Follow Us
Big ideas.
Once a week.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
Was ‘Oumuamua a rock or an alien scout? Harvard astronomer talks controversial hypothesis in new book
Ari Loeb, who suggested in 2018 that the mysterious object was an alien craft, is back to discuss the evidence.
If we became especially interested in another solar system and wanted to send an exploratory craft, how would we do it? Even the nearest solar system—Proxima Centauri is its sun—is about 40,208,000,000,000 kilometers from here, so there's no way our scout could carry enough fuel to get there. Might we could use something like a light, or solar, sail? Light-sail craft already exist, and they do work.
Harvard University astronomer Avi Loeb made headlines in 2018 when he suggested that the extra-solar object 'Oumuamua—which, after all, does mean "scout" in Hawaiian—was just such a craft sent to have a look at our solar system. Since then, if anything he's become even more convinced, and Loeb has just published his reasoning and other thoughts in a new book, "Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life beyond Earth."
But it's a rock
Credit: M. Kornmesser, European Southern Observatory (top)/ K. Meech et al., NASA (bottom)
The visual image that comes to mind in thinking about 'Oumuamua is the artist's rendition (above top) that was released by the European Southern Observatory when the object was discovered on its way out of our solar system in 2017. Listening to Loeb's claims, one may think, "What light sail? It's a rock."
However, it's all too easy to forget that this ubiquitous image is just an artists' rendition after all, based on the assumption that our visitor was a rock. It need not have looked like this at all. We have no idea what 'Oumuamua really looked like, since the image at the bottom shows the best look at the object we really got.
What is a light sail?
The camera on Planetary Society's Light Sail 2 capture an image of northern Brazil
Credit: Planetary Society
A light sail is a spacecraft constructed from panels of a lightweight, reflective material such as Mylar or polyimide treated with a metallic reflective coating. When photons from a star, such as our Sun, hit the sail, they give it a small push. When the photons bounce back off of the sail, they give it another one. It doesn't take much of a shove to move a light sail through a vacuum of space, and it's believed light sails can pick up quite a lot of speed as they go. Loeb himself is involved in the Breakthrough Starshot project that envisions light-sail craft shooting through space at 100 million miles an hour.
The first functioning light sail, LightSail Sail 2 was sent aloft by the Planetary Society in June 2019, and is currently orbiting the Earth. This year, NASA plans to deploy the NEA Scout mission that will send an 86-square-meter light sail off from Moon orbit to explore the near-Earth asteroid Itokawa.
Loeb's clues
To Loeb, the object's apparent appearance and behavior doesn't suggest a rock.
First off, what appears to be 'Oumuamua's shape—described as being about 100 meters long and resembling either a cigar or pancake—doesn't describe previously seen comets or asteroids. Second, 'Oumuamua was also exceptionally bright, 10 times moreso than space rocks typically seen whizzing around our solar system. This high level of reflectivity would consistent with a shiny, metallic surface.
Finally, 'Oumuamua accelerated as it whipped around the sun as if it was picking up energy from the star. While such behavior is common when comets speed up, pushed forward by evaporating gasses from the sun's warm, no such gases were observed with 'Oumuamua.
With all this in mind, Loeb, along with co-author Shmuel Bialy, published a controversial paper in Fall of 2018 in the Astrophysical Journal Letters hypothesizing the object might be an extraterrestrial craft. The paper suggested that maybe "'Oumuamua is a lightsail, floating in interstellar space," perhaps "debris from advanced technological equipment." It also posited an admittedly more "exotic" possibility, "that 'Oumuamua may be a fully operational probe sent intentionally to Earth vicinity by an alien civilization."
Needless to say, the paper was met with a great deal of excitement. Did 'Oumuamua signify the presence of intelligent life beyond our solar system, or—as many scientists felt—was such conjecture unworthy of serious consideration?
Welcome to 2021
As the title of his new book implies, Loeb continues to assert the validity of his earlier analysis, demanding that the scientific community at least consider the possibility that 'Oumuamua was an exploratory craft.
One of the underlying themes of the book is Loeb's concern about the "health" of a scientific community that can't even entertain a hypothesis such as his and Bialy's. (This month, Scientific American published an extended and thought-provoking interview with Loeb.) In the book and interview, Loeb attributes his notoriety to an overreaction by the scientific community to his 2018 paper. While much of the book is autobiographical, Loeb claims he isn't interested in his own fame, and he recently stepped down from Harvard's Astronomy department.
"My message is that something is wrong with the scientific community today in terms of its health," Loeb told Scientific American, adding that too many in the science community are motivated by ego and self-image, when science should be about taking risks and trying to understand the world.
"People ask why I get this media attention. The only reason is because my colleagues are not using common sense," Loeb said. "Contrast string theory and multiverses with what I and many others say, which is that based on the data from NASA's Kepler mission, roughly half of the galaxy's sunlike stars have a planet about the size of the Earth, at about the same distance of the Earth from the sun, so that you can have liquid water on the surface and the chemistry of life as we know it. So if you roll the dice on life billions of times in the Milky Way, what is the chance that we are alone?"
Can scientists find the ‘holy grail’ of Alzheimer’s research?
Clinical trials at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research focus on stabilizing cognitive loss and alleviating the psychotic symptoms that change our loved ones.
