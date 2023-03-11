Starts With A Bang podcast #91 — Hypermassive neutron stars

When stars are born, they can come with a wide variety of masses. But there are only a few ways that stars can die, and only a few types of remnants that can be left behind: white dwarfs, neutron stars, and black holes. Neutrons stars and black holes are most frequently created from core-collapse supernova events: the deaths of massive stars. Somewhere, even though we’re not sure exactly where it is, there’s a dividing line between “what makes a neutron star?” and “what makes a black hole?” Somewhere out there, there’s a heaviest neutron star, and someplace else a lightest black hole.

But the dividing line might not be so clean, after all. It turns out that when neutron stars merge, they can form another neutron star, a black hole, or a third case: an in-between scenario. In this third case, you can temporarily form a hypermassive neutron star: a neutron star that’s too massive to be stable, but that collapses in short order to a black hole, but only after persisting as a neutron star for a detectable amount of time.

To help guide us through the science of hypermassive neutron stars, I’m so pleased to welcome Dr. Cecilia Chirenti to the show, a joint scientist at NASA Goddard and the University of Maryland, College Park. There’s a whole lot of cutting-edge science right at (and even over) the horizon of what we know today, and you won’t want to miss this information-rich episode!