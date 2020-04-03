Tracking COVID-19 in real time: Using tech to prevent outbreaks

Inder Singh is the founder and CEO of Kinsa, a venture-backed startup creating the first real-time health map. He formerly served as the Executive Vice President of the Clinton Foundation's Clinton Health Access Initiative, a global not-for-profit organization fighting malaria and other diseases. Singh is known for his worldwide presence actions for global health, particularly regarding malaria eradication. He is credited with saving over $1 billion in drug costs for developing nations. More than 2.6 million HIV/AIDS patients have received drugs subsidized through CHAI, and more than 30 million malaria patients have received drugs produced at lower cost thanks to CHAI licensing deals.