- Alzheimer's is a neurodegenerative disease that is estimated to affect twice as many Americans by 2050, making it a troubling eventuality for many young adults.
- There's currently no cure for Alzheimer's, but clinical trials of immunotherapy approaches show promise.
- Immunotherapies may also alleviate the psychotic symptoms of Alzheimer's, like agitation, aggression, and paranoia.
What causes Alzheimer’s disease?<p>While the costs of Alzheimer's are clear, its exact causes remain frustratingly mysterious. Currently, there's no cure for the disease, nor treatments that stop its progression.</p><p>"Alzheimer's is this brain problem, and everyone sort of knows what's probably causing the problem, but nobody's been able to do anything about it," said Dr. Jeremy Koppel, a geriatric psychiatrist and co-director of the Litwin-Zucker Alzheimer Research Center.</p><p>But in recent decades, researchers have zeroed in on likely contributors to the disease. The brains of Alzheimer's patients reliably show two abnormalities: build-ups of proteins called abnormal tau and beta-amyloid. As these proteins accumulate in the brain, they disrupt healthy communication between neurons. Over time, neurons get injured and die, and brain tissue shrinks.</p><p>Still, it's unclear exactly how these proteins, or other factors such as <a href="https://feinstein.northwell.edu/news/the-latest/alzheimer-s-drug-cuts-hallmark-inflammation-related-to-metabolic-syndrome-by-25-percent" target="_blank">inflammation</a>, may drive Alzheimer's.</p><p>"We are dealing with very complicated components," said Dr. Philippe Marambaud, a professor at the Feinstein Institutes and co-director of the Litwin-Zucker Alzheimer Research Center. "The actual culprit is not clearly defined. We know there are three possible culprits [tau, beta-amyloid, inflammation]. They're working in concert, or maybe in isolation. We don't know precisely."</p><p>Many Alzheimer's researchers have spent years developing therapies that target beta-amyloid, which can accumulate to form plaques in the brain. The Alzheimer's Association <a href="https://www.alz.org/national/documents/topicsheet_betaamyloid.pdf" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">writes</a>:</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"According to the amyloid hypothesis, these stages of beta-amyloid aggregation disrupt cell-to-cell communication and activate immune cells. These immune cells trigger inflammation. Ultimately, the brain cells are destroyed."</p><p>Unfortunately, clinical trials of therapies that target beta-amyloid haven't been effective in treating Alzheimer's.</p>
Anti-tau immunotherapies: The holy grail of Alzheimer’s?<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTUzMzQ5NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MDk2Nzg0NH0.8pYVGXtj3bc_qEf2jHkttvLrnli8_w9K8e2rvu72WHU/img.jpg?width=980" id="a287d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="77cb60062a1b38bfe21f74bdde7add95" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="3873" data-height="3873" />
In brains with Alzheimer's disease, tau proteins lose their structure and form neurofibrillary tangles that block communication between synapses.
Credit: Adobe Stock<p>At the Feinstein Institutes, Dr. Marambaud and his colleagues have been focusing on the lesser-explored Alzheimer's component: abnormal tau.</p><p>In healthy brains, tau plays several important functions, including stabilizing internal <a href="https://www.brightfocus.org/alzheimers-disease/infographic/progression-alzheimers-disease" target="_blank">microtubules</a> in neurons. But in the brains of Alzheimer's patients, a process called phosphorylation changes the structure of tau proteins. This blocks synaptic communication.</p><p>Dr. Marambaud said there are good reasons to think anti-tau therapies may effectively treat Alzheimer's.</p><p>"The main argument around why [anti-tau therapies] could be more beneficial is that we've known for a very long time that tau pathology in the brain of the Alzheimer's patient correlates much better with the disease progression, and the loss of neuronal material in the brain," compared to beta-amyloid, Dr. Marambaud said. </p><p>"The second strong argument is that there are inherited dementias, called tauopathies, which are caused by mutations in the gene coding for the tau protein. So, there is a direct genetic link between dementia and tau pathology."</p><p>To better understand how this protein interacts with Alzheimer's, Dr. Marambaud and his colleagues have been <a href="https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30134961/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">developing immunotherapies that target abnormal tau</a>.</p><p>Immunotherapies, such as vaccines, typically target infectious diseases. But it's also possible to use the body's immune system to prevent or treat some non-infectious diseases. Scientists have recently succeeded in treating certain forms of cancer with immunotherapies, for example.</p><p>"We have developed a series of monoclonal antibodies, which are basically the therapeutics that are required when you want to do immunotherapy," Dr. Marambaud said.</p>
Alzheimer’s and psychosis<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTUzMzQ4My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NDc5MzUzN30.riUe5nW2qpCqI54cWxLVnpklZoTpOtWoaVCiIOAWHMY/img.jpg?width=980" id="5482a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ddded1499c8f2e6f446393446981cd0f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="1313" data-height="875" />
