First-of-its-kind flower smells like dead insects
Life finds a way — in this case, by smelling like death.
- Many plants use some kind of mimicry to attract pollinators.
- After bees, flies are the second most important pollinator on the planet.
- Plants that emit smelly odors usually try to mimic dead vertebrates, but Aristolochia microstoma is the first known plant to smell like dead insects.
Somewhere between four and six percent of all flowering plants use some form of deception to lure in pollinators. For instance, they can appear to be a source of food or even a potential mate. The pollinators, being unable to detect the illusion, are drawn in and rewarded with little more than a dusting of pollen. Research into the deceptive nature of these plants and how they evolved is ongoing.
One of these studies, recently published in Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution, sheds light on the deception strategy used by the plant Aristolochia microstoma. Uniquely, this flower lures pollinating insects by emitting the stench of dead invertebrates.
Insects head toward the smell of other dead insects
Credit: T. Rupp, B. Oelschlägel, K. Rabitsch et al.
A. microstoma is a purple-brown flower found in Greece. It typically blooms close to the ground, as seen in the above image. This is unusual, as most Aristolochia species have bold and easily seen flowers well above the ground. Additionally, this flower tends to be horizontally oriented, as opposed to the more vertical structure of similar species' flowers. A. microstoma is known to smell like decay, often to the displeasure of humans walking near it.
Pollinators stumble into the flower and — not unlike Hotel California — find themselves unable to leave. Their movements pollinate the plant. Later, they are covered in pollen from the male part of the flower before being released. The cycle then repeats as the insects fall for the same tricks again.
Enter the coffin fly
To learn more about the flower's strange traits and how that relates to its pollination, the authors collected 1457 flowers from three sites in Greece, two on the Peloponnese and one west of Athens. Of the samples, 72 percent were in the first, female stage of blooming. (These flowers go through two stages, first female, then male.) These samples contained 248 arthropods, but only a collection of Megaselia scalaris — also known as coffin flies — were found carrying pollen, suggesting that it is a typical pollinator of the flower.
How fitting, given the smell.
Before this study, it was presumed that A. microstoma was pollinated by ground dwelling pollinators, such as ants. It isn't too surprising that flies would be a primary pollinator, though. After bees, flies are the second most important pollinator on the planet. Many plants have scents and appearances that seem to be trying to attract flies. Unsurprisingly, few of them are known for smelling pleasant.
Fool me once, fool me twice
Between the smell and the location, it is possible the flower simulates a food source or breeding area for the flies well enough to fool them repeatedly.
Additionally, the researchers used gas chromatography to analyze the chemicals and compounds that give the flowers their unique scent. Sixteen compounds were found, including sulfur- and nitrogen-containing molecules, both likely contributors to the powerful odor of the plant.
These compounds included the alkylpyrazine 2,5-dimethylpyrazine. This compound has a unique aroma — decaying beetles, mouse urine, and roasted nuts — so it is unlikely to be used as a perfume. It also can be found in cigarettes and is occasionally used as a food additive for flavor purposes.
Few plants produce this compound, leading the authors to conclude that the plant is producing it to attract specific pollinators. They also mention that the decaying remains of vertebrate animals don't produce this compound either, further strengthening the idea that the plant is trying to smell like decaying insects.
Study co-author Stefan Dötterl from the Botanical Gardens at the Paris-Lodron University of Salzburg explained, "Our results suggest that this is the first known case of a flower that tricks pollinators by smelling like dead and rotting insects rather than vertebrate carrion."
The authors note that the next area of study is to see how fond potential pollinators are of this particular odor. Studies hoping to answer that question are already underway. Let us hope the bugs like it, as it seems nobody else does.
Masturbation boosts your immune system, helping you fight off infection and illness
Can an orgasm a day really keep the doctor away?
- Achieving orgasm through masturbation provides a rush of feel-good hormones (such as dopamine, serotonin and oxytocin) and can re-balance our levels of cortisol (a stress-inducing hormone). This helps our immune system function at a higher level.
- The surge in "feel-good" hormones also promotes a more relaxed and calm state of being, making it easier to achieve restful sleep, which is a critical part in maintaining a high-functioning immune system.
- Just as bad habits can slow your immune system, positive habits (such as a healthy sleep schedule and active sex life) can help boost your immune system which can prevent you from becoming sick.
How masturbation affects your brain...
