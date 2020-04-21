Follow Us
The coronavirus playbook for leaders and job seekers
How will leadership and hiring practices be changed by the COVID-19 crisis?
In this live session with James Citrin, one of the world's foremost executive recruiters and leadership experts, you'll explore skills for success in a virtual world—whether you're at the helm of your organization or are considering a career move.
You'll learn:
- 3 CEO leadership abilities that boards are looking for as a result of the pandemic: 1. Ability to streamline the company's business model in the near term; 2. Ability to make select investments to accelerate growth post-pandemic; 3. Ability to wrap actions in purpose and mission.
- The essential qualities and narrative arc of effective, short-form crisis communication, including a case study of Queen Elizabeth II's televised addressed in April 2020.
- The #1 job-saving action you can take right now: Make yourself essential by adding unexpected value using the 20/80 rule.
James Citrin is the author of The Career Playbook: Essential Advice for Today's Aspiring Young Professional.
Are you wearing deodorant while sheltering at home?
Humans are woefully unaware of their olfactory sense. That's the reality we've been sold.
- Scent provides valuable information about personality traits and attractiveness.
- Since the 1920s, companies have made us anxious about our odor in order to sell us their products.
- Our disdain of personal smell is related to our fear of aging and death.
Researchers successfully sent a simulated elementary particle back in time
Don't start investing in flux capacitors just yet, though.
- The second law of thermodynamics states that order always moves to disorder, which we experience as an arrow of time.
- Scientists used a quantum computer to show that time travel is theoretically possible by reverting a simulated particle from an entropic to a more orderly state.
- While Einstein's general theory of relativity permits time travel, the means to achieve it remain improbable in nature.
Harvard group: Here's how the U.S. economy can reopen by August
A bipartisan group of economists, technology and public health experts, and ethicists developed a three-part plan to swiftly and safely reopen the American economy. Could it work?
- The three key parts of the plan are testing, contact tracing, and supported isolation.
- The report calls for significantly increased COVID-19 testing, as well as the creation of a centralized Pandemic Testing Board with "strong but narrow powers."
- The plan would play out over four phases, the first of which involves stabilizing the essential workforce and prioritizing testing for these individuals.