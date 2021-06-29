Follow Us
Homo longi, the dragon man: Researchers identify our closest relative
In 1933, the skull of a 50-year-old male of the Homo longi species was found in China, puzzling researchers.
Despite being nearly perfectly preserved – with square eye sockets, thick brow ridges and large teeth – nobody could work out exactly what it was. The skull is much bigger than that of Homo sapiens and other human species – and its brain size is similar to that of our own species. Historical events left it without a secure place of origin or date, until today.
Now a team of Chinese, Australian and British researchers has finally solved the puzzle – the skull represents a previously unknown extinct human species. The research, published as three studies in the journal Innovation, suggests this is our closest relative in the human family tree.
Dubbed Homo longi, which can be translated as “dragon river", it is named after the province in which it was found. The identification of the skull, thought to have come from a 50-year-old male, was partly based on chemical analysis of sediments trapped inside it.
(Kai Geng)
This confirmed it comes from the upper part of the Huangshan rock formation near Harbin City. The formation was reliably dated to the Middle Pleistocene – 125,000 to 800,000 years ago. Uranium series dating, which involves using the known rate of decay of radioactive uranium atoms in a sample to work out its age, showed that the fossil itself is at least 146,000 years old.
Homo longi can now takes its place among an ever increasing number of hominin species across Africa, Europe and Asia.
Constructing a family tree
Determining the historical relationship between fossil species, however, remains one of the most difficult tasks in the study of human evolution. In recent years, the analysis of ancient DNA has transformed our understanding of the relationship between early populations of modern humans. It has also highlighted how we are different - and similar – to our most immediate relatives, the Neanderthals.
Surviving DNA, however, is very rare for fossil hominins from the Middle Pleistocene, as it tends to degrade over time. Evolutionary relationships must therefore be determined using other evidence. This is usually data on the shape - morphology - of fossils, their age and geographical location.
The Harbin team generated a family tree (“phylogeny") of human lineages to work out how the species relates to modern humans. This tree is based on morphological data from 95 largely complete fossil specimens of different hominin species living during the Middle Pleistocene, including Homo erectus, Homo neanderthalensis, Homo heidelbergensis and Homo sapiens along with their known ages. The tree also suggests that five previously unidentified fossils from northeastern China are from Homo longi.
(Ni et al.)
It predicts that the common ancestor of Homo longi and Homo sapiens lived approximately 950,000 years ago. Furthermore, it suggests that both species shared a common ancestor with Neanderthals a bit more than 1 million years ago, meaning we may have split from Neanderthals 400,000 earlier than previously thought (we used to think it was 600,000 years ago).
Until now, the Neanderthals were considered our closest relative (according to the study, we split from Homo heidelbergensis some 1.3 million years ago). Debates about the evolution of modern humans and what it is that makes us “human" therefore relied heavily on comparisons to Neanderthals. But the new discovery pushes Neanderthals one step further away from ourselves and makes simple comparisons between two species much less important to understanding what ultimately makes us who we are.
There are, however, still significant points of concern about the dating of this phylogenetic model, as recognised by the authors. The predicted dates for the common ancestors between human lineages do not match the dates of actual discovered fossils, or those predicted by the analysis of DNA.
For example, this study proposes that there was Homo sapiens in Eurasia at about 400,000 years ago. But the oldest fossil for this species known outside Africa is little more than half this age. At the same time, the split between Homo sapiens and Neanderthals predicted here at more than 1 million years old does not match the prediction of nuclear DNA analysis, which suggests it happened much later. However, it can be backed up by doing DNA analysis with genetic material taken from the cell's engine, called the mitochondria.
The older estimates presented by this study may result from the use of new techniques, called Bayesian tip dating, which aren't normally used in evolutionary studies. These can take into account both morphological and molecular data and make predictions about the possible sequence and date of the divergence of species.
Wider perspective
While the shape of the family tree presented here is likely to stand the test of time, it is still too early to accept these predicted divergence dates as definitive. That said, the research also sheds important light on how human species occurred and spread through the Middle Pleistocene – into all areas of our planet. Crucially, many of these species may have interbreed.
