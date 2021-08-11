Follow Us
Big ideas.
Once a week.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
Three powerful technologies we borrowed from nature
Three cutting-edge techniques – the gene-editing tool CRISPR, fluorescent proteins and optogenetics – were all inspired by nature.
Watson and Crick, Schrödinger and Einstein all made theoretical breakthroughs that have changed the world's understanding of science.
Today big, game-changing ideas are less common. New and improved techniques are the driving force behind modern scientific research and discoveries. They allow scientists – including chemists like me – to do our experiments faster than before, and they shine light on areas of science hidden to our predecessors.
Three cutting-edge techniques – the gene-editing tool CRISPR, fluorescent proteins and optogenetics – were all inspired by nature. Biomolecular tools that have worked for bacteria, jellyfish and algae for millions of years are now being used in medicine and biological research. Directly or indirectly, they will change the lives of everyday people.
Bacterial defense systems as genetic editors
Bacteria and viruses battle themselves and one another. They are at constant biochemical war, competing for scarce resources.
One of the weapons that bacteria have in their arsenal is the CRISPR-Cas system. It is a genetic library consisting of short repeats of DNA gathered over time from hostile viruses, paired with a protein called Cas that can cut viral DNA as if with scissors. In the natural world, when bacteria are attacked by viruses whose DNA has been stored in the CRISPR archive, the CRISPR-Cas system hunts down, cuts and destroys the viral DNA.
Scientists have repurposed these weapons for their own use, with groundbreaking effect. Jennifer Doudna, a biochemist based at the University of California, Berkeley, and French microbiologist Emmanuelle Charpentier shared the 2020 Nobel Prize in chemistry for the development of CRISPR-Cas as a gene-editing technique.
Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize
The Human Genome Project has provided a nearly complete genetic sequence for humans and given scientists a template to sequence all other organisms. However, before CRISPR-Cas, we researchers didn't have the tools to easily access and edit the genes in living organisms. Today, thanks to CRISPR-Cas, lab work that used to take months and years and cost hundreds of thousands of dollars can be done in less than a week for just a few hundred dollars.
There are more than 10,000 genetic disorders caused by mutations that occur on only one gene, the so-called single-gene disorders. They affect millions of people. Sickle cell anemia, cystic fibrosis and Huntington's disease are among the most well-known of these disorders. These are all obvious targets for CRISPR therapy because it is much simpler to fix or replace just one defective gene rather than needing to correct errors on multiple genes.
For example, in preclinical studies, researchers injected an encapsuled CRISPR system into patients born with a rare genetic disease, transthyretin amyloidosis, that causes fatal nerve and heart conditions. Preliminary results from the study demonstrated that CRISPR-Cas can be injected directly into patients in such a way that it can find and edit the faulty genes associated with a disease. In the six patients included in this landmark work, the encapsuled CRISPR-Cas minimissiles reached their target genes and did their job, causing a significant drop in a misfolded protein associated with the disease.
Jellyfish light up the microscopic world
The crystal jellyfish, Aequorea victoria, which drifts aimlessly in the northern Pacific, has no brain, no anus and no poisonous stingers. It is an unlikely candidate to ignite a revolution in biotechnology. Yet on the periphery of its umbrella, it has about 300 photo-organs that give off pinpricks of green light that have changed the way science is conducted.
This bioluminescent light in the jellyfish stems from a luminescent protein called aequorin and a fluorescent molecule called green fluorescent protein, or GFP. In modern biotechnology GFP acts as a molecular lightbulb that can be fused to other proteins, allowing researchers to track them and to see when and where proteins are being made in the cells of living organisms. Fluorescent protein technology is used in thousands of labs every day and has resulted in the awarding of two Nobel Prizes, one in 2008 and the other in 2014. And fluorescent proteins have now been found in many more species.
Erin Rod via Wikimedia Commons.
