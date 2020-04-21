Knowledge in a time of crisis
The coronavirus playbook for leaders and job seekers

How will leadership and hiring practices be changed by the COVID-19 crisis?

 James Citrin
James Citrin is one of the world's foremost executive recruiters. He leads Spencer Stuart's North American CEO Practice and is a core member of the firm’s Board practice as well. In 26 years at Spencer Stuart, James has completed more than 750 CEO, board director, and top management searches. James is the author of 7 books, including the critically acclaimed The Career Playbook: Essential Advice for Today's Aspiring Young Professional
21 April, 2020

In this live session with James Citrin, one of the world's foremost executive recruiters and leadership experts, you'll explore skills for success in a virtual world—whether you're at the helm of your organization or are considering a career move.

You'll learn:

  • 3 CEO leadership abilities that boards are looking for as a result of the pandemic: 1. Ability to streamline the company's business model in the near term; 2. Ability to make select investments to accelerate growth post-pandemic; 3. Ability to wrap actions in purpose and mission.
  • The essential qualities and narrative arc of effective, short-form crisis communication, including a case study of Queen Elizabeth II's televised addressed in April 2020.
  • The #1 job-saving action you can take right now: Make yourself essential by adding unexpected value using the 20/80 rule.

Are you wearing deodorant while sheltering at home?

Humans are woefully unaware of their olfactory sense. That's the reality we've been sold.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Surprising Science
  • Scent provides valuable information about personality traits and attractiveness.
  • Since the 1920s, companies have made us anxious about our odor in order to sell us their products.
  • Our disdain of personal smell is related to our fear of aging and death.
Researchers successfully sent a simulated elementary particle back in time

Don't start investing in flux capacitors just yet, though.

Photo source: Geralt / Pixabay
Surprising Science
  • The second law of thermodynamics states that order always moves to disorder, which we experience as an arrow of time.
  • Scientists used a quantum computer to show that time travel is theoretically possible by reverting a simulated particle from an entropic to a more orderly state.
  • While Einstein's general theory of relativity permits time travel, the means to achieve it remain improbable in nature.
Harvard group: Here's how the U.S. economy can reopen by August

A bipartisan group of economists, technology and public health experts, and ethicists developed a three-part plan to swiftly and safely reopen the American economy. Could it work?

Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash
Coronavirus
  • The three key parts of the plan are testing, contact tracing, and supported isolation.
  • The report calls for significantly increased COVID-19 testing, as well as the creation of a centralized Pandemic Testing Board with "strong but narrow powers."
  • The plan would play out over four phases, the first of which involves stabilizing the essential workforce and prioritizing testing for these individuals.