Credit: Getty Images<p>When most people think of Alzheimer's, they tend to focus on the erosion of memory. But the darkest effects of the disease are often psychotic symptoms like agitation, aggression and paranoia, according to Dr. Koppel, who, in addition to researching Alzheimer's, spent decades treating Alzheimer's patients as a clinician.</p><p>"My research focus comes out of 20 years of sitting with Alzheimer's families and listening to what the primary issue is," said Dr. Koppel. "It's never memory. It starts out with memory as a diagnostic issue. But the real suffering comes from the changes that happen in the personality and the belief system that make Alzheimer's patients" ostracized or even become violent toward their loved ones.</p><p>At the Feinstein Institutes, Dr. Koppel's research focuses on alleviating Alzheimer's-related psychotic symptoms through anti-tau immunotherapies. </p><p>"It's our hypothesis that abnormal tau proteins in the brain somehow, downstream, impact the way that people think," Dr. Koppel said. "And the impact that it has is this paranoid, agitated, psychotic phenotype."</p><p>Supporting this hypothesis is research on <a href="https://www.northwell.edu/news/insights/what-we-need-to-know-about-cte" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE)</a>, a degenerative disease that involves the accumulation of abnormal tau. CTE, common among professional football players, also causes psychotic symptoms like agitation, aggression and paranoia.</p><p>What's more, <a href="https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25151619/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">research shows</a> that as Alzheimer's patients accumulate more abnormal tau in their brains, as measured through cerebrospinal fluid, they exhibit more psychotic symptoms, and are more likely to die sooner than patients with less abnormal tau.</p><p>Given these strong connections between psychosis and abnormal tau, Dr. Koppel and his colleagues hope that anti-tau immunotherapies will alleviate psychosis in Alzheimer's patients, who currently lack safe and effective treatment options and are often given medication that is meant to alleviate psychosis in people with schizophrenia.</p><p>"We are giving medications to Alzheimer's patients that hasten their cognitive decline and lead to bad outcomes, like stroke and sudden death," Dr. Koppel said. "Nonetheless, the schizophrenia medications do treat some of the psychotic symptoms and aggressive behavior related to Alzheimer's disease, and for many families this is crucial. We just don't have many options, and we desperately need more."</p><p>Beyond treating Alzheimer's patients, anti-tau immunotherapies may shed light on other mental illnesses.</p><p>"Alzheimer's may give us a window into what happens in the brain that makes people psychotic," Dr. Koppel said. "Once you have a biologic treatment for psychosis that gets at an underlying pathophysiology, believe me, you could look at schizophrenia in new ways. Maybe it's not going to be tau, but it may be a paradigm for treating mental illness."</p>
The future of Alzheimer’s treatments<p>Dr. Marambaud said the long-term goal of anti-tau immunotherapies is to prevent Alzheimer's. But that's currently impossible because scientists lack the biomarkers and diagnostic tools needed to detect the disease before cognitive symptoms appear. It could take decades before prevention becomes possible, if it ever does.</p><p>In the short term, stabilizing Alzheimer's is a more realistic goal.</p><p>"Our hope is that the treatments will be aggressive enough so that we can at least stabilize the disease in patients identified to be already affected by dementia, with cognitive tests that can be done by the clinicians," Dr. Marambaud said. "And even better, maybe reduce the cognitive impairments."</p><p>Dr. Marambaud said he encourages the public not to lose faith.</p><p>"Be patient. It's a very complicated disease," he said. "A lot of labs are really committed to making a difference. Congress has also realized that this is a huge priority. In the past five years, [National Institutes of Health] funding has increased tremendously. So the scientific field is working very hard. The politicians are behind us in funding this research. And it's a complicated disease. But we will make a difference in the years to come."</p><p>In the meantime, the Alzheimer's Association <a href="https://www.alz.org/alzheimers-dementia/research_progress/prevention" target="_blank">notes</a> that physical activity and a healthy diet can reduce the chances of developing Alzheimer's, though more large-scale studies are needed to better understand how these factors interact with the disease.</p><p>"Many of these lifestyle changes have been shown to lower the risk of other diseases, like heart disease and diabetes, which have been linked to Alzheimer's," the association wrote. "With few drawbacks and plenty of known benefits, healthy lifestyle choices can improve your health and possibly protect your brain."</p>
Who were the most legendary ancient rulers of all time?
From Ramses II to Alexander the Great, these leaders helped shaped the world we know today.
- We often dismiss ancient history and the people in it as too long past to be noteworthy.
- Some early rulers were so iconic that their names and works passed into legend and influenced others for centuries.
- Every person on this list contributed to the world you live in today.
Hammurabi (1810– c. 1750 BCE)<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTU1MTIyOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MDgwNDUyMn0.9puBBqxNRed1QawIkrJJTxHW8Z11V_Q1pSepNIzU2Rk/img.jpg?width=980" id="eb167" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2c400887e944888d3c255fda30cb32be" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="576" data-height="324" />
Hammurabi (left) meets the God of Justice on the pillar laying out his laws.
