The physics behind curly hair

Across the animal kingdom, hair and fur are exceedingly common.
They come in many varieties of thicknesses, styles, and structures.
Despite these varied properties, hairs are generally similar.
For all animals, it’s composed of keratin: a protein-based structure.
All proteins, in turn, contain amino acids as building blocks.
Only 20-22 amino acids are biologically available for protein construction.
Genetics encodes the underlying structure of an animal’s hair.
All forms of keratin possess the same secondary structure: an alpha helix.
An individual hair’s curliness, however, depends on amino acid bonds within the keratin.
Hydrogen bonds reflect how atoms near a protein’s boundary attract and repel.
These bonds continuously break and reform, representing impermanent structures.
Salt bridges occur when ions are involved in hydrogen bonding.
They, too, are easily broken, unrelated to permanent “curling” features.
One key amino acid determines curliness: cysteine.
Possessing a terminal sulfur atom, two cysteines can bond together, forming cystine.
These disulfide linkages primarily determine one’s hairs’ curliness.
Relaxing one’s hair involves breaking these disulfide bonds, straightening one’s hair.
Perming one’s hair, alternatively, forms or reforms cystine, holding keratin together in a new, curlier configuration.
Macroscopically, hair’s curliness is rooted in its molecular structure.
Mostly Mute Monday tells a scientific story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words.