This technology proved its utility once again when researchers created genetically modified COVID-19 viruses that express GFP. The resulting fluorescence makes it possible to follow the path of the viruses as they enter the respiratory system and bind to surface cells with hairlike structures.
Algae let us play the brain neuron by neuron
When algae, which depend on sunlight for growth, are placed in a large aquarium in a darkened room, they swim around aimlessly. But if a lamp is turned on, the algae will swim toward the light. The single-celled flagellates – so named for the whiplike appendages they use to move around – don't have eyes. Instead, they have a structure called an eyespot that distinguishes between light and darkness. The eyespot is studded with light-sensitive proteins called channelrhodopsins.
In the early 2000s, researchers discovered that when they genetically inserted these channelrhodopsins into the nerve cells of any organism, illuminating the channelrhodopsins with blue light caused neurons to fire. This technique, known as optogenetics, involves inserting the algae gene that makes channelrhodopsin into neurons. When a pinpoint beam of blue light is shined on these neurons, the channelrhodopsins open up, calcium ions flood through the neurons and the neurons fire.
Using this tool, scientists can stimulate groups of neurons selectively and repeatedly, thereby gaining a more precise understanding of which neurons to target to treat specific disorders and diseases. Optogenetics might hold the key to treating debilitating and deadly brain diseases, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.
Photo by Natasha Connell on Unsplash
But optogenetics isn't only useful for understanding the brain. Researchers have used optogenetic techniques to partially reverse blindness and have found promising results in clinical trials using optogenetics on patients with retinitis pigmentosa, a group of genetic disorders that break down retinal cells. And in mouse studies, the technique has been used to manipulate heartbeat and regulate bowel movements of constipated mice.
What else lies within nature's toolbox?
What undiscovered techniques does nature still hold for us?
According to a 2018 study, people represent just 0.01% of all living things by mass but have caused the loss of 83% of all wild mammals and half of all plants in our brief time on Earth. By annihilating nature, humankind might be losing out on new, powerful and life-altering techniques without having even imagined them.
After all, no one could have foreseen that the discovery of three groundbreaking processes derived from nature could change the way science is done.
Marc Zimmer, Professor of Chemistry, Connecticut College
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
- MIT and Harvard Scientists Build Robots with Super Strong Muscles ... ›
- How Spider Webs Inspire New Technology - Big Think ›
A papyrus reveals how the Great Pyramid was built
A newly discovered papyrus contains an eye-witness account of the gathering of materials for the Great Pyramid.
The Great Pyramid in Egypt is the last of the ancient Seven Wonders of the World. The tomb for Pharaoh Khufu — “Cheops" in Greek — sits on the Giza plateau about 3 kilometers southwest of Egypt's capitol Cairo, and it's huge: nearly 147 meters high and 230.4 meters on each side (it's now slightly smaller due to erosion). Built of roughly 2.3 million limestone and rose granite stones from hundreds of kilometers away, it's long posed a couple of vexing and fascinating mysteries: How did the ancient Egyptians manage to get all of these stones to Giza, and how did they build such a monumental object? All sorts of exotic ideas have been floated, including assistance from aliens visiting earth. Now, as the result of an amazing find in a cave 606 kilometers away, we have an answer in the form of 4,600-year-old, bound papyrus scrolls, the oldest papyri ever found. They're the journal of one of the managers who helped build the great pyramid. It's the only eye-witness account of building the Great Pyramid that's ever been found.
It was written by a man named Merer, who reported to “the noble Ankh-haf," Khufu's half-brother. It describes, among other things, a stop of his 200-man crew in the Tura, or Maasara, limestone quarries on the eastern shore of the Gulf of Suez, and filling up their boat for the 13-17 km trip back up the river to Giza. Since this type of limestone was used for the pyramid's outer casing, the journal is believed to document work on the tomb during the final year of Khufu's life, around 2560 BCE.
