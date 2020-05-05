Follow Us
LIVE AT 1 PM (ET): Professor Linda Hill, Harvard Business School
Join Big Think's co-founder and president Peter Hopkins in conversation with Professor Linda Hill on what it takes to be a boss during COVID-19.
Add event to calendar
COVID-19 is unlike anything we've experienced before. How is it forcing us to rethink what it means to be the boss? In this Big Think Live session, Harvard Business School professor Linda Hill will update her 3 imperatives for leadership—manage yourself, manage your network, and manage your team—for a world grappling with coronavirus.
Ask your questions for Professor Hill during the live Q&A!
Subscribe to Big Think Edge to watch the exclusive subscriber section of our live stream.
Linda Hill is the co-author of Being the Boss: The 3 Imperatives for Becoming a Great Leader and Collective Genius: The Art and Practice of Leading Innovation.
COVID surprise: Kids are doing all the stuff their helicopter parents used to do for them
Young people could even end up less anxiety-ridden, thanks to newfound confidence
- The coronavirus pandemic may have a silver lining: It shows how insanely resourceful kids really are.
- Let Grow, a non-profit promoting independence as a critical part of childhood, ran an "Independence Challenge" essay contest for kids. Here are a few of the amazing essays that came in.
- Download Let Grow's free Independence Kit with ideas for kids.
Ask an astronomer: What was Einstein’s most mind-blowing discovery?
Do space and time really exist? NASA astronomer Michelle Thaller looks at the implications of Einstein's famous equation E=mc2.
- NASA astronomer and science communicator Michelle Thaller explains that the real brilliance of Albert Einstein is that he was able to bridge ideas that appeared to others to be in different realms.
- The thing Einstein is most famous for is the equation E=mc2. Thaller explains why that equation is so mind-blowing: Pure energy and matter are the same thing. That means, as humans, we are both made of matter and of pure energy, and as pure energy, we would not experience space or time.
- "I think that, once we really understand this, we're going to be in for some very difficult truths to accept," says Thaller. "It may be that there is no space or time as we know it, really."
What your morning coffee really does to your brain
Your morning coffee is good for you - if you drink it at the right time.
- Caffeine, the main stimulant found in coffee, works on a chemical level to give you energy by replacing the biochemical adenosine, which makes you tired.
- There are many health benefits to caffeine, such as a boost in metabolism and an increase in physical performance/muscle strength.
- To get the most positive impacts of your daily caffeine intake, drink coffee between 10 in the morning and 12 noon or between 2 in the afternoon and 5 in the evening.
Why a V-shaped plane may make a whole lot of sense
When it comes to climate change, today's airplane pollution is a real problem.
- A new partnership between the Delft University of Technology and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has been announced along with a plan for a striking new plane.
- The Flying-V is a plane that's all wing, and promises a 20% reduction in fuel use.
- Riding in the Flying-V as it banks may not be for the faint of heart.
Today is the 50th anniversary of the Kent State shooting. Here's what happened.
On May 4, 1970, the National Guard shot and killed four students during an anti-war protest. The massacre went on to change American culture forever.
- The killings marked the height of escalating tensions between protestors and police in Kent, Ohio, during the spring of 1970.
- Despite how the culture views the tragedy today, the majority of Americans sided with the National Guard shortly after the incident.
- To this day, nobody knows exactly why the guardsmen decided to open fire on the crowd of students.