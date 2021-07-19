Are 5G-connected cars the future of driving?

Cars are no longer just a way to get from A to B.

 Kasim Alfalahi
19 July, 2021
Close up of a woman's hands checking her Apple watch while driving.
Photo by Luca Bravo on Unsplash

The market for connected cars is predicted to be worth over $215 billion by 2027.

With the demand for greater connectivity set to soar, 5G-enabled connected cars will become the new norm. What we expect of a vehicle is fundamentally changing from a tool used to merely move us from A to B, to an integrated, fully-connected hub.

Connected cars have clear benefits, being potentially safer and less harmful for the environment. They also present the car industry with an opportunity to innovate and create stronger relationships with its customers than ever before. 5G connectivity is the future of the auto industry and will redefine mobility as we know it.

Here are four ways in which 5G-connected vehicles are redefining the world's driving experience.

1. Improved safety

According to the UN, approximately 1.3 million people die every year as a result of road traffic accidents, with 20-50 million suffering non-fatal injuries. Over half of all deaths are vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

The introduction of 'vehicle-to-everything' communications enables a more direct flow of information between vehicles, pedestrians and road infrastructure. This means that drivers will be alerted to nearby hazards, such as broken-down vehicles, reducing the chance of accidents. It has the potential to significantly improve road safety around the world.

2. Consumer experience

Driver demand for connectivity is increasing as people become more familiar with the benefits of staying connected. According to McKinsey, 40% of consumers would change car brands just to gain more connectivity within their vehicles, rising to 61% for drivers in China. 5G-enabled vehicles allow drivers to enjoy their favourite entertainment apps, such as music streaming services or audio book services, from the comfort of their vehicle.

The demand for a more luxurious driving experience with all the comforts of home has never been higher. It's estimated that by as early as next year, there will be more than 125 million passenger cars with embedded connectivity on the world's roads, a 270% increase since 2018.



3. Environmental benefits

As well as improving road safety, many of the key features of 5G-enabled vehicle-to-everything technology could also help to manage traffic congestion in major cities. Vehicle-to-infrastructure communication enables direct communication channels between a vehicle and nearby road infrastructure, without need to connect through a central mobile network. This could, for example, alert drivers to an upcoming red light or traffic jam, allowing them to alter their path accordingly, or adjust the vehicle's rate of travel to maximize fuel economy and reduce emissions.

4. Alternative revenue streams for auto makers

5G also presents a huge revenue opportunity for auto makers that goes beyond just the point of sale. It will allow manufacturers to create lasting connections with customers by offering additional features such as remote diagnostics, predictive maintenance and online service scheduling – all of which would not be possible without integrated connectivity.

Reprinted with permission of the World Economic Forum. Read the original article.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
cars technology internet data product design

Was Shangdong Province Once Home to Near-Giants?

Archaeologists unearth 5,000-year-old “giants” in Shandong Province.

(SHANDONG UNIVERSITY)
Surprising Science
Keep reading Show less

Ready to tackle MIT's recommended reading list for summer 2021?

All the latest titles from the experts at MIT.

Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash
Culture & Religion
As we enter the heart of summer, many of us will find ourselves with added time for relaxation and deep reading.
Keep reading Show less
books culture literature science technology

Sky-mapping system can predict whether cancer treatment will work

Using image analysis tools developed for astronomy, researchers are predicting cancer therapy responses.

Credit: Greg Rakozy via Unsplash
Surprising Science

This article was originally published on our sister site, Freethink.

Can a system for charting the stars be used to treat cancer? (And no, I don't mean astrology.) Researchers at Johns Hopkins think so. Using a sky-mapping algorithm developed by astronomers, the scientists have found a way to predict whether cancer will respond to immunotherapy.

"This platform has the potential to transform how oncologists will deliver cancer immunotherapy," Drew Pardoll, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Bloomberg-Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, said in a Johns Hopkins' release.

Predicting the future is life or death: Immunotherapy harnesses the body's own immune system to attack cancerous tumor cells. But tumors have a multitude of nasty tricks to evade our immune system.

Immunotherapy needs to get around these tumor defenses, allowing our own powerful weapons to fight back.

An immunotherapy treatment for melanoma can block a protein called PD-1, helping the immune system spot and destroy cancer cells. But only some melanoma patients will respond well to anti-PD-1 drugs, and time is of the essence with an aggressive cancer like melanoma.

"The ability to predict response or resistance is critical to choosing the best treatments for each patient's cancer," the researchers state.

Lighting the way: To build their prediction model, the researchers took melanoma biopsies — about 127,400 mosaic images, comprising a million cells — and used immunofluorescence to highlight proteins in the tissue.

Immunofluorescence works via antibodies that glom on to certain proteins and glow, revealing their targets.

Using their tags, the researchers were able to illuminate the tumor's microenvironment by examining the immune cells in and around the melanoma. From there, they located six biomarkers that, taken together, were "highly predictive" of a cancer's response to anti-PD-1 therapy.

"The data outputs were linked to patient outcomes, informing in a clinically relevant way how cancer evades the immune system," the team wrote in their Science paper.

The fault in melanoma's stars: The key to this cancer-prediction algorithm was imaging techniques originally developed for astronomy.

Using a sky-mapping algorithm developed by astronomers, the scientists have found a way to predict whether cancer will respond to immunotherapy.

The image analysis tools were created for the Sloan Digital Sky Survey, a map of the universe spearheaded by Alexander Szalay, professor of physics, astronomy, and computer science.

"The sky survey 'stitched' together millions of telescopic images of billions of celestial objects, each expressing distinct signatures — just like the different fluorescent tags on the antibodies used to stain the tumor biopsies," Johns Hopkins explains.

The algorithm, called AstroPath, is already being applied to lung cancer, and the team hopes it will lead to therapeutic guidance for other cancers as well.

cancer astronomy
Videos

How concentrated solar power could fuel the future

This company uses thousands of mirrors, AI, and machine learning to unlock the power of the sun.

Quantcast