Public domain<p> Hammurabi was the king of Babylon who conquered all who opposed him and ruled with a code of laws assuring uniformity in <a href="https://www.biography.com/political-figure/hammurabi" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">justice</a>. While his laws are not the oldest surviving ones and are not particularly good, they are among the earliest examples of a constitution known to man with an influence that is difficult to overstate.</p><p>After spending the early part of his reign strengthening Babylon's walls and expanding the temples, <a href="https://www.ancient.eu/hammurabi/" target="_blank">Hammurabi</a> took advantage of regional political intrigue and shifting alliances to conquer all of southern Mesopotamia—which came to be known as Babylonia—and forced the other power in the area, Assyria, to pay tribute.</p><p>He is most famous for his code of <a href="https://www.ancient.eu/article/68/hammurabis-code-babylonian-law-set-in-stone/" target="_blank">laws</a>. The code, famously preserved on a monolith shaped like an index finger, shows Hammurabi receiving the law from the God of Justice. It goes on to describe 282 situations and prescribes legal action for each. It includes clauses for the presumption of innocence, the opportunity for both parties in a case to present evidence, and is the first known example of the eternally famous dictum: "an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth."</p><p>Despite the attempts of the code to ensure equality, the harsh punishments are scaled based on who harms whom. A property-owning man would be punished less harshly than a slave, for <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Code_of_Hammurabi" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">example</a>.</p><p>Despite the disintegration of his empire after his death, his laws largely remained enforced at the local level and went on to influence the Romans, who wouldn't barrow the idea of making the law publicly available until much later.</p>
Hatshepsut (1507–1458 BCE)<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTU1MTI2MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNTU0MDAzNH0.wWZxhD7fE6sqCtrtApTwJxwRiKOStPxCeKvenul4sp4/img.jpg?width=980" id="65375" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="980e074e86228dde98f3ef0289b851c2" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="750" data-height="422" />
Credit: Postdlf, CC BY-SA 3.0,<p> The second woman confirmed to rule as pharaoh and by far the most consequential, <a href="https://www.ancient.eu/hatshepsut/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Hatshepsut</a> had to overcome laws and traditions technically barring women from the role.</p><p>The wife, daughter, and sister of a king, Hatshepsut was also technically the wife of a God. Upon the death of her brother-husband, the pharaoh Thutmose II, Hatshepsut used her political cunning, regal background, and religious power to assume the title of pharaoh alongside her young son Thutmose III.</p><p>Like any good pharaoh, she embarked on a vast building campaign to legitimize her rule. No previous ruler (and perhaps only a few after) oversaw such an extensive series of building projects. Their vast scale suggests the country was particularly prosperous at this time.</p><p>Among these projects was her tomb, the extremely impressive <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mortuary_Temple_of_Hatshepsut" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Djeser-Djeseru</a>.</p><p>Trade routes that had been disrupted prior to her reign were reestablished. This process included an expedition to the mysterious and wealthy <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Land_of_Punt" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Land of Punt.</a> She also found the time to send military expositions to neighboring states. These ventures assured the prosperity which would define the 18<sup>th</sup> dynasty.</p><p> As with many pharaohs, there were attempts to erase any trace of Hatshepsut from the historical record. While these failed, they did cause some trouble for archaeologists a few thousand years later, who struggled to determine why some hieroglyphs referred to a queen.</p>
Ramses II (1303 BCE – 1213 BCE)<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTU1MTI2OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NTY3NDQ1MX0.HGhQ81pbetIuY_ZhFSR1-VT2yFYV52BqlKK8MS1h4Qs/img.jpg?width=980" id="233df" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cbb677d5ba983fc15f06ab3ab63013c5" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="1920" data-height="1080" />
The man himself- mummified, of course.
Public domain<p> Known to the Greeks, lovers of romantic poetry, and Alan Moore fans as Ozymandias, Ramses was one of the greatest rulers of Egypt, a country with enough great rulers to make that quite the achievement. </p><p> Like other great Egyptian rulers, Ramses' reign featured monumental construction projects. Unlike most of his predecessors, his projects were on a scale not seen since the building of the Pyramids.</p><p>He built the new capital of <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pi-Ramesses" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Pi-Ramesses</a>, a dazzling city and military base with which he kept an eye on his holdings in Canaan. Several massive temple structures, including the famous <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abu_Simbel_temples" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Abu Simbel temples</a>, were dedicated at this time and featured colossal images, often of himself. He also ordered his artists to carve words and images deeper into stone than had been done previously to make them easier to see and harder to remove.</p><p>On the whole, his reign is considered by many art historians to be the high point of Ancient Egyptian culture. </p><p>Known as a great military leader, Ramses personally led his armies in Libya, Nubia, and Canaan. While his war with the Hittites didn't go quite as well as his propaganda claimed, it did lead to the first peace treaty in human history.</p><p>During the Bronze Age Collapse, a period when most Mediterranean civilizations fell, Ramses was able to make Egypt one of two major civilizations to avoid failure and destruction at the hands of the mysterious "Sea Peoples" by defeating them in battle and securing the Egyptian borders. Without his leadership, Egypt may have suffered the same dark age as its neighbors and the world the poorer for it. </p><p> His reign was so long—he lived to be 96—that many Egyptians feared the end of the world at the time of his <a href="https://www.ancient.eu/Ramesses_II/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">death</a>. Nine later pharaohs would take his name in tribute to his legacy.</p><p>In addition to his impact in popular culture hinted at above, he is also frequently used as the pharaoh in film adaptions of the Exodus story, though there is no archaeological or historical evidence confirming such an event or that he was in charge when it happened.</p>
