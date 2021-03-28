Follow Us
Did Earth eat the protoplanet it crashed into long ago?
A new study makes a compelling case for the origin of unexplained masses of underground rock causing changes to the Earth's magnetic field.
They're called "large low-shear-velocity provinces" (LLSVPs), and they're large anomalous globs of, well, some kind of rock deep inside the Earth. There's one under Africa and the other is beneath the Pacific Ocean. Together, they're apparently producing the South Atlantic Anomaly, a massive region of lower magnetic intensity sufficient to weaken the planet's corresponding magnetic field. This provides less protection from cosmic rays for our orbiting spacecraft, and some wonder whether its presence signals a flipping of the planets magnetic poles. It's believed the anomaly is nothing new, reappearing now and again for at least 11 million years and likely much longer.
A theory from researchers at Arizona State University (ASU) presented this month at the Lunar and Planetary Science Conference may explain what the LLSVPs actually are: They're what's left of the protoplanet Theia that crashed into the young Earth about 4.5 billion years ago, shearing off the debris that eventually became our Moon.
Where's Theia?
Credit: 3000ad/Adobe Stock
According to a widely held hypothesis, Theia was an at-least Mars-sized object that obliquely collided with Earth. It's a good thing it just glanced off us, too, since a direct hit would have obliterated our planet entirely. As it was, it's theorized, two big chunks were ejected from the collision, forming two moons that eventually coalesced into the one we see today.
The authors of the new research, led by ASU's Qian Yuan, explain in a summary of their findings: "Such a model is well-aligned with some key physical aspects of Earth-Moon system, including anomalous high angular momentum of Earth-Moon system, small iron core of the Moon and its high mass ratio compared to the Earth."
But if Theia was real, where did it go? The authors write, "The Giant Impact hypothesis is one of the most examined models for the formation of the Moon, but direct evidence indicating the existence of the impactor Theia remains elusive." It's reasonable that some material from both bodies was destroy. How much of Theia was captured has remained an open question.
The LLSVPs
Scientists have conclusively determined that the LLSVPs exist, though their origin and composition is unresolved. The ASU researchers say that while they could be thermal in origin, seismological examination reveals that they have distinct margins separating them from surrounding rock and are much denser chemically, suggesting that they're not of a piece with the rest of the mantle.
The researchers' modeling of Theia's likely composition supports the idea that its mantle was several percent denser than Earth's, and iron-rich, which would mean that after the bodies collided, the Theia mantle material could "sink to Earth's lowermost mantle and accumulate into thermochemical piles that may cause seismically observed LLSVPs."
The theory proposed in the new research, which is being evaluated for publication in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, has been proposed before. However, the ASU researchers have presented what may be the best supporting evidence for it yet. Yuan says his research supports the LLSVP-Theia connection in four ways:
- The LLSVPs' mass may be equivalent to the size of Theia's mantle, answering the question of where it went after impact.
- At a minimum of 250 million years old, the LLSVPs predate the Moon.
- The hypothesized makeup of Theia's mantle matches what is believed to be the composition of the LLSVPs.
- Simulations show how Theia's mantle could end up where the LLSVPs currently are.
NASA's Perseverance rover has a 1997 computer chip brain. Here's why.
It may be old tech, but it's super-reliable.
The G3 compared to today’s chips<img class="rm-lazyloadable-image rm-shortcode" type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTcxMzA4OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY3MjgxMDAxNX0.yAyX3ACtn3HMKyPB6hj8EJttWKNrfreOAC2PlK9GW4o/img.jpg?width=980" id="a5d5a" width="1237" height="1150" data-rm-shortcode-id="7632a8f2682f7c414ad0e5f899d01ac6" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Credit: Apple<p>Apple veterans remember the G3 fondly. It was a futuristic, tower-style computer of translucent white and blue. Its side conveniently flipped open to facilitate expansion. It smoked older Macs with a processor operating speed that topped out at a screaming 266 megahertz (MHz).</p><p>Or so we thought at the time. Today's processors leave the G3 in the dust. The processor in an Apple iPhone 12 runs at <a href="https://www.cpu-monkey.com/en/cpu-apple_a14_bionic-1693" target="_blank">3 <em>GigaHertz</em></a> (GHz), while a Samsung Galaxy S21 runs at <a href="https://www.androidauthority.com/samsung-galaxy-s21-ultra-snapdragon-vs-exynos-1195066/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">2.9 GHz</a> in the U.S. model.</p><p>Not only that, but today's processors are multicore chips, meaning that they're like multiple processors running side by side within the chip. So, see ya later G3, as far as consumer use goes.</p><p>Still, the G3 was very reliable, and it was the first of a breed of chips to perform "dynamic branch prediction," an architecture still used today. It involves the CPU predicting upcoming tasks so as to line up its processing resources as efficiently as possible.</p>
Perseverance's brain<img class="rm-lazyloadable-image rm-shortcode" type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTcxMzA5NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNjY4NzA5Mn0.8F043ECbcKycnfIAPJK7AnWdIwY3qdm_DjlzqYFnFms/img.jpg?width=980" id="2b434" width="1440" height="756" data-rm-shortcode-id="bd2e7c8fb217c13400ab621fb7224abb" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Old G3 (left), and the new G3 for Perseverance (right)
Credit: /Henriok/Wikimedia Commons<p>The chip in Perseverance, the PowerPC 750, isn't even the fastest G3 chip — the single-core chip runs at 200 MHz, which is still 10 times the speed of the chips powering the Spirit and Opportunity rovers, according to NASA.</p><p>Perseverance's chip is also not an off-the-shelf PowerPC 750. It's a purpose-built, radiation-hardened version of the chip called the <a href="https://www.baesystems.com/en/article/bae-systems-rad750--single-board-computers-guide-insight-mars-landing" target="_blank">RAD750</a>. Fabricated by BEA Systems, the processor can operate in temperatures between -55 and 125° Celsius (-67 to 257 degrees Fahrenheit), perfect for Mars' frigid atmosphere. Also, because that atmosphere is so thin that its surface is continually bombarded with radiation, the RAD750 can withstand 200,000 to 1,000,000 Rads of radiation.</p><p>It's also not the RAD750's first trip to Mars: There was one onboard the Insight craft that landed there in November 2018.</p><p>NASA's upcoming <a href="https://www.nasa.gov/exploration/systems/orion/index.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Orion</a> craft will also use the RAD750. In 2014, when Orion was announced, NASA's Matt Lemke explained to <a href="https://www.thespacereview.com/article/2665/1" target="_blank">The Space Review</a> that "it's not about the speed as much as the ruggedness and the reliability. I need to make sure it will always work." Especially attractive was the RAD750's tolerance of radiation: "The one thing we really like about this computer is that it doesn't get destroyed by radiation. It can be upset, but it won't fail. We've done a lot of testing on the different parts in the computer. When it sees radiation, it might have to reset but it will come back up and work again."</p><p>The designers of Perseverance were also somewhat parsimonious with onboard memory — every millimeter/gram is precious on a spacecraft. Though storage isn't bad, at 2 GB of Flash memory, there's just 256 megabytes of working RAM and 256 kilobytes of EEPROM (electrically-erasable programmable read-only memory).</p><p>Back here on Earth, we're surrounded by RAD750 devices whizzing overhead in about 100 satellites. So far, not one of them has failed. No wonder the chip's been sent on such a critical mission the Red Planet.</p>
