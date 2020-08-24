Follow Us
from the world's big
thinkers
First case of COVID-19 reinfection reported in Hong Kong
The patient's second infection was asymptomatic, suggesting that subsequent infections may be milder.
- A 33-year-old man contracted the virus first in March, then again in August.
- Researchers at the University of Hong Kong compared the RNA of the two infections, finding them to be distinct.
- The immune system's response to the coronavirus remains unclear, but recent studies suggest T cells may help to battle subsequent infections even after antibody levels drop.
A man in Hong Kong was infected with SARS-CoV-2 for a second time, becoming the first confirmed case of reinfection, according to researchers at the University of Hong Kong.
The patient is a 33-year-old man who first contracted the virus in March, and then again more than four months later while traveling in Europe. Since the coronavirus was first reported, scientists have been trying to figure out whether it's possible to contract the virus multiple times, as is possible with other coronaviruses.
But despite some anecdotal reports of reinfection, the Hong Kong patient is the first confirmed case. To make sure the second infection was unrelated to the first, the researchers sequenced the virus from both infections and compared the RNA. They found a significant difference between the samples.
"This is the world's first documentation of a patient who recovered from Covid-19 but got another episode of Covid-19 afterwards," the researchers said in a statement.
On one level, it may be discouraging to learn that it's possible to contract SARS-CoV-2 twice. But the researchers noted that the Hong Kong case might be an outlier, and that reinfection could be rare throughout the population. What's more, the paper described the patient's first case as mild and his second case as asymptomatic.
That's promising news, because it suggests that while the patient's immunity wasn't strong enough to prevent infection, it was strong enough to protect him from developing COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
1) Second infection was asymptomatic. While immunity was not enough to block reinfection, it protected the person f… https://t.co/887j4nAXNJ— Prof. Akiko Iwasaki (@Prof. Akiko Iwasaki)1598276165.0
Still, the processes behind the immune response to the virus remain unclear. Earlier in August, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines saying that immunity from COVID-19 likely only lasts three months after contraction, while studies have suggested that antibodies seem to fade away after a few months.
But antibodies aren't the whole story. The immune system also has T cells and B cells — the so-called "memory" cells that are able to remember a virus, and then strategically mobilize the immune system against it if it enters the body again. That may help to explain why the Hong Kong patient's second infection was asymptomatic.
(Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)
It'll take time to know how common reinfection is, how durable the immune response is, and how the inevitable mutation of the virus impacts efforts to develop a vaccine.
"It may be completely different with this coronavirus," Dr. Anthony Fauci, who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an interview with the medical journal JAMA. "It may be that people induce a response that's quite durable. But if it acts like common coronaviruses, it likely is not going to be a very long duration of immunity."
- The sun is setting on unsustainable long-haul, short-stay tourism ... ›
- COVID-19 studies show hope for long-lasting immunity - Big Think ›
- COVID-19: What are immunity passports and how would they work ... ›
Radical innovation: Unlocking the future of human invention
Ready to see the future? Nanotronics CEO Matthew Putman talks innovation and the solutions that are right under our noses.
Innovation in manufacturing has crawled since the 1950s. That's about to speed up.
Award Winning Map Shows a More Accurate World
A new mapping method corrects not only for visual distortions but also for cultural ones.
The familiar world map, we’ve all encountered in school (sans Antarctica), was conceived almost half a millennium ago, in 1569, by cartographer Gerardus Mercator and it has some serious flaws. In the 1970s, the German journalist Arno Peters denounces it publicly, stating that its significant distortions, especially in the northern hemisphere, contribute to a Europe and North-America-centric world. These regions are represented much larger than they actually are, while regions along the equator appear smaller. Greenland, for example, appears the size of Africa, while in reality it is 14 times smaller. Modern versions don't do Antarctica justice either.
4 lessons from Bhutan on the pursuit of happiness above GDP
The Himalayan Kingdom best known for its concept of "Gross National Happiness."
How math predicts life on Earth and the universe beyond
Math doesn't suck. It is one of humanity's greatest and most mysterious journeys.
- There is a pervasive cultural attitude against mathematics, but it is actually a mind-blowing tool for analyzing and predicting the world around us—and far beyond. We asked mathematicians Edward Frenkel and Po-Shen Loh, and physicists Michio Kaku, Michelle Thaller, Janna Levin and Geoffrey West to explain the wonders of math.
- West explains the rule of 'quarter-power scaling' in biology—there is a mathematical equation that predicts how much food an organism needs to eat to survive and it's remarkably consistent, whether you're looking at ladybugs, cats, elephants, and even trees and flowers. Math underpins our lives in incredible ways.
- Infinitesimal calculus—the math that describes how moving bodies change over time—turns out to predict not just phenomena on Earth but far out in the universe. The 11-dimensional math used by physicists turns out to predict the exact results of particle physics experiments. Humanity is on an incredible journey with mathematics and every day it opens up the world and universe in eye-opening ways.
Study: spinning black holes power jets with magnetic reconnection
A new study discovers how blazars shoot out jets of radiation towards Earth.