Orgasms are a very common human phenomenon. The physical and mental health benefits have been researched frequently as a result, and yet, there is still so much to be learned about how our bodies and brains react to the chemicals and hormones released during and after experiencing this type of sexual release.
"The amount of speculation versus actual data on both the function and value of orgasm is remarkable" explains Julia Heiman, director of the Kinsey Institute for Research in Sex, Gender, and Reproduction.
Masturbation causes a rush of dopamine, which is a chemical that is associated with our ability to feel pleasure. Along with the rush of dopamine that is released during an orgasm, there is also a release of a hormone called oxytocin, which is commonly referred to as the "love hormone."
This concoction of chemicals does more than just boost our mood, it also can play a key role in decreasing stress and promoting relaxation. Oxytocin decreases cortisol, which is a stress hormone that is usually present (in high volumes) during times of anxiety, fear, panic, or distress.
According to BDSM and fetish researcher Dr. Gloria Brame, an orgasm is the biggest non-drug induced blast of dopamine that we can experience.
By boosting the oxytocin and dopamine levels and subsequently decreasing our cortisol levels, the brain is placed in a more relaxed, euphoric, and calm state.
Masturbation boosts your immune system and raises your white blood cell count.
How do those effects on the brain from reaching orgasm translate to boosting our immune system and making our body healthier?
The increase of oxytocin and dopamine that causes a decrease in cortisol levels can help boost our immune system because cortisol (well-known for being a stress-inducing hormone) actually helps maintain your immune system if released in small doses.
According to Dr. Jennifer Landa, a hormone-therapy specialist, masturbation can produce the right kind of environment for a strengthened immune system to thrive.
A study conducted by the Department of Medical Psychology at the University Clinic of Essen (in Germany) showed similar results. A group of 11 volunteers were asked to participate in a study that would look at the effects of orgasm through masturbation on the white blood cell count and immune system.
During this experiment, the white blood cell count of each participant was analyzed through measures that were taken 5 minutes before and 45 minutes after reaching a self-induced orgasm.
The results confirmed that sexual arousal and orgasm increased the number of white blood cells, particularly the natural killer cells that help fight off infections.
The findings confirm that our immune system is positively affected by sexual arousal and self-induced orgasm and promote even more research into the positive impacts of sexual arousal and orgasm.
Masturbation can ease and prevent pain, which allows you to achieve the restful sleep that helps your immune system stay strong and healthy.
The benefits of masturbation have long been debated, but the more research that is done on the topic the more we understand that there are many positive reactions that happen in our bodies and brains when we orgasm.
Orgasms can help prevent or mitigate pain, which boosts the immune system, preventing cold and flu symptoms.
According to neurologist and headache specialist Stefan Evers, about one in three patients experience relief from migraine attacks by experiencing sexual activity or orgasm. Evers and his team conducted an experiment with 800 migraine patients and 200 patients who suffered from cluster-headaches to see how their experiences with sexual activity impacted their pain levels.
The study showed that 60% of migraine sufferers experienced pain relief after participating in sexual activity that resulted in orgasm. Of the cluster-headache sufferers, about 50% said their headaches actually worsened after sexual arousal and orgasm.
Evers suggested in his findings that the people who did not experience pain relief from migraines of headaches during their sexual activity did not release as large amounts of endorphins as those who did experience pain relief.
According to rheumatologist Dr. Harris McIlwain, people who suffer from chronic pain have immune systems that are simply not functioning at full capacity - therefore, alleviating pain (through orgasm, as an example) can help boost the immune system.
Orgasms can also promote relaxation and make it easier to fall asleep. Serotonin, oxytocin, and norepinephrine are all hormones that are released during sexual arousal and orgasm, and all three are known for counteracting stress hormones and promoting relaxation, which makes it much easier for you to fall asleep.
There are several studies showing that serotonin and norepinephrine help our body cycle through REM and deep non-REM sleeping cycles. During these sleep cycles, the immune system releases proteins called cytokines, which target infection and inflammation. This is a critical part of our immune response. Cytokines are both produced and released throughout our bodies while we sleep, which proves the importance of a good sleep schedule to a healthy immune system.
Masturbation promotes a high-functioning immune system; a healthy immune system prevents cold and flu.
The immune system is a balanced network of cells and organs that work together to defend you against infections and diseases by stopped threats like bacteria and viruses from entering your system. While there are many things we need to do to keep our immune systems functioning at optimal levels, masturbation (or other means of achieving orgasm) has proven to have positive effects on the immune system as a whole.
