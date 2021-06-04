Follow Us
Electric eels and gladiator blood: the curious beginnings of modern medicine
Hippocrates overturned conventional wisdom and invented modern medicine.
- Ancient "medicine" once consisted of sacrificial offerings and divine petition. Disease was a supernatural infliction; health was a gift.
- Hippocrates invented medical science, and his theory of the humors and holistic health dominated Western medical thought for more than two thousand years.
- Today, medicine is much more disease centred, and perhaps something has been lost from the Hippocratic doctor-patient relationship.
You're feeling sick — so sick you can barely walk — and so you visit a professional. You wait outside, feverish and exhausted, hoping they can help. Your name is called. You start to explain your symptoms but are interrupted before you can get going.
"Let me stop you there", he says, "it's obvious what's happened. You've been cursed by the god Hermes. You must sacrifice two young goats and pray to him every day. I hope he takes pity on you. NEXT!"
You leave, still sick.
The doctor will see you now
This was the standard medical model of the ancient world. Priests and prayer cured diseases. That is, until Hippocrates reinvented the entire practice and defined medicine as a profession.
All we know of Hippocrates comes from a series of writings from the library at Alexandria, collected around 250 BCE. It's a mishmash of collected wisdom, case notes, and philosophy, composed by multiple authors over many years. But Hippocrates is the master and name that binds it all.
Hippocrates argued that sickness and disease can be understood by rational enquiry and had natural explanations (as opposed to gods or the supernatural). Man was just as much part of nature as chickens or cows and could be treated or cured in much the same way.
Because the Greeks had strict rules against dissecting or cutting a dead body, Hippocrates and the early physicians knew very little about human physiology. Most anatomical learning had to come from the gruesome mess of the battlefield — people (literally) carrying their arms or returning with gaping puncture wounds in their stomach. The only other way was by drawing parallels with the animal world. For instance, the Hippocratics believed human pregnancy was similar to how a hen nurtured her eggs.
Without microscopes or medical experimentation, Greek physicians were much more limited and took a holistic view of the body. Today, medicine is pretty heavily disease centered, in that it focuses on pathology, such as dysfunctional organs or microbial infections. For Hippocrates, sickness was a whole body thing — caused only when the natural balance and equilibrium of the body was disturbed.
A sense of humor
The humors blood (red) and phlegm (blue) are depicted in this document at Raeapteek pharmacy in Tallinn, Estonia.Credit: Alex Berezow
Hippocrates believed that the body was made up of various fluids, called humors, and different organs were responsible for their creation and regulation.
There were four humors: blood, phlegm, yellow bile, and black bile. These all existed in the body, and when present in moderation or in balance with the other humors, a person was considered healthy. (It should be noted that black bile was often seen as being uniformly negative). It was believed disease resulted when one or more of the humors was overproduced or located in an incorrect part of the body. So, if you have too much phlegm, you will get a cough. Too much blood, and you would vomit. Too much black bile, and you would become depressed.
While we might find this ridiculous, you can see why the Hippocratics thought this way. Even today, we're often guilty of confusing symptoms with causes, and it's completely logical for someone to think that since the body is expelling phlegm during a cold, that must be the cause of the disease. Or how a nosebleed is caused by excessive blood. Or how diarrhea looks like yellow bile.
Of course, this sometimes meant that Hippocratic medicine offered some absurd treatments. It was thought, for instance, that epilepsy was caused by phlegm blocking the airways — the convulsing was an effort to open them — so warm dry climates were recommended. A regular prescription was for a patient being told to drink Gladiator blood for its potency. If you had a headache, it was suggested that you hold an electric eel to your head to force out the unwanted humors.
Has your doctor ever sniffed your stool?
It's hard to understate just how sick or infirm people would have been in ancient Greece. Thanks to modern medicine and public health, we're very rarely sick, and when we are, medicine is usually effective and easy to get. Antiquity, though, was a world of fever, food poisoning, water-borne infection, animal bites, and frequent, brutal warfare (and the ensuing infections). Today, being healthy is the norm. Back then, it was being sick.
It's not unfair to say that Hippocrates invented both prognosis and diagnosis. For the first time, a physician could say, "I know what's gone wrong, and I can tell you how it'll pan out."
