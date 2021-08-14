Follow Us
NASA wants future humans to find this time capsule in space
NASA will use energy from Earth's gravity to launch the Lucy spacecraft in October of this year.
This article was originally published by our sister site, Freethink.
Ever since my fifth-grade class buried a jar of notes in the playground, time capsules have captured my imagination. We intended to unearth it when we graduated high school, but that never happened, and the note I wrote on that pink index card remains a mystery, even to me.
NASA has also been fascinated by time and the future. In the '70s, NASA's first four spacecraft to leave our solar system had time capsules — plaques inscribed with messages to possible alien life.
NASA sent the time capsule to space hoping that astro-archeologists of the future will find it and learn a bit about early space exploration and life today.
Once again, NASA is sending a message to space. This time, the message is meant for future generations of humankind.
Lucy in the sky with diamonds: The latest time capsule will be carried aboard the NASA spacecraft, Lucy, bound for the Trojan asteroids. The cluster of rocks shares an orbit with Jupiter, circling the sun.
NASA Lucy Mission's Message to the Future www.youtube.com
Because the rocks are like space fossils, NASA named the spacecraft after Lucy, the fossilized human ancestor discovered in 1974.
In 2033, Lucy will visit eight asteroids that are on six independent orbits around the sun. When Lucy finishes, it will continue to orbit among the Trojan asteroids for thousands or possibly even millions of years, NASA reports — long enough for future generations of human explorers to rediscover after it has been forgotten.
Albert Einstein, poet Joy Harjo, Martin Luther King Jr., Yoko Ono, Carl Sagan, and The Beatles all make an appearance on the golden plaque.
What is the message? NASA sent the time capsule to space hoping that astro-archeologists of the future will find it and learn a bit about early space exploration and life today. They filled the plaque with messages from prominent members of society — words of advice and wisdom to our descendants in the future.
Quotes by Nobel Laureates in Literature and United States Poet Laureates were among the messages to future generations. People like Albert Einstein, poet Joy Harjo, Martin Luther King Jr., Yoko Ono, Carl Sagan, and The Beatles all make an appearance on the golden plaque. Even Amanda Gorman, known for the poem she read at President Joe Biden's inauguration, contributed to the plaque.
Some of the messages include:
"There are no curses – only mirrors held up to the souls of gods and mortals," by Rita Dove, the first African American Poet Laureate.
"Who Wants to live Forever? – if love must die," by singer-songwriter and astrophysicist Brian May.
Credit: NASA
You can read the entire message on NASA's Lucy Plaque website. The plaque also includes a current picture of the Solar System and a map of Lucy's trajectory.
We earthlings are constantly creating a time capsule for future generations. Libraries, the internet, and even Freethink.com are an archive of messages to ourselves about our collective values, struggles, and accomplishments. One day we'll look back on the fantastic innovations of today — like artificial intelligence, nuclear fusion, or a floating city — and reminisce at how simple they seem.
An ancient piece of chewing gum offers surprising insights into the human genome
All this from a wad of gum?
- Researchers recently uncovered a piece of chewed-on birch pitch in an archaeological dig in Denmark.
- Conducting a genetic analysis of the material left in the birch pitch offered a plethora of insights into the individual who last chewed it.
- The gum-chewer has been dubbed Lola. She lived 5,700 years ago; and she had dark skin, dark hair, and blue eyes.
Five thousand and seven hundred years ago, "Lola" — a blue-eyed woman with dark skin and hair — was chewing on a piece of pitch derived from heating birch bark. Then, this women spit her chewing gum out into the mud on an island in Denmark that we call Syltholm today, where it was unearthed by archaeologists thousands of years later. A genetic analysis of the chewing gum has provided us with a wealth of information on this nearly six-thousand-year-old Violet Beauregarde.
This represents the first time that the human genome has been extracted from material such as this. "It is amazing to have gotten a complete ancient human genome from anything other than bone," said lead researcher Hannes Schroeder in a statement.
"What is more," he added, "we also retrieved DNA from oral microbes and several important human pathogens, which makes this a very valuable source of ancient DNA, especially for time periods where we have no human remains."
In the pitch, researchers identified the DNA of the Epstein-Barr virus, which infects about 90 percent of adults. They also found DNA belonging to hazelnuts and mallards, which were likely the most recent meal that Lola had eaten before spitting out her chewing gum.
Insights into ancient peoples
The birch pitch was found on the island of Lolland (the inspiration for Lola's name) at a site called Syltholm. "Syltholm is completely unique," said Theis Jensen, who worked on the study for his PhD. "Almost everything is sealed in mud, which means that the preservation of organic remains is absolutely phenomenal.
"It is the biggest Stone Age site in Denmark and the archaeological finds suggest that the people who occupied the site were heavily exploiting wild resources well into the Neolithic, which is the period when farming and domesticated animals were first introduced into southern Scandinavia."