Just as bad habits (such as an inconsistent sleep schedule or harmful chemicals in your body) can slow your immune system, positive habits (such as a healthy sleep schedule and active sex life) can help boost your immune system.
10 emerging technologies that will change our world
The revolution is already happening.
Business leaders know they must prepare for technological upheavals in the years ahead. But keeping up-to-date on new technologies—to say nothing of understanding their complexities and forecasting those shifts—is an overwhelming task.
To help organizations find their footing, the CompTIA Emerging Technology Community releases an annual list of the top 10 emerging technologies. What makes this list special is that it focuses on "which emerging technologies have the most potential for near-term business impact."
Here are CompTIA's picks along with a quick encapsulation of each technology and some potential business use cases.
Artificial Intelligence
The holy grail of artificial intelligence research is general AI, a machine that is self-aware and commands intelligence equal to a person's. These theoretical systems would be our intellectual equals—well, until v2.0 drops and we fall to a distant second.
Until then we have narrow AI, which are systems that perform very specific tasks. That may seem too limited, but narrow AI already powers systems like SPAM filters, Google Maps, and virtual assistants such as Siri. And its use cases are projected to diversify even more.
As Max Tegmark, physicist and machine-learning researcher, told Big Think in an interview: "What we're seeing now is that machine intelligence is spreading out a little bit from those narrow peaks and getting a bit broader."
Chatbots, logistics, self-driving cars, virtual nursing assistants, personalized textbooks and tutors, and even artificial creativity: These are just a few of the applications that narrow AI can improve or bring to light in the coming years.
5G and the Internet of Things
5G may not seem very exciting. We already have 4G, so what's another G? But the difference will be exponential. 5G networks may ultimately be 100 times faster than 4G, allowing many more devices to connect, reducing latency to practically zero, and providing more reliable signals.
This wireless technology will provide the backbone for the internet of things (IoT), which will expand the power of the internet beyond computers and across a wide range of objects, processes, and environments. The IoT is the keystone technology for such futuristic scenes as smart cities, robot-driven agriculture, and self-driving highway systems.
For businesses, this one-two combo will continue recent trends and power them to the next level. Remote offices become more dependable under the 5G paradigm, and real-time data sharing of, say, live events or desktop captures will be seamless. As for the IoT, it helps remove intermediate steps that bog down productivity. Why have someone waste their time collecting data from the factory floor when the factory floor can collect, curate, and send it to them?
Serverless Computing
Serverless computing isn't truly "serverless." Sans tapping into some seriously dark arts, it's impossible to provide computational resources without a physical server somewhere. Instead, this technology distributes those resources more effectively. When an application is not in use, no resources are allocated. When they are needed, the computing power auto-scales.
This technological shift means companies no longer need to worry over infrastructure or reserving bandwidth, which in turn promises the golden ticket of ease of use and cost savings.
As Eric Knorr, editor in chief of International Data Group Enterprise, writes: "One of the beauties of this architecture is that you get charged by the cloud provider only when a service runs. You don't need to pay for idle capacity—or even think about capacity. Basically, the runtime sits idle waiting for an event to occur, whereupon the appropriate function gets swapped into the runtime and executes. So you can build out a big, complex application without incurring charges for anything until execution occurs."
Biometrics
Biometrics allows a system to recognize users by biological markers such as their face, voice, or fingerprint. Many people already have one or several of these on their laptops and smartphones, but as the technology improves and becomes more ubiquitous, it may finally end the password paradigm.
Because most people have inefficient passwords, use the same one for every account, and never change them, hackers typically need only one hit to enjoy carte blanche over someone's personal and professional data. Even those who do passwords correctly can find managing the system a nightmare.
For these reasons, biometrics promises much-needed security of sensitive data. A fingerprint is much more difficult to hack with raw computational power than a password, and that difficulty is increased by magnitudes when multiple markers are used in tandem.
Augmented/Virtual Reality
With hardware costs lowering, processing power increasing, and high-profile players such as Google and Facebook entering the game, virtual reality's day may have finally come. And the more widespread acceptance of augmented reality apps in smartphones may make such technologies an easier sell moving forward.
The recently announced Microsoft Mesh and its competitors hope to capitalize on our new remote-work era. The concept combines these "mixed-reality" technologies to create virtual shared spaces that business teams can use to hold meetings or work on projects.
And Peter Diamandis, chairman and CEO of the XPRIZE Foundation, imagines this technology can revolutionize the customer experience in retail. Customers could, for example, try clothes on a virtual avatar or sit in their amphitheater seats before making a purchase.
