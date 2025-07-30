Leadership philosophy: Why Machiavelli’s “virtù” fits hand-in-glove with AI

Sign up for the Big Think Business newsletter Learn from the world’s biggest business thinkers. Subscribe

Niccolò Machiavelli’s insights about power and human nature remain as sharp today as in the 16th century. He understood that leaders must win and keep authority by managing how people think and feel, and modern technology does not change this fundamental truth. The rise of artificial intelligence has created new tools for influence and control, but people’s core motivations stay the same. In a disciplined, strategic approach to leadership, Machiavelli’s advice still applies. It has arguably become even more potent. But how, you may ask? Machiavelli’s concept of virtù holds particular relevance. Virtù, often misunderstood as mere cunning or ruthlessness, is, in fact, the strategic capacity to shape perception and behavior. Rooted in the art of navigating power through human emotions, social dynamics, convenience, and greed, virtù finds its strongest expression not in princely courts but in today’s digital arenas.

In the modern world, control is no longer asserted by force but earned or seized through finely tuned influence. In this context, virtù becomes the architecture of loyalty. It is not about imposing constraints but about designing immersive and emotionally resonant experiences, such that exit feels like a betrayal. What was once described in The Prince as a framework for political survival now manifests as a systematic approach to embedding consumers, partners, and even competitors into digital ecosystems. Economists once called it “switching costs,” but what Machiavelli might have called “psychological entrenchment.” And AI is the ultimate weapon for this.

Try Big Think+ for your business Engaging content on the skills that matter, taught by world-class experts. Request a Demo

In this article I delve into the applicability of Machiavellian concepts to an AI-dominated business arena, demonstrating how these 16th century principles are just as relevant today and how AI may even be the ultimate executor of virtù.

Virtù reloaded: The unchanging rules of influence

Machiavelli taught that real power is won through understanding people’s desires and fears. He argued that it is often better to be feared than loved and emphasized the importance of making followers dependent on their leader. Technology has not undermined these principles. Today’s leaders still play this game, offering just enough benefit to inspire devotion while making the alternatives costly.

Machines and algorithms have not changed human nature. Online and offline, people still crave security, status, and simple rewards. As Machiavelli observed, we follow the ruler who best promises those things, whether that ruler is a king, a CEO, or an AI-powered platform. In this regard, Machiavellian virtù, reimagined for the 21st century, is not about moral virtue but narrative control. In a digital economy mediated by networks, data, and screens, strategic influence is exercised through platforms that bind users emotionally and cognitively.

IT-driven mechanisms like social networks, content algorithms, and messaging platforms are no longer neutral tools. They are conduits of influence. They shape belief systems, define status, create habits, and promise convenience in exchange for allegiance.

In the digital era, we leverage loyalty and switching costs. We build relationships by keeping our offer below what customers are willing to pay and raising the cost of leaving. Machiavelli’s core tactic remains to ensure that subjects see their security and success as dependent on our rule. That is nothing more, and nothing less, than sheer Machiavellian virtù.

The AI-powered battlefield of information

Artificial intelligence has transformed how influence is won. Data is the new reconnaissance, algorithms are our tacticians, and digital platforms are the modern battlegrounds. Machiavelli’s rulebook assumes leaders will gather intelligence and act swiftly, and AI supercharges both. We can now monitor public sentiment, predict customer behavior, and adjust tactics in real-time. For example, targeted ads and personalized content act like modern-day Machiavellian spies. They track individual hopes and fears with surgical precision.

Machine learning fuels recommendation engines and social feeds, constantly adapting to user preferences and deepening engagement and loyalty. That’s Machiavellian maneuvering on a mass scale.

Rather than making Machiavelli obsolete, AI deepens his relevance, extending his range of influence. Today, machine learning fuels recommendation engines and social feeds, constantly adapting to user preferences and deepening engagement and loyalty. That’s Machiavellian maneuvering on a mass scale.

AI Precision Targeting profiles each person’s needs and biases, tailoring messages or offers for maximum loyalty, echoing Machiavelli’s advice.

AI Adaptive Strategy tests and refines approaches automatically, recalibrating campaigns instantly, much like a battlefield general changing his plans on the fly.

AI Narrative Control lets leaders shape their image and story with carefully designed content to build trust or raise doubts about rivals, a 21st-century form of propaganda that Machiavelli would recognize.

By wielding AI tools, companies act as Machiavellian princes of the market, controlling the flow of information to secure advantage and strategically capturing value by making audiences dependent on offerings and narratives.

