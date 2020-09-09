Follow Us
from the world's big
thinkers
Study: 'Mighty mice' stayed strong in space with gene treatment
Targeting a signaling pathway in mice helped them retain muscle and bone mass aboard the International Space Station, according to a new study.
- Losing bone and muscle mass in space is a major health concern for astronauts.
- In a recent study, scientists genetically altered mice and sent them to the International Space Station.
- The genetically altered mice retained — or even gained — muscle and bone mass, while a control group suffered significant losses.
Living in microgravity aboard the International Space Station (ISS) might seem like it'd be gentle on the human body, but it's not. Without gravity, the musculoskeletal system starts to atrophy because it no longer needs to support any weight. And even though regular exercise in space keeps astronauts in decent shape, bone and muscle loss remains a major health concern for long-term space missions.
A new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences suggests that targeting a specific signaling pathway in the body can help prevent bone and muscle loss in space.
The study involved sending 40 mice to the ISS for a month-long stay. Eight of the mice were missing the gene for myostatin, a protein known to inhibit muscle growth. Another eight mice were given a treatment that suppresses myostatin and the protein activin A, which also helps to regulate muscle mass. The rest of the mice (24) were left untreated as a control group.
Comparison of bone density loss between the mice groups.
(Image credit: Se-Jin Lee)
Upon return to Earth, the untreated mice showed significant losses in muscle mass and bone density. But the mice missing the myostatin gene retained almost all of their muscle and bone mass. What's more, the mice that received the gene-inhibiting treatment actually gained bone and muscle mass. The researchers observed similar results among a separate group of mice that were given the same set of treatments on Earth.
"These findings show that blocking the activities of these hormones does work to enhance both muscle and bone even when mice are unable to bear weight," study authors Se-Jin Lee and Emily L. Germain-Lee told CNN.
"One thing that we found somewhat surprising is how resilient mice are even when subjected to all of the stresses associated with space travel. We knew that mice had been sent to space in the past, but we still found it remarkable that after spending a month at the ISS, they seemed to resume normal activity very quickly after returning to Earth."
Pixabay
Treatments like these could protect astronauts on future long-term space missions. After all, studies show that spending just 16 to 28 weeks in space can cause a 3.5-percent loss in bone density, so space agencies are understandably concerned about the health risks of sending astronauts on a three-year mission to Mars.
Applications on Earth
The researchers also noted that "this strategy may be effective in preventing or treating muscle and bone loss not only in astronauts on prolonged missions but also in people with disuse atrophy on Earth, such as in older adults or in individuals who are bedridden or wheelchair-bound from illness."
Still, the experiment was done on mice, so it's not clear whether the treatment would have the same effects on humans. It's also unclear what other side effects the treatment might have on humans. Answering these questions will take some time.
"We're years away," Germain-Lee told Phys Org. "But that's how everything is when you go from mouse to human studies."
- Space travel causes astronauts' brains to float up in their skulls - Big ... ›
- Stem cells might best be cultivated in space - Big Think ›
- How Space Travel Can Kill You - Big Think ›
The supervolcano that can wipe out the U.S. and kill billions may be overdue for an eruption
An extinction events expert sounds a dire warning.
- The supervolcano in Yellowstone National Park could cause an "ultra-catastrophe," warns an extinction events writer.
- The full eruption of the volcano last happened 640,000 years ago.
- The blast could kill billions and make United States uninhabitable.
Volcanic ash eruption.
Credit: Pixabay
Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, United States. May 2016.
Credit: Russell Pearson/Getty Images
Say yes to the world: On Nietzsche and affirmation
Can we affirm everything in life, the beauty and the suffering? Nietzsche says yes.
There cannot be any comparable sentence in the history of Western thought.
German philosopher and writer Friedrich Wilhelm Nietzsche (1844–1900).
Hulton Archive/Getty Images<p>But to reach this affirmation, first a person must fully and genuinely become aware of his own situation – and draw radical consequences from it. In Nietzsche's view, Christianity was a religion based on resentment, and thus on the sense of dislike or even envy that the weak harbour towards the strong – dislike or envy that is institutionalized, harnessed to an entire, complex mythological system, at the centre of which stands a figure of sanctified weakness, humility and modesty. According to Nietzsche, this is nothing other than a systematic means of depriving man of access to his own power, and at the same time it is the perfect way to exalt those who have voluntarily renounced this access. This form of exaltation also has a deeper sense, in that it gives the representatives of religious institutions a guarantee that the believers will be obedient to them, and by this token their position will remain unthreatened. And so the main purpose of this sort of ideology is to restrain those who could by nature pose a genuine threat to the domination of religious institutions.</p><p>Whereas Zarathustra brings a new message that allows mankind to break the chains for good and all, and to overthrow the last vestiges of the old order. Vestiges that were not so much material, as rooted in thinking and ethics based on Christian values. This is exactly what is meant by another famous Nietzschean maxim, about 'the revaluation of all values' – the profound revision of a moral system that, under the guise of goodness and noble-mindedness, leads above all to slavery.</p><p>In any case, the theme of an endless play-off between strength and weakness was, according to Nietzsche, central to the history of humanity long before Christianity became its dominant religion. This is superbly demonstrated by Professor Tadeusz Bartoś in his latest book, <em>Klątwa Parmenidesa</em> [The Curse of Parmenides]. Nietzsche had already perceived this sort of conflict within Greek culture, which for him was the basic point of departure. It was expressed in various features, including the famous division into what was Dionysian and what was Apollonian: chaos, passion and ecstasy versus structure, rationality and abstract thought.</p>
Megalodon’s actual size, recalculated
A new study bases its calculations on more than the great white shark.
