Humans still similar to first animals without heads, arms or skeletons
555-million-year-old oceanic creatures share genes with today's humans, finds a new study.
- A new study finds genetic links between early oceanic animals and humans.
- The animals studied had no heads, skeletons, legs or arms.
- The creatures were from the Ediacaran era, living about 555 million years ago.
As complex as modern humans can get, they still retain some features of the earliest animals on Earth, found new research. We are not as different as we might think from strange prehistoric organisms that didn't have any heads, arms, legs or skeletons.
A study from UC Riverside identified 555-million-year-old oceanic creatures that share genes with humans and other contemporary animals.
The paper's co-author, UC Riverside geology professor Mary Droser, thinks the animals of the so-called Ediacaran era, which lasted from 571m to 539m years ago, were almost nothing like creatures of today.
"None of them had heads or skeletons. Many of them probably looked like three-dimensional bathmats on the sea floor, round discs that stuck up," said Droser in a press release. "These animals are so weird and so different, it's difficult to assign them to modern categories of living organisms just by looking at them, and it's not like we can extract their DNA — we can't."
Droser and her colleague Scott Evans of the National Museum of Natural History used fossil records to tie ancient ocean dwellers to the genetics of things alive now. They looked specifically at four animals as stand-ins for the 40+ Ediacaran era species scientists have been able to identify so far. Some of the creatures under discussion were as small as a few millimeters while others got almost a meter long. These included multicellular organisms like the sea-floor-scraping Kimberella, flat oval-shaped Dickinsonia, as well as the immobilized bottom-dweller Tribrachidium.
They also studied the Ikaria, animals that were recently discovered (by a team that also featured Evans and Droser). These jelly-bean-like creatures were no bigger than a grain of rice and represented the first bilaterians in the study. As the press release explains, bilaterians are symmetrical "organisms with a front, back, and openings at either end connected by a gut." If you're wondering, humans are bilateral. As are spiders and pigs. The scientists think the Ikaria might have had mouths, but those didn't get survive to be included in the fossil records.
Dickinsonia fossil, an animal from the Ediacaran era.
Credit: Mary Droser/UCR
How did the creatures get around without heads? They probably had the genetic parts that could govern heads as well as the requisite sensory organs. But their genes didn't yet work together in the complex way necessary for the heads and other sophisticated organs humans have to develop.
"The fact that we can say these genes were operating in something that's been extinct for half a billion years is fascinating to me," Evans pointed out.
The team plans to study the evolution of early animals further, investigating muscle development next.
Check out the study published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B.
Paleontologist Scott Evans looking for fossils in the Australian outback.
Credit: Droser Lab/UCR
How to think effectively: Six stages of critical thinking
A critical thinking framework developed by psychologists can help teach mental skills necessary for our times.
- Researchers propose six levels of critical thinkers: Unreflective thinkers, Challenged thinkers, Beginning thinkers, Practicing thinkers, Advanced thinkers, and Master thinkers.
- The framework comes from educational psychologists Linda Elder and Richard Paul.
- Teaching critical thinking skills is a crucial challenge in our times.
Stage One: The Unreflective Thinker<p>These are people who don't reflect about thinking and the effect it has on their lives. As such, they form opinions and make decisions based on prejudices and misconceptions while their thinking doesn't improve.</p><p>Unreflective thinkers lack crucial skills that would allow them to parse their thought processes. They also do not apply standards like accuracy, relevance, precision, and logic in a consistent fashion.</p><p>How many such people are out there? You probably can guess based on social media comments. As Elder and Paul <a href="https://www.criticalthinking.org/resources/articles/ct-development-a-stage-theory.shtml" target="_blank">write</a>, "it is perfectly possible for students to graduate from high school, or even college, and still be largely unreflective thinkers."</p>
Stage Two: The Challenged Thinker<p>This next level up thinker has awareness of the importance of thinking on their existence and knows that deficiencies in thinking can bring about major issues. As the psychologists explain, to solve a problem, you must first admit you have one. </p><p>People at this intellectual stage begin to understand that "high quality thinking requires deliberate reflective thinking about thinking", and can acknowledge that their own mental processes might have many flaws. They might not be able to identify all the flaws, however. </p><p>A challenged thinker may have a sense that solid thinking involves navigating assumptions, inferences, and points of view, but only on an initial level. They may also be able to spot some instances of their own self-deception. The true difficulty for thinkers of this category is in not "believing that their thinking is better than it actually is, making it more difficult to recognize the problems inherent in poor thinking," <a href="https://www.criticalthinking.org/resources/articles/ct-development-a-stage-theory.shtml" target="_blank">explain</a> the researchers.</p>
Stage Three: The Beginning Thinker<p>Thinkers at this level can go beyond the nascent intellectual humility and actively look to take control of their thinking across areas of their lives. They know that their own thinking can have blind spots and other problems and take steps to address those, but in a limited capacity. </p><p>Beginning thinkers place more value in reason, becoming self-aware in their thoughts. They may also be able to start looking at the concepts and biases underlying their ideas. Additionally, such thinkers develop higher internal standards of clarity, accuracy and logic, realizing that their ego plays a key role in their decisions. </p><p>Another big aspect that differentiates this stronger thinker – some ability to take criticism of their mental approach, even though they still have work to do and might lack clear enough solutions to the issues they spot.</p>
Stage Four: The Practicing Thinker<p>This more experienced kind of thinker not only appreciates their own deficiencies, but has skills to deal with them. A thinker of this level will practice better thinking habits and will analyze their mental processes with regularity.</p><p>While they might be able to express their mind's strengths and weaknesses, as a negative, practicing thinkers might still not have a systematic way of gaining insight into their thoughts and can fall prey to egocentric and self-deceptive reasoning. </p><p>How do you get to this stage? An important trait to gain, <a href="https://www.criticalthinking.org/resources/articles/ct-development-a-stage-theory.shtml" target="_blank">say</a> the psychologists, is <strong>"intellectual perseverance." </strong>This quality can provide "the impetus for developing a realistic plan for systematic practice (with a view to taking greater command of one's thinking)."</p>