Blockchain
It may be surprising that Bitcoin, the much-hyped cryptocurrency, didn't make the list. But the technology's online ledger, the blockchain, has supplanted the digital denomination as the rising business star.
Unlike traditional, centralized records, a blockchain is decentralized. The permanent record is not stored in one location but exists on nodes spread across the system. This design makes it difficult to lose records or tamper with them.
As tech entrepreneur Elad Gil told Big Think in an interview: "[Blockchain] systems are effectively censorship proof or seizure resistant. In other words, the government can't come and take your asset if you're in a country that has very bad governance, or it means that no third party can suddenly, accidentally erase your data, or you can't hack a third party to access your data (although obviously, you can still hack a blockchain)."
This is why blockchain has caught the attention of organizations that need to store records (i.e., all organizations). And the potential use cases are impressive. Blockchain could be used by hospitals to store and share health records. It could underpin a secure online voting platform. It could track logistics across international supply chains. And, of course, there are numerous applications for cybersecurity, too.
Robotics
The first industrial robot punched the clock in 1962. Technological advancements have steadily widened robotics' workforce representation since, and in the coming years, robots will continue moving from factories to First Street to perform rudimentary tasks such as cleaning and delivery.
Such advancements have kept the Luddite fires burning for more than a century now, so one challenge faced by organization leaders will be reassuring their teams that the robots aren't here to replace them. In fact, as more people move into soft-skilled, human-focused jobs, they'll likely find the transition a beneficial one.
"Introducing robots into a workplace can be a complex and dynamic undertaking. While it may start with workers feeling like their jobs are being threatened, the end result is a warehouse full of happier, healthier humans who remain the centerpiece of a competitive business," writes Melonee Wise, CEO of Fetch Robotics, for the World Economic Forum.
Natural Language Processing
Natural language processing is a subfield of AI that aims to develop systems that can analyze and communicate through human language. Sound easy? If so, it's only because you're reading these words with a mind endowed by evolution with the gift of language.
Algorithms aren't so lucky. They have trouble parsing the eclectic hodgepodge of symbols, gestures, sounds, and cultural cues that we use to express meaning and ideas.
"There's an obvious problem with applying deep learning to language. It's that words are arbitrary symbols, and as such they are fundamentally different from imagery. Two words can be similar in meaning while containing completely different letters, for instance; and the same word can mean various things in different contexts," writes Will Knight for MIT Technology Review.
When algorithms finally crack language, the business use cases will be substantial. Think chatbots, virtual editors, market analysis, instant translation of live conversations, resume readers, and phone auto-attendants that don't send every caller into a rage.
Quantum Computing
Quantum computing is "the exploitation of collective properties of quantum states, such as superposition and entanglement, to perform computation." Translation: It solves problems faster and more accurately—in some cases, ones that stump even modern supercomputers.
While we shouldn't expect the quantum PC any time soon, we can expect quantum computers to become the backbone for the emerging technologies listed above. These machines already exist today, and IBM has announced plans to build a 1,000 qubit version by 2023, a milestone physicist Jay Gambetta told Science would reflect an "inflection point."
Adoption of this technology could make big data more manageable. It could cut costly and complex development time through speedy simulations and solve multivariable optimization problems with ease. Finally, it may make currently intractable problems manageable, such as those faced in the processing of natural language.
Quantum computing also illustrates why it's important that organizational leaders don't develop tunnel vision. To focus on one emerging technology or one model of the future is to risk your company's well-being. It's not a question of which technology will dominate, but the potentials each technology brings and how they may work together.
"The innovation that will be delivered by these technologies, especially as I said, when they're leveraged in tandem, will be staggering over the next few years and will enable customer solutions that will actually have paradigm shifting impact for those that act on them," Mike Haines, chair of the Emerging Technology Community's executive council, said on the CompTIA Biz Tech podcast.
Navigating these technological shifts will certainly challenge business leaders for years to come. But by keeping an open mind to the possibilities, they can chart a path that predicts dangers and capitalize on these emerging technologies.
CRISPR gives mosquitos contagious infertility
Could this spell the end for mosquitos?
Researchers have used CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing to target a specific gene tied to fertility in male mosquitoes.
The researchers were then able to discern how this mutation can suppress the fertility of female mosquitoes.
Mosquitoes are one of humanity's greatest nemeses, estimated to spread infections to nearly 700 million people per year and cause more than one million deaths.
