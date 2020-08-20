Follow Us
from the world's big
thinkers
Man whose stomach brewed beer is cured—by a poop transplant
The human body is endlessly fascinating.
- Last year, it was reported that a Belgian man arrested for drunk driving brewed the alcohol in his own gut.
- The disorder, auto-brewery syndrome, occurred after he took a round of antibiotics.
- He was cured after a fecal donation from his daughter.
Nearly a year ago, headlines across the web were dominated by a 46-year-old man that brewed his own beer. His artisanal approach was quite unique: his stomach fermented its own contents thanks to a rare disorder known as auto-brewery syndrome (ABS).
You can imagine his surprise when police pulled him over for erratic driving and found he was over double the legal alcohol limit. He hadn't had a drink all night. The fermenting bacteria produced ethanol in his gut, causing him to appear drunk. It's a terrible condition.
The syndrome was caused by a round of antibiotics. After experiencing these symptoms for two months, he needed help. Trusting a medical team's advice, he tried a burgeoning intervention for microbiome trouble: he received a poop transplant.
As with any form of transplant, there are risks. Most people need to match their blood donor. Organ transplants are tricky and result in long waiting lists. Getting someone else's fecal matter comes with its own potentially damaging side effects.
Fortunately it worked out, as the team behind the transplant writes in Annals of Internal Medicine. Based at Belgium's University Hospital Ghent, the team reports "what we believe is the first successful treatment of a patient with chronic gut fermentation syndrome by using fecal microbiota transplantation."
The man received the sample from his 22-year-old daughter. His blood ethanol levels, which were 17 times above normal, have returned to pre-syndrome levels. He even gets buzzed on beer now, at least when he chooses.
What is Fecal Microbiota Transplantation (FMT)?
Fecal transplants, or bacteriotherapy, help replenish bacterial balance, especially when antibiotics kill too many "good" bacteria. The procedure is most often performed by colonoscopy, though sometimes a nasoduodenal tube is required. While there are a variety of tests needed before doctors will perform bacteriotherapy, fecal transplants actually date back at least 1,700 years to Traditional Chinese Medicine.
Fecal transplants are most commonly performed to treat diseases caused by the bacteria, C. difficile. Over 15,000 people die every year from such diseases.
Researchers are constantly learning more about the incredible complexity and importance of the microbiome. Besides gut-related disorders, bacteriotherapy may soon be used to treat a variety of ailments, including obesity, chronic fatigue syndrome, diabetes, hay fever, and eczema.
The doctors feel confident recommending this particular intervention. Treating ABS often involves changes in diet, probiotics, and drug therapy. Yet antibiotics have strange effects on the microbiome, and in this case, it was enough to make him resistant to the usual therapies.
The team in Belgium is hopeful they've found another avenue for treating ABS.
"Moreover, we can imagine a future point - after additional research to evaluate the safety of faecal microbiota transplantation - at which this approach might become standard therapy for gut fermentation syndrome."
--
Stay in touch with Derek on Twitter, Facebook and Substack. His next book is "Hero's Dose: The Case For Psychedelics in Ritual and Therapy."
Radical innovation: Unlocking the future of human invention
Ready to see the future? Nanotronics CEO Matthew Putman talks innovation and the solutions that are right under our noses.
Innovation in manufacturing has crawled since the 1950s. That's about to speed up.
The mystery of the Bermuda Triangle may finally be solved
Meteorologists propose a stunning new explanation for the mysterious events in the Bermuda Triangle.
One of life's great mysteries, the Bermuda Triangle might have finally found an explanation. This strange region, that lies in the North Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda, Miami and San Juan, Puerto Rico, has been the presumed cause of dozens and dozens of mind-boggling disappearances of ships and planes.
Study: Black babies are less likely to die when cared for by a Black doctor
Why do Black newborns have a relatively high mortality rate in the U.S. — and how does the race of the doctor factor in?
- A new study examined nearly 2 million births in Florida from 1992 to 2015.