As such, having an empirically minded (if misguided) physician class like the Hippocratics would have had huge success for the patient and physician alike. By seeing disease as an imbalance of the entire body, the Hippocratics took keen interest in their patients. They were frequently bedside and their examinations incredibly thorough. For instance, they would often taste urine or ear wax to check if it was okay. They would eat leg hair and sniff patient's stools. It's not unfair to say that Hippocrates invented both prognosis and diagnosis. For the first time, a physician could say, "I know what's gone wrong, and I can tell you how it'll pan out."
These physicians did not recommend drastic or intense interventions like surgery (not least because anything short of amputation would be fatal, anyway). They would prescribe lifestyle changes such as diet, exercise, hot baths, and sex (which was especially important for older patients). They would constantly ask how patients are doing. They would check that they were taking their medicine.
Though practically none of the Hippocratics' medicine was anywhere near accurate, their bedside manner was quite different from the modern doctor's: "What's wrong with you? Right, here are your drugs. Good luck. So long." Hippocratic medicine used every trick necessary to re-establish harmony to the whole body. The doctor-patient relationship was just that — a relationship, not a transaction.
Hippocrates' legacy
Credit: Anne-Louis Girodet de Roussy-Trioson via Wikipedia / Public domain
Hippocrates gave us two great gifts. First, he made medicine a scientific discipline in its own right. Second, he showed us how important it is to pay attention to the whole patient and respond to the totality of their sickness, including their mental state. Medical professionals worldwide still have to swear by the "Hippocratic Oath," which, among many other things, obliges doctors to "remember that I do not treat a fever chart, a cancerous growth, but a sick human being, whose illness may affect the person's family and economic stability."
Voltaire once said, "The art of medicine consists in amusing the patient, while nature cures the disease." This was no doubt true of Hippocrates. Surely, many of his patients recovered, but most often it was likely due less to his medical prowess and more to his patients enjoying a month-long spa with great food and lots of sleep.
Jonny Thomson teaches philosophy in Oxford. He runs a popular Instagram account called Mini Philosophy (@philosophyminis). His first book is Mini Philosophy: A Small Book of Big Ideas.
Japan finds a huge cache of scarce rare-earth minerals
Japan looks to replace China as the primary source of critical metals
- Enough rare earth minerals have been found off Japan to last centuries
- Rare earths are important materials for green technology, as well as medicine and manufacturing
- Where would we be without all of our rare-earth magnets?
Rare earth elements are a set of 17 metals that are integral to our modern lifestyle and efforts to produce ever-greener technologies. The "rare" designation is a bit of a misnomer: It's not that they're not plentiful, but rather that they're found in small concentrations, and are especially difficult to successfully extract since they blend in with and resemble other minerals in the ground. China currently produces over 90% of the world's supply of rare metals, with seven other countries mining the rest. So though they're not precisely "rare," they are scarce. In 2010, the U.S. Department of energy issued a report that warned of a critical shortage of five of the elements. Now, however, Japan has found a massive deposit of rare earths sufficient to supply the world's needs for hundred of years.
What are the rare earth elements?
(julie deshaies/Shutterstock)
The rare earth metals can be mostly found in the second row from the bottom in the Table of Elements. According to the Rare Earth Technology Alliance, due to the "unique magnetic, luminescent, and electrochemical properties, these elements help make many technologies perform with reduced weight, reduced emissions, and energy consumption; or give them greater efficiency, performance, miniaturization, speed, durability, and thermal stability."
In order of atomic number, the rare earths are:
- Scandium or Sc (21) — This is used in TVs and energy-saving lamps.
- Yttrium or Y (39) — Yttrium is important in the medical world, used in cancer drugs, rheumatoid arthritis medications, and surgical supplies. It's also used in superconductors and lasers.
- Lanthanum or La (57) — Lanthanum finds use in camera/telescope lenses, special optical glasses, and infrared absorbing glass.
- Cerium or Ce (58) — Cerium is found in catalytic converters, and is used for precision glass-polishing. It's also found in alloys, magnets, electrodes, and carbon-arc lighting.
- Praseodymium or Pr (59) — This is used in magnets and high-strength metals.