As reported in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the discovery represents a breakthrough in one technique for controlling populations of Aedes aegypti, a mosquito that transmits dengue, yellow fever, Zika, and other viruses.
Craig Montell, professor of molecular, cellular, and developmental biology at the University of California, Santa Barbara, and coauthors were working to improve a vector-control practice called the sterile insect technique (SIT). To manage populations, scientists raise a lot of sterile male insects. They then release these males in numbers that overwhelm their wild counterparts.
The idea is that females that mate with sterile males before finding a fertile one are themselves rendered infertile, thereby decreasing the size of the next generation. Repeating this technique several times has the potential to crash the population. What's more, because each generation is smaller than the last, releasing a similar number of sterile males has a stronger effect over time.
CRISPR IS A BETTER ALTERNATIVE TO CHEMICALS
SIT has proven effective in managing a number of agricultural pests, including the medfly (Mediterranean fruit fly), a major pest in California. It has also been attempted with A. aegypti mosquitoes, which originated in Africa, but have since become invasive across many parts of the world, due in no small part to climate change and global travel.
In the past, scientists used chemicals or radiation to sterilize male A. aegypti.
"There are enough genes that affect fertility that just a random approach of blasting a large number of genes will cause the males to be infertile," says Montell. However, the chemicals or radiation affected the animals' health to such an extent that they were less successful in mating with females, which undercuts the effectiveness of the sterile insect technique.
Montell figured there had to be a more targeted approach with less collateral damage. He and his colleagues, including co-first authors Jieyan Chen and Junjie Luo, set out to mutate a gene in mosquitoes that specifically caused male sterility without otherwise affecting the insects' health. The best candidate they found was b2-tubulin (B2t); mutation of the related B2t gene in fruit flies is known to cause male sterility.
Using CRISPR/Cas9, the researchers knocked out B2t in male A. aegypti. They found that the mutant males produced no sperm, but unlike in previous efforts, the sterile studs were otherwise completely healthy. There was some debate over whether sperm—albeit defective sperm from the sterile males—was needed to render female mosquitoes infertile, or whether transfer of seminal fluid was all it took.
In one experiment, the researchers introduced 15 mutant males into a group of 15 females for 24 hours. Then they swapped the B2t males for 15 wild-type males, and left them there. "Essentially, all of the females remained sterile," Montell says. This confirmed that B2t males could suppress female fertility without producing sperm.
"THERE IS A PANDEMIC EVERY YEAR FROM MOSQUITO-BORNE DISEASES."
Next the team set out to determine how timing played into the effect. They exposed the females to mutant males for different lengths of time. The scientists noticed little difference after 30 minutes, but female fertility quickly dropped after that. Montell notes that females copulated twice on average even during the first 10 minutes. This indicated to him that females have to mate with many sterile males before being rendered infertile themselves.
Combining the females with the B2t males for four hours cut female fertility to 20% of normal levels. After eight hours the numbers began leveling out around 10%.
MOSQUITO MATING BEHAVIORS
With the insights from the time trials, the team sought to approximate SIT under more natural conditions. They added different ratios of B2t and wild-type males at the same time to a population of 15 females for one week, and recorded female fertility. A ratio of about 5 or 6 sterile males to one wild-type male reduced female fertility by half. A ratio of 15 to 1 suppressed fertility to about 20%, where it leveled off.
Now, Aedes aegypti populations could easily bounce back from an 80% drop in fertility, Montell says. The success of SIT comes from subsequent, successive releases of sterile males, where each release will be more effective than the last as sterile males account for an ever-growing proportion of the population.
Montell plans to continue investigating mosquito mating behaviors and fertility. They are devising a way to maintain stocks of B2t males so they are only sterile in the wild and not in the lab. In addition, they are characterizing male mating behavior to uncover new ways to suppress mosquito populations.
"We've become very interested in studying many aspects of behavior in Aedes aegypti because these mosquitoes impact the health of so many people," says Montell, who has conducted a lot of research using fruit flies in the past. "There is a pandemic every year from mosquito-borne diseases."
"When CRISPR/Cas9 came out several years ago it just offered new opportunities to do things that you couldn't do before. So, the time seemed right to for us to start working on Aedes aegypti."
Source: UC Santa Barbara. Original Study DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2105075118
Reprinted with permission of Futurity. Read the original article.
Is the universe infinite?
Searching for the edge of the universe pushes the limits of our knowledge.