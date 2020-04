COVID-19: What's happening in US prisons?

In 1991, Shaka Senghor pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and spent the next 19 years behind bars, seven of them in solitary confinement. Today, Senghor has become a vocal advocate for prison reform, and tackling the problem of mass incarceration, in all its complex ugliness, head on. Senghor’s memoir, Writing My Wrongs: Life, Death, and Redemption in an American Prison , was released in March 2016 and debuted on The New York Times Best Seller List as well as The Washington Post Best Seller List.