- Previous estimates of the megalodon's size were based solely on its teeth compared to the star of "Jaws."
- The prehistoric monster is as closely related to other sharks.
- Imagine just a dorsal fin as tall as you are.
What’s different about this analysis<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzg3MjU5OS9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNDc2MTQyNn0.K38h9qHeCM7jtYLA2Z25W7ZC9NiekmvL6CkQy82szzU/img.png?width=980" id="24ad8" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fbc76e6dc6f82d299c7828a80272eede" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="megalodon compared to a school bus" />
Credit: Reconstruction by Oliver E. Demuth/Scientific Reports; Sergii Tverdokhlibov/Galyna_P/Shutterstock/Big Think<p>Previous estimates of the megalodon's size have been based on the great white shark, which can exceed 20 feet in length — that's about half the length of an average school bus. The idea has been, essentially, that since a <a href="https://www.fossilera.com/blog/megalodon-vs-great-white-tooth-size" target="_blank">great white's tooth</a> is about 2 inches long — the biggest one ever found is 2.5 inches — and most megalodon teeth seem to be in the neighborhood of six inches — the largest one found is 7.4 inches — then the megalodon must have been about three times as big as a great white. The suggestion is that if great whites can bite with two tonnes of pressure (4400 pounds), then the megalodon's bite must have been significantly more powerful.</p><p>This may not be a completely fair comparison, however, according to one of the study's authors, <a href="https://www.swansea.ac.uk/staff/science/biosciences/pimiento-c/" target="_blank">Catalina Pimiento</a> of Swansea. She tells <a href="https://www.bristol.ac.uk/news/2020/september/megalodon.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">University of Bristol</a> that "Megalodon is not a direct ancestor of the Great White but is equally related to other macropredatory sharks such as the Makos, Salmon shark and Porbeagle shark, as well as the Great white." To arrive at their measurements the researchers, "pooled detailed measurements of all five to make predictions about Megalodon."</p><p>To try and work out the proportions of the prehistoric shark based on this larger group of contemporary sharks, the researchers investigated how their bodies change as they mature. "Before we could do anything," says co-author <a href="http://www.bristol.ac.uk/earthsciences/people/mike-j-benton/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Mike Benton</a>, "we had to test whether these five modern sharks changed proportions as they grew up. If, for example, they had been like humans, where babies have big heads and short legs, we would have had some difficulties in projecting the adult proportions for such a huge extinct shark."</p><p>It turned out, surprisingly, that though these sharks get larger as they grow up, their body proportions don't really change much. "This means we could simply take the growth curves of the five modern forms and project the overall shape as they get larger and larger — right up to a body length of 16 meters," adds lead author Jack Cooper.</p><p>Cooper has always been, as he puts it, "mad about sharks." He's worked and dived, in a steel cage, with great whites. He enthuses, "It's that sense of danger, but also that sharks are such beautiful and well-adapted animals that makes them so attractive to study."</p>
The megalodon’s revised measurements<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzg0OTAwMy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNTM4MjA4M30.uArVFW_ithOZuZ1_oTKCg0y1-2Zue2VRD_C_j2KJVk4/img.jpg?width=980" id="98366" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8caf88dda090ba04f0aac156e15b7a27" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="shark and diver illustration" />
Credit: Reconstruction by Oliver E. Demuth/Scientific Reports<p>The study proposes the following approximate measurements for a full-grown megalodon:</p><ul><li>Length: about 16 meters (52.5 feet). A full-size school bus is just 45 feet long</li><li>Head size: about 4.65 meters long (15.3 feet) </li><li>Dorsal fin: about 1.62 meters tall (5.3 feet). A person could stand on the back of a megalodon and be about as tall as the fin.</li><li>Tail fin: about 3.85 meters high (12.6 feet) </li></ul><p>Let's just hope this sucker is really extinct. </p>
Education innovation: Our window of opportunity is here
Technology is an important tool, but it will take an ecosystem of educators, students, and caregivers to make the most of it.