Cannibalistic pantry moths prove a key principle of evolution

Biologists use commonly-found insects that engage in cannibalism to prove a key evolutionary concept.

 Paul Ratner
28 March, 2021
Cannibalistic pantry moths prove a key principle of evolution

Indian meal moth (Plodia interpunctella)

Credit: Wikimedia
  • Researchers studied cannibalism among commonly-found moths to test an evolutionary principle.
  • The scientists concluded that moths with more sibling interaction were less selfish.
  • The principle applies to humans and other animals.

A common moth, found in pantries, could explain a crucial link between society and selfishness, according to a new study. Researchers showed that an increase in sibling interaction resulted in less selfish behavior in Indian meal moth caterpillars. In particular, the scientists observed an effect on cannibalism, a behavior some times observed in the moths.

While the experiments dealt with insects, the researchers claim its evolutionary principle conclusions can be extrapolated to humans.

Known also as pantry or weevil moths, the Indian meal moths tend to be a nuisance, laying eggs in cereals, flour, and other foods. What's noteworthy is that they sometimes eat each other, including members of their own brood.

The researchers were able to effect the rates of cannibalism in these moths by controlling how much individual insects could travel from each other. This had an impact on whether sibling moth larvae interacted with each other. The more interaction, the less selfish behavior like cannibalism was observed within 10 moth generations.

The study was carried out by the Rice University Biologist Volker Rudolf, Mike Boots of the University of California, as well as Dylan Childs, Hannah Tidbury, and Jessica Crossmore from U.K.'s University of Sheffield.

In enclosures (top) where food was stickier, caterpillars were more likely to interact with their siblings.

Credit: Volker Rudolf/Rice University

Volker explained why cannibalism, which has been found in over 1,000 species, was worth studying:

"At one end of the continuum are altruistic behaviors, where an individual may be giving up its chance to survive or reproduce to increase reproduction of others," said Rudolf. "Cannibalism is at the other extreme. An individual increases its own survival and reproduction by literally consuming its own kind."

The study supported a 2010 theoretical prediction by Rudolf and Boots, providing experimental proof of a key idea from evolutionary theory. The scientists proposed that as local interactions would increase, the pressure to avoid selfish behaviors would also increase.

"Families that were highly cannibalistic just didn't do as well in that system," shared Rudolf. "Families that were less cannibalistic had much less mortality and produced more offspring."

Applying their conclusions to humans, Rudolf claims that in societies where people live in large family units, there'd be less selfish behavior to find. In more isolated groups, however, where people are separated from their families and live among strangers (because of moving, for example), the reverse would be true.

Eating your own kind can also be influenced by food options, with Rudolf suggesting that "If food conditions are poor, cannibalism provides additional benefits, which could push for more selfish behavior."

Another factor effecting this type of phenomena – spotting your relatives. If an animal recognizes kin, "that limits the cost of cannibalism" but also means "you can afford to be a lot more cannibalistic in a mixed population, which can have evolutionary benefits," proposed Rudolf.

The scientists plan to study further how cannibalism functions in animal groups.

Check out their paper published in Ecology Letters.

Related Articles Around the Web
psychology biology society government evolution

Is the universe a graveyard? This theory suggests humanity may be alone.

Ever since we've had the technology, we've looked to the stars in search of alien life. It's assumed that we're looking because we want to find other life in the universe, but what if we're looking to make sure there isn't any?

According to the Great Filter theory, Earth might be one of the only planets with intelligent life. And that's a good thing (NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team [STScI/AURA]).
Surprising Science

Here's an equation, and a rather distressing one at that: N = R* × fP × ne × f1 × fi × fc × L. It's the Drake equation, and it describes the number of alien civilizations in our galaxy with whom we might be able to communicate. Its terms correspond to values such as the fraction of stars with planets, the fraction of planets on which life could emerge, the fraction of planets that can support intelligent life, and so on. Using conservative estimates, the minimum result of this equation is 20. There ought to be 20 intelligent alien civilizations in the Milky Way that we can contact and who can contact us. But there aren't any.

Keep reading Show less

'Spacekime theory' could speed up research and heal the rift in physics

Can spacekime help us make headway on some of the most pernicious inconsistencies in physics?

The spacekime model is a 5D universe of 3D-space and 2D-complex-time, known as 'kime'.

Credit: marcoemilio via Adobe Stock
Surprising Science
  • Our linear model of time may be holding back scientific progress.
  • Spacekime theory can help us better understand the development of diseases, financial and environmental events, and even the human brain.
  • This theory helps us better utilize big data, develop AI, and can even solve inconsistencies in physics.
Keep reading Show less
time physics data computing space universe prediction

Long-retracted papers are still cited in major journals

The retraction crisis has morphed into a citation crisis.

Credit: DC Studio via Adobe Stock
Surprising Science
  • Even after scientific papers are retracted, hundreds of studies cite them as evidence.
  • Roughly four retractions occur per 10,000 publications, mostly in medicine, life sciences, and chemistry journals.
  • Journals should implement control measures that block the publication of papers that cite retracted papers.
Keep reading Show less
biology medical research society chemistry public health science
Quantcast