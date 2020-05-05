LIVE AT 1 PM (ET): Professor Linda Hill, Harvard Business School

Linda A. Hill is the Wallace Brett Donham Professor of Business Administration at the Harvard Business School and chair of the Leadership Initiative. Hill is regarded as one of the top experts on leadership. Hill is the co-author of Being the Boss: The 3 Imperatives for Becoming a Great Leader and Collective Genius: The Art and Practice of Leading Innovation , co-founder of Paradox Strategies, and co-creator of the Innovation Quotient. She was named by Thinkers50 as one of the top ten management thinkers in the world in 2013 and received the Thinkers50 Innovation Award in 2015.