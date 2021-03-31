Follow Us
Listen to your heart? What this remarkable organ actually does
Awareness of one's own heartbeat has some positive effects.
The heart is more than just a pump that pushes blood through our veins. It's also an organ that affects our thinking, feelings, perception and identity.
The human heart is usually the size of one's fist, sometimes a little larger.
It's made of two parts – the left and the right – that are not directly connected to one another. This is why sometimes they are called the left heart and the right heart.
The right heart pumps blood to the lungs. Then, oxygen-rich blood travels to the left heart.
The left heart pumps blood to the entire body, which is why it's a little larger than the right one.
Then blood comes back to the right heart, which pumps it into the lungs again.
The heart has its own automatism, meaning that it can work without being managed by the brain. It controls its contractions itself.
Cardiac contractions are induced by the electrical conduction system of the heart. This system is independent of the nervous system, which can only slow the contractions down or speed them up.
The cells of the electrical conduction system are capable of generating cyclical electric impulses. Those electrical impulses originate in the wall of the right atrium, in the sinus node of the heart, and from there, they travel to other cells in the system.
The electrical activity of the heart is measured during an ECG.
In a very simplified way, the heart's work can be divided into two phases: systole, when it contracts to pump the blood, and diastole, when the heart relaxes and fills with blood.
The sounds of the typical healthy heart resemble the syllables 'lub' and 'dub'. The first opens the contraction sequence and the latter closes it.
During contraction, pain is felt less acutely, and our reflexes and perception are numbed. According to the results of experiments carried out by Sarah Garfinkel from Brighton and Sussex Medical School, tiny stimuli (such as pinpricks) could go unnoticed.
Awareness of one's own heartbeat has some positive effects. People who can feel their own heartbeat are more intuitive and better at estimating risks accurately. Research by the British scientists Narayanan Kandasamy, Sarah Garfinkel and Lionel Page suggests that such people make better stockbrokers.
Meanwhile, people who cannot clearly feel their heartbeat are less apt at reading the emotions of others, following research by Oxford neurobiologist Geoff Bird.
The rhythm of the heart's systole and diastole cycle leaves its mark on our cerebral activity, the so-called heartbeat-evoked potential (HEP) – the brain's electrical activity that is synchronized with our heartbeat.
The stronger the HEP, the clearer we can register our heartbeat.
Various experiments have shown that people with strong HEP are better at noticing visual details. According to the results of Catherine Tallon-Baudry's experiments at the French Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique, these people are also more consistent and confident in their decision making.
Some scientists – including Olaf Blanke and Hyeongdong Park from the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne – claim that the HEP phenomenon is key to our identity building. They even say that the rhythm of our heartbeat gives us a sense of the continuity of the self.
It's also worth mentioning that HEP can be improved with the right training.
The human heart beats an average of 70 times per minute. Each time, it expels about 72 millilitres of blood. This makes for about 100,000 heartbeats and over 7200 litres of blood pushed through the heart each day.
During the average 78 years of the human lifespan, the heart beats 2.8 billion times, pumping 200 million litres of blood, an amount equal to 60 Olympic-sized swimming pools.
During physical exertion, the heartbeat rate is raised, but regular exercise lowers our blood pressure because the heart – like any other muscle – can be strengthened and made more efficient.
Sometimes it is claimed that every person has a finite number of heartbeats to use up in their lifetime. This is not true – the equation is not so simple. But it is true that those with a slower heartbeat tend to live longer.
As for animals, the ones with a slower pulse (such as whales – 20 heartbeats per minute) tend to live longer than those with fast-beating hearts (such as hamsters – 450 beats per minute).
Translated from the Polish by Aga Zano
Reprinted with permission of Przekrój. Read the original article.
An ancient piece of chewing gum offers surprising insights into the human genome
All this from a wad of gum?
- Researchers recently uncovered a piece of chewed-on birch pitch in an archaeological dig in Denmark.
- Conducting a genetic analysis of the material left in the birch pitch offered a plethora of insights into the individual who last chewed it.
- The gum-chewer has been dubbed Lola. She lived 5,700 years ago; and she had dark skin, dark hair, and blue eyes.
