COVID-19: What's happening in US prisons?
Join Big Think Live for a discussion with human rights advocate and best-selling author Shaka Senghor.
Learn how the COVID-19 outbreak is affecting the prison population and why it has been described as a "ticking time bomb." In an exclusive segment for Big Think Edge subscribers, Senghor will share 8 lessons learned during his own experience in solitary confinement, adapted for the isolation era.
Shaka Senghor is the President of Shaka Senghor, Inc. and is The New York Times bestselling author of Writing My Wrongs: Life, Death and Redemption in an American Prison. He is a content creator and consultant whose focus is shifting societal narratives through storytelling and developing workshops with high entertainment value and deep social impact.
Use your isolation downtime to establish your writing career
Sheltering at home doesn't mean you can't master your craft.
- While writing requires creativity, there are science-backed guidelines that can help you master the craft.
- Finding your voice involves recognizing the audience you're trying to reach.
- Reading, a requirement for becoming a powerful writer, has been shown to increase your intelligence and empathy.
For the first time ever, a study finds out what CEOs actually do
CEO time has never been studied in this kind of detail.
I’ve heard folks say that CEOs deserve what they make because of the time they put in.
Top-secret U.S. space plane about to leave Earth for years
The Space Force will soon launch its X-37B spacecraft on a classified mission.
- The U.S. Air Force is preparing to launch its X-37B space drone made by Boeing.
- The spacecraft is like a mini-space shuttle and is used to test technologies.
- X-37B's missions are highly classified, leading to speculation about their purpose.