Since Lola's genome doesn't show any of the markers associated with the agricultural populations that had begun to appear in this region around her time, she provides evidence for a growing idea that hunter-gatherers persisted alongside agricultural communities in northern Europe longer than previously thought.
Her genome supports additional theories on northern European peoples. For example, her dark skin bolsters the idea that northern populations only recently acquired their light-skinned adaptation to the low sunlight in the winter months. She was also lactose intolerant, which researchers believe was the norm for most humans prior to the agricultural revolution. Most mammals lose their tolerance for lactose once they've weaned off of their mother's milk, but once humans began keeping cows, goats, and other dairy animals, their tolerance for lactose persisted into adulthood. As a descendent of hunter-gatherers, Lola wouldn't have needed this adaptation.
A hardworking piece of gum
A photo of the birch pitch used as chewing gum.
Theis Jensen
These findings are encouraging for researchers focusing on ancient peoples from this part of the world. Before this study, ancient genomes were really only ever recovered from human remains, but now, scientists have another tool in their kit. Birch pitch is commonly found in archaeological sites, often with tooth imprints.
Ancient peoples used and chewed on birch pitch for a variety of reasons. It was commonly heated up to make it pliable, enabling it to be molded as an adhesive or hafting agent before it settled. Chewing the pitch may have kept it pliable as it cooled down. It also contains a natural antiseptic, and so chewing birch pitch may have been a folk medicine for dental issues. And, considering that we chew gum today for no other reason than to pass the time, it may be that ancient peoples chewed pitch for fun.
Whatever their reasons, chewed and discarded pieces of birch pitch offer us the mind-boggling option of learning what someone several thousands of years ago ate for lunch, or what the color of their hair was, their health, where their ancestors came from, and more. It's an unlikely treasure trove of information to be found in a mere piece of gum.
Science in the court: how neuroimaging can improve the “reasonable person” standard
For nearly two centuries, courts have relied on the subjective "reasonable person standard" to solve legal disputes. Now, science can help.
- The reasonable person is a so-called legal fiction that refers to "an ordinary person who exercises care while avoiding extremes of boldness and carefulness."
- A new study explored how fMRI might be used to minimize subjectivity and bias in trademark law.
- Trademark law is uniquely suited for neuroimaging because it often involves questions over visual similarity, which is relatively easy to measure through fMRI.
How closely does the packaging of Toffee Crisp resemble Reese's peanut butter cups?
Too close, according to Hershey. In 2014, the chocolate manufacturer, which owns the Reese's brand, filed a trademark lawsuit against an American candy company that was importing Toffee Crisp from the UK, arguing that it had no right to sell Toffee Crisp in the U.S. because the product's black and orange packaging looked too much like Reese's.
A neuroscientifically informed "reasonable person" test
How can courts resolve these types of ambiguous questions? One way is for courts to seek insight from a hypothetical character: the "reasonable person." Since the 19th century, the reasonable person has served as a standard for how an ordinary adult can be expected to act in situations disputed in civil and criminal courts, ranging from cases involving negligence and crime to free speech and intellectual property. Black's Law Dictionary defines the term as "an ordinary person who exercises care while avoiding extremes of boldness and carefulness."
It is a murky definition whose application is subjective. In trademark law, determining whether a logo is too similar to another often comes down to Justice Potter Stewart's iconic expression, "I know it when I see it." And more broadly, the reasonable person standard has been criticized as being vulnerable to judges' and jurors' explicit and implicit biases.
A new paper published on the preprint server SSRN proposes that brain imaging technologies can bring more objectivity to the reasonable person standard, starting with trademark law.
The neuroscience of trademarks
Trademark law is uniquely suited for neuroimaging because it centers on questions over visual similarity. That is partly because the brain constructs mental representations of visual information in a relatively clearly defined way; for example, showing people an image of the Nike logo several times almost surely will generate more consistent brain activity than having them repeatedly imagine, say, a hypothetical crime.
The researchers noted:
"...there is broad consensus on the construct validity and neuroanatomical substrates of different visual processes. Substantial evidence from both lesion and neuroimaging studies indicates that regions within the fusiform and inferotemporal cortices [brain regions associated with face and object recognition] engage in holistic, as opposed to parts-based, representation of objects."
The researchers aimed to construct a reliable index of visual similarity — a scale that uses neural responses to rank how closely a set of products resembles the product in question, called the "reference product." Under fMRI, the participants viewed a rapid presentation of product images: the reference product, four fake products, and four real products with varying degrees of visual similarity.
To reliably measure visual similarity, the researchers used a technique called fMRI repetition suppression, which exploits the fact that our neural response to a stimulus declines upon repeated exposure.
