Your reptilian brain, explained | Robert Sapolsky

Don't let your reptile brain tell you what to do.

 Robert M Sapolsky

Robert M. Sapolsky holds degrees from Harvard and Rockefeller Universities and is currently a Professor of Biology and Neurology at Stanford University and a Research Associate with the Institute of Primate Research, National Museums of Kenya. His most recent book is Behave: The Biology of Humans at Our Best and Worst.

05 September, 2021

Robert Sapolsky: What's the best way to think about the brain? It's insanely complicated, everything connects to everything. Amid all that complexity, functionally, it's very easy to think of the brain as coming in three functional layers. This is a broadly simplifying way to think about aspects of brain function when it comes to behavior. This is highly schematic, the brain really doesn't come in three layers.

But one can think of the first most, the bottom most, the most ancient as being what's often

termed the reptilian brain. We've got the same wiring as in a lizard, as in any ancient creature. Ancient, ancient wiring at the base of the brain. And what does that region do? All the regulatory stuff. Your body temperature changes, it senses it and causes you to sweat or shiver. It's monitoring your blood glucose levels that's releasing hormones that are essential to sort of every day shop keeping. It's just keeping regulatory stuff in balance.

Sitting on top of that is the limbic system, the emotional part of the brain. This is very much mammalian specialty. They're off there in the grasslands butting heads with somebody else with antlers and it's your limbic system that's heavily involved in having to do with fear, arousal, anxiety, sexual longings, all those sorts of things.

Then sitting on the top is the layer three, the cortex. Most recently evolved part of the brain. It's the part of the brain that does impulse control, long-term planning, emotional regulation. It's the frontal cortex that whispers in your ear saying, 'Do you really, really wanna do that right now?"

Functionally, it's very easy to think of this simplistic flow of commands. Layer two, the limbic system could make layer one, the reptilian brain activate. When is that? Your heart beats faster, not because of a regulatory reptilian thing. Ooh, you've been cut, something painful, but an emotional state. You're a wildebeest and there are some scary, menacing wildebeest threatening you and that emotional state causes your limbic system to activate the reptilian brain and your heart beats faster. And you have a stress response, not because a regulatory

change happened in your body, but for an emotional reason. Then it's very easy to think of layer on top, this cortical area, commanding your second layer, your limbic system to have an emotional response. Rather than something emotional, here's a threatening beast right in front of you. You see a movie that's emotionally upsetting. These are not real characters, they're pixels and it's your cortex that's turning that abstract cognitive state into an emotional response.

Likewise, your cortex, layer three could influence events down in layer one. A purely cognitive state. Ooh, on the other side of the planet, there are people undergoing some traumatic event and I feel upset about it and your reptilian brain responds. So it's very easy given that, to think of a three talks to two talks to one sort of scenario. Just as readily though, one talks to two talks to three.

  • What's the best way to think about the brain? While most of us think of it as a dense gray matter that's separate from the physical body, that actually couldn't be further from the truth. Our brain is actually made up of 3 layers, and each layer not only directly impacts the other, but has control over the physical body and how you feel.
  • The brain comes in 3 functional layers - the reptilian brain, the limbic system, and the cerebral cortex. The reptilian brain controls the regulatory systems in your body like hormones, body temperature, blood pressure, and even hunger. The limbic system is the emotional function of your brain, making you feel fear, anger, joy, or gratitude. Finally, the cerebral cortex is the most evolved part of the brain that oversees impulse control, decision making, and long-term planning.
  • With a better understanding of how each part of the brain functions, we can have more mindful thoughts that will influence more favorable decision-making and outcomes in life. For example, when you think of your favorite memory or something that makes you happy, your reptilian brain will quickly cool down your body and even lower your blood pressure. This can then lead to feeling less stressed, and finding more joy throughout the day.

    From Your Site Articles
    Related Articles Around the Web
    brain three layers of the brain Brain and cognitive sciences limbic system cerebral cortex lizard brain

    Rhino mystery going back to Darwin solved

    A recent study sheds light on the evolutionary history of rhinoceroses and their remarkably low levels of genetic diversity.

    byrdyak via Adobe Stock
    Surprising Science
    • Rhinos were once a highly successful family of mammals that included more than 100 species, most of which have been extinct for more than two million years.
    • The evolutionary history of rhinos has long puzzled scientists.
    • New research has solved a longstanding debate about the lineage of rhinos, while shedding new light on rhinos' lack of genetic diversity.
    Keep reading Show less
    biology animals genetics evolution

    AI avatars bring deepfakes to the business world

    Deepfakes featuring your digital double could replace emails and zoom presentations.

    Credit: Wayhome Studio / Mspoint / Adobe Stock
    Technology & Innovation

    This article was originally published on our sister site, Freethink.

    A financial consulting firm has created AI avatars for its staff, which they can use to quickly create deepfakes of themselves for presentations, emails, and more.

    The challenge: During the pandemic, remote work became the norm at many companies, and meetings that might have once taken place over lunch happened over the internet instead.

    This transition was more difficult for some industries than others, and those that traditionally relied on face-time with clients to build relationships and secure deals may have struggled to find their footing.

    "As opposed to sending an email and saying 'Hey we're still on for Friday,' you can see me and hear my voice."
    —JARED REEDER

    "[W]hile much has been written about how to collaborate remotely with coworkers … companies still are trying to figure out the best way to connect with clients over teleconferencing platforms," Snjezana Cvoro-Begovic and James Hartling, execs at the software company Cognizant Softvision, wrote in Fast Company.

    Navigating this new online-first world isn't just a temporary problem, either — even if the pandemic ended tomorrow, experts predict that the emphasis on remote work would stick around.

    AI avatars: EY, the firm formerly known as Ernst & Young, thinks "artificial reality identities" (ARIs) are part of the solution.

    To create the AI avatars, you just read a script in front of a camera for about 40 minutes. Software developed by U.K. startup Synthesia then uses that data to create a virtual double of you.

    After that, the double can be told to say anything you type out, even if it's written in a language you don't speak.

    Simple Video Personalization Platform - Synthesia www.youtube.com

    Personal touch: Synthesia's AI avatars aren't perfect, but EY employees have embraced them in emails, presentations, and more.

    "We're using [them] as a differentiator and reinforcement of who the person is," EY employee Jared Reeder told Wired. "As opposed to sending an email and saying 'Hey we're still on for Friday,' you can see me and hear my voice."

    The company has also fulfilled partners' requests for their own AI avatars, but only time will tell if the digital doubles have staying power — or end up being a pandemic-era novelty.

    Artificial intelligence

    10 new things we’ve learned about death

    If you don't want to know anything about your death, consider this your spoiler warning.

    Culture & Religion
    • For centuries cultures have personified death to give this terrifying mystery a familiar face.
    • Modern science has demystified death by divulging its biological processes, yet many questions remain.
    • Studying death is not meant to be a morbid reminder of a cruel fate, but a way to improve the lives of the living.
    Keep reading Show less
    death animals evolution human body nature time anthropology humanity

    Six places to find water in the solar system

    Water is vital for life. Luckily for spacefaring humans, the solar system is full of it.

    By NASA / Jet Propulsion Lab-Caltech / SETI Institute - http://photojournal.jpl.nasa.gov/catalog/PIA19048Also described here: http://www.jpl.nasa.gov/news/news.php?release=2014-406, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=36913012
    Surprising Science
    • Water is actually fairly common in the solar system.
    • Two Jovian moons each have more water than exists in all of Earth's oceans.
    • While plenty of places have liquid water, getting to it may be another problem.
    Keep reading Show less
    planets cosmos space astronomy
    Quantcast