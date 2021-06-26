Follow Us
The renegade WW2 pilots who tried to end war as we know it | Malcolm Gladwell
The Bomber Mafia nearly changed the world—and you've likely never heard of them.
Malcolm Gladwell is the author of five New York Times bestsellers: The Tipping Point, Blink, Outliers, What the Dog Saw, and David and Goliath. His newest book, Talking to Strangers (2019), is a darker-than-usual look at the miscommunications and assumptions that occur when we interact with people we don't know, told through historical case studies like Sandra Bland, Bernie Madoff, and Adolf Hitler. Gladwell is also the co-founder of Pushkin Industries, an audio content company that produces the podcasts Revisionist History, which reconsiders things both overlooked and misunderstood, and Broken Record, where he, Rick Rubin, and Bruce Headlam interview musicians across a wide range of genres. Gladwell has been included in the TIME 100 Most Influential People list and touted as one of Foreign Policy's Top Global Thinkers.
MALCOLM GLADWELL: Anyone who came home from the trenches of World War I came home permanently traumatized. The war was mindlessly brutal. There were battles in the First World War where hundreds of thousands of people, there was a battle in the First World War where a million men died. That experience could not be repeated. On the eve of the Second World War, there's a remarkable group of pilots who thought they could reinvent warfare and make war a more humane exercise, a kind of clean war. But that's not what war ever is. It never has that kind of fairytale ending.
My name is Malcolm Gladwell. I am a writer, host of the podcast "Revisionist History," and the author of the new book "The Bomber Mafia."
The story of the Bomber Mafia begins with a group of renegade pilots in central Alabama in the 1930s. They have become convinced that new technology, this new class of bombers, can make it possible to conduct a war where only a handful of people were killed. This is something that no one else in the military thought was even a remotely good idea. The term, "the Bomber Mafia," was not intended to be a compliment. They would always joke that if the people back in Washington knew what they were doing, they would all be fired.
The radical notion at the heart of the Bomber Mafia's dream was that if they were able to drop bombs with precision, no other part of the modern military machine would be necessary. You wouldn't need a Navy. You wouldn't need Marines. You wouldn't need infantry. You wouldn't need tanks. You wouldn't need Jeeps. You wouldn't need anything except a select group of bombers from 20,000 feet. Their approach was based on the idea that there were a handful of targets that the enemy had, which if you destroyed them, the war would be over. They famously did an exercise where they said, what would it take to cripple New York City? And their answer was 14 bombs. Take out the power plants, the aqueducts, the bridges. No water, no power, no access to the mainland. It's over. They felt that idea could be used against any enemy. And the idea that you would have to destroy entire cities in order to subdue your enemy was something they thought ought to be a thing of the past.
Haywood Hansell was the leader of the Bomber Mafia, and he was a Southern romantic. He was the latest in a long line of Southern military men. He would sing show tunes to his men as he returned home from bombing missions over Europe. Haywood Hansell was one of the rising stars in the Air Corps during the Second World War. Hansell managed to convince the military leadership that they should follow his dream. And so he goes to Europe, and they try to conduct a bombing campaign of Germany along Bomber Mafia lines. Let's be as strategic and surgical and sparing as possible in our use of air power. It doesn't work. Then he convinces them to try that same strategy as the air war shifts to Japan in 1944. And it doesn't work. He tries and tries and tries, and he ultimately fails. And he's told in no uncertain terms, "It's over." He's fired. His nemesis, a hard-bitten, unsentimental, ruthless realist named Curtis LeMay is going to replace him. It is at that moment that the dream of the Bomber Mafia crumbles.
Hansell thought that the goal of war was to achieve a military objective with the lowest number of lives lost possible. LeMay felt that that was idealistic nonsense. He thought that war should be fought as brutally and unrelentingly as possible. He was in every way the antithesis of Haywood Hansell and the Bomber Mafia. And that's why the final chapter of the war against Japan is the bloodiest chapter of the Second World War. Most people still don't know about what we did to Japan that summer. The U.S. military built this brand new weapon.
NARRATOR: Known as napalm, it's pourable, stable.