The Duke of Zhou (11th Century BCE)<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTU1MTI3Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMjIwMTk0NH0.vsZobnrMYrN_zOXbE9GhVJjma8HM7XhawpU3I4HveT4/img.jpg?width=980" id="10ad7" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="632094861f6173e596c1fe520a6bc5a4" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="693" data-height="390" />
The Grand Old Duke of Zhou
Public domain
Pericles (495 – 429 BCE)<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTU1MTI3Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0Mzg1MDU2OH0.6YPLkkRucI37fzG92F5wkHcmh7AVO9s9GhLlpq5zp_U/img.jpg?width=980" id="6d55c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="87e6fcc14c4c0ea124017d734fc0bec2" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="1187" data-height="668" />
Public domain<p> The only member on this list to not rule as a king, <a href="https://www.nationalgeographic.com/culture/people/reference/pericles/" target="_blank">Pericles</a> was a general and the first citizen of Athens. While his command of the Assembly was firm enough that some commentators declared Athens "in name a democracy but, in fact, governed by its first citizen."</p><p>While he was only ever elected as a general, Pericles was the leading member of the democratic faction of Athens for much of his life and dominated the political scene. After taking the reins of power, he oversaw the expansion of democratic rights, the issuing of salaries to those serving in government offices, the giving of land to the poor, and the creation of pensions for war widows.</p><p>This time span, known as the <a href="https://www.ancient.eu/pericles/" target="_blank">Age of Pericles</a>, is considered the golden age of Athenian culture, when many playwrights, artists, sculptors, and philosophers were in Athens doing their finest work. It is this era that made Athens the leading city of ancient Greece. </p><p>His most famous act was technically one of embezzlement. He convinced the Athenians to use the treasury of the Delian League, a group of Greek city-states united for defense under Athenian guidance, to build a massive temple complex to replace an older temple for Athena. That complex, the Parthenon, remains a symbol of Ancient Greece and its golden era.</p><p>With his considerable oratorical skill, Pericles was able to maintain majorities in the Assembly even in the face of organized opposition. His famous "<a href="https://www.thoughtco.com/pericles-funeral-oration-thucydides-version-111998" target="_blank">Funeral Oration</a>" remains a landmark speech in the history of democratic leadership.</p>
Alexander the Great (356 – 323 BCE)<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTU1MTI4Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NjA1NzYxOH0.sJAE18ZyxsFPPCyeWj6lczb09wUBLXx8iimCixHh50w/img.jpg?width=980" id="62bef" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8ac98c7af7e6f3939ca20d95a3643086" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="1920" data-height="1080" />
Public domain<p> No discussion of great rulers of the ancient world is complete without a reference to <a href="https://www.ancient.eu/Alexander_the_Great/" target="_blank">Alexander</a>. The son of the king of Macedonia, a Greek-speaking kingdom just north of what the Greeks considered the civilized world, Alexander took control of his father's kingdom and leadership of the Greek world after the old king was conveniently assassinated.</p><p>After becoming king and assuring the cooperation of the other Greek states, Alexander set out to conquer Persia, the neighboring empire which stretched from Egypt to India. After ten years of campaigning, in which he never lost a battle, Alexander conquered Persia, attempted to invade India, and laid out plans for a cosmopolitan empire blending eastern and western cultures <a href="https://www.nationalgeographic.org/encyclopedia/alexander-great/" target="_blank">together</a>. </p><p> He died at age 33 of a <a href="https://www.nationalgeographic.com/culture/people/reference/alexander-the-great/" target="_blank">mysterious illness</a> before he could do so. His empire was then split up among his generals. </p><p>His conquests ushered in the Hellenistic period and made Athenian Greek the Lingua Franca of the eastern Mediterranean world. Greek ideas on art, culture, city planning, and education spread into new areas and fused with local ideas. This all but assured the primacy of Greek culture over all others in that part of the world and would guarantee its endurance even long after Rome conquered most of the Hellenistic kingdoms that sprung up after Alexander's death. </p>
Qin Shi Huang (259 – 210 BC)<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTU1MTI5Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NTYxMDIxNn0.rTUFe4uIL6C4lKngJntfPIlqYYbHP7uGazcRovyRGbY/img.jpg?width=980" id="a1224" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="27f78ebae48a7e7192c8a917945a1960" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="1732" data-height="974" />
Public domain<p> The first emperor to unite China and the initiator of several ideas later rulers would emulate, <a href="https://www.ancient.eu/Shi_Huangdi/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Qin Shi Huang</a> technically ended what is thought of as ancient Chinese history and ushered in the imperial era.</p><p> After becoming king of one of the seven warring kingdoms during the aptly named "warring states period," he united the seven under his rule through a brutal military conquest. Assuming the title of Emperor of China, he abolished feudalism, redrew the administrative maps, and replaced hereditary officials with ones selected for their merits.</p><p>He then began an extensive public works campaign, which included building the first iteration of the Great Wall and a canal linking the Yangtze and Pearl Rivers. His government also found the time to build extensive roadways, reform the coinage, and redistribute land to the <a href="https://www.nationalgeographic.com/culture/people/reference/qin-shi-huangdi/" target="_blank">peasants</a>. </p><p>Qin Shi Huang also had a dark side. He famously burned the imperial library and all of its texts, which made him, or the legalistic philosophy his government followed, look bad. The flourishing of ideas that defined warring states era philosophy ended during his <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Qin_Shi_Huang" target="_blank">rule</a>, though the ideas he sought to suppress, including Confucianism, merely went underground. </p><p>Toward the end of his life, the emperor began a search for immortality elixirs. It is believed that some of these elixirs contained mercury, which may have hastened his death. His tomb is the home of the famous terracotta army in Xian.</p>
Boudica (died in 60 or 61 CE)<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTU1MTMxNC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxODEzOTE1NX0.EKWkd4qZo8lP7d5fP3VKLOcxfPWbDsMRqQ5rQW92iA0/img.jpg?width=980" id="9751a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1087a83691ffc6ea61d8d4d6a564585d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="1920" data-height="1080" />
Boudica's statue in London, the city she burned.