Insights into ancient peoples<p>The birch pitch was found on the island of Lolland (the inspiration for Lola's name) at a site called Syltholm. "Syltholm is completely unique," said Theis Jensen, who worked on the study for his PhD. "Almost everything is sealed in mud, which means that the preservation of organic remains is absolutely phenomenal.</p><p>"It is the biggest Stone Age site in Denmark and the archaeological finds suggest that the people who occupied the site were heavily exploiting wild resources well into the Neolithic, which is the period when farming and domesticated animals were first introduced into southern Scandinavia."</p><p>Since Lola's genome doesn't show any of the markers associated with the agricultural populations that had begun to appear in this region around her time, she provides evidence for a growing idea that hunter-gatherers persisted alongside agricultural communities in northern Europe longer than previously thought.</p><p>Her genome supports additional theories on <a href="https://www.nationalgeographic.com/history/2019/12/dna-stone-age-chewing-gum-microbiome-story/" target="_blank">northern European peoples</a>. For example, her dark skin bolsters the idea that northern populations only recently acquired their light-skinned adaptation to the low sunlight in the winter months. She was also lactose intolerant, which researchers believe was the norm for most humans prior to the agricultural revolution. Most mammals lose their tolerance for lactose once they've weaned off of their mother's milk, but once humans began keeping cows, goats, and other dairy animals, their tolerance for lactose persisted into adulthood. As a descendent of hunter-gatherers, Lola wouldn't have needed this adaptation.</p>
A hardworking piece of gum<img class="rm-lazyloadable-image rm-shortcode" type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjE5MzY2OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NjA5ODAwNX0.M1-KluoISjCO5yGFm0angFXL_M96PP6JJHODNvirQAk/img.jpg?width=980" id="be8b1" width="1168" height="732" data-rm-shortcode-id="29e6f015488a1bea3f9a0e08c6d02dfb" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Birch pitch" />
A photo of the birch pitch used as chewing gum.
Theis Jensen<p>These findings are encouraging for researchers focusing on ancient peoples from this part of the world. Before this study, ancient genomes were really only ever recovered from human remains, but now, scientists have another tool in their kit. Birch pitch is <a href="https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2019/12/17/788115779/what-ancient-chewing-gum-can-tell-us-about-life-5-700-years-ago" target="_blank">commonly found</a> in archaeological sites, often with tooth imprints.</p><p>Ancient peoples used and chewed on birch pitch for a variety of reasons. It was commonly heated up to make it pliable, enabling it to be molded as an adhesive or hafting agent before it settled. Chewing the pitch may have kept it pliable as it cooled down. It also contains a natural antiseptic, and so chewing birch pitch may have been a folk medicine for dental issues. And, considering that we chew gum today for no other reason than to pass the time, it may be that ancient peoples chewed pitch for fun. </p><p>Whatever their reasons, chewed and discarded pieces of birch pitch offer us the mind-boggling option of learning what someone several thousands of years ago ate for lunch, or what the color of their hair was, their health, where their ancestors came from, and more. It's an unlikely treasure trove of information to be found in a mere piece of gum.</p>
Is this Danish island soon coming to a coast near you?
An artificial island in the North Sea is the biggest building project ever in Danish history - and could pave the way for many more.
- In 1991, Denmark constructed the world's first offshore wind farm.
- Now they're building an entire 'Energy Island' in the North Sea.
- As the U.S. catches up, Danish know-how could soon come to America.
Giant wind farms<img class="rm-lazyloadable-image rm-shortcode" type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTg5MzcwNC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY3NDM4NTA5NH0.Hlx9URQeIeXWgoqLDPoaKyQHdF37m-FJo-8Owqa24LQ/img.jpg?width=980" id="c5d0b" width="1024" height="707" data-rm-shortcode-id="34e08b6ea50064397feadeb3dbe89872" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Wind turbines, of the Block Island Wind Farm, tower above the water on October 14, 2016 off the shores of Block Island, Rhode Island. The first offshore wind project in the US has created more than 300 construction jobs and will deliver the electricity demands for the entire island. / AFP / DON EMMERT (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)" />
Wind turbines of the Block Island Wind Farm, so far the only offshore wind project in operation in the U.S.
Credit: Don Emmert/AFP via Getty Images<p><span>On Monday, President Biden <a href="https://www.npr.org/2021/03/29/982285907/biden-adm..." target="_blank">designated a 'Wind Energy Area'</a> in the waters between Long Island and New Jersey. It's part of an ambitious plan to build giant wind farms along the East Coast. There's currently only one offshore wind farm in the Eastern U.S., off Rhode Island (1).</span></p><p><span></span><span>When those wind farms get built, you can bet there'll be Danish companies involved. In 1991, Denmark built Vindeby, the world's first offshore wind farm. In the years since, Danish companies have maintained their global lead.</span></p><p>In February, the Danish government announced it would build the world's first 'Energy Island'. Everybody else in the world, take note: if the Danes pull this off, similar islands could soon pop up off your shores – perhaps also in the New York Bight.</p><p>So, what's an Energy Island, and why does Denmark want one? For the answer, we spool back to June 2020, when a broad coalition of Danish parties, left and right, in government and opposition, concluded a Climate Agreement. This is Denmark's plan not only to make a radical break with fossil fuels but also to show the rest of the world how it's done. <br></p>
On the rise again<img class="rm-lazyloadable-image rm-shortcode" type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTg5MzcyMy9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY3Mzk0NDk1NX0.Eo0MJXW29jN09SWlZ6OUv3OFUa4VDVSr5P1xoLF_uQ4/img.png?width=980" id="8a190" width="2000" height="1400" data-rm-shortcode-id="36416a231d671bb9914068b59239c647" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Close-up of Energy Island, with two of the seawalls at the back and the port at the front.