- Neodymium or Nd (60) — Many of the magnets around you have neodymium in them: speakers and headphones, microphones, computer storage, and magnets in your car. It's also found in high-powered industrial and military lasers. The mineral is especially important for green tech. Each Prius motor, for example, requires 2.2 lbs of neodymium, and its battery another 22-33 lbs. Wind turbine batteries require 450 lbs of neodymium per watt.
- Promethium or Pm (61) — This is used in pacemakers, watches, and research.
- Samarium or Sm (62) — This mineral is used in magnets in addition to intravenous cancer radiation treatments and nuclear reactor control rods.
- Europium or Eu (63) — Europium is used in color displays and compact fluorescent light bulbs.
- Gadolinium or Gd (64) — It's important for nuclear reactor shielding, cancer radiation treatments, as well as x-ray and bone-density diagnostic equipment.
- Terbium or Tb (65) — Terbium has similar uses to Europium, though it's also soft and thus possesses unique shaping capabilities .
- Dysprosium or Dy (66) — This is added to other rare-earth magnets to help them work at high temperatures. It's used for computer storage, in nuclear reactors, and in energy-efficient vehicles.
- Holmium or Ho (67) — Holmium is used in nuclear control rods, microwaves, and magnetic flux concentrators.
- Erbium or Er (68) — This is used in fiber-optic communication networks and lasers.
- Thulium or Tm (69) — Thulium is another laser rare earth.
- Ytterbium or Yb (70) — This mineral is used in cancer treatments, in stainless steel, and in seismic detection devices.
- Lutetium or Lu (71) — Lutetium can target certain cancers, and is used in petroleum refining and positron emission tomography.
Where Japan found is rare earths
Minimatori Torishima Island
(Chief Master Sergeant Don Sutherland, U.S. Air Force)
Japan located the rare earths about 1,850 kilometers off the shore of Minamitori Island. Engineers located the minerals in 10-meter-deep cores taken from sea floor sediment. Mapping the cores revealed and area of approximately 2,500 square kilometers containing rare earths.
Japan's engineers estimate there's 16 million tons of rare earths down there. That's five times the amount of the rare earth elements ever mined since 1900. According to Business Insider, there's "enough yttrium to meet the global demand for 780 years, dysprosium for 730 years, europium for 620 years, and terbium for 420 years."
The bad news, of course, is that Japan has to figure out how to extract the minerals from 6-12 feet under the seabed four miles beneath the ocean surface — that's the next step for the country's engineers. The good news is that the location sits squarely within Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone, so their rights to the lucrative discovery will be undisputed.
How do we know the sun is a star?
Today, it's common knowledge, but it took scientists centuries to figure out.
- The simplest questions are often the hardest to answer.
- At first blush, the sun and stars are very different. The former is close and hot, the latter far away and cold.
- We couldn't confirm the sun to be a star until telescopes and spectroscopes were invented.
Sometimes, as a scientist, you forget how much you take for granted about the amazingness of the universe. The other day, my colleagues and I traded stories about how non-scientist friends would often ask us questions that we don't even realize are questions. One of my compatriots related how a friend had been completely amazed that the sun was just another star. I really loved that story because, when you think about it, humans have only figured out what stars are — and that the sun is a star — very recently in our 300,000-year history.
So let's step back and ask that basic question: How do we know the sun is a star?
Astronomy 101
Of course, the sun is a light in the sky, and stars are lights in the sky. But for someone starting from scratch, they might seem really different. The sun is only "up" in the day, but the stars are only up in the night. The sun can be so hot that it literally burns your skin. Stars, on the other hand, give off no warmth at all. How did astronomers see that the sun and the stars were beasts of the same feather?
One key point was understanding that their energy output per time (what astronomers call luminosity) is similar. If stars look dim while the sun appears blinding, it's just because the sun is much closer. The luminosity of an object can be found by knowing how bright it appears to be and its distance. That means once you know the distance to an object, you can calculate its luminosity. The problem, then, of determining if the sun and stars had similar luminosities really came down to figuring out their distances. Clever people as far back as the ancient Greeks started estimating how far away the sun was, but distance measurements to the stars took humanity a lot longer.
