Follow Us
Individual action can stop climate change. How? Environmental herd immunity.
If more people decide to apply pressure through their choices, slowly but surely we would reach climate change herd immunity.
Marcelo Gleiser is a professor of natural philosophy, physics, and astronomy at Dartmouth College. He is a Fellow of the American Physical Society, a recipient of the Presidential Faculty Fellows Award from the White House and NSF, and was awarded the 2019 Templeton Prize. Gleiser has authored five books and is the co-founder of 13.8, where he writes about science and culture with physicist Adam Frank.
- The relentless degradation of our natural resources is also your fault.
- The same way that vaccines work to create herd immunity in a population, a changing worldview that repositions us in relation to nature can do the same for the environment.
- Environmental herd immunity requires each one of us to make small sacrifices (vaccines hurt a bit but save lives, right?) that have the transformative power to change the world.
Here is a basic point that we often take for granted: To live you must breathe, drink water, and eat. If you don't breathe or don't eat or drink water, you die. That's obvious. Now dial it down a bit. If the air you breathe and the water you drink and the food you eat are of bad quality, you will suffer. You will get sick, your energy will always be low, you will be miserable. I don't think anyone could disagree with this point.
Now comes the point where many people turn off.
Okay, so we need good quality air, water, and food. "So what," you'd say? "It's not my job to fix this. That's why we have a government. It's all the big corporations' fault—their greed, their stockholders. How could a single person make a difference?" Well, you could. And yes, governments and big business can and should as well. When it comes to the environment, you, the government, the corporations, all have a role to play. But in looking at the sources of the problem, the degradation of natural resources due to relentless abuse, it's way too convenient to just sit back and blame others, be it the government or big business. The fact is, when it comes to our destructive relationship with nature, we are all to blame.
It starts with a worldview. How do you relate to nature? Do you miss it? Do you think about it? Do you sometimes wonder whether the choices of what you eat, of how you use transportation, of how you use water and energy play a role that is much bigger than you?
During the current pandemic, we often talk about herd immunity; the idea that if the majority of a population is immune to a disease, a collective change happens and there is ongoing stability: People stop dying in large numbers, and society as whole benefits. Sure, some will still get sick, and some will still die, as happens every year with the flu or the common cold. But the pandemic will be gone. The worldview needed for herd immunity—that vaccination and social distancing and protection measures are individual actions with global impact—catches on and soon the whole world population benefits.
How can we adapt the notion of herd immunity to the environment? Just like when you decide to be vaccinated because it will benefit you and those around you, you decide to reconsider how you deal with the natural world in your everyday choices. You become careful when buying a product, by first checking how the company aligns with your vision for the future. How do their production practices protect the environment? Do they abuse or kill animals? Are they striving to protect air and water quality? Are they producing food with the quality that you deserve and pay for? Or are they stuffing it with all sorts of chemicals, fake flavors, and preservatives? Do their corporate values align with yours? If not, why buy from them? Consumers have much more power than they believe. The marketplace is so vast that you are sure to find alternatives that would better match your vision for the future. If more and more people decide to do this, slowly but surely we would reach environmental herd immunity.
Consumers have much more power than they believe. The marketplace is so vast that you are sure to find alternatives that would better match your vision for the future.
Participants at the 'Rise for Climate 5th Belgian and European march', in Brussels, to raise awareness for climate change, Sunday 31 March 2019.
Credit: Nicolas Maeterlinck/AFP via Getty Images
The United Nations Environmental Program has recently launched a comprehensive plan of action to address three environmental threats: climate change, pollution (air and water), and loss of biodiversity. The plan is very aptly named Making Peace with Nature. The report is based on the latest scientific environmental assessments and looks at the enormous social and economic disparities in the world as the crux of the problem. It calls for global unity and active participation of all nations and economies to guarantee success. The opening paragraph from the UN Secretary-General António Guterres sets the tone: "Humanity is waging war on nature. This is senseless and suicidal. The consequences of our recklessness are already apparent in human suffering, towering economic losses and the accelerating erosion of life on Earth."