Engineering loyalty and control

In today’s business landscape, we build Machiavellian loyalty through products, services, and experiences engineered to hook users and lock in their allegiance.

Personalization tailors products and communication to each individual’s context, creating emotional bonds. AI enables real-time customization of offers, pricing, or content to make customers feel uniquely understood and tied.

Switching costs are intentionally designed to make leaving more difficult. These can be explicit barriers, such as contracts and subscriptions, or more subtle dependencies, like data lock-in, ecosystem compatibility (cognitive), and ingrained user habits (behavioral). The higher these hurdles, the more stable and durable power becomes, a strategic expression of virtù used to bind users cognitively and emotionally.

Business leaders in the AI era can learn directly from Machiavelli. The art of statecraft has gone high-tech, but the mission is familiar. To stay ahead, we must be ruthless about gathering information and disciplined about applying it.

“Emotional engagement” is the outcome of every possible psychological lever, like rewards, gamification, exclusivity, and community-building. Machiavelli notes that people rally around symbols and experiences that make them feel part of a winning side. Brands become emblems of status and identity, binding followers to the leader.

Sensors and analytics watch every interaction, providing surveillance and feedback. Tactics are refined with continuous feedback on user behavior and sentiment. This is Machiavellian spying made transparent. Knowing almost everything about “subjects” allows anticipation and influence over their next move.

Through these four Machiavellian tactics, i.e., (1) personalization, (2) switching costs, (3) emotional engagement, and (4) surveillance & feedback, businesses capture loyalty and profit in ways Machiavelli could only imagine. The digital age offers unprecedented tools, but the strategic goal remains: keeping followers loyal, minimizing threats, and maximizing one’s own power.

How can AI be used to support a Machiavellian leader’s goals?

Artificial intelligence has become the cognitive engine of modern IT, capable of converting unstructured chaos into structured knowledge. Business leaders in the AI era can learn directly from Machiavelli. The art of statecraft has gone high-tech, but the mission is familiar. To stay ahead, we must be ruthless about gathering information and disciplined about applying it. Strategic decisions should be framed as maneuvers on a grand chessboard of markets, regulations, and public opinion.

Focus on outcomes: Machiavelli was clear that results, not idealism, measure success. In business, that means using AI and technology for concrete gains with higher market share, increased revenue, and tighter customer control, even if the means are challenging or controversial. For example, boost status and recognition within digital communities, curate social validation, and use gamified engagement to embed users in networks.

Master perception: We actively shape how we are perceived. A CEO’s image, corporate PR, and social media presence are all strategically crafted to earn respect and build loyalty. For Machiavelli, reputation is a weapon, and today, we wield digital branding and media narratives with the same spirit. AI enhances this power by reinforcing user habits; alternative platforms begin to feel clunky or unintuitive by comparison. Through predictive interfaces, voice assistants, and adaptive workflows, AI streamlines interactions and cultivates dependency. By personalizing experiences, AI anchors users emotionally, socially, behaviorally, and cognitively, executing virtù with precision and permanence.

Adapt and innovate: Machiavelli praised leaders who used fortune to their advantage. “Fortune” is a rapid change nowadays. AI breakthroughs like automation, predictive analytics, and chatbot persuasion unsettle competitors. AI optimizes offers, dynamically adjusting pricing and perks, appealing to personal advantages. It makes users fear loss more than desire gains, therefore creating mental resistance to switching providers. Constant adaptation is virtù. Complacency is defeat.

In its multiple facets, AI is the most Machiavellian weapon ever, with consequences that we only begin to foresee. Companies align all their efforts toward influence and control by taking a Machiavellian view. AI is not a safe space. It is a new arena where strategy rules, and the leader who best orchestrates technology and psychological insight will dominate.

From The Prince to the platform

In conclusion, Machiavelli’s relevance has only grown with AI. The core of his teaching — that power comes from managing human motivations and perceptions — is only amplified by today’s information tools. We live in a world where strategic domination hinges on data, automation, and psychological tactics, and that is precisely Machiavelli’s terrain.

In practice, the “digital prince” uses AI to mimic the cunning advisor, constantly learning, planning, and striking where the competition is weaker. A disciplined strategist will know how to turn ambiguity into an advantage.

What virtù described centuries ago has become the operating system of today’s most powerful firms, with AI as its newest interface, which isn’t dystopian by default. Virtù is not inherently sinister. Like all tools of influence, its impact depends on the hands that wield it. Still, as AI continues to deepen its reach into our habits, choices, and identities, the question becomes urgent: Will we shape AI with wisdom, or will AI reshape us with strategy?