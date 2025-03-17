How to tell which edge of a galaxy is tipped towards you

Sign up for the Starts With a Bang newsletter
All throughout the Universe, spiral galaxies are extremely common.
Along with elliptical galaxies, most of the Universe’s stars reside inside them.
Most observed spirals appear neither edge-on nor face-on, but tipped: inclined at an angle.
Remarkably, just by a visual inspection, you can conclude — with confidence — which edge of the galaxy is closest.
Unlocking the answer requires putting just two pieces of key information together.
First, recognize that spiral galaxies are dustiest in their central galactic planes.
We can observe this directly by examining spiral galaxies seen edge-on, including our own.
Second, understand that spiral galaxies have more stars near their centers than their outskirts.
This is most clearly revealed by examining face-on spiral galaxies.
When a galaxy appears tipped, or inclined, starlight that’s behind the dust gets reddened and blocked.
However, stars are densest towards any galaxy’s center.
Therefore, different regions of the galaxy will appear dust-obscured by different amounts.
The galactic edge farthest from us will have few stars blocked and reddened by dust.
Contrariwise, the nearest edge will appear dustiest, with emitted starlight most greatly obscured along that line-of-sight.
Just by identifying the dustiest edge of a spiral galaxy, you’ll know that’s the closest part to us.
Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words.