GLADWELL: Developed in a chemistry lab at Harvard University for the express purpose of burning Japanese cities because Japanese cities were tinderboxes, cities made of wood. He took this weapon fresh from the laboratory, and he used it in a way that no other military leader had ever used it. He dropped it by the ton. He drops napalm on every single Japanese city he could find. He's burning people to death by the tens of thousands that summer. There's almost nothing any human being has gone through that is as horrifying as what we inflicted on the people of Japan. Napalm is a gasoline-based jelly that upon impact ignites, and little globs of the jelly splatter in a thousand directions.
NARRATOR: It is jelly-like in substance, clings to and burns in or on the target, sometimes for as long as six minutes.
GLADWELL: The planes that returned from the first firebombing of Tokyo had to be fumigated because the stench of burning human flesh was so overwhelming. We set a torch to every single major city in Japan that summer, with the exception of two cities, Nagasaki and Hiroshima, which we decided to drop an atomic bomb on. It's a scale of destruction almost unmatched in human history.
Robert McNamara, who would later, of course, be the architect of the Vietnam War, he says, "Had we lost the war, we would have been tried as war criminals." And he's probably right. But LeMay goes on to have one of the most storied careers of any American airman in the 20th century. He's the one responsible for all of America's nuclear arsenal throughout the Cold War. He even ends up being the vice presidential candidate on a ticket in 1968.
GENERAL JACK D. RIPPER: There will be only one course of action open.
GLADWELL: He's in Dr. Strangelove, for goodness sake.
RIPPER: Total commitment.
GLADWELL: He becomes a part of the cultural lore of the 20th century. Haywood Hansell fades into obscurity. We reward brutality, but maybe more than that, we reward winners. Haywood Hansell didn't win the prize, not because he wasn't well-intentioned but because he never made it work. LeMay made his strategy work. Sometimes you need someone as cold blooded and unsentimental and ruthless as Curtis LeMay if you want to win a war. You can make the argument, and I think it's the correct argument, that absent Curtis LeMay taking over, the war against Japan might've dragged on for years. On the other hand, this man killed more Japanese civilians than any other person in history.
In retrospect, the great failing of the Bomber Mafia was they were 50 years too soon. They thought they could do in five years what actually took half a century. Today we conduct air wars exactly the way the Bomber Mafia conceived of them in Montgomery, Alabama in the 1930s. I mean, we strike targets with unerring precision. The kind of moral dimension of the Bomber Mafia's crusade has moved from a renegade position to being the conventional, the status quo position of the modern Air Force. If you want to call it progress, we've made progress. I can't say having told the story that I know exactly how things should have gone. You know, if nothing else it says - if you can at all avoid war, you should, because war is impossible. I think we need to keep returning to these moments in history so we can remind ourselves how impossible the choices are.
- Much has been written about World War II in the seven and a half decades since it ended in 1945. But as writer Malcolm Gladwell shows with his new book "The Bomber Mafia," some incredible stories and perspectives have been largely forgotten.
- A group of pilots, led by Brigadier General Haywood Hansell, earned the derogatory nickname Bomber Mafia because of a not-widely-shared dream that they could use a few strategic bombings to lower the death toll and have a "clean" war.
- "But that's not what war ever is," says Gladwell. "It never has that kind of fairy tale ending." A few failed attempts led to a changing of the guard, the invention of napalm, and a summer of attacks on Japanese cities that Gladwell says was at "a scale of destruction almost unmatched in human history."
Cause of worst mass extinction ever found
A new study reveals what caused most life on Earth to die out during the end-Permian extinction, also known as the Great Dying.
- A new paper claims to identify the cause of the Great Dying that occured nearly 252 million years ago.
- During the worst mass extinction event ever, most of Earth's life perished.
- The study suggests a volcanic eruption in Siberia spread aerosolized nickel particles that harmed organisms on the planet.
Dinosaurs are the most infamous victims of a mass extinction event 66 million years ago. But an even worse extinction happened 251.9 million years ago.
Called the end-Permian mass extinction or the Great Dying, this most severe of extinction events wiped out about 90 percent of the planet's marine species and 75 percent of terrestrial species. While scientists long have suspected it was initiated by volcanic eruptions in what is now Siberia, until now they haven't been able to explain exactly how so many species died out.
