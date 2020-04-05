Follow Us
Tech hack: These 4 steps will make your phone less distracting
Simple tricks for hacking back your device.
NIR EYAL: So many people complain that their phone is a constant source of distraction but we can actually hack back our devices to make sure that they serve us as opposed to us serving them - very quickly in only just four steps.
The first step is to remove meaning what you have to do is look at your phone and just delete the apps that you find are not very helpful or the ones that you find particularly distracting.
Now the next step is to replace meaning you want to ask yourself are those apps that send you all of these external triggers, is the phone the best place to use those products. For example, I love social media but I don't really find much value in using Facebook on my phone. I like using it on my desktop and I use it during a time that I plan in my calendar according to my time box calendar because we talked about it in the last step around making time for traction. So I turned what was otherwise a distraction into traction by planning time for it in my day. And I do that on my desktop as opposed to my phone.
The third step is to reorganize. So on your home screen you don't want just any old app to be able to attract your attention when you first open your phone. You only want the apps that serve you most. So on my home screen I might have the apps that I use most frequently that do serve me. So I have email, I have my to do list, I have my calendar and I have very little else that might distract me.
And then finally the last step is to reclaim these notifications. So when it comes to reclaiming these notifications we want to make sure that we only allow the notifications from apps that really do serve us, that are the most urgent to have the privilege of interrupting us with sight and sound triggers. So it should only be your phone calls, your text messages, the most urgent notifications. Those are the only ones who should have the privilege to send you a ping or a ding that might interrupt you in the middle of something that you otherwise wanted to do.
So as potentially distracting as we think our devices are it turns out that two-thirds of people who own a smartphone never change their notification settings. It turns out that just in a few minutes of adjusting those notification settings and asking yourself is this external trigger serving me or am I serving it. We can completely change all of these external triggers, these pings, dings and rings that lead us toward distraction.
- Smartphones are double edged swords. They are great tools for connecting people around the world, but they also often get in the way of productivity.
- One four-step strategy for taking back control is the Four R's: Remove, Replace, Reorganize, and Reclaim.
- By changing a few notifications settings and removing non-essential applications, you can completely transform your relationship with your device.
- Smartphone addiction: Do we need a 'recommended daily intake ... ›
- Your Smartphone May Be Robbing You of Your Best Ideas - Big Think ›
- Distracted Driving. Why The Devices That Are Supposed to Make us ... ›
New study shows masks work to reduce coronavirus spread
Research supports wearing face masks to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
- A new study demonstrates that the transmission of the virus can be slowed significantly by using masks.
- The research shows that the wearer's breath is filtered by the mask, preventing spread.
- The scientists used a machine to measure the exhalations of infected people.
34 years ago, a KGB defector chillingly predicted modern America
A disturbing interview given by a KGB defector in 1984 describes America of today and outlines four stages of mass brainwashing used by the KGB.
- Bezmenov described this process as "a great brainwashing" which has four basic stages.
- The first stage is called "demoralization" which takes from 15 to 20 years to achieve.
- According to the former KGB agent, that is the minimum number of years it takes to re-educate one generation of students that is normally exposed to the ideology of its country.
Psychology of feedback: How to give or receive valuable critique
How can you give and receive more productive feedback? Form a psychological contract with a trusted partner.
- Feedback is a gift, says business psychologist Dr Melanie Katzman. Giving or receiving feedback can be a formal part of our jobs, but in Dr Katzman's assessment, we often don't go far enough with feedback.
- Katzman suggests creating a psychological contract with a partner who you respect and trust. In that contract, you agree to exchange extremely honest feedback by mutual consent in a safe and trusting way.
- In this video, she lays out the rules for such a contract and how you can embark on one. This kind of feedback is not advised without a clear contract as people can feel you are going out of bounds. So be clear, be mutual, and then be extremely candid.