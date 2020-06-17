Knowledge in a time of crisis
Big Think Live
Coronavirus coverage
Big Think Edge
Self-Motivation
David Goggins
Former Navy Seal
Career Development
Bryan Cranston
Actor
Critical Thinking
Liv Boeree
International Poker Champion
Emotional Intelligence
Amaryllis Fox
Former CIA Clandestine Operative
Management
Chris Hadfield
Retired Canadian Astronaut & Author
Learn
from the world's big
thinkers
Start Learning

This is how you overcome a language barrier

Don't worry about grammar rules at first. They'll only trip you up.

 Steve Kaufmann
Canadian polyglot Steve Kaufmann speaks 20 languages and counting and believes that anyone can learn a new language. You just need to be motivated, willing to put in the time and have the right method. Steve has written books and maintains a popular YouTube channel and blog at thelinguist.com.
17 June, 2020

STEVE KAUFMANN: People are patient. People aren't judging you.
How do you get to speaking? We are all nervous of course when we start speaking. Of course, you haven't done it before. You don't know what you're going to be able to say. To me I think there are a number of things that we can do. First of all don't start with grammar because if you have a grammar heavy type of learning process you're going to be forever thinking about grammar rules when you try to speak and that's very bad. Because it's very difficult to speak and get your ideas out and at the same time try and refer back to your recollection of what the grammar rule was. You have to develop habits naturally so I get back to this idea of listening and reading. And in particular I find to sort of make it easier to get into speaking I have found our mini stories at LingQ, for example, these repetitive, these stories with a lot of repetition, they get me going. We measure the number of words we know at LingQ so I used to wait.

With Russian, I think I went like nine months before I started speaking. Czech I went six months and I wanted until I had like 10,000 words. But once we have the mini stories where I listen to stuff repetitively and it's high frequency verbs and I listened over and over again, I found that I was able to start speaking after 3,000 words. Now when you start speaking you're going to struggle. However, if you have invested in a lot of listening and reading you have a better chance of understanding what the person says and that's the absolute most important thing. If you don't understand what they're saying you can't have a conversation. If you understand what they're saying you feel more comfortable. Now you can struggle to try and piece back an answer using the words that you are able to use. And if you continue doing that you'll get better and better at it. But in any case you should never worry about making mistakes. Obviously if you're with a teacher or you're paying a tutor online you're paying them so making mistakes doesn't matter.

But even if you're interacting with people for real, you're going into a store or something, people are patient. People aren't judging you. And the thing is that if you don't make mistakes you won't improve so you have to be prepared to make mistakes because you'll remember the mistakes, some of them. You'll remember what you had trouble saying and then you'll notice that when you next listen and read. So you have to continue the listening and reading and then you go out there and it's like you play a game now you've been practicing. You play a game, you made a few mistakes, you withdraw, go through your listening and reading again. You start to notice things and that's just the process of developing fluency in the language. But you're not going to start off just fluent. However, the more you invest in listening and reading initially before you start speaking in my opinion, and even after you start speaking you have to continue investing in the listening and reading so that you can improve your level of familiarity with the language so that you develop good habits. And don't rely on remembering the grammar.

  • Learning a language can be a tricky process, but it's important to remember that it is a process.
  • Having learned 20 languages so far, Canadian polyglot and LingQ founder Steve Kaufmann's advice is to not focus on the grammar. Constantly thinking about the rules while attempting to speak only makes it harder.
  • Investing time (often several months) into listening, reading, and practicing words before trying to speak a language will help you feel more comfortable with it. You will make mistakes, but you will learn from them and people will be patient with you.
    From Your Site Articles
    Related Articles Around the Web
    brain communication curiosity education grammar humanity intelligence language learning mind personal growth productivity speech success teaching travel world cultures writing
    Badge
    Charles Koch Foundation
    Charles Koch Foundation

    Our schools are built differently. That’s how we’re weathering this pandemic.

    'Know thy students' is the principle that can change the form of education, worldwide.

    Photo: Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images
    Sponsored by Charles Koch Foundation
    • During the coronavirus pandemic, students in close to 200 Big Picture Learning (BPL) schools worldwide have continued their education, thanks to BPL's unique school design.
    • At BPL, each student is part of a small learning community of 15-20 students called an Advisory, led by a teacher called an Advisor. Students have community mentors, do off-campus internships, and even tackle college courses.
    • Each Advisor truly knows the students in their Advisory. These close ties have allowed learning at BPL to respond and adapt to the challenges presented by coronavirus.
    Keep reading Show less
    education coronavirus innovation learning children

    The periodic table also is a map – well, kind of

    Can't memorize all those elements? If you're more into geography, perhaps this will help.

    Image: /u/dom_bul, reproduced with kind permission
    Strange Maps
    • Twenty-eight of the 118 elements on the periodic table were named after places on the map.
    • Tennessee, California, and two towns in the Golden State got their own elements.
    • But nobody beats Ytterby, a small Swedish town that gave its name to four different elements.
    Keep reading Show less
    chemistry elements map periodic table science

    Free self-hypnosis therapy in your home? Just ask Alexa

    Reveri Health has launched a new stress-relief self-hypnosis program through Amazon Alexa to help combat the anxiety of COVID-19.

    Image by Reveri Health
    Mind & Brain
    • Hypnosis refers to a trance state that is characterized by extreme suggestibility, relaxation, and heightened imagination.
    • Hypnotherapy can be used to help you quit smoking, to manage chronic and acute pain, during labor and childbirth, as well as to ease stress and anxiety.
    • Reveri Health, headed by Ariel Poler and Dr. David Spiegel, has launched several self-hypnosis skill programs through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, one of which is designed to combat the anxiety surrounding the COVID-19 global pandemic.
    Keep reading Show less
    brain cognitive science consciousness emotions fear hypnosis mental health mind pandemic psychology science therapy visualizations

    Scientists create the 5th form of matter for 6 minutes

    It's exotic, incredibly cold stuff.

    (MAIUS project team/Matthias)
    Surprising Science
    • It was the first Bose-Einstein condensate made in space
    • Creating the condensate in low gravity allows it to hold longer
    • Scientists hope Bose-Einstein condensate will allow finer detection of subtle quantum phenomena
    Keep reading Show less
    science space nasa nanoscale discovery physics

    After a century of speculation, a new liquid phase has been discovered

    Your television may soon get a serious upgrade.

    Credit: SMRC
    Surprising Science
    • Researchers at the University of Colorado, Boulder confirm that a new liquid phase has been discovered.
    • This liquid phase was first speculated about over a century ago by physicists Peter Debye and Max Born.
    • Liquid crystals are used in many technologies, including LCD televisions.
    Keep reading Show less
    chemistry electricity material sciences technology
    Quantcast