Credit: Paul Walter - Boudica statue, Westminster, CC BY 2.0,<p> Boudica was the queen of the Celtic Iceni tribe, famed for leading her people in revolt against the Romans. While she was defeated, her victories still inspire those fighting for freedom two thousand years later. </p><p>Her late husband had willed his petty kingdom to both Rome and his daughters in hopes that this arrangement would assure some form of independence. The Romans instead moved in and brutally suppressed the population. Appealed by this betrayal, <a href="https://www.ancient.eu/Boudicca/" target="_blank">Boudica</a> led the Iceni and their neighbors in rebellion.</p><p>Their first stop was Colchester, which they systematically demolished. When the <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Legio_IX_Hispana" target="_blank">9<sup>th</sup> legion</a> was sent to put down her rebellion, she led her troops in battle against them. The 9<sup>th</sup> was almost completely annihilated, with only a few officers and horsemen escaping.</p><p>Her army advanced, burning Roman settlements in their wake. Roman officials fled as the city of Londinium, now known as London, was wiped off the map.</p><p>It was shortly after this that the Romans counterattacked with a large force somewhere outside of modern London. Boudica, having expressed her desire to win or die as a freewoman, led the rebels from her chariot and perished alongside them.</p><p>She is unique among the members of this list for being better known as a symbol of the fight against oppression than for the constructive elements of her reign. Her image returned to prominence during the English renaissance when England, led by Elizabeth I, faced invasion. The following centuries only added to her <a href="https://www.historytoday.com/miscellanies/queen-boudica-life-legend" target="_blank">fame</a>.</p><p> Today, statues of Boudica can be found in several prominent locations in London.</p>
Trajan (53-117 CE)<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTU1MTMyNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzODczODczM30.R9sis8byQGPsRSGuNDwLEwwNAbyGII2UhTONawAbklc/img.jpg?width=980" id="7b714" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f008adc45eb5cc1be46affbd09732628" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="2368" data-height="1332" />
Credit: Marco Almbauer - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0,<p> The second of the "Five Good Emperors," <a href="https://www.ancient.eu/trajan/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Trajan</a> expanded Roman territory to its greatest extent, stretching from Scotland to Kuwait. Between his military successes and domestic policies, the Roman Senate found it proper to declare Trajan Optimus Princeps- the greatest ruler.</p><p>Adopted by a childless emperor as an adult, <a href="https://www.nationalgeographic.org/encyclopedia/trajan/" target="_blank">Trajan</a> was the first Roman emperor to not be born in Italy. Coming to power during an era of relative prosperity, Trajan spent much of his time on public works projects and warfare. </p><p>On the domestic <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trajan" target="_blank">front</a>, he rebuilt the road system which Rome is so famous for, gave the city of Rome—now home to a million people—a new forum and lovely column, financed vast infrastructure projects, and granted pardons to those persecuted under the reign of Domitian a few years prior.</p><p> On the battlefield, he led the legions in three large wars. These ended in the conquest of modern Romania, Armenia, Iraq, and Kuwait. In celebration of the Romanian conquest, he put on a festival featuring 10,000 gladiators. </p>
Pacal the Great (603 – 683 CE)<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTU1MTMzMi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MTI5Njk1Mn0.9vfNyQYaQF7Suu6mw494QrsaP3YuUfsvo04T9yuzNyg/img.jpg?width=980" id="bd5dd" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="bce857f69b9057c2179ff5c2f92a8d01" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="1920" data-height="1080" />
The jade death mask of Pacal.
Public domain<p> A Mayan king whose 68-year rule is the fifth-longest reign in history, <a href="https://www.ancient.eu/Kinich_Janaab_Pacal/" target="_blank">Pacal</a> turned a minor city-state into a powerhouse and built some of the great Mayan temples. Known as <a href="https://www.ancient.eu/Kinich_Janaab_Pacal/" target="_blank"> K'inich Janabb' Pakal i</a>n his own language, his rule was one of the high points of the<a href="https://www.ancient.eu/Maya_Civilization/" target="_blank"> Mayan civilization.</a> <br></p><p>Coming to power at age 12 after a period of regency under a mother who would later serve as his chief advisor, Pacal legitimized his rule with a series of massive building projects. These included the great Temple of the Inscriptions in his capital of Palenque, which would later serve as his tomb. He also forged alliances with other Mayan rulers that would bring Palenque to prominence.</p><p>His capital city, while a smaller Mayan urban center, features some of the finest artwork that civilization is known to have produced. The majority of the city has not been fully discovered, and what archaeological wonders lie waiting in the jungle is anyone's guess.</p>
Albert Camus on why accepting absurdity is the start of a fruitful life
Life is absurd, that detail can be the start of a great many things.