A new paper published in Nature Communications lays out the case that nickel particles that became aerosolized as a result of eruptions in the Siberian Traps region became dispersed through the air and water and were the cause of the ensuing environmental catastrophe. The paper pinpoints huge Norilsk nickel sulfide ore deposits in the Tunguska Basin that "may have released voluminous nickel-rich volcanic gas and aerosols into the atmosphere" as the start of the chain of events that led to the mass extinction.
The study is based on analysis of nickel isotopes that came from late Permian sedimentary rocks gathered from the Buchanan Lake section in the Sverdrup Basin in the Canadian High Arctic. What's notable about the rock samples is that they featured the lightest nickel isotope ratios ever measured, leading the scientists to conclude that the nickel came in the form of aerosolized particles from a volcano.
As the paper outlines, the only comparable nickel isotope values would be those from volcanic nickel sulfide deposits. The scientists write that of all the mechanisms that could result in such values, "the most convincing" explanation is that they got there as "voluminous Ni-rich aerosols" from the Siberian Traps large igneous province (STLIP).
The deadly effect of nickel particles
When the nickel got into the water, it wreaked havoc on the underwater ecosystem.
Co-author of the study, associate professor Laura Wasylenki of Northern Arizona University, explained that "nickel is an essential trace metal for many organisms, but an increase in nickel abundance would have driven an unusual surge in productivity of methanogens, microorganisms that produce methane gas. Increased methane would have been tremendously harmful to all oxygen-dependent life." This would have affected living creatures in and out of the water. The professor believes their data offers direct evidence that links nickel-rich aerosols, changes to the ocean, and the mass extinction that followed. "Now we have evidence of a specific kill mechanism," she added.
NAU associate professor Laura Wasylenki.Credit: Northern Arizona University.
Other theories on the Great Dying
Previous studies have pointed to other effects of the Siberian volcanic eruptions that likely contributed to the extinction event, including an overall warming of the planet, release of toxic metals, and acidification of the oceans, which likely killed off a number of species quickly. Others died out as a result of the depleted oxygen levels in the water.
"This domino-like collapse of the inter-connected life-sustaining cycles and processes ultimately led to the observed catastrophic extent of mass extinction at the Permian-Triassic boundary," said marine biogeochemist Hana Jurikova of the University of St. Andrews in the UK, who carried out a 2020 study on the end-Permian extinction. Her study looked at fossil shells from brachiopods in what is now the Southern Alps in Italy.
New kind of molten salt reactor to be built at retiring coal plant
The fully functional plant will serve to demo TerraPower's nuclear tech.
This article was originally published on our sister site, Freethink.
A nuclear power startup founded by Bill Gates has announced plans to build a new kind of molten salt reactor at a retiring coal plant in Wyoming.
This reactor will be the first real-world demonstration of the startup's technology, which could help power the world — without warming the climate.
Nuclear power: Splitting atoms (known as nuclear fission) produces heat. At most nuclear power plants, that heat is used to boil water, which produces steam. The steam then spins a giant turbine to create electricity.
Nuclear power is reliable, cost-effective, and doesn't produce any climate-harming carbon emissions. It's been used in the U.S. for decades, and today, nuclear power plants generate about 20% of the nation's electricity.
The challenge: The average lifespan of a nuclear power plant is 35 years, and most of the plants in the U.S. were built between the 1970s and '90s.
New facilities aren't being built at the same pace old ones are retiring, though, because getting projects approved isn't easy — nuclear power plants today tend to be massive facilities that cost $10 billion and take several years to build.
Why it matters: If another form of clean energy doesn't fill the gap left by those old nuclear power plants, carbon-emitting sources, such as natural gas or coal, might.
Wind and solar are options, but nuclear power is more reliable and takes up less physical space. TerraPower has designed a new kind of nuclear reactor that could be built more quickly and cheaply than traditional plants.
The idea: TerraPower calls its technology Natrium, and instead of using the heat from fission to boil water and spin a turbine, it heats up salt until it actually turns into a liquid.
