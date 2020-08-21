Knowledge in a time of crisis
Big Think Live
Coronavirus coverage
Big Think Edge
Self-Motivation
David Goggins
Former Navy Seal
Career Development
Bryan Cranston
Actor
Critical Thinking
Liv Boeree
International Poker Champion
Emotional Intelligence
Amaryllis Fox
Former CIA Clandestine Operative
Management
Chris Hadfield
Retired Canadian Astronaut & Author
Learn
from the world's big
thinkers
Start Learning

Scientists solve Leonardo da Vinci’s 500-year-old human heart mystery

Researchers figure out the function of mysterious heart structures first described by da Vinci.

 Paul Ratner
21 August, 2020
heart illustration

The heart and the trabeculae.

Credit: Spencer Phillips
  • Scientists discover the function of the trabeculae, muscle fibers lining human hearts.
  • The structures were first described by Leonard da Vinci over 500 years ago.
  • The trabeculae have an effect on the heart's performance and failure.

      • Scientists found out the purpose of mysterious structures in the human heart, first described by Leonardo da Vinci 500 years ago. The mesh of muscle fibers called trabeculae lines the inner surface of the heart and was shown to affect how well the heart functions.

      The mesh, exhibiting distinctive fractal patterns that resemble snowflakes, was initially sketched by Leonardo da Vinci in the 16th century. Early in human development, human hearts form trabeculaes, which create geometric patterns on the inner surface. While their purpose during this stage appears to be in aiding oxygenation of the growing heart, what they do in adults hasn't been previously figured out. Da Vinci thought the structure warms blood going through the heart.

      To really understand what these networks do, an international research team used artificial intelligence to go through data from 25,000 MRI scans of the heart. They also looked at the related data pertaining to heart morphology and genetics.

      The scientists found that the rough surface of the heart ventricles helps the efficiency of the blood flow during a heartbeat, the way dimples on a golf ball lower air resistance, as elaborates the team's press release. They also discovered that there are six regions in human DNA that determine how exactly the fractal patterns in the muscle fibers form.

      The team working on the project included Ewan Birney from the European Molecular Biology Laboratory's Bioinformatic Institute.

      "Our findings answer very old questions in basic human biology," explained Birney. "As large-scale genetic analyses and artificial intelligence progress, we're rebooting our understanding of physiology to an unprecedented scale."

      Another important find – the shape of the trabeculae influences the heart's performance. Analysis of data from 50,000 patients established that the different fractal patterns can influence the risk of heart failure. Interestingly, the study showed that people who have more trabeculae branches seem to be at lower risk of heart failure.

      Leonardo DaVinci: behind a Genius

      Declan O'Regan, Clinical Scientist and Consultant Radiologist at the MRC London Institute of Medical Sciences, said that while their work is built on quite old observations, it can be crucial to today's people.

      "Leonardo da Vinci sketched these intricate muscles inside the heart 500 years ago, and it's only now that we're beginning to understand how important they are to human health," said O'Regan. "This work offers an exciting new direction for research into heart failure, which affects the lives of nearly 1 million people in the UK."

      Other participating scientists came from the Heidelberg University, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, and the Politecnico di Milano.

      Check out their study published in the journal Nature.

      Related Articles Around the Web
      biology human body medicine medical research leonardo da vinci history

      Radical innovation: Unlocking the future of human invention

      Ready to see the future? Nanotronics CEO Matthew Putman talks innovation and the solutions that are right under our noses.

      Radical Innovation: Unlocking the Future of Human Invention | Matthew Putman | Big Think
      www.youtube.com
      Big Think LIVE

      Innovation in manufacturing has crawled since the 1950s. That's about to speed up.

      Keep reading Show less
      technology ai future humanity creativity design manufacturing

      The mystery of the Bermuda Triangle may finally be solved

      Meteorologists propose a stunning new explanation for the mysterious events in the Bermuda Triangle.

      Surprising Science

      One of life's great mysteries, the Bermuda Triangle might have finally found an explanation. This strange region, that lies in the North Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda, Miami and San Juan, Puerto Rico, has been the presumed cause of dozens and dozens of mind-boggling disappearances of ships and planes.

      Keep reading Show less
      bermuda triangle mystery solved explanation hexagonal clouds

      COVID-19 symptoms appear in a specific order, study finds

      One reason to suspect you have COVID-19 may be the order in which the symptoms appear.

      Image source: Pormezz/Shutterstock
      Coronavirus
      • USC researchers identify a distinct order in which COVID-19 symptoms present themselves.
      • SARS-CoV-2 affects the digestive tract in a way that distinguishes it from other similar infections.
      • If you experience these symptoms in this order, call your doctor.
      Keep reading Show less
      disease health illness medical research medicine pandemic coronavirus

      Women experience adverse drug reactions nearly twice as frequently as men. Here's why.

      Science has been male-biased far too long.

      Photo: Antonio Guillem / Shutterstock
      Surprising Science
      • A new study investigates adverse drug reactions in women and men.
      • Women are on average lighter in weight and have smaller organs and more body fat, which affects the absorption and distribution of drugs.
      • The authors suggest more individualized dosage recommendations moving forward.
      Keep reading Show less
      human body medical research men biology medicine women
      Strange Maps

      Welcome to Lithuania, land of smoked mackerel ice cream

      The Baltic nation rolls out an unlikely tourist attraction: 47 weird ice cream flavors.

      Scroll down to load more…
      Quantcast