(CREDIT Chuang Zhao)
Europe was the origin point for Neanderthals. Meanwhile, the Asian human species Homo erectus was a critical evolutionary step, giving rise to all later hominin species. And now we know that Homo longi evolved in Asia too. It therefore looks like Africa was a destination as well as a point of origin for the spread of human species.
The Harbin cranium also tells another story about human evolution as a science and as an international discipline. Human evolution was originally a European area of interest, focused on evidence from sites in western and central Europe. The discovery of fossils in Africa added great time depth to the origins of the human lineage and led to a common story of the spread of new species out of Africa.
The Harbin cranium reminds us of the vast expanse of Asia, whose fossils and scientists are now coming to the fore. Further insights may come both from the discovery of new species and old figurative art. In the case of the Harbin cranium, it is the application of new techniques of analysis that has brought old specimens back into active use. Asia is now in the driving seat of the study of human evolution.
Anthony Sinclair, Professor of Archaeological Theory and Method, University of Liverpool
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
How Pfizer and BioNTech made history with their vaccine
How were mRNA vaccines developed? Pfizer's Dr Bill Gruber explains the science behind this record-breaking achievement and how it was developed without compromising safety.
- Wondering how Pfizer and partner BioNTech developed a COVID-19 vaccine in record time without compromising safety? Dr Bill Gruber, SVP of Pfizer Vaccine Clinical Research and Development, explains the process from start to finish.
- "I told my team, at first we were inspired by hope and now we're inspired by reality," Dr Gruber said. "If you bring critical science together, talented team members together, government, academia, industry, public health officials—you can achieve what was previously the unachievable."
- The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine has not been approved or licensed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to prevent COVID-19 for use in individuals 12 years of age and older. The emergency use of this product is only authorized for the duration of the emergency declaration unless ended sooner. See Fact Sheet: cvdvaccine-us.com/recipients.
Horseshoe crabs are drained for their blue blood. That practice will soon be over.
The blood of horseshoe crabs is harvested on a massive scale in order to retrieve a cell critical to medical research. However, recent innovations might make this practice obsolete.
- Horseshoe crabs' blue blood is so valuable that a quart of it can be sold for $15,000.
- This is because it contains a molecule that is crucial to the medical research community.
- Today, however, new innovations have resulted in a synthetic substitute that may end the practice of farming horseshoe crabs for their blood.
One of humanity's strangest and most macabre activities is slowly coming to an end, a trend that every horseshoe crab should celebrate. For the time being, however, hundreds of thousands of horseshoe crabs are being harvested from the ocean off the US's east coast and drained of their valuable blue blood.
It's a surreal practice, but there's good reason for it. Limulus Polyphemus—the Atlantic horseshoe crab—has extremely valuable blood. Unlike the blood of vertebrates, horseshoe crabs do not use hemoglobin to transport oxygen throughout their body. Instead, they use hemocyanin, a chemical that gives their blood that distinctive blue color – but this isn't what makes their blood so valuable. Instead, it's the kind of immune cells they carry.
Life-saving blue blood
Vertebrates carry white blood cells in their blood streams; invertebrates like the horseshoe crab carry amebocytes instead. When an amebocyte comes into contact with a pathogen, it releases a chemical that causes the local blood to clot, which researchers believe is a mechanism for isolating dangerous pathogens. Specifically, the amebocytes in horseshoe crab blood solidifies when it comes into contact with endotoxins, a pervasive and sometimes deadly product of bacteria that kicks immune systems into gear, sometimes resulting in fever, organ failure, or septic shock.
The presence of endotoxins in drugs, needles, or anything that comes into contact with human blood is a serious problem. Researchers used to give rabbits a sample of whatever material or substance they were interested in and observe them for hours to see if their immune system reacted, implying the presence of endotoxins. But the amebocytes in horseshoe blood were a game changer—instead of conducting time-consuming tests on rabbits, horseshoe crab amebocytes could be added to a sample of a substance. If the sample started to clot, then endotoxins were there.