So, we go back to the notion of worldview and herd immunity. The current worldview, the "war on nature," is suicidal. As is shunning from vaccination when the science and overwhelming results support it. We need a new worldview, which can only succeed if it is all-encompassing. Not everyone needs to sign on, but the majority does, so as to guarantee herd immunity. We need a worldview that realigns our thinking about the world and our place in it, that respects nature and the environment as the fundamental resource for our continual existence on this planet. Good quality air, water, and food, are the absolute basics for human existence.
With climate change, it's like watching bombs falling in very slow motion, so slow that everyone thinks they can escape before they hit the ground.
The pandemic of environmental degradation and destruction is our greatest existential threat now. To survive by achieving environmental herd immunity calls for a revision of how each one of us relates to the planet and to natural resources. A vaccine is something you take to protect you from illness. But its benefits spread, and snowball to protect the population as a whole. Herd immunity. The environmental alarm has been sounded over and over again. But because people don't see the bombs falling and exploding on the ground, they don't correlate what is already happening with the climate to our war on nature. With climate change, it's like watching bombs falling in very slow motion, so slow that everyone thinks they can escape before they hit the ground. That's the old worldview, the one that must change. The new worldview can only become effective if we reach environmental herd immunity. And for that to be possible, you, and I, and most of us, have to take our collective fate into our own hands and change the way we live. Even if change involves some level of personal sacrifice, much like a vaccine. A vaccine hurts, can even make you sore and sick for a couple of days. But that's a very small price to pay for staying alive, for being healthy and able to get out there into the woods, and for knowing that your actions, small that they may be, help change the world for the better.
Too loud? In Japan, they'll map-shame you
'Dorozoku' map crowd-sources the whereabouts of noisy kids in Japan – but who's being anti-social here, exactly?
- Highly urbanised, Japan is the noisiest country on earth, and it's driving people to extremes.
- Like reporting their neighbors to a website that has mapped 6,000 public nuisance hot spots.
- But who are the real anti-social actors here: the noisy children or the people reporting them?
Noisiest country<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTgwODYyNC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNDQ3MjI4M30.kMEVT6tlbm5vj8CQjuXfFT4-h0ykXNT1lMqpsWCtOFg/img.jpg?width=980" id="4609e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f5dbc73ab8c72baf62330e57ad4ecbbb" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="2048" data-height="1365" />
Kinkaku-ji, the beautiful and serene 'Temple of the Golden Pavilion' in Kyoto. Not what everyday life in Japan looks (or sounds) like.
Credit: Henry Ngo, CC BY 3.0<p>Think of Japan and you may dream of serene temples and quiet gardens. Of meditative introspection in an ocean of silence. Shows how much you know.</p><p><span></span>Japan is one of the most urbanised countries in the world: 92% live in cities. Most Japanese spend their days blanketed in an omnipresent and near-constant cloud of ambient urban noise.</p><p><span></span>Japan has a culture of constant public announcements, both official, commercial and (at least in election season) political. In fact, a <a href="https://www.audiology-worldnews.com/awareness/3604..." target="_blank">2018 report by the World Health Organisation found</a> that Japan was the noisiest country in the world.</p><p><span></span>One oft-cited example: due in part to the barrage of electrically amplified messages, busy Tokyo train stations such as Ueno and Tameike-Sanno generate a noise level of about 100 decibels, which is almost double the WHO's recommended limit (53 dB).</p><p><span></span>With levels of noise pollution constant and high, peace and quiet are a rare and fleeting commodity for most Japanese. With that in mind, a phenomenon like <em>dorozoku</em> starts to make sense.</p><p><span></span>'Dorozoku' literally translates as 'street tribe', but it has come to denote a particular kind of person: the kind who obstructs free passage, talks loudly and, in general, is a public nuisance, flaunting the inalienable right of everybody not to be bothered by everybody else.</p><p><span></span>The term was popularised by <a href="https://dqn.today/drzqn-map/" target="_blank">DQN Today</a>, a website that crowd-sources reports of noise pollution and other examples of close-quarter grievances, purportedly helping prospective house hunters to avoid neighborhoods plagued by playful children and overly talkative adults.</p>
Interactive map<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTgwODYzNS9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NjczMDMxMn0.32JI-fHyAg74YIiOmfMkZKHbfBSCc7eafcFiTfT-aY8/img.png?width=980" id="acafb" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fdcc3f6a7eadc560d7793e5773c47795" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="1760" data-height="1164" />
The bigger the city, the more complaints; and most of all in Tokyo – a megacity of more than 37 million.
