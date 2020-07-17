Knowledge in a time of crisis
Big Think Live
Coronavirus coverage
Big Think Edge
Self-Motivation
David Goggins
Former Navy Seal
Career Development
Bryan Cranston
Actor
Critical Thinking
Liv Boeree
International Poker Champion
Emotional Intelligence
Amaryllis Fox
Former CIA Clandestine Operative
Management
Chris Hadfield
Retired Canadian Astronaut & Author
Learn
from the world's big
thinkers
Start Learning

Closest images ever taken of the sun reveal "nanoflares"

The Sun, as its never been seen before.

Scotty Hendricks
17 July, 2020

The sun as seen in ultraviolet light.

Credit: Solar Orbiter/EUI Team (ESA & NASA); CSL, IAS, MPS, PMOD/WRC, ROB, UCL/MSSL
  • ESO's Solar Orbiter has sent back new images from halfway between the Earth and the Sun.
  • The images show far more "nanoflares" than ever seen before.
  • The discovery raises more questions about how the Sun works.
      • Looking at the Sun isn't easy. If you do it by yourself, you'll get eye damage. If you do it with highly specialized scientific equipment on Earth, you'll notice the atmosphere getting in the way. For the best results, you have to look from space. This precisely what The European Space Agency did with their Solar Orbiter (SoIO) spacecraft, allowing us to get close-up pictures of the Sun that highlight every blemish and sunspot.

      How to take a picture of a giant ball of fire

      Situated 77,000,000 kilometers (48,000,000 miles) from Earth, roughly halfway to the Sun, the Solar Orbiter's cameras have taken high-quality images from a closer vantage point than any camera ever. More importantly, they can take pictures in ultraviolet light, which is highly filtered by Earth's atmosphere and challenging to do as well without being in space.

      The images, seen below, are stunning.

      orange and black close-up of the sun

      The arrow points to a "nanoflare" approximately 700 km across.

      SOLAR ORBITER/EUI TEAM (ESA & NASA)

      ​These images show the sun's appearance at a wavelength of 17 nanometers, which is in the extreme ultraviolet region of the electromagnetic spectrum. Images at this wavelength reveal the upper atmosphere of the sun, the corona, with a temperature of around one million degrees. (quoted from https://phys.org/news/2020-07-close-ups-sun.html)

      Credit: Solar Orbiter/EUI Team (ESA & NASA); CSL, IAS, MPS, PMOD/WRC, ROB, UCL/MSSL

      They also help to answer a few questions about how the Sun works while raising new ones as the mission continues.

      If you look at some of these images, the top image with an arrow stands out; you will notice small white smears. These are nanoflares, also called "campfires." They are 700-kilometer-wide relatives of solar flares burning at temperatures of one million degrees, nearly 200 times hotter than the photosphere below them. One hypothesis maintains that a vast number of these could be part of the mechanism that keeps the corona, the Sun's outer atmosphere, hotter than its surface.

      ESA project scientist Daniel Müller explained this notion to the BBC:

      "The Sun has a relatively cool surface of about 5,500 degrees and is surrounded by a super-hot atmosphere of more than a million degrees. [...]There's a theory put forward by the great US physicist Eugene Parker, who conjectured that if you should have a vast number of tiny flares this might account for an omnipresent heating mechanism that could make the corona hot."

      While larger nanoflares can be seen from Earth, the images this spacecraft provided suggest they can be smaller than previously known and arise more frequently than supposed. At this moment, scientists aren't sure why they exist or what mechanisms they interact with.

      All of these images are from tests to see how the equipment operates in outer space. The probe's primary mission will take place when it reaches a point a mere 48,000,000 kilometers from the Sun. Those future pictures and data will be all the more impressive, as the Sun is currently moving out of a quiet phase and will be more active.

      However, it'll take two years to get into position, so we have plenty of time to get acquainted with the images it has already shared.

      Related Articles Around the Web
      cosmos space rocket science sun
      Badge
      Charles Koch Foundation
      Charles Koch Foundation

      Remote learning vs. online instruction: How COVID-19 woke America up to the difference

      Educators and administrators must build new supports for faculty and student success in a world where the classroom might become virtual in the blink of an eye.

      Credit: Shutterstock
      Sponsored by Charles Koch Foundation
      • If you or someone you know is attending school remotely, you are more than likely learning through emergency remote instruction, which is not the same as online learning, write Rich DeMillo and Steve Harmon.
      • Education institutions must properly define and understand the difference between a course that is designed from inception to be taught in an online format and a course that has been rapidly converted to be offered to remote students.
      • In a future involving more online instruction than any of us ever imagined, it will be crucial to meticulously design factors like learner navigation, interactive recordings, feedback loops, exams and office hours in order to maximize learning potential within the virtual environment.
      Keep reading Show less
      education learning internet coronavirus future

      Octopus-like creatures inhabit Jupiter’s moon, claims space scientist

      A leading British space scientist thinks there is life under the ice sheets of Europa.

      Jupiter's moon Europa has a huge ocean beneath its sheets of ice.

      Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SETI Institute
      Surprising Science
      • A British scientist named Professor Monica Grady recently came out in support of extraterrestrial life on Europa.
      • Europa, the sixth largest moon in the solar system, may have favorable conditions for life under its miles of ice.
      • The moon is one of Jupiter's 79.
      Keep reading Show less
      space cosmos europa planets universe biology astronomy NASA alien

      Google to fund 100,000 online certificate scholarships

      The Silicon Valley titan has promised scholarships for its tech-focused certificate courses alongside $10 million in job training grants.

      (Photo: PxHere)
      Technology & Innovation
    • America is facing a "middle-skills gap" thanks to the rapid digitalization of work.
    • Google announces new online certificate courses and 100,000 need-based scholarships to train people for in-demand skills.
    • The need for middle-skills will grow as the COVID-19 pandemic hastens technological adoption.
      • Keep reading Show less
      google teaching software personal growth coronavirus economics global issues markets social change united states education

      Why schools should teach habits of mind, not “college readiness”

      Helping students get better at learning prepares them for life, not just higher education.

      Future of Learning
      • What does it mean to prepare students for college and why is that the goal? Bena Kallick, co-director of the Institute for Habits of Mind and program director for Eduplanet21, argues that a shift has to be made. Schools should instead be helping learners by preparing them for life, not just higher education.
      • Developed by Kallick and Arthur Costa, habits of mind are 16 problem-solving life skills designed to help people navigate real-life situations. College is not the best fit for everyone, which means that teaching college readiness is not in the best interest of all learners.
      • In order for meaningful changes to higher education to work, it has to start at the K-12 level. Students have to be "certified as human beings who are good at learning, who know enough about themselves to know what interests them and how to step out of K-12 and walk into a world of options."
      Keep reading Show less
      brain children communication education future future of learning innovation learning mind personal growth problem-solving psychology teaching youth
      Surprising Science

      Groundbreaking new research suggests removing drug-associated memories could prevent relapse

      The 2020 study successfully removed memories associated with morphine from the brains of mice with very promising results.

      Scroll down to load more…
      Quantcast