The substance derived from horseshoe blood is called Limulus Amebocyte Lysate, or LAL, and it quickly became nearly as valuable as gold. Thanks to the ubiquity of endotoxins and the dire need to test for their presence, a quart of horseshoe crab blood could fetch $15,000. To cash in, companies harvest as many as 600,000 crabs a year. Up to 30% of their blood is drained before they are returned to the ocean, although a procedure this traumatic obviously entails some mortality. Estimates vary wildly. Some official sources put the mortality estimate at around 3 or 4%, but these figures typically represent mortality directly resulting from transportation and handling. Other organizations put the mortality rate as high as 30%.
A new substitute
A horseshoe crab heading for the ocean.
Photo: Shutterstock.
Fortunately for horseshoe crabs, this practice may be dying out. Researchers discovered that a molecule in LAL called factor C was responsible for its clotting action. Researchers genetically modified the guts of insects—who belong to the same phylum as horseshoe crabs, Arthropoda—to produce factor C. As a result, the insects began pumping out factor C, which could then be sold as recombinant factor C (rFC) on the market as a viable substitute to horseshoe crab blood.
Though rFC has been on the market since 2003, it's been slow to gain traction. Initially, it was only being produced by one manufacturer, the Lonza Group. Pharmaceutical companies are wary to rely on a single manufacturer in case an emergency occurs, and their supply is cut off. The Food and Drug Administration's (FDA's) regulatory process was quite slow as well. But these obstacles are gradually being overcome. Hyglos GmbH, another pharmaceutical manufacturer, began producing rFC in 2013. European regulatory bodies have approved its use, which lays the groundwork for future approval by the FDA. Major pharmaceutical companies who have used rFC have confirmed that it works just as well as LAL. Today, experts believe that rFC will become the dominant method of detecting endotoxins, letting horseshoe crabs off the hook.
Flawed data led to our belief in a a link between technology use and mental health problems
The evidence for a link between time spent using technology and mental health is fatally flawed.
Rates of depression and suicide among young people have risen steadily since the mid-2000s, around the time that the first smartphones and social media platforms were being released. These technologies have become ubiquitous, and young people's distress has continued to increase since then.
Many articles in the popular and academic press assert that digital technology is to blame. Some experts, including those recently featured in stories by major news outlets, state that excessive use of digital technology is clearly linked to psychological distress in young people. To deny this connection, according to a prominent proponent of the link, is akin to denying the link between human activity and climate change.
In an effort to protect young people from the harms of digital tech, some politicians have introduced legislation that would, among other things, automatically limit users' time spent on a social media platform to 30 minutes a day. If the evidence is so definitive that digital technology is harming America's youth in such substantial ways, then reducing young people's use of these devices could be one of the most important public health interventions in American history.
There's just one problem: The evidence for a link between time spent using technology and mental health is fatally flawed.
Know thyself – easier said than done
Absent from the discussion about the putative harms of digital tech is the fact that practically all academic studies in this area have used highly flawed self-report measures. These measures typically ask people to give their best guesses about how often they used digital technologies over the past week or month or even year. The problem is that people are terrible at estimating their digital technology use, and there's evidence that people who are psychologically distressed are even worse at it. This is understandable because it's very hard to pay attention to and accurately recall something that you do frequently and habitually.
Researchers have recently begun to expose the discrepancy between self-reported and actual technology use, including for Facebook, smartphones and the internet. My colleagues and I carried out a systematic review and meta-analysis of discrepancies between actual and self-reported digital media use and found that self-reported use is rarely an accurate reflection of actual use.
This has enormous implications. Although measurement isn't a sexy topic, it forms the foundation of scientific research. Simply put, to make conclusions – and subsequent recommendations – about something you're studying, you must ensure you're measuring the thing you're intending to measure. If your measures are defective, then your data is untrustworthy. And if the measures are more inaccurate for certain people – like young people or those with depression – then the data is even more untrustworthy. This is the case for the majority of research into the effects of technology use over the past 15 years.
Imagine that everything known about the COVID-19 pandemic was based on people giving their best guesses about whether they have the virus, instead of highly reliable medical tests. Now imagine that people who actually have the virus are more likely to misdiagnose themselves. The consequences of relying on this unreliable measure would be far-reaching. The health effects of the virus, how it's spreading, how to combat it – practically every bit of information gathered about the virus would be tainted. And the resources expended based on this flawed information would be largely wasted.
