Knowledge in a time of crisis
Big Think Live
Coronavirus coverage
Big Think Edge
Self-Motivation
David Goggins
Former Navy Seal
Career Development
Bryan Cranston
Actor
Critical Thinking
Liv Boeree
International Poker Champion
Emotional Intelligence
Amaryllis Fox
Former CIA Clandestine Operative
Management
Chris Hadfield
Retired Canadian Astronaut & Author
Learn
from the world's big
thinkers
Start Learning

After a century of speculation, a new liquid phase has been discovered

Your television may soon get a serious upgrade.

Derek Beres
15 June, 2020
Credit: SMRC
  • Researchers at the University of Colorado, Boulder confirm that a new liquid phase has been discovered.
  • This liquid phase was first speculated about over a century ago by physicists Peter Debye and Max Born.
  • Liquid crystals are used in many technologies, including LCD televisions.

Your television may soon be getting an upgrade, thanks to new research that confirms a scientific speculation from over a century ago.

Botanical physiologist Friedrich Reinitzer noticed that an organic chemical, cholesteryl benzoate, did not melt in the same manner as other compounds. In fact, he observed two separate melting points: at 293.9 degrees it became a cloudy liquid, then at 353.3 degrees it transformed into a clear liquid. He wrote a letter to physicist Otto Lehmann—it was 1888—to help him investigate. While Reinitzer soon let this line of research go, his work provided the basis of the modern understanding of liquid crystals (LCs).

There are three major phases of liquid crystals, with thermotropic LCs exhibiting a number of phase transitions. One of the most common is the nematic phase, which exhibits "hedgehog" topological defects. In this phase, molecules maintain a long-range directional order. Because of this position, aligned nematics are quite useful in modern technologies, such as LCD televisions, laptops, and smartphones.

Physicist Otto Lehman

Physicist Otto Lehman, 1907

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

While in the nematic phase, half of the molecules point in one direction and the other half point in the other. As there is no exact positional order, the arrangement is usually random.

Though his friend let it go, Lehmann pursued this discovery, publishing his first paper in 1889. In the 1910s, two others physicists, Peter Debye and Max Born, published papers speculating that the random ordering of crystals in the nematic phase could be manipulated to fall into a state of polar order. Solid crystals already exhibited such a property, which is known as ferroelectricity. They were right about the nematic phase, though it took some time to work out the science.

In 2017, a team of physicists based at the University of York developed a compound known as RM734. When heated to extreme temperatures it behaves like a nematic LC. At lower temperatures, a "splay" arrangement is observed.

liquid crystal seen under microscope

The colors in this newly discovered phase of liquid crystal shift as researchers apply a small electric field.

Credit: SMRC

Recently, a team at the University of Colorado, Boulder, decided to apply a weak electric field to RM734. Their research, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), claims that a new liquid phase has finally been discovered after a century of speculation.

Physicist Noel Clark of UC Boulder discusses the revelation.

"It was like connecting a light bulb to voltage to test it but finding the socket and hookup wires glowing much more brightly instead. That confirmed that this phase was, indeed, a ferroelectric nematic fluid."

technician installs a 100-inch LCD TV

A technician installs a 100-inch LCD TV with ambilight at Dutch electronics giant Philips' stand at Berlin's IFA Consumer Electronics trade fair 30 August 2006.

Photo: John MacDougall/AFP via Getty Images

This finding even shocked the team, which expected to see more entropy in the configuration.

The team believes that this new phase could be used in display technologies and computer memory, as well as enhance findings in AI. In fact, they speculate that an entirely new class of materials can be derived from this new liquid phase. That's quite an evolution from one of the original LC phases: soapy water.

--

Stay in touch with Derek on Twitter, Facebook and Substack. His next book is "Hero's Dose: The Case For Psychedelics in Ritual and Therapy."

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
chemistry electricity material sciences technology
Badge
Charles Koch Foundation
Charles Koch Foundation

Our schools are built differently. That’s how we’re weathering this pandemic.

'Know thy students' is the principle that can change the form of education, worldwide.

Photo: Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images
Sponsored by Charles Koch Foundation
  • During the coronavirus pandemic, students in close to 200 Big Picture Learning (BPL) schools worldwide have continued their education, thanks to BPL's unique school design.
  • At BPL, each student is part of a small learning community of 15-20 students called an Advisory, led by a teacher called an Advisor. Students have community mentors, do off-campus internships, and even tackle college courses.
  • Each Advisor truly knows the students in their Advisory. These close ties have allowed learning at BPL to respond and adapt to the challenges presented by coronavirus.
Keep reading Show less
education coronavirus innovation learning children

Scientists create the 5th form of matter for 6 minutes

It's exotic, incredibly cold stuff.

(MAIUS project team/Matthias)
Surprising Science
  • It was the first Bose-Einstein condensate made in space
  • Creating the condensate in low gravity allows it to hold longer
  • Scientists hope Bose-Einstein condensate will allow finer detection of subtle quantum phenomena
Keep reading Show less
science space nasa nanoscale discovery physics

The periodic table also is a map – well, kind of

Can't memorize all those elements? If you're more into geography, perhaps this will help.

Some of the elements named after places on the map.

Image: /u/dom_bul, reproduced with kind permission
Strange Maps
  • Twenty-eight of the 118 elements on the periodic table were named after places on the map.
  • Tennessee, California, and two towns in the Golden State got their own elements.
  • But nobody beats Ytterby, a small Swedish town that gave its name to four different elements.
Keep reading Show less
chemistry elements map periodic table science

Free self-hypnosis therapy in your home? Just ask Alexa

Reveri Health has launched a new stress-relief self-hypnosis program through Amazon Alexa to help combat the anxiety of COVID-19.

Self hypnosis programs are now available through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to help you manage pain, quit smoking or combat the anxiety surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Image by Reveri Health
Mind & Brain
  • Hypnosis refers to a trance state that is characterized by extreme suggestibility, relaxation, and heightened imagination.
  • Hypnotherapy can be used to help you quit smoking, to manage chronic and acute pain, during labor and childbirth, as well as to ease stress and anxiety.
  • Reveri Health, headed by Ariel Poler and Dr. David Spiegel, has launched several self-hypnosis skill programs through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, one of which is designed to combat the anxiety surrounding the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Keep reading Show less
brain cognitive science consciousness emotions fear hypnosis mental health mind pandemic psychology science therapy visualizations
Big Think LIVE

Midlife crisis? More like midlife calling. Here's how to find yours.

Did you know that shifting to a positive perspective on aging can add 7.5 years to your life? Or that there is a provable U-curve of happiness that shows people get happier after age 50?

Scroll down to load more…
Quantcast