Follow Us
from the world's big
thinkers
New research identifies brain regions responsible for fatigue
Johns Hopkins researchers hope this could lead to new interventions for combating it.
- A team at Johns Hopkins discovered the brain regions responsible for fatigue.
- The insula and motor cortex create a feedback loop with muscles that produce more fatigue when you try to "power through."
- The researchers hope this will lead to the development of treatments for fatigue-related symptoms of depression and multiple sclerosis.
Trying to power through fatigue is exhausting. The human body has limits. While researchers have long understood the physical signals of fatigue (such as lactic acid buildup), the neurological correlates of exhaustion have been elusive—until now.
A new study from researchers at Johns Hopkins University investigated the neuroscience of fatigue. Published in Nature Communications, the scientists discovered that the most profound neurological changes occur in the insula (regulation of homeostasis, motor control, and cognitive functioning, among other duties) and motor cortex (execution of movement and sensory guidance).
With this discovery, the team hopes that new physical and chemical intervention for fatigue can be created. This is especially relevant for people with conditions that include fatigue as a symptom, such as depression, strokes, and multiple sclerosis.
Vikram Chib, an assistant professor of biomedical engineering and research scientist, is interested in developing techniques for helping our brains overcome fatigue. Instead of the old "power through" technique, there are better methods available.
"It might not be ideal for your brain to simply power through fatigue. It might be more beneficial for the brain to be more efficient about the signals it's sending."
Self-referential measurements for phenomena like pain and fatigue make it difficult to assess. When a doctor asks you to tell them how tired you're feeling on a scale from one to seven, your four might be very different than the next patent's. Recognizing this limitation, Chib created a novel approach to measuring fatigue.
Strengthen Your Mind Like a Navy SEAL | David Goggins | Big Think
Twenty volunteers (average age of 24; 11 male and nine female participants) endured multiple rounds of a grip test. They were asked to squeeze a sensor over the course of 10 trials. The key: they could either choose a coin flip (introducing uncertainty) to determine how much effort to use, or choose a predetermined effort level, which was increasingly more difficult.
Uncertainty offers insight into how each volunteer made a mental decision regarding effort level.
"Unsurprisingly, we found that people tend to be more risk averse—to avoid—effort," Chib says. "The predetermined amount had to get pretty high in relative effort for participants to choose the coin toss option."
Using fMRI technology, Chib's team was able to assess the regions activated during the decision-making process, as well as observe in real-time what happens as volunteers grew fatigued.
As more effort was required, the volunteers' motor cortexes became deactivated. The part of their brain responsible for movement shut off. A weary cycle begins, as a tired motor cortex produces more lactic acid in muscles, which creates more fatigue.
As the team notes, the relationship between mind and muscle is relevant.
"It is important to mention that physical fatigue may not only arise from central mechanisms in the cortex, but also from peripheral mechanisms at the level of muscles."
This isn't a huge challenge for the everyday person. When you're tired, rest. Recovery practices such as proper sleep, hydration, and stretching are all important. But if you suffer from depression or other disorders causing chronic tiredness, this research could help lead to interventions that target the brain regions responsible for fatigue.
--
Stay in touch with Derek on Twitter, Facebook and Substack. His next book is "Hero's Dose: The Case For Psychedelics in Ritual and Therapy."
- What Fear Does to Your Brain - And How to Stop It - Big Think ›
- Overcoming Compassion Fatigue: Lessons Learned from News ... ›
4 ways women can become strong, confident leaders—without acting like men
Big Think co-founder and CEO Victoria Brown breaks down the process of transitioning from founder to boss in her new book, Digital Goddess.
- In her forthcoming book, Digital Goddess: The Unfiltered Lessons of a Female Entrepreneur, Big Think's founder and CEO, Victoria Montgomery Brown, discusses the challenges of transitioning from founder to boss.
- Part of the problem is that women may think they need to act like men in order to be successful.
- Brown offers four pieces of solid advice to not only survive but thrive on the way to becoming a CEO.