The problem of parallax
Credit: JustinWick via Wikimedia Commons
The problem for the stars was the method required for calculating distances. The easiest way is what's called parallax, which relies on how a distant object shifts its position relative to a nearby object when you, the observer, shift position. You can see the effect by putting your finger up against your nose, looking at a picture on a wall, and then closing one eye and then the other. The position of your finger relative to the picture on the wall jumps back and forth as you do this.
But here's the catch. The farther away the picture on the wall, the smaller the shift in its position. Since stars are so far away, astronomers had to wait until they had reasonably powerful telescopes before they could get accurate parallax measurements and, hence, accurate distances. Once these were determined, they found that, yes, the sun and the stars pump out comparable amounts of energy every second.
It's worth noting that big stars can be millions of times brighter than small stars, but for our purposes here, what matters is that astronomers were able to determine that stars and the sun were in the same category of "luminous stuff."
We are all star stuff
The next big step in showing that the sun was a star was to show that both were basically made of the same stuff. People had long imagined the sun to be made of burning stuff for obvious reasons, but what kind of stuff? Was it wood, candle wax, or coal? And what about the stars that seemed to burn so less intensely?
The barcode of the sun.Credit: NOAO / AURA / NSF
The answer to this question came with the invention of spectroscopy, which involves sending sunlight or starlight through a prism to break it up into its component colors (like a rainbow). When astronomers did this with powerful enough spectrographs, they saw that the rainbow was not complete. There were dark bands or missing colors as if something had eaten the light at specific wavelengths. The dark lines were not random but appeared in specific patterns. Remarkably, physicists soon found that these patterns of dark lines were like the fingerprints of specific elements (such as hydrogen, helium, nitrogen, and oxygen) in the gas that the light passed through on the way to the spectrograph.
The dark lines, therefore, seen in light from the sun or distant stars were giving astronomers an inventory of their composition. It was telling them what the sun and stars were made of. Lo and behold, the patterns of dark lines for both were basically the same. The stars were made of the same stuff as the sun, and the sun was made of the same stuff as the stars!
This discovery was the true game changer. With spectroscopy, astronomy became astrophysics, and soon a true science of stars began. In the decades that followed, astronomers would unpack the secrets of the inner architecture of stars, as well as the nuclear energy source that powers their titanic engines.
Through all these steps, the sun was finally recognized as just another star in the late 19th or early 20th century. It was our parent ball of nuclear fusion — neither different nor unusual compared to other stars, but, to us, very special.
Ketamine infusion: The new therapy for depression, explained
The treatment is here, but are we ready?
- Ketamine is the first hallucinogen approved for therapeutic use in the U.S.
- Research has shown ketamine is effective at treating depression.
- Though ketamine infusion therapy is now being offered at hundreds of North American clinics, there are unaddressed dangers in the current ketamine gold rush.
In March 2019, the FDA approved ketamine, under the trade name Spravato (esketamine), for clinical use in treatment-resistant depression therapy. Alongside racemic ketamine, which is commonly used in ketamine infusion therapy, ketamine is the first hallucinogen approved for therapeutic usage in the United States.
Technically, ketamine is not a psychedelic but rather a hallucinogen and dissociative. (While ketamine has psychedelic effects, traditional psychedelics bind to the 5-HT2B receptor.) Still, advocates for psychedelic therapy recognize ketamine as a gateway for traditional psychedelics, such as psilocybin and LSD, to be considered for therapeutic usage.
To understand the proliferation of ketamine clinics across North America, the origins of this peculiar substance — one that went from battlefields to veterinary clinics to dance clubs in the span of two decades — must be discussed.
History of ketamine
In 1962, chemistry professor Calvin Stevens synthesized ketamine while researching alpha-hydroxyimine rearrangements. The first human tests were conducted on prisoners in 1964. Ketamine soon replaced phencyclidine (PCP) as the go-to anesthetic in hospitals. It was initially used on soldiers during the Vietnam War following FDA approval in 1970. Thanks to its success on the battlefield, ketamine was placed on the World Health Organization's List of Essential Medicines.
Ketamine has been used broadly as a sedative and anesthetic; to aid in emergency surgeries in war zones; as a bronchodilator for severe asthmatics; to treat certain types of seizures; and in postoperative pain management. Now, ketamine infusions and nasal sprays are being used for depression. Ketamine is also showing potential efficacy in treating chronic pain and suicidal ideation, though more research needs to be done.