Credit: Danish Energy Agency<p>Due in large part to its pioneering work with wind energy, Denmark has a green image. But that hasn't always reflected reality. Yes, in 2019 the country generated 30 percent of its energy from renewable sources – earning it 9th place worldwide (2). But in 2018, Denmark also was the EU's leading oil producer (3).</p><p>Under the Climate Agreement, that will stop. Denmark will no longer explore and develop new oil and gas fields in its section of the North Sea. Extraction will be gradually reduced to zero. In exchange, Denmark will dramatically scale up the production of sustainable energy via offshore wind farms. The ultimate goal: nationwide carbon neutrality by 2050.</p><p>Offshore wind farms produce the bulk of Europe's sustainable energy. And after a dip in the first decade of the century, offshore wind farms are on the rise again (4). One reason for the increased popularity: taller turbines, which means larger blades, which means greater capacity.</p><ul><li>In 2016, the tallest turbines were 540 ft (164 m) and had a capacity of 8 megawatts (MW).</li><li>In 2021, turbines can be up to 720 ft (220 m) tall, generating up to 12 MW. </li><li>Soon, the turbines will reach 820 ft (250 m) – not that much shorter than the Eiffel Tower (1,030 ft or 314 m, street to flagpole). These will have a capacity of up to 20 MW.</li></ul>
Centralised management<img class="rm-lazyloadable-image rm-shortcode" type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTg5MzcyOS9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMTQ0MTA1MH0.rY18UEI8iIfIqcmlfnvYs-UuWX62Nf_1YS-UWmLWcvQ/img.png?width=980" id="9f0ef" width="1804" height="1203" data-rm-shortcode-id="e393ecb4f3b5c521fc1fd133a37b383f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Potential position of Energy Island (red) off the western coast of Jutland, surrounded by a wind farm (green) filled with turbines (blue dots).
Credit: Danish Energy Agency<p>As the shallow parts of the North Sea (<66 ft; <20 m) fill up with wind farms, the issue of managing the energy flow produced by these farms becomes acute. The obvious solution would be to build a central point where the energy is collected, converted from AC to DC and transmitted to one or more points onshore. Centralised management of the wind farms would mitigate the fluctuations in energy production and make it easier for supply to meet demand.</p><p>If supply is greater than demand, these collection points can also serve as storage units. Excess energy could be stored in batteries or transformed into hydrogen via electrolysis. If and when necessary, the hydrogen can then be transported onto land and reconverted into electricity.</p><p>The Dutch are thinking about it, and some have suggested the Dogger Bank as an ideal location: shallow and central within the North Sea, ideally placed to distribute energy to the various countries bordering the sea. But the Danes are doing it. The Climate Agreement envisaged not one, but two energy islands.</p><p>One would be Bornholm, Denmark's Baltic island, halfway between Sweden and Poland, which would serve as the hub for local offshore wind farms. But the other would be an entirely new, entirely artificial island in the North Sea, to be built about 50 miles (80 km) off Thorsminde, on the western coast of Jutland.</p>
10 million households<img class="rm-lazyloadable-image rm-shortcode" type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTg5MzczMy9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2Nzc2NTI0Nn0.q2yEFX_pOSzgOqjTZtUnMz5_dNBpo9xkTvW0p7DnuwU/img.png?width=980" id="9efca" width="2685" height="1434" data-rm-shortcode-id="463708ba9cffa1294b32dca8060754ff" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Schematic overview of how an Energy Island could serve as a hub for collecting and redistributing sustainable energy.
Credit: Danish Energy Agency<p>In February, the Danish government revealed how much this <em>Energi-Ø</em> would cost, how long it would take to build – and what it might look like.</p><ul><li>Energy Island will be built via the caisson method – essentially, sinking a watertight box to the bottom of the sea. The island will be protected from storms by high seawalls on three sides. The fourth side will feature a dock for ships.</li><li>Construction could start in 2026 and is expected to take three years. Building the wind farms and transmission network will take a few years more. By 2033, it could be churning out its sustainable GWs.</li><li>In its initial phase, the island will have an area of about 12 hectares (30 acres, or about 18 soccer fields). It will centralize the production of about 200 offshore wind turbines, with a joint capacity of 3 GW. That's about the equivalent of 3 million households – slightly more than the total for Denmark. </li><li>When fully completed, the island will have an area of around 46 hectares (114 acres, just under 70 soccer fields), collect the energy of 600 turbines, for a total capacity of 10 GW (5). That covers 10 million households.</li><li>10 GW is equivalent to about 150 percent of Denmark's entire electricity needs (households, industry, infrastructure, etc.) That leaves plenty of scope for supplying neighbouring countries. Agreements have already been reached with Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium.</li></ul><p>The plan also foresees a plant for hydrogen production on the island, either to be piped onshore, or stored and transported in large batteries. <br></p>
Yet untested aspects<img class="rm-lazyloadable-image rm-shortcode" type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTg5MzczNy9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMTM1MjgzM30.oNsasFWQWuTIToXy2SUq348EAsVZhV9GpLTEKqsGdGE/img.png?width=980" id="09288" width="1520" height="851" data-rm-shortcode-id="28c0675ce4ada413ce7e212ad02ee48c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Location of Energy Island (yellow) in the North Sea, showing potential connections towards neighboring countries.