The uncomfortable truth is that shoddy measurement, as well as other methodological issues including inconsistent ways of conceiving of different types of digital tech use and research design that falls short of establishing a causal connection, is widespread. This means that the putative link between digital technology and psychological distress remains inconclusive.
In my own research as a doctoral student in social work, I found that the link between digital technology use and mental health was stronger when self-report measures were used than when objective measures were used. An example of an objective measure is Apple's “Screen Time" application, which automatically tracks device use. And when I used these objective measures to track digital technology use among young adults over time, I found that increased use was not associated with increased depression, anxiety or suicidal thoughts. In fact, those who used their smartphones more frequently reported lower levels of depression and anxiety.
From believer to skeptic
That the link between digital tech use and psychological distress is inconclusive would have come as a big surprise to me five years ago. I was shocked by the levels of depression and thoughts of suicide among the students I treated when I worked as a mental health therapist at a college counseling center. I, like most people, accepted the conventional narrative that all these smartphones and social media were harming young people.
Wanting to investigate this further, I left clinical practice for a Ph.D. program so I could research why these technologies were harmful and what could be done to prevent these harms. As I dove into the scientific literature and conducted studies of my own, I came to realize that the link between digital technology and well-being was much more convoluted than the typical narrative portrayed by popular media. The scientific literature was a mess of contradiction: Some studies found harmful effects, others found beneficial effects and still others found no effects. The reasons for this inconsistency are many, but flawed measurement is at the top of the list.
This is unfortunate, not just because it represents a huge waste of time and resources, or because the narrative that these technologies are harmful to young people has been widely popularized and it's hard to get the cat back in the bag, but also because it forces me to agree with Mark Zuckerberg.
Getting at the truth
Now, this doesn't mean that any amount or kind of digital technology use is fine. It's fairly clear that certain aspects, such as cyber-victimization and exposure to harmful online content, can be damaging to young people. But simply taking tech away from them may not fix the problem, and some researchers suggest it may actually do more harm than good.
Whether, how and for whom digital tech use is harmful is likely much more complicated than the picture often presented in popular media. However, the reality is likely to remain unclear until more reliable evidence comes in.
Craig J.R. Sewall, Postdoctoral Scholar of Child and Adolescent Mental Health, University of Pittsburgh
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
Biohackers could drive insulin price down 98 percent
A team of biohackers is on a David-versus-Goliath mission to make insulin affordable to an increasing number of diabetics.
- Diabetes is the seventh-leading cause of death in America.
- About 463 million people (including 34 million Americans) are diabetic.
- The cost of insulin continues to surge, so the Open Insulin Project is fighting back by replicating medical-grade insulin that can be made at a lab in your neighborhood.
The Biohackers Making Insulin 98% Cheaper www.youtube.com
The sticker price for a vial of insulin has increased more than 3000 percent over the last 60 years, making it cost-prohibitive for the world's 463 million diabetics. While type 2 diabetics often manage symptoms through lifestyle changes, type 1 diabetics must inject insulin or risk death.
Merely three companies control 90 percent of the world's insulin — and they raise the price in chorus, year after year. To fight this trend, the Open Insulin Foundation is developing the first practical, small-scale, community-centered solution for insulin production. Once they replicate medical-grade insulin, they are going to share the recipe with the public for free.
Insulin and type 1 vs. type 2 diabetes
Since insulin was first discovered at the University of Toronto in 1921, it has become one of the planet's most important medications. Normally, insulin — a peptide hormone that regulates the metabolism of carbohydrates, fats, and protein — is synthesized by beta cells in the pancreas. When blood glucose levels are high, insulin is released, which encourages body cells to absorb glucose, lowering its level in the blood.
This process can go awry for a variety of reasons, including an abundance of sugar-rich foods, genetics, and a general lack of movement in our lives.
There are two different types of diabetes. Type 1 diabetics have an autoimmune condition that prevents them from producing their own insulin. Thus, type 1 diabetics must inject insulin in order to survive.
