virus-like particles (VLPs) to flourish. Medicago CEO Bruce Clark says the plant acts like a "bioreactor" that produces usable material in a matter of weeks.
Many vaccines are traditionally incubated in chicken eggs. The annual influenza vaccination is a common example. The process is delicate, however: US government facilities are hidden and highly secure. This method is costly, as every dose requires at least one egg. Tens of millions of chicken eggs are used for this purpose in America every year.
There's another important cost: time. While a plant-developed VLP vaccine takes roughly two months to develop, egg vaccines take up to a half-year to produce. With plants, you get a vaccine quicker and without ethical concerns for the strain on chickens.
By contrast, Nicotiana benthamiana grows in rugged environments throughout Australia. It can grow up to five feet tall. The frail leaves have made it an exceptional candidate for plant research and have been used for decades in plant virology. An experimental drug, ZMapp, developed to treat Ebola, was designed using this plant. While not without risks, the WHO claims ZMapp's benefits outweigh the risks, and has approved its usage in cocktail treatments.
Credit: alphaspirit / Adobe Stock
Clark says it's important to attack the novel coronavirus from all sides.
"Creating a sufficient supply of COVID-19 vaccines within the next year is a challenge which will require multiple approaches, with different technologies. Our proven plant-based technology is capable of contributing to the collective solution to this public health emergency."
Unlike many common vaccines, VLP vaccines contain no genetic material. You won't get infected by it, which is always a risk in live vaccines.
This SARS-CoV-2 vaccine is not the only project on Medicago's hands. The company just completed phase 3 clinical trials on an influenza. While no plant-based vaccine has been approved for use, the company hopes to replace the more cumbersome and expensive egg-based model, or at least offset some of the costs of that model. The plant model could help researchers adapt more quickly to the ever-changing influenza strains each season.
Plants offer a wonderful alternative to the current vaccination model. Besides price, VLP vaccines scale much easier and faster. If the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine works, Medicago believes they can produce a billion doses a year, by far the most ambitious yield to date. At a time when speed, cost, and reliability are all essential factors in vaccine development, we should put tobacco to better use: healing instead of harming.
What does kindness look like? It wears a mask.
Northwell Health CEO Michael Dowling has an important favor to ask of the American people.
- Michael Dowling is president and CEO of Northwell Health, the largest health care system in New York state. In this PSA, speaking as someone whose company has seen more COVID-19 patients than any other in the country, Dowling implores Americans to wear masks—not only for their own health, but for the health of those around them.
- The CDC reports that there have been close to 7.9 million cases of coronavirus reported in the United States since January. Around 216,000 people have died from the virus so far with hundreds more added to the tally every day. Several labs around the world are working on solutions, but there is currently no vaccine for COVID-19.
- The most basic thing that everyone can do to help slow the spread is to practice social distancing, wash your hands, and to wear a mask. The CDC recommends that everyone ages two and up wear a mask that is two or more layers of material and that covers the nose, mouth, and chin. Gaiters and face shields have been shown to be less effective at blocking droplets. Homemade face coverings are acceptable, but wearers should make sure they are constructed out of the proper materials and that they are washed between uses. Wearing a mask is the most important thing you can do to save lives in your community.
6 billion planets like Earth? Scientists make stunning estimate
Astronomers propose new estimate of Earth-like planets in the Milky Way galaxy.
- Astronomers make new analysis based on data from NASA's Kepler space telescope.
- The researchers estimate there may be as many as six billion Earth-like planets in our galaxy alone.
- The scientists looked for planets that would be able to host life.
Legacy of NASA’s Kepler Space Telescope<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="016eaa43a6faff34c8d0497af019bad0"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_V7J05fK5e0?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
Eighth century pagan temple to Old Norse gods unearthed in Norway
Rare structures and artifacts of the Viking religion practiced centuries prior to Christianity's introduction have been uncovered by archaeologists in Norway, including a "god house."
- A 1,200-year-old temple to the Old Norse gods including Thor and Odin has been unearthed in Norway by a team of archaeologists.
- It was likely used for worship and sacrifices to gods during the midsummer and midwinter solstices, and other fertility festivals.
- Icelanders are officially practicing the Old Norse pagan religions again; the first temple to the Norse gods in 1000 years is currently being constructed in the City of Reykjavík.
The god house<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDU1MjM3MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1ODkzNzY0MX0.pmfs1whuVE2pdAlBLV64Zw0T2FSLPFpm63j48AlyUz4/img.jpg?width=1245&coordinates=0%2C0%2C0%2C0&height=700" id="531ba" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="693df469340e1552b5babcf965f8df7e" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Aerial view of the "godhouse."