Khufu
In 1823, British explorer John Gardner Wilkinson first described the caves in Wadi al-Jarf on the eastern coast of the Red Sea: “Near the ruins is a small knoll containing eighteen excavated chambers, beside, perhaps, many others, the entrance of which are no longer visible." He described them as being “well cut and vary from about 80 to 24 feet, by 5; their height may be from 6 to 8 feet." Two French pilots also noted presence of the 30 caves in the mid-1950s, but it wasn't until Pierre Tallet interviewed one of the pilots that he was able to pinpoint the caves' location during a 2011 dig. Two years later, the papyri were discovered. Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass called it “the greatest discovery in Egypt in the 21st century."
Prior to the work of Tallet and others, the ancient Egyptians weren't thought to be seafarers, but abandoned ports unearthed along the Gulf of Suez and the Read Sea tell a different story.
In the Egyptian resort town Ayn Soukhna, along the west coast of the Suez, Egyptian heirogplyhs were first found on cliff walls in 1997. “I love rock inscriptions," Tallet told Smithsonian, “they give you a page of history without excavating." He read one to the Smithsonian: “In year one of the king, they sent a troop of 3,000 men to fetch copper, turquoise and all the good products of the desert."
(GOOGLE EARTH)
That would be the Sinai desert across the Red Sea, and Wadi al-Jarf is only 56 km away from two of a group of ports. Tallet has uncovered the remains of an 182-meter, L-shaped jetty there, along with 130 anchors. He believes it, like Ayn Soukhna, were part of a series of ports, supply hubs, bringing needed materials into Egypt. The caves were apparently built for boat storage, as they have been elsewhere around the edges of ancient Egypt. It appears Wadi al-Jarf was only in use a short while, during the building of the pyramid — it likely supplied the project with Sinai copper, the hardest metal of is time, for cutting stones.
The second part of the Great Pyramid mystery — who built it? — may have been solved in the 1980s by Mark Lehner, who uncovered a residential area capable of housing some 20,000 people just meters from the pyramids. Prior to that find, there was scant evidence of the massive population of workers that would have been required for building the tomb. Studying the “cattle-to-pig" ratio revealed the diversity of the population that lived there,: Beef was the food of the elite; pigs of the working person, and Lerhner discovered “the ratio of cattle to pig for the entire site stands at 6:1, and for certain areas 16:1," a plausible distribution for the construction team.
Lehner visited Wadi al-Jarf and concurs with Tallet about its meaning: “The power and purity of the site is so Khufu," he told Smithsonian. “The scale and ambition and sophistication of it — the size of these galleries cut out of rock like the Amtrak train garages, these huge hammers made out of hard black diorite they found, the scale of the harbor, the clear and orderly writing of the hieroglyphs of the papyri, which are like Excel spreadsheets of the ancient world—all of it has the clarity, power and sophistication of the pyramids, all the characteristics of Khufu and the early fourth dynasty." He believes the pyramid stones were transported by boat from ports like Wadi al-Jarf and Ayn Soukhna via canals to the construction site in Giza, the ancient Egyptians having been master builders of such waterways for the purposes of irrigation.
The “Great Dimming” of Betelgeuse explained
Betelgeuse, the tenth brightest star in the night sky, mysteriously dimmed last year. Now researchers know why.
- Last year, Betelgeuse dimmed by a third before returning to normal.
- A number of studies blame some combination of cooling and dust.
- The star is not set to explode anytime soon, much to the disappointment of many.
One of the most notable stars in the night sky is Betelgeuse. Typically the tenth brightest star in the night sky, it is well known for its red color and prominent place in the constellation Orion. Its name, which like many other stars comes to us from Arabic, translates to "the arm of the giant" or "the armpit of the great one," which is an excellent description of where it is located in that constellation.
As a semiregular variable star, it can undergo shifts in its brightness of varying intensity for irregular lengths of time. Scientists were not entirely surprised by an extended dimming of the star between November 2019 and March 2020. However, the magnitude of that dimming, a 35 percent drop, was remarkable — so much so that more than a few people began to speculate that the star was about to explode (or "go supernova" in astronomical parlance).