Type 2 diabetics have some resistance to insulin's effects. Their bodies overproduce insulin in an attempt to maintain proper blood glucose levels. (Eventually, the pancreatic cells that produce insulin can burn out.) Roughly 90 percent of the world's 463 million diabetics suffer from type 2 diabetes. While they often can manage their insulin levels through healthier nutrition and exercise, many type 2 diabetics need prescription insulin as time goes on.
The greatest danger of not receiving an insulin injection is diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), in which the bloodstream becomes extremely acidic and the diabetic is rendered dehydrated. Symptoms of DKA include vomiting, hyperventilation, coma, and death.
As of 2018, 34.2 million Americans had diabetes, with 1.6 million suffering from type 1 diabetes. Every year, 1.5 million more Americans are diagnosed with diabetes, resulting in an overall cost of $327 billion to the economy. ($237 billion is attributable to direct medical costs, and $90 billion is attributable to reduced productivity.) Currently, about 7.4 million Americans are taking insulin as a form of treatment for diabetes.
How is insulin made? And why is it so expensive?
Insulin is made using the tools of modern biotechnology. A gene for insulin is inserted into a microbe, such as E. coli or yeast. The host becomes a bio-factory, cranking out large amounts of insulin, which is then collected and purified before being bottled for sale.
The original patent on insulin was sold by its creators for $3 to the University of Toronto because they believed it was essential medicine that should not be monetized. But times have changed. The big three insulin manufacturers (Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, and Sanofi) have 90 percent market share. While a vial of insulin costs them roughly $5 to manufacture, each vial is sold for $180 to $400.
Though the original patent expired long ago, pharmaceutical companies implement a practice in which a successful medicine is slightly tweaked in order to make it better. Each tweak earns them a new patent. Additionally, while generic insulin exists and can cost as low as $6 (as in Spain), the big three insulin manufacturers exploit the mind-bogglingly complicated American health insurance system to maximize revenue. This leaves the uninsured or under-insured left paying exorbitant rates out of pocket.
Science writer Dana G. Smith explains:
"[Dr. Mariana] Socal says that the rebate money is split between the insurance providers and benefits managers, and patients see none of the savings. If you're uninsured, you pay the list price, not the lower net price. If you are insured but have a deductible, you have to buy the drug at the list price before your insurance company will kick in. And even with full insurance coverage, the co-payment for the drug is still a percentage of the higher list price, not the cheaper net price."
According to the American Diabetes Association, a quarter of insulin patients are now self-rationing their medication in order to cut down expenses. This is dangerous.
Photo: Prostock-studio / Adobe Stock
Open Insulin Foundation
The non-profit Open Insulin Foundation began in 2015 in Oakland, California with $16,000 in crowdfunding. Over the past six years, the lab has grown with the goal of providing diabetics with life-saving insulin at an affordable cost.
Type 1 diabetic Anthony Di Franco is the founder of Open Insulin. His goal is to make insulin production open-source and decentralized. Di Franco was inspired to found the organization after experiencing a temporary lapse in insurance coverage in which he had to pay $2400 per month for insulin supplies. At the time, that dwarfed the $1600 per month he received as a graduate school stipend.
Open Insulin hopes to design a "recipe" that other small labs all over the country can follow to produce insulin for diabetics living in the area. Once the recipe is perfected, the team will purify the protein and test it on Di Franco, who has agreed to become the project's guinea pig. (There are no FDA regulations against testing drugs that you produce yourself.) As Di Franco says of the project, "It's not like a new drug where you don't really know what it does. This is a drug that we already know what it does, and we just have to see if we made it correctly."
If Di Franco's test run is a success, he will release the recipe online and hope that hospitals and clinics take advantage of it to produce low-cost insulin for their patients.
--
Stay in touch with Derek on Twitter. His most recent book is "Hero's Dose: The Case For Psychedelics in Ritual and Therapy."
A comet impact may have paved the way for human civilization
The Younger Dryas impact hypothesis argues that a comet strike caused major changes to climate and human cultures on Earth about 13,000 years ago.