- The results showed that, when cared more by a white doctor, Black newborns are 3 times more likely to die than white newborns.
- The researchers said several "disturbing" factors are likely at play.
Potential causes<p>Why might the race of the attending physician matter? Although the researchers didn't examine the root causes of the disparity, they did mention that factors like eclampsia and preeclampsia (dangerous conditions that afflict Black women at disproportionate rates), socioeconomic inequality, racial biases, and institutional racism may play a part.</p><p>Brad Greenwood, study co-author and an associate professor of Information Systems & Operations Management Sciences at George Mason University, told <a href="https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2020/08/19/black-babies-more-likely-live-when-treated-black-doctors-study/3389521001/" target="_blank">USA Today</a> that a mix of "disturbing" structural influences could be contributing to the problem.</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"I don't think any of us would suggest as co-authors that these results are manifesting as a result of malicious bias on the part of physicians," Greenwood said. "I also think that underscores how insidious something like this is. Children are dying as a result of just structural problems."</p>
Did I just see a giant red jellyfish in the sky? Maybe.
Even if you don't blink, you might miss these electrical phantasms in the sky.
- Red sprites are high-altitude companions to thunderstorms.
- They exist for milliseconds, so the best way to "capture" one is on video.
- They can reach 60 miles up from the top of a thundercloud.
Red sprites<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU2OTYwMi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNzkyNDQ1OX0.PdJo2UiipEfOHfg-U32Etwqhl3ny0vXwnjywp_GZO7I/img.jpg?width=980" id="f09f5" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1b3dcbbe2ae51d7bd72b9e23cdbd6d44" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
A red sprite in the distance, high above a thunderstorm, as recorded by the ISS
Image source: NASA Earth Observatory<p>What Hummel recorded was an image of a red sprite. Red sprites are naturally occurring electrical weather phenomena that were first identified in 1989 and named by Davis Sentman, a professor of physics at the University of Alaska.</p><p>A red sprite is a weak electrical discharge shooting outward toward space high in the atmosphere, between <a href="http://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2016/04/Red_sprites_and_blue_jets" target="_blank">60 and 80 kilometers</a> (37-50 miles) up. It's the briefest of phenomena, lasting 20 milliseconds at most. Red sprites balance out the positive charge of cloud-to-ground lightning, sitting atop the most powerful storms, and can extend 60 miles up from a storm's top. Red sprites have been seen and photographed from the International Space Station. They're usually red because their charge excites nitrogen molecules in the upper reaches where they occur.</p>
Quick...<div id="5335f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2ab5870864bf9ede3d4b47439fa342f9"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"> </div></div><p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CCIcgmElpV0/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_top">Login • Instagram</a></p> </div></blockquote></div><p>Being so super-brief, and because they're often above cloud cover, red sprites are rarely seen by humans, except as a flash just quick enough to leave a mental impression behind. The best way to catch a good look at one is by video recording a storm and slowing its playback down each time a flash is visible to the naked eye.</p><p>This is what Hummel did. He explained to <a href="https://www.businessinsider.com/photo-red-jellyfish-sprite-lightning-during-texas-storm-2020-8?r=US&IR=T" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer dofollow">Business Insider</a> that the sprite he caught was found in about 4.5 hours of video shot that night. He estimates his sprite was likely in the neighborhood of 30 miles tall and 30 miles long.</p>
And so weird<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU2OTYxOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwNjUwMjI0MH0.p6mgrzmvhw4_TZACe2zXGg26M3hhAg3Bxt6wGsviYx4/img.jpg?width=980" id="eefb0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="db369889e403855330706fbed3a49e83" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Image source: Stephane Vetter (TWAN)/NASA<p>The shapes of red sprites are strange and unlike anything else on Earth, though they have been described as being similar to a carrot or a column, in addition to looking like Hummel's jellyfish. But really, how would you describe this picture taken by NASA?</p>
Study: Unattractive people far overestimate their looks
The finding is remarkably similar to the Dunning-Kruger effect, which describes how incompetent people tend to overestimate their own competency.