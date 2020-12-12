Hubble finds cosmic twin of Solar System's mysterious Planet Nine

Scientists find an exoplanet whose strange behavior may lead to the Solar's System hidden ninth planet.

 Paul Ratner
12 December, 2020
Hubble finds cosmic twin of Solar System's mysterious Planet Nine

Artist's impression of Exoplanet HD 106906b

Credit: ESA/Hubble, M. Kornmesser
  • NASA's Hubble Telescope provides 14 years of data on the exoplanet HD106906 b.
  • It exhibits strange behavior along its orbit 336 light-year away from Earth.
  • Scientists think data from the exoplanet may explain what happened to the possibly hidden Planet Nine in our Solar System.

How many planets are in our Solar System? You may think there's an obvious answer you learned in kindergarten, but the number has fluctuated between 8 and 9, depending on whether you accept Pluto as being large enough for a planet. But there's another mysterious planet that may be lurking at the edge of the Solar System – the so-called "Planet Nine". All we know about it is through inference, arrived at by judging the effects this potential planet may be having on its surroundings. Now, for the first time, scientists measured the motion of a massive exoplanet, in a different solar system, that may be exhibiting behavior similar to that of the hypothesized Planet Nine.

The exoplanet HD106906 b is 336 light-year away from Earth. With the mass of as much as 11 Jupiters, it orbits a double star system. Scientists first discovered it in 2013 but have now been able to get much better information about its orbit thanks to NASA's Hubble Space Telescope. In fact, Hubble has collected 14 years worth of precise data about the exoplanet, allowing for a wealth of new insight.

The exoplanet is located very far from its host stars, 730 times as far as it is from the Earth to the Sun. While its slow 15,000-year-long orbit would ordinarily not allow for very conclusive observation in just 14 years, the Hubble team found that its orbit is extreme, both very inclined and elongated, staying on the outside of a debris disc surrounding the twin stars.

Meiji Nguyen of the University of California, Berkeley, who led the study, commented on how unusual the exoplanet's orbit is:

"To highlight why this is weird, we can just look at our own Solar System and see that all of the planets lie roughly in the same plane," shared Nguyen. "It would be bizarre if, say, Jupiter just happened to be inclined 30 degrees relative to the plane that every other planet orbits in. This raises all sorts of questions about how HD 106906 b ended up so far out on such an inclined orbit."

The Strange Exoplanet That Resembles the Long-Sought “Planet Nine”

How did this planet develop such an orbit? The scientists think it likely formed much closer to the host stars, but the drag from the system's gas disc might have affected its orbit. This could have pushed it closer to the twin stars, whose gravitational force then threw it out into an eccentric orbit, nearly all the way into interstellar space. As the Hubble team's press release explains, a passing star then possibly corrected the exoplanet's orbit and stopped it from leaving the home system altogether.

This explanation is similar to what scientists predict could have pushed the potential Planet Nine to the edges of our Solar System, past the Kuiper belt. Jupiter might have affected its orbit, kicking it out from the inner Solar System. Planet Nine could have kept going past Pluto but a passing star possibly stopped it by altering its orbit.

Paul Kalas of the University of California, Berkeley, a member of the Hubble team, commented that analyzing what happened to exoplanet HD106906 b is like investigating our own past.

"It's as if we have a time machine for our own Solar System going back 4.6 billion years to see what may have happened when our young Solar System was dynamically active and everything was being jostled around and rearranged," elaborated Kalas.

This image, taken by the Hubble Space Telescope, shows one possible orbit (via the dashed ellipse) of the exoplanet HD 106906 b.

Credits: NASA, ESA, M. Nguyen (University of California, Berkeley), R. De Rosa (European Southern Observatory), and P. Kalas (University of California, Berkeley and SETI Institute)

Of course, none of this means we actually found Planet Nine, if it even exists. Evidence for its corporeality includes the strange behavior of small space bodies past Neptune, whose inexplicable orbits might be the result of being affected by the gravitational pull of an unseen planet.

Further investigations into the formation and debris system of the exoplanet HD106906 b will be carried out by the James Webb Space Telescope, slated to launch in October 2021. It promises to shed more like on the exoplanet's unusual system and, by extension, on our own mystery Planet Nine.

Check out the team's paper, published in The Astronomical Journal.

Artist's impression of the possibly hidden "Planet Nine"

Credit: ESA/Hubble, M. Kornmesser

hubble space telescope telescope space exoplanets planet nine cosmos
Badge
Northwell Health
Northwell Health

Can hospitals prevent gun violence? This ‘universal screening’ study will find out.

Gun violence is a public health crisis that is notoriously difficult to study because of politics. Finally, a new research initiative has the green light to collect life-saving data.

Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Sponsored by Northwell Health
  • New York's Northwell Health system recently received a $1.4 million grant for a new study on gun violence prevention.
  • The study tasks doctors with asking all patients about their access and exposure to guns, and recommending interventions and safety tips as needed.
  • The goal is to destigmatize doctor-patient conversations about guns, and reframe gun violence as a public health issue.
Keep reading Show less
health health care science data guns community

Are you a Boltzmann Brain? Why nothing in the Universe may be real

A mind-bending paradox questions the nature of reality.

Pixabay
Surprising Science
  • Boltzmann Brains are hypothetical disembodied entities with self-awareness.
  • It may be more likely for a Boltzmann Brain to come into existence than the whole Universe.
  • The idea highlights a paradox in thermodynamics.
Keep reading Show less
cosmos physics evolution planets consciousness string theory universe elon musk brain

Ancient Puebloans used ice caves to survive droughts

Carbon dating allows us to know exactly when ice was melted for drinking water in pre-Columbian America.

Credit: pisotckii / Adobe Stock
Culture & Religion
  • A new study shows that ancient peoples in the American Southwest were using the same caves to collect ice for a millennium.
  • The dates of their collection activities line up with tree-ring records of drought events in the area.
  • The ice in the cave is melting, and studies on other possible collection events must occur soon before the evidence vanishes.
Keep reading Show less
Climate change Archaeology geology history united states anthropology

Psychedelics: The scientific renaissance of mind-altering drugs

There is a lot we don't know about psychedelics, but what we do know makes them extremely important.

Videos
  • Having been repressed in the 1960s for their ties to the counterculture, psychedelics are currently experiencing a scientific resurgence. In this video, Michael Pollan, Sam Harris, Jason Silva and Ben Goertzel discuss the history of psychedelics like LSD and psilocybin, acknowledge key figures including Timothy Leary and Albert Hoffman, share what the experience of therapeutic tripping can entail, and explain why these substances are important to the future of mental health.
  • There is a stigma surrounding psychedelic drugs that some scientists and researchers argue is undeserved. Several experiments over the past decades have shown that, when used correctly, drugs like psilocybin and LSD can have positive effects on the lives of those take them. How they work is not completely understood, but the empirical evidence shows promise in the fields of curbing depression, anxiety, obsession, and even addiction to other substances.
  • "There's a tremendous amount of insight that can be plumbed using these various substances. There's also a lot of risks there, as with most valuable things," says artificial intelligence researcher Ben Goertzel. He and others believe that by making psychedelics illegal, modern governments are getting in the way of meaningful research and the development of "cultural institutions to guide people in really productive use of these substances."
Keep reading Show less
anxiety brain consciousness depression emotions empathy health medical research medicine mental health mind mindfulness science self spirituality
Surprising Science

Fast superhighway through the Solar System discovered

Scientists find routes using arches of chaos that can lead to much faster space travel.

Scroll down to load more…
Quantcast