- Camus thought that life was absurd, but that knowing that was a beginning, not an end.
- By realizing it is all absurd, you have the opportunity to rebel against the meaninglessness.
- Søren Kierkegaard, another philosopher, went with a different answer.
How to turn existential dread into a fruitful life<iframe width="730" height="430" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/6yQiBT_W2VA" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe><p> <br> </p><p>Camus considered a variety of ways to deal with this absurdity throughout his writings. However, he noted that most of them didn't deal with the problem as much as they try to get around it.</p><p>He begins by proclaiming that "there is but one truly serious philosophical problem and that is suicide." However, trying to deal with the meaninglessness of the universe by quitting doesn't solve the problem at all; it just prevents us from having to deal with it.</p><p> He then considers turning to other, transcendental sources for meaning. However, he rejects this as a kind of "philosophical suicide," that also tries to sidestep the problem of dealing with an absurd universe by imposing a system on it, like that of Christianity or Communism, which will only end up running into the meaninglessness of the universe again and again while also keeping us from working things out for ourselves.</p><p>This leaves one option: to embrace the absurdity of the universe as a simple fact. The person who can do this without falling into despair becomes what Camus calls an "<a href="https://philosophyforchange.wordpress.com/2010/05/17/camus-authenticity-and-revolt/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">absurd hero.</a>" </p><p>He explains this in one of his most famous essays, "<a href="http://www2.hawaii.edu/~freeman/courses/phil360/16.%20Myth%20of%20Sisyphus.pdf" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" style="">The Myth of Sisyphus</a>," where he compares human existence to the Greek king condemned to roll a boulder uphill for eternity.</p><p>While this meaningless, unending, dreary task is intended as a punishment for the king, Camus suggests that Sisyphus can overcome it by accepting his effort's pointlessness while also grasping that he alone gets to decide how to live and feel within the confines of his punishment. He knows that the rock will roll back down again but pushes it up the hill anyway. By finding joy in the struggle, he embraces and overcomes the absurdity of the situation. For one moment during each cycle, he looks at the rock rolling back down and is free and happy. He is the absurd hero. </p><p> As Camus puts it: </p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"<em>I leave Sisyphus at the foot of the mountain! One always finds one's burden again. But Sisyphus teaches the higher fidelity that negates the gods and raises rocks. He too concludes that all is well. This universe henceforth without a master seems to him neither sterile nor futile. Each atom of that stone, each mineral flake of that night-filled mountain, in itself forms a world. The struggle itself toward the heights is enough to fill a man's heart. One must imagine Sisyphus happy."</em></p><p>So Sisyphus accepts the meaningless of his universe and carries on, so Camus thinks you can, and must, too. For, as he puts it, "The realization that life is absurd cannot be an end, but a beginning."</p>
But what now? When do we start revolting?<iframe width="730" height="430" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/l0-6qTVTsxE" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe><p>Camus argues that awareness and acceptance of absurdity tends to drive people towards "revolt," a feeling of rage and defiance towards the situation we're in and a powerful drive to resist being broken by it. This encourages us to affirm a better existence. As he puts it:</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"One of the only coherent philosophical positions is thus revolt. It is a constant confrontation between man and his own obscurity. It is an insistence upon an impossible transparency. It challenges the world anew every second… It is not aspiration, for it is devoid of hope. That revolt is the certainty of a crushing fate, without the resignation that ought to accompany it."</p><p><br>As James E. Caraway explains in his <a href="https://www.jstor.org/stable/41166823" target="_blank">essay</a> "Albert Camus and the Ethics of Rebellion," the person in revolt realizes the liberation this can bring:<br></p><p style="margin-left: 20px;"><br>"...man sees freedom in a new light. Freedom is no longer seen as coming from God or some transcendent being or idea, nor is it freedom to work toward some future goal. Rather, freedom is now seen as founded on the certainty of death and the absurd. With the realization that man has only this present life as a certainty and with the further realization that no transcendent beyond this life is admissible, comes the freedom and release to live the present life fully. This does not negate consideration for the future, but it does not allow the future to rob man of his present."</p><p><br>Camus suggests that revolt often leads to what he terms "rebellion," which inspires us to seek a unity beyond absurdity and realize that everybody faces the same difficulties in the face of it.<br><br>Done improperly, this can lead to horrible things. Camus considered Stalinism, Maoism, and Nazism to be "nihilistic" forms of rebellion, which ended with millions dead as ideologies tried to replace God, who they considered dead, with doctrines that offered meaning.</p><p>Instead, he encourages us to "genuine rebellion." This is a fruitful action, which requires us to recognize that everybody is in the same boat. He suggests that rebellion should foster in us a sense of solidarity and respect for the dignity of others as they grapple with absurdism.</p><p>Now, this doesn't necessarily mean you should spend all your time contemplating how to make the world embrace the situation of absurdity. Camus suggests that the rebel will embrace life for life's sake and live with passion. If you can't be sure of meaning or of an afterlife, then all that's left to put stock in is the life you're living. So why not do it passionately? </p><p>For his part, Camus enjoyed sports, going on <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Albert_Camus" target="_blank">dates</a>, <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Desire_Caught_by_the_Tail" target="_blank">drama</a> and literature, and other simple pleasures outside of his work. </p>
