The Arecibo telescope has collapsed: A look at its 57-year history

Puerto Rico's iconic telescope facilitated important scientific discoveries while inspiring young scientists and the public imagination.

 Stephen Johnson
01 December, 2020
The Arecibo telescope has collapsed: A look at its 57-year history

The Arecibo radio telescope

Credit: dennisvdwater via Adobe Stock
  • The Arecibo Observatory's main telescope collapsed on Tuesday morning.
  • Although officials had been planning to demolish the telescope, the accident marked an unceremonious end to a beloved astronomical tool.
  • The Arecibo radio telescope has facilitated many discoveries in astronomy, including the mapping of near-Earth asteroids and the detection of exoplanets.

The Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico suffered a fatal blow Tuesday when a 900-ton receiver platform fell into the observatory's iconic 1,000-foot dish. Officials had already planned to dismantle the observatory due to its extensive damage: It was battered by Hurricane Maria in 2017; multiple support cables broke in August and November; and a recent safety report found that attempting to repair the telescope would endanger workers.

The collapse wasn't exactly surprising.

"It sounded like a rumble. I knew exactly what it was," Jonathan Friedman, a senior research associate at the observatory, told The Associated Press. "I was screaming. Personally, I was out of control.... I don't have words to express it. It's a very deep, terrible feeling."

Still, for the scientific community, it was a disappointingly unceremonious end to a beloved tool that facilitated astronomical discoveries for 57 years.

"We are saddened by this situation but thankful that no one was hurt," Sethuraman Panchanathan, the foundation's director, said in a statement. "Our focus is now on assessing the damage, finding ways to restore operations at other parts of the observatory, and working to continue supporting the scientific community, and the people of Puerto Rico."

The Arecibo Observatory's main telescope was the world's largest radio telescope for nearly 50 years, until China built the 1,650-foot-long Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope in 2016. The observatory attracted tens of thousands of visitors annually, some of whom likely first saw the telescope's iconic dish depicted in movies like "Goldeneye," "Species" and "Contact."

Arecibo telescope

Bradley Rivera via twitter.com

In 1963, the concave dish was built into a natural sinkhole on the northern coast of Puerto Rico. The location was picked because it was near the equator, providing scientists a clear view of planets passing overhead, and also of the ionosphere, which is the uniquely reactive layer of Earth's upper atmosphere where the northern lights form.

Since its construction, scientists have used the Arecibo telescope to map near-Earth asteroids, detect gravitational waves, study pulsars, detect exoplanets and search for alien civilizations, among other projects. Here's a brief look at some of the discoveries and accomplishments made using the Arecibo telescope:

  • 1964: Astronomer Gordon Pettengill discovers that Mercury's rotation period is 59 days, significantly shorter than the previous prediction of 88 days.
  • 1974: Physicists Russell Alan Hulse and Joseph Hooton Taylor Jr. discovers the first binary pulsar, for which they won a Nobel Prize in Physics.
  • 1974: Scientists use the telescope to transmit the "Arecibo message" to globular star cluster M13. The message, when translated into image form, contains basic information about humanity and human knowledge: the numbers one to 10, a map of our solar system, an illustration of a human being, and the atomic numbers of certain elements.
  • 1989: Scientists use the telescope to image an asteroid for the first time.
  • 1992: Astronomers Alex Wolszczan and Dale Frail become the first to discover exoplanets.

More recently, the Arecibo was often used to track nearby asteroids, such as asteroid 2012 DA14, which passed within 17,200 miles of Earth in 2013. While other observatories around the world will be able to continue much of the work conducted at the Arecibo Observatory, some in the scientific community have suggested the U.S. should look into building another radio telescope.

"This is a stunning loss for our science capability," Justin Kugler, an aerospace engineer, said on Twitter. "The United States needs to create a plan for a successor radio telescope that builds on the heritage of Arecibo and honors the commitment of Puerto Rico over these many years."

But it's unclear how or if a new telescope project would be funded by the U.S. The director of the Arecibo Observatory, Francisco Córdova, said The National Science Foundation didn't have enough money to install a new telescope at the site before the old one collapsed, according to The Associated Press. As such, funding for a new telescope project would have to come from Congress.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
technology space planets physics astronomy
Badge
Institute for Humane Studies
Institute for Humane Studies

A brief history of human dignity

What is human dignity? Here's a primer, told through 200 years of great essays, lectures, and novels.

Credit: Benjavisa Ruangvaree / AdobeStock
Sponsored by the Institute for Humane Studies
  • Human dignity means that each of our lives have an unimpeachable value simply because we are human, and therefore we are deserving of a baseline level of respect.
  • That baseline requires more than the absence of violence, discrimination, and authoritarianism. It means giving individuals the freedom to pursue their own happiness and purpose.
  • We look at incredible writings from the last 200 years that illustrate the push for human dignity in regards to slavery, equality, communism, free speech and education.
Keep reading Show less
humanity society race relationships peace war potential self

Astrophysicists: Gamma-ray jets exceed the speed of light

Scientists find that bursts of gamma rays may exceed the speed of light and cause time-reversibility.

An artist's drawing of a particle jet emanating from a black hole at the center of a blazar.

Credit: DESY, Science Communication Lab (used with permission by Astronomy Picture of the Day, which is co-managed by Robert Nemiroff at Michigan Tech).
Surprising Science
  • Astrophysicists propose that gamma-ray bursts may exceed the speed of light.
  • The superluminal jets may also be responsible for time-reversibility.
  • The finding doesn't go against Einstein's theory because this effect happens in the jet medium not a vacuum.
Keep reading Show less
space astronomy planets cosmos universe telescopes nasa physics
Badge
John Templeton Foundation
John Templeton Foundation

Is free will an illusion?

Philosophers have been asking the question for hundreds of years. Now neuroscientists are joining the quest to find out.

Sponsored by John Templeton Foundation
  • The debate over whether or not humans have free will is centuries old and ongoing. While studies have confirmed that our brains perform many tasks without conscious effort, there remains the question of how much we control and when it matters.
  • According to Dr. Uri Maoz, it comes down to what your definition of free will is and to learning more about how we make decisions versus when it is ok for our brain to subconsciously control our actions and movements.
  • "If we understand the interplay between conscious and unconscious," says Maoz, "it might help us realize what we can control and what we can't."
brain decision making free will mind neuroscience philosophy science self

DeepMind AI solves 50-year-old biology problem in breakthrough advance

The Google-owned company developed a system that can reliably predict the 3D shapes of proteins.

Credit: DeepMind
Technology & Innovation
  • Scientists have long been puzzled by how specific chains of amino acids go on to form three-dimensional proteins.
  • DeepMind developed a system that's able to predict "protein folding" in a fraction of the time of human experiments, and with unprecedented accuracy.
  • The achievement could greatly improve drug research and development, as well as bioengineering pursuits.
Keep reading Show less
biology medical research human body innovation biotech ai
Scroll down to load more…
Quantcast