Credit: DQN Today<p>Each grievance is pinned to an interactive map of Japan. Zoom in on the dorozoku map, and the country comes alive in a riot of icons and colours, each showing particular types of noise pollution. In all, close to 6,000 noise hotspots are listed, all reported and described by disgruntled locals.</p><p><span></span>The map was started back in 2016 by a Yokohama resident, who prefers to remain anonymous. The fortysomething systems developer, who works from home, was prompted by a bunch of noisy children hanging around his house, messing with his concentration. He wanted the map to help other people avoid moving into noisy neighborhoods like his.</p><p><span></span>The webmaster reviews all reports submitted to the website and filters out about one in ten, because of personal, slanderous or potentially malicious content (e.g. "Only girls in this area"). He also, though more rarely, receives requests to take down reports because the issue has been resolved.</p><p><span></span>Although they probably lose something in (Google) translation, the complaints make for fascinating reading. Some examples:</p><p>Near Kashiwazaki, in the otherwise rather quiet prefecture of Niigata on the western shore of Honshu.</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;"><strong>Annoying</strong></p><p style="margin-left: 20px;"><strong></strong>The voice of a kid living in a </p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">residential area around here</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">is not noisy; it's like a monkey</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">in a zoo that is always making</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">noise with a strange voice.</p><p>In Hadokate, a port city near the southern tip of Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost island, it's not just sounds that offend but smells as well.<br></p><p style="margin-left: 20px;"><strong>Moral hazard</strong></p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">There are many households </p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">that roast meat even though </p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">the space between houses is small,</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">and on a clear day, it smells </p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">like roasted meat in the town.</p><p>Japan's southernmost complaint comes from the small island city of Ishigaki.<br></p><p style="margin-left: 20px;"><strong>Why do you get together in the evening</strong></p><p style="margin-left: 20px;"><strong></strong>Whatever the day is, multiple families</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">With children gather around 5 pm</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">To ride bikes, ring the bell loudly, play ball</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">And make strange noises in the parking lot.</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">Parents chat by the window, and children</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">Play on the stairs as an athletic substitute.</p><p>Tokyo is teeming with complaints. Here's just one.<br></p><p style="margin-left: 20px;"><strong>Back road of shopping street</strong></p><p style="margin-left: 20px;"><strong></strong>Parent-child baseball metal bat noise</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">and catch ball noise in a dead-end</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">The voice of the family who whispers it</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">Strange voice etcetera.<br></p>
Nationwide success<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTgwODY2NS9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MDk5MTgzNX0.3-9wZEFVMLTVUzJeWutmFuTwBoXedyX_3tcQAkd3fNY/img.png?width=980" id="25795" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0df5dfdb5faf6cc09237c8e81818e441" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="1378" data-height="913" />
Even smaller places, like Kashiwazaki in Niigata prefecture, have their share of complaints.