Astronomers all over the world turned their telescopes toward Betelgeuse in the hope of figuring out what was going on. A few recently published papers provide some explanations.
A tale of two studies
One recent paper, published in Nature Communications by a team composed mostly of Chinese scientists, argues that the dimming was caused by a large, dark, cooler spot on the star.
To determine if the star was cooler during its dimming, the team devised a method for measuring titanium oxide and cyanide molecules in the star's spectra — an analysis of the intensity of various wavelengths of light given off by a star that can reveal things like temperature, chemical composition, and mass. Titanium oxide and cyanide are more common in cooler stars, as they tend to disintegrate in hotter ones.
Their data suggested that Betelgeuse cooled by 170 Kelvin, from 3646 K (6103 F°) to 3476 K (5797 F°) during the dimming period. They suggest that such a dramatic cooling could be caused by a dark spot on the star, a well known phenomenon often caused by large convective cells on the stellar surface.
Because it is unlikely that the entire star cooled that much, the researchers further suggest that the dark spot itself was fairly large and as much as 340 K cooler than the rest of the star. Some other researchers concur with this proposal, but this is not the only potential explanation.
Another study, published in Nature and conducted by an international team of researchers, suggests that a combination of dust and cooling was at play. They propose that this dust patch was caused, in part, by a cool patch similar to the one discussed in the aforementioned study.
Observations from shortly before the dimming period began suggest that some mass, perhaps in the form of a gas cloud, was lost from Betelgeuse. The formation of a cool spot could allow the dust in the cloud to condense and clump together, obscuring the star. The star would regain its brightness after the cool spot dissolved and the dust blew away.
The authors further conclude that the models for cooling and dust do not conflict and that a combination of the two best fits the observations. While differing on a few details, including the overall importance of dust, the two studies largely agree on how much Betelgeuse cooled and how that cooling impacted our ability to see it.
Betelgeuse! Betelgeuse! Betelgeuse!
The star, while having long since returned to a more typical brightness, continues to fluctuate in brightness, though nothing on the scale of the previous "Great Dimming" event.
Despite speculation that the star was about to explode, it is not expected to do so for another 100,000 years. However, when it does, it is going to die in spectacular fashion — likely shining brighter than Venus for a short time before collapsing on itself and turning into a neutron star or black hole.
If you're going to pick a lucky star, maybe don't pick that one.
Peeking behind a black hole: how matter bends space that bends light
Albert Einstein and his theory of general relativity continue to amaze us to this day.
- Einstein's theory of relativity predicts that matter bends space and that space bends light.
- Since its confirmation in 1919, such light-bending has been used extensively to see the unseeable, like dark matter, which can bend space due to its gravity but does not shine.
- Recently, scientists observed an even more dramatic effect: a black hole that bends space so intensely that it is possible to see light (X-rays) from behind it.
In 1915, the 36-year-old Albert Einstein submitted his revolutionary description of gravity to the Berlin Academy of Sciences, a masterpiece of the human intellect that became known as the general theory of relativity. The journey had been long and hard, ten years in total, with many false starts and wrong turns. From then on, gravity, the universe, the nature of space and time, and their relation to matter and energy would never be the same.
Newtonian gravity
Until then, the prevalent theory of gravity was devised by Isaac Newton in 1687, just 192 years before Einstein's birth. The theory, incredibly powerful, described gravity in a somewhat mysterious way, positing that any two massive bodies attract each other with a force proportional to their masses and inversely proportional to the square of their distance. This action-at-a-distance bothered Newton, who did not venture an explanation of the fact that his force was an instantaneous interaction across space. How could the sun attract Earth and you attract your computer without touching? How could this interaction be instantaneous? Still, the theory worked, and that is what mattered.