Stage Five: The Advanced Thinker<p>One doesn't typically get to this stage until college and beyond, estimate the scientists. This higher-level thinker would have strong habits that would allow them to analyze their thinking with insight about different areas of life. They would be fair-minded and able to spot the prejudicial aspects in the points of view of others and their own understanding.</p><p>While they'd have a good handle on the role of their ego in the idea flow, such thinkers might still not be able to grasp all the influences that affect their mentality. </p><p>The advanced thinker is at ease with self-critique and does so systematically, looking to improve. Among key traits required for this level are<strong> "intellectual insight"</strong> to develop new thought habits, "<strong>intellectual integrity" </strong>to "recognize areas of inconsistency and contradiction in one's life," <strong>intellectual empathy</strong>" to put oneself in the place of others in order to genuinely understand them, and the "<strong>intellectual courage"</strong> to confront ideas and beliefs they don't necessarily believe in and have negative emotions towards. </p>
Stage Six: The Master Thinker<p>This is the super-thinker, the one who is totally in control of how they process information and make decisions. Such people constantly seek to improve their thought skills, and through experience "regularly raise their thinking to the level of conscious realization."</p><p>A master thinker achieves great insights into deep mental levels, strongly committed to being fair and gaining control over their own egocentrism. </p><p>Such a high-level thinker also exhibits superior practical knowledge and insight, always re-examining their assumptions for weaknesses, logic, and biases.</p><p>And, of course, a master thinker wouldn't get upset with being intellectually confronted and spends a considerable amount of time analyzing their own responses.</p>
Plastic pollution from face masks could devastate the environment
Masks are great, but what happens when we try to throw out a billion masks at once?
- A new study suggests that the huge numbers of disposable masks we're using may end up polluting the environment.
- The materials used to make some of these masks may be especially disposed to break down into microplastic bits.
- Once those plastic bits get into the environment they end up everywhere, including inside people.
Remember all that “Nature is healing” stuff from last year? It didn't last long.<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTgyMDA5My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY3MjYyMzI2OX0.iigYnQKviVAqTa9FMu3iPLlSaNXk2lNePiSQBPY_xCw/img.jpg?width=980" id="a566b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4372020006f233efeb2c97e3ed0716f1" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="1024" data-height="683" />
Gary Stokes, founder of the environmental group Oceans Asia, poses with discarded face masks he found on a beach in the residential area of Discovery Bay on the outlying Lantau island in Hong Kong.
Credit: ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images<p> According to recent studies, humanity is going through 129 billion face masks a month, which works out to three million a minute. While we go through a lot of plastics in a month, the number of plastic bottles we use has been estimated at 43 billion a month, a large fraction of those have well-known guidelines around them promoting recycling.</p><p> Such information doesn't exist for masks, making it likely that most of them are ending up in the <a href="https://phys.org/news/2021-03-masks-plastic-timebomb.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">trash</a>.</p><p>Like any other object with plastic in it, improper disposal can cause the plastic to enter the environment. Where the tiny bits of plastics spread into water and soil before eventually working their way into animals. The authors of this <a href="https://link.springer.com/content/pdf/10.1007/s11783-021-1413-7.pdf" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">study</a>, doctors Elvis Genbo Xu of the University of Southern Denmark and Zhiyong Jason Ren of Princeton, argue that the specifications of these masks make them particularly likely to contribute to plastic pollution:</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"A newer and bigger concern is that the masks are directly made from microsized plastic fibers (thickness of ~1 to 10 micrometers). When breaking down in the environment, the mask may release more micro-sized plastics, easier and faster than bulk plastics like plastic bags. Such impacts can be worsened by a new-generation mask, nanomasks, which directly use nano-sized plastic fibers (with a diameter smaller than 1 micrometer) and add a new source of nanoplastic pollution."</p><p>At the moment, no data on how much masks have contributed to the amount of plastic in the environment exists. </p><p> The authors suggest that there are steps to be taken to prevent this problem from getting out of control. They include helping people switch from disposable plastic masks to reusable cloth ones, inventing biodegradable masks, designating special disposal areas for masks, and standardizing waste processing procedures concerning these plastics. </p>
Why should we care?<iframe width="730" height="430" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/tuVuxKTJeBI" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe><p> Plastic pollution is pretty terrible for the <a href="https://www.nationalgeographic.com/environment/article/plastic-pollution" target="_blank">environment</a>. Animals can confuse small bits of plastic for food, consuming it instead of something nourishing and starving to death as their stomachs fill. The chemicals in plastics can also cause various ailments if consumed, even if the amount eaten isn't enough to kill the animal. </p><p>Before you say that you don't care about fish, birds, or any other kind of wildlife, remember that studies are finding ever-increasing amounts of <a href="https://bigthink.com/surprising-science/microplastics-in-placenta" target="_blank">plastic in people</a>, too. Many of the chemicals in these plastics are associated with health risks, including cardiovascular diseases and cancer. <br> </p><p>The benefits of face masks are beyond debate, but the side effects of throwing out so many disposable masks may prove to be quite terrible if we're not careful. </p>
Bellingcat is transforming investigative journalism with open-sourced information
The independent news collective is teaching a new generation of journalists and citizens to spot the stories in plain sight.