Of all of those uses, ketamine has predominantly been used as an anesthetic in humans and animals. While it restricts breathing less than other similar medications, ketamine also produces hallucinations (thus, it's labeled as a dissociative anesthetic). The list of potential side effects from using ketamine is long, including nausea, double vision, breathing problems, impaired memory, liver enzyme abnormalities, urinary tract problems, and even increased depression — an alarming possibility given its growing use as an antidepressant replacement.
Small-scale studies on using ketamine to treat depression were conducted in 2000 and 2006. Further research confirmed its role in alleviating depressive symptoms, including the possibility that the antidepressant effects of a single dose can persist for weeks. In 2016, the FDA fast-tracked ketamine trials for depression.
A chair is seen in a therapy room at Field Trip, a psychedelic therapy clinic in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.Credit: Cole Burston/AFP via Getty Images
Ketamine infusion therapy
There has yet to be a consensus on how ketamine addresses depression. Antidepressants act on the body's serotonin and noradrenaline systems. Ketamine seems to interfere with an amino acid derivative, NMDA. As a 2017 study published in the journal Nature explains:
"Ketamine is responsible for blocking the N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor, which causes an immediate alleviation of depressive effects, while another metabolite in the drug helps the effects last for hours. This blockage is also what causes the hallucinogenic effects."
Small intravenous doses of esketamine — an enantiomer of ketamine and the substance actually approved by the FDA — seem to lift depressed patients out of their funk. So does Spravato, a nasal spray that can only be administered under supervision in a doctor's office or clinic.
Patients that have tried two different antidepressant medications with no success (the definition of treatment-resistant depression) can legally receive ketamine infusions or Spravato at clinics located all over the country. Since the therapy is generally not covered by insurance, treatments range from $300 to $2,000 per session; the Field Trip Treatment Program, which includes psychotherapy and six infusions, runs $4,700.
The process of ketamine infusion therapy is varied depending on which clinic you attend. Companies like Field Trip and organizations such as MAPS require psychotherapy sessions to coincide with infusions.
Unfortunately, therapeutic implementation has not always lived up to federal requirements. Reports of patients quitting antidepressants and psychotherapy to use esketamine as their primary source of treatment abound. Since medical professionals with no mental health training, such as nurse practitioners, anesthesiologists, and pain physicians, can legally administer ketamine, patients are left to process the drug's effects with little to no guidance.
Thus far, efficacy has been mixed. As STAT News editor Megan Thielking writes, people with minor depressive issues are likely better candidates for ketamine therapy than those with treatment-resistant depression, the very cohort the drug is purported to target.
"Studies vary but have found response rates to ketamine as high as 70 percent among people with major depression who have failed a few other antidepressants. But the rate is lower for patients with extremely treatment-resistant depression, and how long any improvement lasts varies from one patient to the next."
Was ketamine approved too quickly?
While ketamine therapy is certainly promising, the FDA-approved trials raise a number of red flags. A recent analysis in The British Journal of Psychiatry concludes that we're moving too fast. Author Mark Horowitz writes:
"Out of the three short-term trials conducted by Janssen only one showed a statistically significant difference between esketamine and placebo. These were even shorter than the 6-8 week trials the FDA usually requires for drug licensing."
Trials usually last three months; the approved ketamine trials only lasted four weeks and barely showed efficacy above placebo. More concerning, the FDA allowed Janssen to submit a discontinuation trial with a study design flaw as evidence of efficacy — side effects were treated as evidence of relapse, not withdrawal symptoms. Even more alarmingly, six people in the esketamine group died during the trials, including three by suicide, two of which had previously shown no signs of suicidal ideation.
When Janssen stated that the problem wasn't esketamine but underlying conditions, the FDA accepted the reasoning even though no conclusive evidence was provided. This doesn't mean ketamine therapy isn't potentially therapeutic, though it does suggest that its approval by the FDA was rushed.
Psychiatrist Lori Calabrese, who offers ketamine infusion for depression and anxiety in her clinic, puts it best when stating, "The pace of ketamine treatment in real-world practices has outstripped what researchers are able to do and publish." Time will tell if this treatment proves more beneficial than dangerous in mental health treatments.
--
