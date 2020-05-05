Knowledge in a time of crisis
LIVE AT 1 PM (ET): Professor Linda Hill, Harvard Business School

Join Big Think's co-founder and president Peter Hopkins in conversation with Professor Linda Hill on what it takes to be a boss during COVID-19.

 Linda Hill
Linda A. Hill is the Wallace Brett Donham Professor of Business Administration at the Harvard Business School and chair of the Leadership Initiative. Hill is regarded as one of the top experts on leadership. Hill is the co-author of Being the Boss: The 3 Imperatives for Becoming a Great Leader and Collective Genius: The Art and Practice of Leading Innovation , co-founder of Paradox Strategies, and co-creator of the Innovation Quotient. She was named by Thinkers50 as one of the top ten management thinkers in the world in 2013 and received the Thinkers50 Innovation Award in 2015.
05 May, 2020

COVID-19 is unlike anything we've experienced before. How is it forcing us to rethink what it means to be the boss? In this Big Think Live session, Harvard Business School professor Linda Hill will update her 3 imperatives for leadership—manage yourself, manage your network, and manage your team—for a world grappling with coronavirus.

Ask your questions for Professor Hill during the live Q&A!

Linda Hill is the co-author of Being the Boss: The 3 Imperatives for Becoming a Great Leader and Collective Genius: The Art and Practice of Leading Innovation.

