Did I just see a giant red jellyfish in the sky? Maybe.

Even if you don't blink, you might miss these electrical phantasms in the sky.

 Robby Berman
20 August, 2020
Did I just see a giant red jellyfish in the sky? Maybe.
Image source: Stephen Hummel
  • Red sprites are high-altitude companions to thunderstorms.
  • They exist for milliseconds, so the best way to "capture" one is on video.
  • They can reach 60 miles up from the top of a thundercloud.

The thought-provoking and ultimately mind-bendingly great movie "Arrival" is the story of a human linguistics expert seeking to communicate with massive alien heptapods suspended, tentacles hanging down, behind a thick window. If you've seen the film and just happened to catch the briefest impression of something startlingly similar, high in a stormy night sky, you'd likely assume it was your imagination. You shouldn't.

Dark-skies expert Stephen Hummel of the McDonald Observatory in Mount Locke, Texas captured the image above on the night of July 2, 2020 over Locke Ridge. No Photoshop, no trickery. It's real, if not what it seems to be.

Red sprites

A red sprite in the distance, high above a thunderstorm, as recorded by the ISS

Image source: NASA Earth Observatory

What Hummel recorded was an image of a red sprite. Red sprites are naturally occurring electrical weather phenomena that were first identified in 1989 and named by Davis Sentman, a professor of physics at the University of Alaska.

A red sprite is a weak electrical discharge shooting outward toward space high in the atmosphere, between 60 and 80 kilometers (37-50 miles) up. It's the briefest of phenomena, lasting 20 milliseconds at most. Red sprites balance out the positive charge of cloud-to-ground lightning, sitting atop the most powerful storms, and can extend 60 miles up from a storm's top. Red sprites have been seen and photographed from the International Space Station. They're usually red because their charge excites nitrogen molecules in the upper reaches where they occur.

Quick...

Being so super-brief, and because they're often above cloud cover, red sprites are rarely seen by humans, except as a flash just quick enough to leave a mental impression behind. The best way to catch a good look at one is by video recording a storm and slowing its playback down each time a flash is visible to the naked eye.

This is what Hummel did. He explained to Business Insider that the sprite he caught was found in about 4.5 hours of video shot that night. He estimates his sprite was likely in the neighborhood of 30 miles tall and 30 miles long.

And so weird

Image source: Stephane Vetter (TWAN)/NASA

The shapes of red sprites are strange and unlike anything else on Earth, though they have been described as being similar to a carrot or a column, in addition to looking like Hummel's jellyfish. But really, how would you describe this picture taken by NASA?


nature nasa science electricity red sprite sky monster arrival movie weather

