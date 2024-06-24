The Universe’s “dark ages” were briefer than we imagined

Our star and galaxy-rich Universe wasn’t always this way.
Over time, gravitation formed these cosmic structures from near-uniform beginnings.
But earlier on, we experienced what’s known as the “dark ages.”
Early on, during the hot Big Bang, everything was brilliantly energetic.
As the Universe expanded, however, it cooled, stretching every photon’s wavelength.
When neutral atoms formed — 380,000 years onwards — no stars yet existed.
However, that background radiation was still hot enough to see, at ~3000 K.
Only after ~3.2 million years would temperatures cool below the human visibility threshold.
That starts the clock on the pre-stellar era: the cosmic dark ages.
However, the first stars quickly arrived.
JWST has shown us large, massive, evolved galaxies existed even early on.
The earliest, JADES-GS-z14-0, comes from just 290 million years after the Big Bang.
The surrounding matter — mostly neutral atoms — isn’t sufficient to completely block this starlight.
Simulations support many large, massive galaxies even before the ~200 million year mark.
Supermassive black holes likely formed, via direct collapse, even earlier.
This places the earliest stars just 50-100 million years into cosmic history.
Located at redshifts of 30 or more, JWST may be incapable of finding them.
Our “dark ages” were incredibly brief.
Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words.