"Critically for our current purposes, substantial evidence indicates that the relative suppression between two distinct stimuli can be used to assess the degree of overlap in neural representations of these stimuli," the researchers wrote. "Thus, by repeatedly presenting the likeness of different products, we can construct an index of visual similarity using neural responses from object sensitive regions of the visual system identified a priori."
To ensure that other factors did not confound the results, the study was designed such that the participants did not know the goal of the study as they underwent fMRI. After the fMRI scan, the participants were asked to rate the visual similarity of the nine products to the reference products. The fMRI results strongly correlated with the subjective ratings.
The second part of the study was conducted to measure bias within subjective surveys of visual similarity. The researchers asked 870 people to complete an online survey in which they rated the visual similarity of the ten products used in the first experiment. The respondents were shown one of three surveys. One used wording that favored a hypothetical plaintiff, referring to trademark infringing products as "copycats." Another was worded in favor of the defendant. The third was designed neutrally.
The fMRI data correlated strongly with the responses from the neutral survey, "suggesting that the neural similarity index is indeed capable of distinguishing between surveys containing different amounts of bias," the researchers wrote.
Removing bias from the reasonable person standard
Still, the study had some limitations in terms of its applicability to the legal system. For one, the approach cannot objectively show that one product is "too similar" to another; it can only offer degrees of similarity. Another is generalizability. The researchers noted that they do not claim or anticipate that this method will have useful applications outside of intellectual property law.
Neuroimaging methods are unlikely to replace other forms of evidence used in courts, namely surveys. More likely, they will provide supplementary evidence. But the approach could be developed into a tool that can detect bias and boost confidence in surveys, a form of legal evidence that's unique for its ability to gauge public opinion on a large scale.
"Although of course still highly imperfect and incomplete, even the small step we take here constitutes a productive and meaningful advance, given the ubiquity of, and acknowledged flaws in, the reasonable person test," the researchers concluded.
The metaverse: From science fiction to virtual reality
Think of a combination of immersive virtual reality, an online role-playing game, and the internet.
The metaverse is a network of always-on virtual environments in which many people can interact with one another and digital objects while operating virtual representations – or avatars – of themselves.
Think of a combination of immersive virtual reality, a massively multiplayer online role-playing game and the web.
The metaverse is a concept from science fiction that many people in the technology industry envision as the successor to today's internet. It's only a vision at this point, but technology companies like Facebook are aiming to make it the setting for many online activities, including work, play, studying and shopping.
Metaverse is a portmanteau of meta, meaning transcendent, and verse, from universe. Sci-fi novelist Neal Stephenson coined the term in his 1992 novel “Snow Crash" to describe the virtual world in which the protagonist, Hiro Protagonist, socializes, shops and vanquishes real-world enemies through his avatar. The concept predates “Snow Crash" and was popularized as “cyberspace" in William Gibson's groundbreaking 1984 novel “Neuromancer."
There are three key aspects of the metaverse: presence, interoperability and standardization.
Presence is the feeling of actually being in a virtual space, with virtual others. Decades of research has shown that this sense of embodiment improves the quality of online interactions. This sense of presence is achieved through virtual reality technologies such as head-mounted displays.
Interoperability means being able to seamlessly travel between virtual spaces with the same virtual assets, such as avatars and digital items. ReadyPlayerMe allows people to create an avatar that they can use in hundreds of different virtual worlds, including in Zoom meetings through apps like Animaze. Meanwhile, blockchain technologies such as cryptocurrencies and nonfungible tokens facilitate the transfer of digital goods across virtual borders.
Standardization is what enables interoperability of platforms and services across the metaverse. As with all mass-media technologies – from the printing press to texting – common technological standards are essential for widespread adoption. International organizations such as the Open Metaverse Interoperability Group define these standards.
Why the metaverse matters
If the metaverse does become the successor to the internet, who builds it, and how, is extremely important to the future of the economy and society as a whole. Facebook is aiming to play a leading role in shaping the metaverse, in part by investing heavily in virtual reality. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg explained in an interview his view that the metaverse spans non-immersive platforms like today's social media as well as immersive 3D media technologies such as virtual reality, and that it will be for work as well as play.
Hollywood has embraced the metaverse in movies like 'Ready Player One.'
The metaverse might one day resemble the flashy fictional Oasis of Ernest Cline's “Ready Player One," but until then you can turn to games like Fortnite and Roblox, virtual reality social media platforms like VRChat and AltspaceVR, and virtual work environments like Immersed for a taste of the immersive and connected metaverse experience. As these siloed spaces converge and become increasingly interoperable, watch for a truly singular metaverse to emerge.
Rabindra Ratan, Associate Professor of Media and Information, Michigan State University and Yiming Lei, Doctoral student in Media and Information, Michigan State University
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
Beauty bias: hopefully the judge finds you attractive
Justice is not blind to beauty.