Following the data<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTgxNTcwMi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNTQ2OTMzOX0.eH3ohur8vdt_Y1j77p4x3cjxy8rMTPbHSYb9QaIjGnc/img.jpg?width=1245&coordinates=0%2C6%2C0%2C254&height=700" id="fb90b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="563f9b3b5043a606b6a8c46c7fc20883" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="1245" data-height="700" />
Dutch Safety Board Chairman Tjibbe Joustra speaks in front of the MH17 wreckage to present its final report into the attack.
Balancing clarity and caution<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="003a7d0b1b60879df578fa12764355ef"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/U1QJtDCCMLA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>While today Bellingcat employs a small team of journalists and editors, it still relies on volunteers and citizen journalists willing to dedicate the time and effort to scrape the internet for leads.</p><p>This, Toler told us in our interview, is an advantage to Bellingcat's investigative methods. While traditional news outlets contend with shrinking budgets, less personnel, and more information to wrangle than ever, they simply lack the resources necessary to explore the deluge of data we call the internet. Conversely, Bellingcat can overcome these barriers by tapping into a pre-existing group of enthusiasts who thrive on a sense of devotion, interest, and personal satisfaction. And the more people who team up to solve a problem, the lighter the work becomes.</p><p>But there are challenges. "It's a double-edged sword. On the one hand, you have a clear gap in information. It's just not feasible for large outlets to cover this stuff to the degree it should be. But also, the people who do have time and do it, there's not as much responsibility on them, and who knows what they could do that causes harm," Toler said.</p><p>Consider the open-sourced nature of the evidence. Bellingcat's show-your-work approach is necessary for clarity and transparency, but it also creates a set of instructions for those looking to duplicate the formula. While Bellingcat maintains the guidelines of a traditional newsroom, others may not and bad actors could locate information Bellingcat deemed sensitive enough to redact and use it to harm others by, say, doxing.</p><p>"There's really no good solution because you can't control what the mob does. If someone is angry, they can dig into this stuff because it is open source, and if you give the transparency of how you got your stuff, then you can't avoid the fact that it can then be reproduced and found," Toler said.</p><p>Because of this, Bellingcat hopes to serve as a type of intermediary. Like a traditional newsroom, it vets its sources, sets up fail-safes to catch misinformation, and writes its reports to protect bystanders and prevent libel. It hopes these practices will serve as an example for citizen journalists to emulate. On the obverse, it aims to show established news outlets the power and reach of open-sourced investigative techniques and these online communities.</p>
Recently, Bellingcat has worked to investigate the Jan.6 Capitol Riots.
Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images<p>Looking to the larger media landscape, Bellingcat doesn't see itself in competition with traditional news media. It views its position as one of cooperation. The foundation has worked with several news partners to investigate stories and promote its work, such as sharing <a href="https://www.bellingcat.com/news/americas/2021/02/24/woman-accused-of-stealing-nancy-pelosis-laptop-appears-in-video-making-nazi-salute/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">the findings of its Riley June Williams investigation</a> with <a href="https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/internet/extremists-made-little-secret-ambitions-occupy-capital-weeks-attack-n1253499" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">NBC</a>.</p><p>It also offers <a href="https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/events/2020/04/03/bellingcat-now-offering-online-investigation-training-workshops/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">training workshops</a> to teach open-source investigation. These are not only attended by journalists wishing to hone their skills but professionals like lawyers and finance managers looking to add these techniques to their trades. Because the foundation sees its methods as an extension of investigative journalism, not a replacement for it, it isn't looking to corner a market. Rather, it aims to evolve a profession to meet the challenges of its new 21<sup>st</sup>-century environment. </p><p>As Toler told us: "Journalism doesn't work one way or the other. It should be both. Do some open-source sleuthing to compliment and boost your on-the-ground reporting.</p><p>"Our gospel of open source, we're trying to spread that as much as we can. We want to make this a very mainstream part of traditional news. If we're made obsolete, that's a good thing because we'd like for more traditional news outlets to be doing digital investigation and verification work."</p>
