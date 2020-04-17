Follow Us
How to lead remote teams, the Navy SEAL way
What worked in 2019 is dead, says Chris Fussell, former Navy SEAL and president of leadership consulting firm McChrystal Group.
The COVID-19 crisis has launched us headfirst into a new "normal", and the organizations that survive and thrive will be the ones that can lead their remote teams effectively. That means more than merely transitioning to Zoom meetings.
In this live session, Chris Fussell will leverage his experience as a Navy SEAL and his expertise in leadership to detail how you can design an operating rhythm, articulate a strategy, and maintain your culture for an extended remote world.
You'll learn:
- How U.S. Special Operations teams evolved from a segmented operational model toward a team of teams model.
- A checklist of leadership behavior changes that are critical for remote work environments
- 6 Navy SEAL qualities to embrace in uncertain times: grit, refusal to quit, team-orientation, focus, ability to deal with disruption and pivot, acceptance of reality.
Chris Fussell is the co-author of NYT best-selling book Team of Teams: New Rules of Engagement for a Complex World, and its sequel, WSJ best-selling book One Mission: How Leaders Build a Team of Teams.
Are you wearing deodorant while sheltering at home?
Humans are woefully unaware of their olfactory sense. That's the reality we've been sold.
- Scent provides valuable information about personality traits and attractiveness.
- Since the 1920s, companies have made us anxious about our odor in order to sell us their products.
- Our disdain of personal smell is related to our fear of aging and death.
Researchers successfully sent a simulated elementary particle back in time
Don't start investing in flux capacitors just yet, though.
- The second law of thermodynamics states that order always moves to disorder, which we experience as an arrow of time.
- Scientists used a quantum computer to show that time travel is theoretically possible by reverting a simulated particle from an entropic to a more orderly state.
- While Einstein's general theory of relativity permits time travel, the means to achieve it remain improbable in nature.
Harvard group: Here's how the U.S. economy can reopen by August
A bipartisan group of economists, technology and public health experts, and ethicists developed a three-part plan to swiftly and safely reopen the American economy. Could it work?
- The three key parts of the plan are testing, contact tracing, and supported isolation.
- The report calls for significantly increased COVID-19 testing, as well as the creation of a centralized Pandemic Testing Board with "strong but narrow powers."
- The plan would play out over four phases, the first of which involves stabilizing the essential workforce and prioritizing testing for these individuals.