Photo courtesy of the University Museum of Bergen<p>The building remains were unearthed by <a href="https://www.universitetsmuseet.no/nb/artikkel/230/enestaende-funn-av-hedensk-gudehov-fra-yngre-jernalder" target="_blank">archaeologists from the University Museum of Bergen</a> in September at the seaside village of Ose located in western Norway ahead of preparations for a new housing development project. Based on the placement of post holes and other artifacts, the team was able to determine the structure of the god house and how it was used.</p><p>The large wooden building was about 45 feet long, 26 feet wide, and 40 feet high, and is thought by archaeologists to date from the end of the eighth century. It was likely used for worship and sacrifices to gods during the midsummer and midwinter solstices, which would have been highly revered cosmological events for agrarian societies like the Old Norse.</p><p> The building's layout is almost identical to late Iron Age god houses found at Uppåkra in southern Sweden and Tissø in Denmark, but this is the first temple of its kind found in Norway according to archaeologist and architect <a href="https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Soren_Diinhoff" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Søren Diinhoff</a> who led the project. </p><p>"We have discovered the most perfectly shaped god house of all the finds so far — I know of no other Scandinavian buildings in which the house construction is as clear as it is here," <a href="https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Soren_Diinhoff" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Diinhoff</a> told <a href="https://www.syfy.com/syfywire/1200-year-old-viking-temple-found-in-norway" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Syfy Wire</a>'s Elizabeth Rayne. "I think our building is central to document and verify this very special architecture."</p><p>Diinhoff told Live Science that god houses at Ose followed the architectural blueprint of Christian basilicas that travelers would have come across in southern regions. Because of this, Old Norse religious temples of this time are characterized by a high tower looming above a pitched roof, similar to early Christian churches. At the site were also a number of cooking pits for preparing religious feats, and a collection of bones — the remains of animal sacrifices.</p><p>Their excavations also revealed traces of early agricultural settlements dating to between 2,000 and 2,500 years ago, including the remains of two <a href="https://www.livescience.com/oldest-viking-settlement-discovered.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">longhouses</a> — large wooden halls typically covered with turf and thatch and used as communal habitations. According to Diinhoff, they would have each been the center of a small farm for a family and their animals. </p>
Old Norse religion<p>Later in the sixth century is when the Norse began to construct large "god houses." These were complex outdoor worship sites dedicated to deities of the Norse pantheon including the fertility god Freyer, the war god Odin, and the storm god Thor. This suggests the worship was more than a small cult or folk practice. Rather, it likely had something to do with elite classes wanting to put on an ideological spectacle. As high-status families began to take control of the earlier religious cults, Norse religious worship became more organized.</p><p>The temple at Ose was likely used for celebrations and sacrifices to gods during the midsummer and midwinter solstices (the shortest and longest days of the year), which would have been highly revered cosmological events for agrarian societies like the Old Norse. Several years ago, a "phallus" stone was found nearby the excavation site. According to Diinhoff, it was likely a part of Old Norse fertility rituals. </p><p>Festivals in which meat, drinks, and treasures were offered to wooden figurines representing the gods would have also taken place. While the gods consumed the spiritual essence of the food and drink, practitioners were able to enjoy the material of the feast. </p><p> "You would have a good mood, a lot of eating and a lot of drinking," Diinhoff said to Live Science. "I think they would have had a good time."</p>
A return to pagan practices in Norway?<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2fc0c3e3cc8af1ce80c73d8eac464841"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/OYAWNj76axM?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Unfortunately, the party was brought to an end during the 11th century. It was then that Norway's rulers imposed Christianity onto the population. As a result, pagan religious structures were torn down and burned, and Norse gods were demonized. There's currently no evidence suggesting that Ose's god house was part of the iconoclastic purge, but Diinhoff and his team would like to find out in further work.</p><p>Recently, <a href="https://bigthink.com/ideafeed/iceland-to-officially-worship-norse-gods-again" target="_self">the Norse pagan religions have made a comeback</a>. For example, an Icelandic neopagan faith group called the <a href="https://asatru.is/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Ásatrú Association of Iceland</a>, is currently one of the country's fastest growing religions. Over the last decade, it's almost quadrupled its membership going from a (granted, low) base of 1,275 people in 2009 to 4,473 in 2018. The association is constructing the first temple to the Norse gods in 1000 years in the City of Reykjavík. The project began in 2017 and after running into a funding roadblock, it's expected to be completed later this year. </p>
How do pandemics end? History suggests diseases fade but are almost never truly gone
Instead of looking forward, we should be consulting the past.
When will the pandemic end? All these months in, with over 37 million COVID-19 cases and more than 1 million deaths globally, you may be wondering, with increasing exasperation, how long this will continue.
Scientists stumble across new organs in the human head
New cancer-scanning technology reveals a previously unknown detail of human anatomy.