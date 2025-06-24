4 way leaders can supercharge their CQ: “Cultural intelligence”

Sign up for the Big Think Business newsletter Learn from the world’s biggest business thinkers. Subscribe

Excerpted from Brand Global, Act Local by Katherine Melchior Ray with Nataly Kelly ©2025, reproduced and adapted with permission from Kogan Page Ltd.

In a global business landscape, you might expect a leader’s intellectual quotient (IQ) and emotional intelligence (EQ) to be key indicators of success — which they are — but we like to highlight an unsung hero of the Qs, one many do not know about. In order to brand global and adapt local, cultural intelligence (CQ) is essential. Cultural intelligence refers to the ability to adapt to new cultural settings and work effectively within them. To be culturally intelligent, you do not have to be an expert in all cultures. Instead, you must be curious and open-minded about understanding other cultures and interpreting people’s behavior in the context of their culture.

Cultural intelligence builds upon intellectual and emotional intelligence but goes further. Having a high IQ makes you a strong strategist and problem solver. A high EQ makes you empathetic — critical for marketing — as understanding consumers’ needs and desires leads to better products and messaging responsive to those concerns. Together, IQ and EQ allow you to anticipate trends, identify challenges, and innovate for evolving markets. But operating globally adds layers of complexity. Developing strong CQ gives you knowledge and skills to adapt to the complicated interactions across cultures.

Sixty years ago, a businessperson might have been able to get by without cultural intelligence. Many still do. But we live in a world where cross-cultural nuances significantly impact business outcomes. An experienced leader in Silicon Valley may excel in a culture that values innovation and challenging authority, but struggle in Singapore where hierarchy and adherence to established procedures are paramount. Global marketing goes beyond the skills that create success in one market. Striking the right global–local balance requires adopting a global mindset to recognize that cultures are diverse, practicing being open-minded and curious about different values, beliefs, and behaviors, and developing skills to adapt your communication and collaboration styles. This knowledge is useful whether you’re marketing to consumers internationally or to diverse consumers in your domestic market.

How to develop cultural intelligence? When Katherine teaches CQ at UC Berkeley Haas School of Business, she outlines four specific skills that flow in a virtuous circle. The more you build each one, the more competent you become.

Attitude/Values

Cultural intelligence requires the right attitude and motivation. Are you open-minded, humble, respectful, and empathetic toward others? Are you curious and motivated to understand different cultures and work through cross-cultural differences?

Awareness of self and others

Being conscious of your own actions and aware of others are key components of emotional intelligence, on which cultural intelligence relies. Are you self-aware? Can you step outside your own subjectivity to observe how you present in other cultures and how others might perceive you?

On the first day of my class at Berkeley Haas, Katherine makes clear that she will not necessarily call on the first people to raise their hands. She explains that some people are not native English speakers and need more time to understand, to formulate an answer, and to commit to raise a hand. That why she encourages eager native English speakers to allow space for others. Through greater awareness, cross-cultural competence helps unlock the power of diversity to improve collaboration.

Cultural knowledge

Learning about other cultures is not only essential to cultural intelligence but offers an enriching benefit. How much do you know about the history, geography, language, food, and family rituals of other cultures? How much do you appreciate the values and behavior of the culture where you live, work, or study?

Practice

Starting out in a foreign environment can be hard, but learning to adapt your behavior builds the skills, capability, and self-confidence to eventually culture-flex more easily. How much do you adjust your behavior to different cultures? Are you willing and able to adapt your actions and expectations to work effectively in new environments? Awkward misunderstandings can arise, but learning from them to persevere builds resilience and high CQ.

We sometimes asked how much to remain true to yourself versus adjusting to a culture. It’s an excellent question. Remaining authentic to oneself while being respectful of other cultures involves a delicate balance of self-awareness, empathy, knowledge, and adaptability: the four steps of cultural intelligence. If certain cultural practices conflict with your core values, explain your perspective in a way that is considerate and seeks mutual understanding. Maintaining an open mind and a willingness to learn about how others see things differently helps avoid offense, build trust, and facilitate understanding and collaboration.

Facing cultures and perspectives that are different from our own can feel uncomfortable, pushing us toward the safety of our familiar ways. Fear not. There are valuable tools to help us see multitude perspectives, enabling us to navigate cultural differences with greater ease and empathy. When we challenge ourselves to understand and embrace our differences, we can create a richer, more fulfilling life — and a more vibrant and bountiful world.

Leveraging cultural differences can be a superpower, going far beyond mere adaptation. When Katherine worked for Louis Vuitton in Japan, her marketing team of 30 was composed entirely of Japanese nationals, except for her — the lone American. In the office, we naturally spoke Japanese. However, when colleagues visited from France, conversations switched to English as our lingua franca. This trilingual setup was fantastic for her, fluent in all three. Katherine could follow the main discussion while also picking up on the French sidebar conversations with other ideas or contextual nuances. Brief chats are common in French culture, contrasting sharply with the Japanese tendency to rarely speak out of turn.

We learned that intentionally shifting between languages could actually shape the nature of our discussions. To explain strategic objectives, Katherine used English — its simplicity helped us focus on goals, tools, and timelines. But when ideating on creative concepts, she switched to French, leveraging its flair for vivid exploration and passionate appeal. Among her Japanese team, however, she took an entirely different approach for sensitive or personal topics. Not only did she converse in Japanese, but also carefully employed indirect phrasing and pregnant pauses — subtle cultural cues that encouraged others to reveal underlying concerns. By consciously navigating these linguistic and cultural nuances, she could tailor communication styles to drive more effective dialogues, foster openness and intimacy, and, ultimately, stronger collaboration within the multicultural team.