Credit: Vicki Jauron, Babylon and Beyond Photography / Getty Images<h3>Nurture your business</h3><p>As Brown writes, women tend to be nurturers—a positive attribute for growing a business. In fact, female-led private tech startups have a <a href="https://www.forbes.com/sites/allysonkapin/2019/01/28/10-stats-that-build-the-case-for-investing-in-women-led-startups/#1daa8a3959d5" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer dofollow">35 percent higher return on investment</a> than male-led companies. That fact could at least in part be due to a nurturing attitude.</p><p>Not that Brown always toed that line. She originally adopted a command and control attitude—the wrong approach. She thought it was what she was <em>supposed to do</em>. Modern businesses adopt a militarized language, one quite suited to the male competitive temperament. </p><p>Rising above competition doesn't require a slaughter. Some people are better at jiu jitsu than taekwondo; both have a place. Brown believes command and control might work in the short term, but she's not convinced it's a sustainable approach. </p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"A business is not an army, and the concept of 'controlling' them will not get the best out of people." </p><p>In nurturing Big Think, Brown hired employees who shared the values of the company. As Simon Sinek recommends, she <a href="https://www.ted.com/talks/simon_sinek_how_great_leaders_inspire_action?language=en" target="_blank">started with why</a>, then found workers dedicated to that why. In the process, she found the best means for growing people's talent, not sticking them into a box and hoping they succeed.</p>
Video bonus: 8 Lessons I Learned the Hard Way So Other Entrepreneurs Don't Have To<a href="https://bit.ly/2B9sCDz" ><img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU4MTU5OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzODI5NTcwMX0.4j27ASQY7YJCbQvU6YP1rs2obh-Sl_qR2u6itbmSJpU/img.jpg?width=980" id="13ba9" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9a12e19c3df8979516063f09b47fb2e2" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /></a><p>Get an exclusive online course with Big Think founder Victoria Montgomery Brown, only when you <a href="https://bit.ly/2B9sCDz" target="_blank" rel="dofollow">preorder the new book</a> <em>Digital Goddess: The Unfiltered Lessons of a Female Entrepreneur. </em><br></p>
34 years ago, a KGB defector chillingly predicted modern America
A disturbing interview given by a KGB defector in 1984 describes America of today and outlines four stages of mass brainwashing used by the KGB.
- Bezmenov described this process as "a great brainwashing" which has four basic stages.
- The first stage is called "demoralization" which takes from 15 to 20 years to achieve.
- According to the former KGB agent, that is the minimum number of years it takes to re-educate one generation of students that is normally exposed to the ideology of its country.
The promise of using WhatsApp for low-tech distance learning
Teaching community organizers via WhatsApp yields encouraging results in South Africa, according to MIT Governance Lab research.
Study: autistic brains develop differently before birth
New research shows that neurons in autistic brains begin to developmentally diverge in early prenatal stages.
- Autism is known to emerge during prenatal development, but it can't be diagnosed until a child is 12-months-old at the earliest.
- A new study observed the differences between autistic and control nerve cells as they grew in vitro.
- Researchers found that developmental divergence in autistic neurons occurs early in prenatal neurodevelopment.
Watching young neurons grow<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU4OTIwMS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NjQ3MzUxNX0.jsrKxkbhXM__nrBuPFUIXkOZIxOKm1BuYrjkUob8HhQ/img.jpg?width=1245&coordinates=57%2C0%2C55%2C0&height=700" id="3f6d4" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3957b54c4b6205cf0989eab3ea2ac644" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
A side-by-side comparison of neural rosette formation in developing autistic and control neurons.
Not for a cure but acuity<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d02f675d1c4231c04990aea1362fbcdc"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/yX1a1pKkbgU?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Could this research lead to a cure for autism? No, and that's not its purpose. In fact, the very wording of that question is misleading as autism isn't a disease. Autistic people aren't sick. Their brains have simply developed uniquely, leading them to think and see the world through a mental lens that is their own.</p><p>As Simon Baron-Cohen, study co-lead and director of Autism Research Centre at Cambridge, said in the same release: "Some people may be worried that basic research into differences in the autistic and typical brain prenatally may be intended to 'prevent,' 'eradicate,' or 'cure' autism. This is not our motivation, and we are outspoken in our values in standing up against eugenics and in valuing neurodiversity. Such studies will lead to a better understanding of brain development in both autistic and typical individuals."</p><p>Future studies in this area may lead to improved diagnostic techniques. This may help families find the resources and support they need to put kids on the path to a healthy, happy life earlier. And the more we know, the more knowledge we have at our disposal to counter disinformation, limiting the spread of the fears and misunderstandings that surrounds autism and other neurodevelopmental conditions.</p>
Why school leadership and student critical thinking need a desperate do-over
Educators have proven that they can "turn the aircraft carrier" when they need to, but the system needs to match their efforts.