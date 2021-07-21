How jumping spiders can distinguish the living from the non-living

Eight-eyed arachnids can tell when an object's movement is not quite right.

 Robby Berman
21 July, 2021
How jumping spiders can distinguish the living from the non-living
Credit: oleg / Adobe Stock
  • The ability to distinguish lifelike and non-lifelike movements is an important survival skill.
  • Harvard scientists discovered that at least one invertebrate can do this.
  • Scientists tested jumping spiders as they watched an animation and scuttled about on a floating treadmill.

    • The ability to discern living beings from inanimate objects is a useful skill. Lifelike movement is an important clue here: living things have a distinct way of moving that inanimate objects do not.

    We know that this ability to distinguish the living from the non-living is common among vertebrates, but now a new study from Harvard scientists demonstrates that at least one invertebrate can do it, too. It's the jumping spider, the one with two big eyes and three little ones on either side.

    The jumping spider's ability to readily identify living objects based on movement raises a larger question: is this a trait that's widespread among animals? The peculiar method the researchers used for their arachnid subjects may be of use in finding out.

    Follow the dots

    From previous human experiments, it was known that if a group of dots is animated to resemble the movement of human joints, we perceive that they represent a moving human. If the dots are still or move in a weird way, we simply perceive them as dots.

    For this study with jumping spiders, the authors implemented a similar technique. Using a bunch of dots on a display screen, the researchers created ten animations. from these dots. (In most cases, the authors used dots, though they sometimes used other shapes, including a spider silhouette.) Some of the animations resembled spiders scurrying across the screen; others dots moved in a random manner.


    Spider-like movementCredit: De Agrò, et al / PLOS BIOLOGY


    Who knowsCredit: De Agrò, et al / PLOS BIOLOGY

    To get the spiders to look at the animations, the researchers devised a sphere-based treadmill. Each spider was placed on a small platform atop a polystyrene ball floating on a cushion of air. The spider, resting on its cephalothorax, could "walk" in any direction as it responded to an animation. Really, though, it was staying put and actually just experiencing the illusion of movement as it moved the floating ball with its feet.

    The researchers tested their dots on 60 jumping spiders of the species Menemerus semilimbatus, which were selected because of their unusual visual system. Their two large central eyes are understood to be the most capable, but they lack a wide field of vision. That's where the secondary eyes that wrap around the head come in. When these secondary eyes spot something interesting, the spiders direct their two large eyes toward it for a closer look.

    This is exactly what happened when the spiders were shown an animation that moved in an unfamiliar, non-lifelike way. They appeared concerned. They swung their two large eyes toward these incomprehensible objects, apparently in an effort to make sense of them. This was especially true when they were shown animations exhibiting totally random, nonsensical movement.

    However, for animations that moved like a living creature, the spiders remained still.

    As the study's lead author, Massimi De Agrò, recalled, "The secondary eyes are looking at this point-light display of biological motion and it can already understand it, whereas the other random motion is weird and they don't understand what's there."

    De Agrò says that their unique treadmill should allow the researchers to test whether insects, mollusks, and other invertebrates also have the ability to recognize "living" dot patterns.

    Related Articles Around the Web
    cognitive science discovery evolution intelligence spiders animals

    These 1,000 hexagons show how global wealth is distributed

    A cartogram makes it easy to compare regional and national GDPs at a glance.

    Europe's economic landscape: an excerpt from the nominal GDP world map.

    Credit: BerryBlue_BlueBerry, reproduced with kind permission
    Strange Maps
    • On these maps, each hexagon represents one-thousandth of the world's economy.
    • That makes it easy to compare the GDP of regions and nations across the globe.
    • There are versions for nominal GDP and GDP adjusted for purchasing power.
    Keep reading Show less
    economics Inequality wealth united states China europe Maps

    To boost the economy, treat the cause of aging

    By slowing down aging, we could reap trillions of dollars in economic benefits.

    Photo by Edu Carvalho from Pexels
    Politics & Current Affairs
    • People want to live longer, but only if those years are healthy.
    • A new study argues that targeting the underlying cause of aging could yield trillions of dollars of economic benefits.
    • This could be, by far, the best way to "stimulate" the economy in the long-term.
    Keep reading Show less
    economics united states aging

    Stock market bubbles: Our evolutionary roots explain why investors follow the herd

    The same parts of the brain that help us navigate complex social interactions can also drive us to make wildly bad investments.

    Mind & Brain
    • Stock market bubbles, or asset bubbles, refer to a situation where stocks are valued far above what they're fundamentally worth.
    • Unique factors contribute to each stock market bubble, but all play out in a generally similar series of stages.
    • Research on the human social brain network offers insight into why investors participate in asset bubbles.
    Keep reading Show less
    psychology cognitive science behavioral economics money
    Quantcast