Molten salt reactors are meltdown-proof and more resistant to proliferation.
That molten salt is then stored in a giant tank, and the heat from it can be tapped to spin a turbine and generate electricity whenever needed — it doesn't have to be used right away if another source of cheaper or cleaner energy, such as solar or wind, is already meeting the grid's demand.
The cold water: Molten salt reactors have been around since the '60s, but the approach was largely abandoned in favor of water-based reactors, mainly because molten salt is highly corrosive and can easily damage the systems.
However, if TerraPower — or one of the other groups taking a second look at the tech — has overcome that issue, molten salt reactors have a lot of other advantages over traditional nuclear: they're meltdown-proof, and they are more resistant to proliferation than water-based systems.
The next steps: On June 2, TerraPower announced that it would be building its first Natrium molten salt reactor at the site of a retiring coal plant in Wyoming. This fully functioning plant will serve as the first demonstration project for the startup's tech.
It's not clear how long the plant will take to build. However, TerraPower is expected to decide on a final site by the end of 2021 and have the plant operational before the end of the decade, so it seems eight years would be the maximum.
The exact cost to build the molten salt reactor is also unknown — Reuters says $1 billion; Gates told GeekWire $4 billion in February — but even the higher estimate is 60% less than traditional plants.
TerraPower's reactor will produce about 60% less power, too — 345 MW compared to the 1 GW average of traditional plants — but the smaller size and lower capital cost could make building new reactors seem less daunting, perhaps spurring the construction of more nuclear power plants in the U.S.
Scientists solve Leonardo da Vinci’s 500-year-old human heart mystery
Researchers figure out the function of mysterious heart structures first described by da Vinci.
Scientists found out the purpose of mysterious structures in the human heart, first described by Leonardo da Vinci 500 years ago. The mesh of muscle fibers called trabeculae lines the inner surface of the heart and was shown to affect how well the heart functions.
The mesh, exhibiting distinctive fractal patterns that resemble snowflakes, was initially sketched by Leonardo da Vinci in the 16th century. Early in human development, human hearts form trabeculaes, which create geometric patterns on the inner surface. While their purpose during this stage appears to be in aiding oxygenation of the growing heart, what they do in adults hasn't been previously figured out. Da Vinci thought the structure warms blood going through the heart.
To really understand what these networks do, an international research team used artificial intelligence to go through data from 25,000 MRI scans of the heart. They also looked at the related data pertaining to heart morphology and genetics.
The scientists observed that the rough surface of the heart ventricles helps the efficiency of the blood flow during a heartbeat, the way dimples on a golf ball lower air resistance, as elaborates the team's press release. They also discovered that there are six regions in human DNA that determine how exactly the fractal patterns in the muscle fibers form.
The team working on the project included Ewan Birney from the European Molecular Biology Laboratory's Bioinformatic Institute.
"Our findings answer very old questions in basic human biology," explained Birney. "As large-scale genetic analyses and artificial intelligence progress, we're rebooting our understanding of physiology to an unprecedented scale."
Another important insight – the shape of the trabeculae influences the heart's performance. Analysis of data from 50,000 patients established that the different fractal patterns can influence the risk of heart failure. Interestingly, the study showed that people who have more trabeculae branches seem to be at lower risk of heart failure.
Leonardo DaVinci: behind a Genius
Declan O'Regan, Clinical Scientist and Consultant Radiologist at the MRC London Institute of Medical Sciences, said that while their work is built on quite old observations, it can be crucial to today's people.
"Leonardo da Vinci sketched these intricate muscles inside the heart 500 years ago, and it's only now that we're beginning to understand how important they are to human health," said O'Regan. "This work offers an exciting new direction for research into heart failure, which affects the lives of nearly 1 million people in the UK."
Other participating scientists came from the Heidelberg University, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, and the Politecnico di Milano.
Check out their study published in the journal Nature.
Pangolins are being trafficked to extinction in black market
Traditional Chinese medicine and Vietnamese culture are driving the pangolin to extinction.
- Pangolins are one of the most interesting and endearing species but are being hunted and trafficked to near extinction.
