Could supermassive black holes anchor the tiniest galaxies?

Here in our Universe, galaxies come in various sizes.
On cosmological scales, all structures exhibit the same (5-to-1) dark matter/normal matter ratio.
But on smaller scales, tiny galaxies are more dark matter dominated.
After stars form, winds and radiation expel gas, leaving only dark matter, stars, and stellar corpses behind.
With less mass overall, smaller galaxies are more dark matter dominated.
The most extreme low-mass galaxy is Segue 1.
With just 175 stellar masses worth of stars, it requires ~600,000 suns worth of additional mass.
Its 3400-to-1 dark matter ratio, inferred previously, is the most severe ever.
But: does dark matter actually compose all of this “missing mass?”
Only Segue 1’s stars are observable, with faster motions found near its center.
Two stellar populations, of different metallicities, suggest multiple past star-forming episodes.
Different dark matter and supermassive black hole (SMBH) masses predict different observable signatures.
Although a dark matter halo is required, simulations also favor a SMBH.
The best fit scenario admits a ~400,000 solar mass SMBH.
Without a black hole, a dense dark matter core, disfavored by simulations, is required.
Perhaps Segue 1 was once a “little red dot” galaxy, with outer stars stripped away by our galaxy’s gravity.
Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words.