Credit: Danish Climate Ministry / Vimeo<p>In all, the island would cost DKK 210 billion (US$33 billion) to build – by far Denmark's largest construction project (6).<br><br>The project will be undertaken in a public-private partnership between the Danish state and commercial interests. Because it is 'critical infrastructure', the state will retain a stake of at least 50.1 percent in the project. There are two scenarios for co-ownership:</p><ul><li>The island will be owned in its entirety by a company, in which the Danish state retains at least that smallest of majorities;</li><li>Private companies will be able to own up to 49.9 percent of the island itself.</li></ul><p>The Danish government needs private-sector input to overcome unknown and as yet untested aspects of the project, not just in terms of design and building an entire island from scratch, but also on how to operate and maintain it, and even when it comes to financing and risk management. </p><p>But where there's risk, there is potential. If the project is successful, it will become the blueprint for similar energy islands the world over – and the companies that helped build the first one, will be in high demand to build the other ones too, perhaps soon in Biden's 'Wind Energy Area'.</p><p>Green, as the Danes have discovered, is not just the color of nature. It's also the color of money.</p><p><strong>Strange Maps #1077</strong><br><br></p><p><em>Got a strange map? Let me know at </em><a href="mailto:strangemaps@gmail.com">strangemaps@gmail.com</a><em>.</em></p><p><em><em>Follow Strange Maps on <a href="https://twitter.com/FrankJacobs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Twitter</a> and on <a href="https://www.facebook.com/VeryStrangeMaps" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Facebook</a>.</em></em></p><p><br>(1) Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind, a two-turbine pilot project 23 miles (43 km) off Virginia Beach, was completed last year.</p><p>(2) <a href="https://ourworldindata.org/renewable-energy" target="_blank">The Top 10 (2019) are</a> Iceland (79%), Norway (66%), Brazil (45%), Sweden (42%), New Zealand (35%), Austria (38%), Switzerland (31%), Ecuador (30%), Denmark (30%) and Canada (28%). </p><p><a href="https://ourworldindata.org/renewable-energy" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"></a>(3) With 5.8 megatons of oil equivalent (Mtoe), <a href="https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/statistics-explained..." target="_blank">Denmark beat Italy</a> (4.7 Mtoe) and Romania (3.4 Mtoe). Oil production in the EU is on the way down. It peaked in 2004 (42.5 Mtoe) and has since halved (to 21.4 Mtoe in 2018). A similar trend has occurred in the two key non-EU oil producers in Europe. a. Norway's oil production peaked in 2001 (159.2 Mtoe) and has since more than halved (to 74.5 Mtoe in 2018). b. The UK's oil production peaked in 1999 (133.3 Mtoe) and has since been reduced by almost two thirds (to 49.3 Mtoe in 2018). </p><p><a href="https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/statistics-explained/index.php?title=Oil_and_petroleum_products_-_a_statistical_overview" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"></a>(4) The Global Wind Energy Council estimates that in 2020, a record 82.3 gigawatt (GW) of new wind power capacity was added, a 36% increase over 2019.</p><p>(5) The Bornholm energy hub is projected to top out at 2 GW.<br></p><p>(6) Inaugurated in 2000, the famous Øresund Bridge (Øresundsbroen), connecting Sweden to Denmark, cost about DKK 25 billion (US$4 billion) in today's money. When it's finished (by 2029, if work continues apace), the Fehmarn Belt Fixed Link (18 km) between the Danish island of Lolland and the German island of Fehmarn, will be the world's longest road/rail tunnel. It will have cost about DKK 55 billion (US$ 8.7 billion).</p>
'Spacekime theory' could speed up research and heal the rift in physics
Can spacekime help us make headway on some of the most pernicious inconsistencies in physics?
- Our linear model of time may be holding back scientific progress.
- Spacekime theory can help us better understand the development of diseases, financial and environmental events, and even the human brain.
- This theory helps us better utilize big data, develop AI, and can even solve inconsistencies in physics.
Long-retracted papers are still cited in major journals
The retraction crisis has morphed into a citation crisis.