What do other philosophers have to say?<iframe width="730" height="430" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ManRWWChmAE" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe><p> The founder of Existentialism, <a href="https://plato.stanford.edu/entries/kierkegaard/" target="_blank">Søren Kierkegaard</a>, considered similar issues in the 19<sup>th</sup> century. However, unlike Camus and nearly all of the later Existentialists, Kierkegaard was religious and thought that the solution to the problem of meaning involved a "leap of faith."</p><p>This leap is the rejection of reason in the battle against absurdity. It requires a person to admit that reason alone will not be able to provide an answer in this area and to embrace the faith. This, in theory, allows a person to undertake actions that reason cannot fully justify, which Kierkegaard argues is most things. While he thought this faith was "the only thing which masters the absurd," it is precisely what Camus dubbed "philosophical suicide."</p><p>While both Kierkegaard and Camus rejected the solution praised by the other, both of them require a similarly difficult set of actions. Either the rejection of reason in deciding how to endure the weight of existence or the acceptance that everything you do might end up meaningless and that <a href="https://bigthink.com/scotty-hendricks/what-nietzsche-really-meant-by-god-is-dead" target="_blank">God is long dead.</a></p><p>Dealing with the idea that the universe has no meaning and that our attempts to find any will be met with indifference can be difficult. In some cases, it can drive people to nihilism and despair. However, Albert Camus reminds us that it is possible to embrace our lives' absurdity and use that as the starting point for both a new connection with the rest of humanity and a bold experiment in living.</p><p> Nobody said it was easy, but the alternative may be more difficult in our increasingly absurd world.</p>
Marine biologists discover 4 new types of photoreceptor
How do these little beasties detect light anyway?
Photoreceptors and optogenetics<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTU5MjgyNS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzOTI2MDY1NH0.-6sF7JMwIGoHA7uaHQbyYuNMPDNyC6MksR07LTRZHOw/img.jpg?width=980" id="faa85" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5cd3e532357212eeb97bf505462cff74" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="1440" data-height="1080" />
Credit: ktsdesign/Adobe Stock<p>Aside from being fascinating in their own right, these little "light switches" are likely to be of great interest to people working in <a href="https://kids.frontiersin.org/article/10.3389/frym.2017.00051" target="_blank">optogenetics</a>, a <a href="https://www.scientifica.uk.com/learning-zone/optogenetics-shedding-light-on-the-brains-secrets" target="_blank">transformative</a> area of scientific research.</p><p>This combination of optical technologies and genetics is giving researchers new insights into the workings of the brain, allowing them to, for example, turn on and off <a href="https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/11/171113123803.htm" target="_blank">single neurons</a> as they explore the brain's myriad pathways and interactions. Optogenetics also holds promise for <a href="https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2016/04/160420111154.htm" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">better management of pain</a>, and has cast new light on <a href="https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2018/01/180117131149.htm" target="_blank">brain motor decision-making</a>.</p><p>These new-found, naturally occurring photoreceptors may substitute for, or complement, human-made photoreceptors currently used in optogenetics. It's hoped that these newcomers will prove more sensitive and better equipped to respond to particular light wavelengths. Possibly because water filters out red light—the reason the ocean looks blue—the new photoreceptors are sensitive to blue and green wavelengths of light.</p><p>"This work dramatically expanded the number of photoreceptors — the different kinds of those on-off switches — that we know of," offers Armbrust.</p>
Finding the new photoreceptors<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTU5MjgzMC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNzkwOTI0M30.S0S0EoCXuO8qi7Q0lytHQhC8ZEK_IAmo3mrMhNygnho/img.jpg?width=980" id="55a8c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="47717b9aba62379f2cefe87fb2fdda76" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="640" data-height="480" />
Credit: Dror Shitrit/Simons Collaboration on Ocean Processes and Ecology/University of Washington<p>The researchers identified the previously undiscovered groups of photoreceptors by analyzing RNA they'd filtered from seawater samples taken far from shore. The samples were collected every four hours over the course of four days from the Northern Pacific Ocean near Hawaii. One set of samples was collected from currents running about 15 meters beneath the surface. A second set sampled deeper down, gathering water from between 120 and 150 meters, in the "<a href="https://www.whoi.edu/know-your-ocean/ocean-topics/ocean-life/ocean-twilight-zone/" target="_blank">twilight zone</a>" where organisms get by with little sunlight.</p><p>Filtering the samples produced protists—single-celled organisms with a nucleus—measuring from 200 nanometers to one tenth of a millimeter across. Among these were light-activated algae as well as simple plankton that derive their energy from the organisms they consume.</p>
Under-appreciated, tiny drivers of sea health<p>The new photoreceptors help fill in at least one of the blanks in our knowledge of the countless floating communities of microscopic creatures in our seas, communities that have a far greater impact on our planet than many people realize.</p><p>Says Coesel, "Just like rainforests generate oxygen and take up carbon dioxide, ocean organisms do the same thing in the world's oceans. People probably don't realize this, but these unicellular organisms are about as important as rainforests for our planet's functioning."</p>
New radar tech takes unbelievably detailed moon images from Earth
Radar astronomy is nothing new, but a new transmitter may give us unprecedented image resolution.