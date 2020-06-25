The “new normal” paradox: What COVID-19 has revealed about higher education

Dr. Michael M. Crow is an educator, knowledge enterprise architect, science and technology policy scholar, and higher education leader. He became the sixteenth president of Arizona State University in July 2002 and has spearheaded ASU’s rapid and groundbreaking transformative evolution into one of the world’s best public metropolitan research universities. Dr. Crow is the former Executive Vice Provost of Columbia University.

Derrick Anderson is an advisor to the president at Arizona State University where he is also an associate professor of science and technology policy. He is the author of dozens of articles, essays, book chapters and policy reports on topics relating to management, public policy, governance of emerging technologies and the design of complex knowledge systems. He received his PhD in public policy and management from the School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Georgia.