Special and general relativity
Until it didn't. By the late 19th century, anomalies in the orbit of Mercury could not be explained applying Newton's force. Einstein was convinced that nothing could be instantaneous in the universe. The limited speed was that of light, and correcting for this changed everything. In 1905, he showed that for two observers moving at constant speeds with respect to each other, they would measure distances and times differently. A moving stick was shorter, a moving clock ticked slower. This was his special theory of relativity, special for being confined to motion at constant speeds. The next step, he quickly realized, was to generalize this theory to objects that could accelerate, like pretty much everything. And here came the surprise.
In what Einstein deemed "the happiest thought of my life," he realized that a freely falling body would not feel its own weight. (That is why you feel "lighter" when going down a fast elevator. The downward acceleration changes the net pull from Earth's gravity. If the elevator falls, you just float, albeit with a tragic outcome.) From this vision, Einstein concluded that gravity and acceleration are indistinguishable. The pushing and pulling of accelerated motion could, in principle, be mimicked by placing masses in front of or behind you.
Now, imagine a cannonball shot from the top of a hill. It will trace a parabolic curve until it hits its target down below. That is gravity accelerating the cannonball downward. Following his vision, Einstein turned things upside-down.
What if, instead of thinking of the cannonball describing a curved path in an inert flat space, we imagined space itself being curved? The larger the mass concentration, the more it would bend space, corresponding to a larger acceleration due to gravity. Mercury, being the planet closest to the sun, would have its orbit distorted by the curved space around it. When Einstein applied his theory to Mercury, he discovered that the planet's orbital anomaly could be described beautifully.
Einstein becomes a star
Credit: sakkmesterke / Adobe Stock
So, Einstein's theory served as a correction to Newton's for objects with large enough masses. Although every massive body distorts space around its vicinity (including you), the effect is tiny. But stars, large agglomerates of mass, and most dramatically, black holes, can bend space in very noticeable ways.
The most immediate consequence of a bent space is that light, always searching for the shortest path between two points, will follow the spatial curvature: a ray of light will curve along a bent space. So, Einstein predicted that mass would bend space that would bend light itself. Amazing.
This bending of light was confirmed in 1919 during a solar eclipse, catapulting Einstein to international stardom overnight. Just as a lens, a piece of curved glass, bends light so that people can see better, space will also act as a lens, distorting the paths of light from distant stars and other sources of light visible and invisible to the human eye.
This effect, known as gravitational lensing, is well-known and already documented in many spectacular images, from the bending of light from distant stars as they pass by the sun to Einstein's prediction of spectacular bright arcs surrounding galaxies. Light beams from a distant source are bent mid-course by a massive object or objects. Einstein predicted such arcs or rings in 1936. This is how, for example, it is possible to estimate how much dark matter there is in a galaxy cluster. Since dark matter only interacts with normal matter (stuff made of atoms like we are) through gravity, it will bend space around it. The amount of bending can then be used to estimate how much invisible dark matter is hiding in the galaxy or galaxy cluster.
Einstein continues to amaze us
A few weeks back, a new spectacular effect due to the bending of light was observed by a group led by Dan Wilkins from Stanford University. Not only visible light can be bent by gravity; any kind of electromagnetic radiation will follow the curved path of space around a mass. Of course, nothing could be more dramatic than what happens around a giant black hole; light gets severely bent to the point that we can even see what is behind the black hole itself. Imagine that, seeing what is behind a body.
In the recent discovery, the swirling matter being sucked into the black hole superheats, separating electrons from atoms. This spinning disk of hot plasma generates powerful magnetic fields that arc around the black hole and split in places. The light seen is in the form of X-rays, appearing as fainter echoes of the more dramatic action in front of the hole.
Once again, Einstein's happiest thought generated something spectacular and fully in agreement with the predictions from his theory. Although he was not a fan of black holes — or of any object or phenomenon that hinted at the breakdown of the laws of nature, as happens inside a black hole — he certainly would celebrate one more goal scored by his remarkable theory. After 106 years, general relativity continues to amaze us every day.
The most terrifying pterosaur yet is discovered
Meet your new flying nightmare: Thapunngaka shawi.