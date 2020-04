How to lead remote teams, the Navy SEAL way

Chris Fussell is president of McChrystal Group, a 100-employee leadership consulting firm in the Washington DC area. Chris Fussell is a former Navy SEAL officer, serving in the SEALs for 15 years. He is the co-author of NYT best-selling book Team of Teams: New Rules of Engagement for a Complex World , and its sequel, WSJ best-selling book One Mission: How Leaders Build a Team of Teams