- The Chinese Pharmacopoeia is a huge book of authorized Chinese medicine and serves as a recipe book for "Traditional Chinese medicine."
- Pangolins, leopards, and bears all feature in the book. The false idea that these animals have medicinal value is driving a multi-billion-dollar black market.
In 2020, pangolins made the news because they were accused of being one of the possible candidates for giving the world COVID. They were later exonerated, but the damage was still done. There are eight species of pangolin, across many countries and continents and ranging from vulnerable to critically endangered, but they were all unfairly tarnished as starting a global pandemic.
Pangolins are popular around the world for how charming they are. They bumble along unsteadily, not unlike a small toddler, shuffling from feast to feast. It's been pointed out that they appear as if in a constant state of nervous anticipation. Perhaps it's not without reason. Pangolins are the world's most trafficked animal, and the pangolin market is worth billions to black marketeers. They are estimated to make up 20 percent of all illegal animal trade.
Why the Chinese want pangolins
Much of the blame lies in East and Southeast Asia, especially China. Since the 1950s, China has periodically released variations on something called the Chinese Pharmacopoeia. This is a huge tome that acts both as a legal document outlining all the state sanctioned drugs and a recipe book for do-it-yourself Traditional Chinese medicine. The Pharmacopoeia is updated every five years, and it's massively influential in directing what the everyday person buys, makes, and takes as medicine.
The problem is that the Pharmacopoeia lists a series of endangered or vulnerable animal species in its recipe section. It has an injection made with goat horns and a bear's gall bladder. It calls for leopard and tiger bones to be steeped in rice wine to make health drinks. (There are now only 450 wild leopards left in China.) And, unfortunately for pangolins, a whole range of pills require their scales and/or blood.
Much was made of a hopeful claim, coming from Chinese state media, that their latest (2020) release of the Pharmacopoeia "did not include pangolins" and that they were being "upgraded to a second-class protected animal." Yet, closer examination reveals that this is not the entire picture. While pangolins are no longer considered a "key ingredient," they are still listed as treatments for blood circulation and abdominal pain. The 2020 Pharmacopoeia is undoubtedly better, but in no way can we say the Chinese are suddenly absolved of blame for pangolin trafficking.
A Vietnamese delicacy
China is not the only one to blame for the not-so-secret pangolin trade. In both China and Vietnam, pangolins are considered a sign of affluence and status — not when kept as a pet but when cooked and eaten. A single pangolin dish will cost more than the annual income of most Vietnamese adults.
Vietnam also shares with China a perception that pangolins are useful in traditional medicine. They are perceived to cure severe illnesses, to bring on good health, and to help make other medicines more effective. Pangolin scales and blood are supposed to clear up rashes, detox the body, increase milk production in new mothers, and even cure cancer. It goes without saying that there is not a shred of scientific evidence for this.
The perception that pangolins are both delicious and medicinal means Vietnam is now the second leading black market for pangolins. Vietnam criminalized the trade in 2018, with a sentence of up to 15 years, but it's too little, too late. It's estimated that 80 to 90 percent of all Vietnamese pangolins have been hunted to near extinction in the last few decades.
Save the pangolins
Pangolins are one of the world's most interesting animals. They are the only mammals to be covered from head to tail in scales. Because they have no teeth, they will deliberately eat stones (and nibble their own scales) to break up food in their stomachs. When they roll up into a defensive position, their scales can withstand a lion or tiger's jaws and, a bit like skunks, they can emit a stinky fluid to deter any would-be predators.
Unfortunately, some species are on the edge of extinction. Education and awareness are important aspects of their protection.
Traditional Chinese medicine is far from a quaint, ancient wisdom. Instead, it's a multi-billion-dollar black market that tortures bears and skins pangolins. It's a leading factor driving the extinction of some species. Knowing this gives us the ability and tools by which to stop it. Law enforcement and anti-trafficking operations are insufficient. We must tackle the root causes of pangolin trafficking.
Jonny Thomson teaches philosophy in Oxford. He runs a popular Instagram account called Mini Philosophy (@philosophyminis). His first book is Mini Philosophy: A Small Book of Big Ideas.