COVID-19: What's happening in US prisons?

Shaka Senghor
In 1991, Shaka Senghor pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and spent the next 19 years behind bars, seven of them in solitary confinement. Today, Senghor has become a vocal advocate for prison reform, and tackling the problem of mass incarceration, in all its complex ugliness, head on. Senghor’s memoir, Writing My Wrongs: Life, Death, and Redemption in an American Prison, was released in March 2016 and debuted on The New York Times Best Seller List as well as The Washington Post Best Seller List.
30 April, 2020

Join Big Think Live for a discussion with human rights advocate and best-selling author Shaka Senghor.

Learn how the COVID-19 outbreak is affecting the prison population and why it has been described as a "ticking time bomb." In an exclusive segment for Big Think Edge subscribers, Senghor will share 8 lessons learned during his own experience in solitary confinement, adapted for the isolation era.

Shaka Senghor is the President of Shaka Senghor, Inc. and is The New York Times bestselling author of Writing My Wrongs: Life, Death and Redemption in an American Prison. He is a content creator and consultant whose focus is shifting societal narratives through storytelling and developing workshops with high entertainment value and deep social impact.

