Surprising stars reveal second-closest supermassive black hole

Throughout the Universe, practically all galaxies house a supermassive black hole.
Whenever actively feeding, they spew out energetic radiation.
This activity abounds at the Milky Way’s center, too.
However, at only ~27,000 light-years distant, our black hole is more directly observable.
Individual stellar orbits can be traced, revealing its mass.
More recently, its event horizon has been imaged in radio light.
However, supermassive black holes also cause a telltale, indirect gravitational effect: creating runaway, hypervelocity stars.
Hypervelocity stars were first predicted in 1988: from binary star systems interacting with a supermassive black hole.
Many hypervelocity stars have been discovered, with star clusters, multi-star systems, and globular clusters also producing them.
However, back-tracing those fast-moving stellar trajectories frequently leads to a supermassive black hole.
This technique has been applied within globular cluster Omega Centauri, (likely) revealing an intermediate-mass black hole.
What about the closest galaxy beyond the Milky Way: the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC)?
Just 165,000 light-years away, it’s forming stars rapidly, but exhibits no black hole activity.
However, many stars in the Milky Way’s halo are traceable back to the LMC’s core.
They reveal a central black hole of ~600,000 solar masses.
These “stealthy” supermassive black holes could be everywhere.
Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words.