Credit: DQN Today<p>Initially relatively small and unnoticed, the website has gone on to nationwide success, especially since the start of the pandemic a year ago. Overall noise complaints have increased significantly in Japan (+30% in Tokyo) since everybody – and their kids – has been stuck at home. And the number of complaints to the dorozoku website has shot up by thousands since last year.</p><p><span></span>And it seems Japan's thirst for quietude is colliding with one source of noise in particular – not traffic, station announcements or shop music, but children (1).</p><p><span></span>With notoriety came controversy. While most observers would agree the map is a symptom of Japan's changing attitude towards children, some see it as part of the solution, others as part of the problem.</p><p><span></span>One pro-map argument goes like this. Japan is no longer as deferential a society as it once was. Where once parents would respond to criticism of their children's behaviour by disciplining them, they are now likely to direct their anger at those who complain, rather than those complained about. The online map is a non-confrontational way to vent frustration and call attention to the problem. </p>
Thin-skinned attitude<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTgwODY2MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MzE0NDAyOX0.1RQrSlXPi_N4cdLhe23Ydjd9SvlJhIvmKjYkcEMl4uE/img.jpg?width=980" id="3706f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9008040af4428d4eee29fc89a5fcb066" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="\u200bPeople walk under banners showing panda characters displayed at Ueno Station in Tokyo on February 21, 2011. Panda fever gripped Japan as a pair of the bamboo eaters was heading in from China, with Tokyo's zoo eyeing a visitor boom and the government predicting smoother ties with Beijing. AFP PHOTO / KAZUHIRO NOGI" data-width="1024" data-height="589" />
Crowds at Ueno station, where noise is at double the level recommended by the WHO.
Credit: Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP via Getty Images<p>A counterargument: Japan has a particularly thin-skinned attitude towards children's noise. Women who carry noisy babies on public transport have been known to receive vocal, harsh criticism for it. In 2012, residents near a daycare centre demanded that it reduce its noise levels, citing a bylaw banning noise over 45 decibels. In 2014, the bylaw was adapted to exempt younger children.</p><p>So, while the map can be seen as a repertory of anti-social behaviour, a case could be made that the real anti-socials are not the 'street tribes', but the ones who feel compelled to report them.</p><p><span></span>The <em>Asahi Shimbun</em> newspaper quoted Norihisa Hashimoto, a professor emeritus of acoustic engineering, who pointed out that whether noise is irritating depends not just on the noise, but also on the listener – more specifically on their current mood and general degree of social isolation; both of which are likely to have worsened due to the coronavirus. People who complain may feel they're reasonable, but they could actually be fuelling intolerance, he said.</p><p><span></span>Kids at play are noisy. And so are neighborhoods and streets bustling with life. Could it be that the dorozoku map is an expression not of rising levels of noise pollution, but instead of lowering levels of tolerance for what could be construed as 'normal' street noise?</p><p>A final factor, and perhaps a decisive one: Japan is experiencing a demographic bust. Reversing that would actually require a higher level of tolerance for youthful exuberance. Instead, dorozoku looks like a symptom of an ageing society, irritably requesting that the young 'uns "turn the damn volume down" and "get off that lawn".<br></p><p><em><br></em></p><p><em>Many thanks to Jeremy Hoogmartens for sending in this map. Images found at <a href="https://dqn.today/drzqn-map/" target="_blank">DQN Today</a>.</em></p><p><strong><em></em>Strange Maps #1072</strong></p><p><em>Got a strange map? Let me know at </em><a href="mailto:strangemaps@gmail.com">strangemaps@gmail.com</a><em>.</em><br></p><p>(1) To be fair: not just children. The <em>New York Times</em> reported a recent case of a construction worker stabbed to death in his parents' Tokyo apartment by an older resident in the same building, who told police "he couldn't stand the loud footsteps and voices".<br></p>
Growth is killing us: An interview with Jason Hickel
The British economic anthropologist Jason Hickel proposes "degrowth" in the face of recession.
What would happen if we waved goodbye to capitalism and instead focused on nurturing trust? The British economic anthropologist Jason Hickel tells Paulina Wilk that a better world is possible – but we only have 20 years to build it.
This $30 mechanical engineering course could be your first step to a new career
Learn all about mechanical design, product development, material selection, manufacturing, and so much more.
- If you've always had an interest in mechanical engineering and design, these fives courses will fuel your curiosity.
- The Mechanical Engineer and Design Certification Bundle packs 375 lessons and over 17 hours of content for only $30.
- Learn all about mechanical design, product development, material selection, manufacturing, and so much more.
SMARTER FASTER trademarks owned by Freethink Media, Inc. All rights reserved.